450
Community February 16

Learning the from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 26

450 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell

“We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no!”

His owners certainly didn’t want to talk about Mr Fernandes, well not until the last minute of another rollercoaster Double Gameweek, when suddenly they turned very chatty.

Ownership or captaincy of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) was pivotal as to whether your arrow was dark green, light green or indeed red.

It was also a stark reminder that checking your live rank even a few moments before the final kick can be hazardous to your FPL wellbeing.

Elsewhere, Adam Webster (£4.4m) owners must be feeling blessed as he turned out to be the right Brighton defender to pick, certainly when compared to those FPL managers who stretched to Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) who found themselves 14 points down for the extra outlay.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Magnus Carlsen and LTFPL Andy shared the glory of being this week’s top scorers as they both totalled 83 points; Michael Keane (£4.8m) was an unlikely hero for the Chess Grandmaster.

The leader Fabio Borges was not far behind on 81 points with Ruben Dias (£6.1m), who continues to be a great long-term pick, although to prove not everything goes his way, the Portuguese Hall of Famer did also have the red card of Dunk to deal with.

Neale and Mark were the unlucky Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) captainers who were left cursing Bruno’s goal, although at least Mr Rigg had some fortune as he had Craig Dawson‘s (£4.9m) thunder-blaster-header points off the bench covering for Joao Cancelo’s (£7.2m) absence.

TRANSFERS

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

This is a summary of the transfers for this week :

  • Az – Ramsey (Martinelli)
  • LTFPL Andy – Broja, Fernandes (Antonio, Gray)
  • Fabio Borges – Dunk (James)
  • Joe Lepper – Fernandes (Gallagher)
  • Geoff Dance – Fernandes (Son)
  • FPL General – Cucurella (Alonso)
  • Les Caldwell – No transfers
  • Magnus Carlsen – Rashford (Gray)
  • Mark Sutherns – Dunk, Dalot, De Gea (Alonso, Diop, Guaita)
  • FPL Matthew – De Gea (Ederson)
  • Neale Rigg – No transfers
  • Tom Freeman – No transfers
  • Tom Stephenson – Fernandes (Foden)
  • Yavuz Kabuk – Fernandes (Gray)
  • Zophar – Fernandes (Gray)

Everyone rushed to get in United players this week with Bruno the most sought after. Magnus tripled up on the out-of-form Old Trafford outfit and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) at least gave him an assist for being different.

Mark was the only one to take a hit with triple D moves for Diogo Dalot (£4.6m), David de Gea (£5.3m) and Dunk; needless to say, some worked better than others.

TEMPLATE

Harrison and Raphinha impress, Bamford latest: FPL Double Gameweek 22 notes 6

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

  • De Gea (10), Foster (6)
  • Alexander-Arnold (15), Cancelo (15), Livramento (9), Dawson (5), Coufal, Regulion, Digne (4)
  • Bowen (15), Jota (15), Bruno Fernandes (13), Foden (7), Raphinha (4)
  • King (13), Antonio (9), Ronaldo (9)

The core of the template remains unbreakable for another week with Demarai Gray (£5.5m) the only one dropping out for Raphinha (£6.5m), whose owners will have had some concern when he was left keeping warm on the sidelines in the second half at Goodison.

SWING WHILST YOUR WINNING

The last few weeks have our Salah perma-captain taken away from us and several armband swings have had a significant impact on our ranks.

We have had Antonio v Bowen (Gameweek 21), Fernandes v Ronaldo (Gameweek 22) and King vs Dennis (Gameweek 23), plus anyone unfortunate enough not to hand the armband to Diogo Jota (£8.5m) in Gameweek 24.

The following table shows the form of The Great and The Good over the last five weeks and the impact of the captaincy.

There’s no surprise that Fabio has been the leading light but the gains have been significant: he has scored 84 points more than the unfortunate Les Caldwell due to his armband decisions. Is it variance or skill? Either way, the captaincy calls have been a major influence on our arrows in the last few weeks.

Over the full season, the captaincy scores have accounted for, on average, 27% of the total scores of The Great and The Good – but as you can see from the table in the last five Gameweeks, this has been up to 39.7%. Captaincy has certainly been king in our fortunes or misfortunes from Gameweeks 21 to 25.

CONCLUSION

There’s much to look forward to this Gameweek, as Salah is a-go for the Triple Captain chip and we have some delicious doubles to devour.

Yet, before we all go hit crazy to cram in the Double Gameweek players, remember that whilst there may be no cloud in the sky, it looks like rain in Blanks Gameweek 27 and 30, so plan accordingly – and remember, don’t talk about Bruno.

Anyway, that’s all from me for this week.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

450 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Hi people. Could you please rate my FH 26 team and give your suggestions in regard to which player is a must have this week?

    Ramsdale
    TAA / Robertson / Semedo
    Salah / Son / Zaha / Saka / Odegaard
    Kane / Edouard
    bench: fodders
    0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      That team looks aces

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. DALEDOBACK
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Would go Tierney ahead of Odegaard.

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        That's a nice alternative. I'll certainly change it a bit, and might just end up with Tierney in the end. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I like it, very close to what I'm looking at.

      Agree with Tierney over Odegaard. Probably wouldn't fancy the Palace double up - maybe Jiminez or Weghorst (if fit)

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Given 0ITB maybe downgrade Kane? Spurs have City and not exactly on fire so Son should be enough. Would allow Semedo to Tierney, Odegaard to Bowen and some doubling bench cover

        Open Controls
        1. DIMITRIS
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Cheers! I appreciate your suggestions. I'm not 100% sold on Kane, so I might just downgrade him to Jimenez or Laca, then I'd have the money to go Sa or Pope instead of Ramsdale, and Semedo to Tierney, Odegaard to Bowen.

          Open Controls
    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Think there are better options than Odegaard for the 3rd arsenal player. Tierney is a better pick.

      I would also trust Bowen on a single gameweek with his form and a good fixture

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Cheers! I picked Odegaard as I was not totally sure whether Ars can keep a CS against Wolwes twice in a row. But now I also think the double CS is perhaps better bet than a bet on Odegaard to score or assist. Might just go for Tierney.

        Open Controls
    5. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Looks nice, I'd go Tierney over Odegaard, also Weghorst/Cornet over Edouard possibly

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Looks very tasty. Would try getting a few doubler fodders if you can afford on the offchance that one of your 11 there doesn't play any if their two games through COVID etc.

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Cheers, thanks for input.

        Open Controls
  2. DALEDOBACK
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Just noticed Ramsdale to cover. I like the Odegaard punt not convinced though

    Open Controls
  3. Kloppage Time
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Not seen any news with Weghorst injury?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Probably nothing until Friday.

      Open Controls
  4. Pukkipartyy
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I Have Guaita and Tierney for the double. Is Ramsdale worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      i d keep and play

      Open Controls
  5. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    McAllister Bruno Ronaldo OUT

    Salah Lacazette Saka IN

    Worth it for -4?
    FHing in 27

    Open Controls
    1. fricky_
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      • JBG
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Best Arsenal triple up for the coming week?

      Ramsdale, Martinelli, Tierney?

      Open Controls
      1. fricky_
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Martinelli is suspended for the first game just so you know. The other 2 are amazing

          Open Controls
        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          It's quite clearly Ramsdale, Tierney, Saka imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            This. Although I'm FH this week so tempted by a Laca punt

            Open Controls
          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Laca's stats for the last 8 matches best of the lot. Only behind Kane amongst strikers.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              I think those fixtures scream defensive returns not attacking therefore getting double Arsenal defense is preferable.
              Arsenal have gotten more red cards than scored goals this year...

              And if it's Laca vs Saka, Saka wins easily imo being 6.4m vs 8.3m.

              Open Controls
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Agreed but it also slightly depends on the players you own. Like I need a replacement for Ronaldo but might keep Bruno this week.

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  Yeah team dependent ofc.

                  Open Controls
      2. RyanMK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        1 or 2?

        1. Jota, Ronaldo to Salah, Weghorst
        2. KDB, Ronaldo to Salah, Kane

        Open Controls
      3. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Is Bruno (lee) ➡️ Saka (BRE WOL) worth -4?

        Using FH in GW27, getting Saka now saves a transfer down the line as ill want him if Arsenal have a DGW28/29 and he also plays in Blank GW30 when I dont plan to use FH.
        Will get rid of Bruno in GW28 (mci) if I keep him this week but its Leeds which makes me think the transfer could backfire this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          considering exact same move and believe it’s a good one and in mace case Bruno frees funds for other players

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            He's not freeing up funds for me right now but the money could be useful from GW28 onwards.

            Open Controls
      4. OLA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        From your point of view, Is Odegaard worth minus 4? Have Martinelli for this DGW, but bad happens sometimes

        Open Controls
        1. OLA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          That move as well means I would bench Cancelo

          Open Controls
      5. upforgrabs
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        A) Tierney/Gabriel + Dennis
        or
        B) Dawson + Lacazette

        Open Controls
      6. fricky_
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Anyone going for ESR as a punt seeing Martinelli will miss the first game, and ESR could easily haul and convince Arteta he deserved a starting spot

          Open Controls
          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            you know he will start on the bench and if you feel he ll score even off bench go for it

            Open Controls
          2. trick9
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              I have ESR, he has been stapled to my bench for a while now. I'm considering starting him because he is likely to play the 1st game with Martinelli suspended.

              I don't think he will start the 2nd game. There doesn't seem to be room for him and i'm not sure what else he can do to convince Arteta that he deserves a starting spot when he's already their top-scorer and has twice as many goals as anyone other than Saka.

              Open Controls
          3. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            If you didn't have Salah or plan to get him who would you TC this DGW?

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              TAA

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Cheers. Have him alright and Jota. Reluctant to get third Pool and blank for 27 when I can negotiate 26 and 27 and still keep 2nd FH, WC and TC. Might hold off TC this DGW, am wary of two teams battling relegation not bearing expected gifts.But at ZFG stage now, drifting back to 1m and not too bothered but loving the football.

                Open Controls
            2. BullDogTevez
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Probably not unless sticking it on an Arsenal player, but surely better weeks to play it will come soon.

              Open Controls
            3. House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Probably Trent

              Open Controls
            4. Cojones of Destiny
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Trent

              Open Controls
          4. fricky_
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              If I had to pick a second option for TC, TAA, however if not Salah, hold on to it.

              Open Controls
              1. Cojones of Destiny
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                look up)

                Open Controls
                1. fricky_
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    yeah I was meant to reply to that one:)

                    Open Controls
              2. BullDogTevez
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                What’s the strategy should TAA, Jota or Salah get injured tonight *Gasp*

                Open Controls
                1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Get some popcorn and watch the meltdown

                  Open Controls
                2. GreennRed
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Will be same for loads of teams. Watch the mist popular alternatives and put on a differential.

                  Open Controls
              3. Cojones of Destiny
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                who d you lose for Tark:
                a. Dalot
                b. Digne

                Open Controls
                1. fricky_
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Dalot

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                      Manchester United have 2 good fixtures then some tougher ones.

                      Have they truly turned a corner after a more spirited performance yesterday?

                      Open Controls
                      1. fricky_
                          1 hour, 42 mins ago

                          They still have Maguire at the back, I don't trust them one bit

                          Open Controls
                        • Cojones of Destiny
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 40 mins ago

                          i agree and believe they ll continue conceded goals

                          Open Controls
                    2. BullDogTevez
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  • cobyhectic
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Mulling over:
                    Ramsdale (D)
                    TAA (D), Kilman (D), Cacelo,
                    Bowen, Jota (D), Bruno
                    Edouard (D), Denis (D), Ronaldo,

                    Sanchez, Gallagher, Gray, Livramento

                    1.4 ITB, 2 Free Transfers
                    Options:
                    A - Bruno, Ronnie, Grey -> Salah (D, TC), Son (D), Weghorst (D),-4
                    B - Ronnie Grey -> Salah (D, TC), Broja (Or another sub 6.5m forward)

                    Both mean I can field 11 in 27 without transfers, but might bring in Cornet, or a Burnley Def for Livra.
                    Thoughts? Alternatives?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 4 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    2. cobyhectic
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                      Looking at an alternative of:
                      Gallagher, Ronnie -> Salah, Weghorst

                      Gives me 8 doubles for 26, and a captainable Fernandez vs. Watford in 27, along with a shift from Grey to Ramsey or Cornet for 27.

                      All depends on Weghorst being declared fit on friday of course.

                      Decision is really based around Bruno vs Leeds/Son in a DWG vs. City and Burnely.

                      Open Controls
                  • niaz1982
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    FH26 - best alternative to Lacazette up front - already got Weghorst & Jiminez

                    Open Controls
                    1. niaz1982
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                      Also got Tierney & Saka from Ars

                      Open Controls
                    2. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      Broja if looking beyond immediate doubles.

                      Open Controls
                      1. niaz1982
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 45 mins ago

                        I like Broja going forwards but just looking for this DGW. Think he does better in a SGW than Lacazette DGW?

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 44 mins ago

                          Depends if he scores more. But Brentford home is appealing in the short term!

                          Open Controls
                    3. fricky_
                        1 hour, 45 mins ago

                        Probably Dennis i guess

                        Open Controls
                      • House Frey Wedding Planner
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 43 mins ago

                        Probably Kane

                        Open Controls
                    4. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      Southampton have some great fixtures, but have played 2 games more than Spurs.

                      On balance is it best to go:

                      A) Broja and Son

                      B) Kane and JWP

                      https://www.footballfallout.com/fantasy-football-planner

                      Open Controls
                      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 7 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      2. Bobby Digital
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    5. fricky_
                        2 hours, 11 mins ago

                        How many hits are you looking at taking? -4 for me

                        Open Controls
                        1. Andrew
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 10 mins ago

                          -4 to have 9 DGWers

                          Open Controls
                          1. fricky_
                              1 hour, 43 mins ago

                              Yeah same here. On 7 atm

                              Open Controls
                          2. Bobby Digital
                            • 4 Years
                            2 hours, 8 mins ago

                            None

                            Open Controls
                          3. Bobby Digital
                            • 4 Years
                            2 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Six DGWers no hits

                            Open Controls
                          4. House Frey Wedding Planner
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 6 mins ago

                            -8

                            Open Controls
                        2. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          2 hours, 10 mins ago

                          Emerson > Tierney -4

                          Yes or no?

                          I'm leaning yes. Will want Tierney going forward and I plan to FH27. Emerson likely to only play 1 game and it could even be the harder City one.

                          Open Controls
                          1. fricky_
                              1 hour, 58 mins ago

                              I'd say yes. Thinking about Reguilon > Tierney here for -4

                              Open Controls
                            • Karan14
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 57 mins ago

                              If Tierney manages to stay fit and start all games till GW30 its a good transfer.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Karan14
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                BTW thanks for telling me to keep Bruno & Ronaldo and ignore Salah till this week 😀

                                Open Controls
                            • AC/DC AFC
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 57 mins ago

                              Yeah, getting into Spurs defence was a wrong call the way they've dropped off again.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Camzy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                Yep. It was a sensible decision at the time I made the move but the performances and the lack of nailed starters has made them very undesirable.

                                Open Controls
                            • House Frey Wedding Planner
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 53 mins ago

                              Yes Tierney is a far better long term pick to justify the hit

                              Open Controls
                            • Eh, just one more thing ...
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              Yes

                              Open Controls
                          2. DALEDOBACK
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 8 mins ago

                            Considering using FH this week instead of 28.

                            Already done KDB and Bruno to Salah and Son though. Free hit cancels the transfers right?

                            Open Controls
                            1. cobyhectic
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              2 hours, 5 mins ago

                              Yeah

                              Open Controls
                            2. Bobby Digital
                              • 4 Years
                              2 hours, 5 mins ago

                              Were your transfers for free?

                              Open Controls
                              1. DALEDOBACK
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                Yes

                                Open Controls
                                1. DALEDOBACK
                                  • 2 Years
                                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                  Foster
                                  Trent, Cancelo, Tierney, Digne
                                  Son, Bowen, Salah, Jota, Mahrez
                                  Edouard

                                  DDG, Broja, Dalot, Richardson

                                  Anything worth a hit? Should I save FH?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. fricky_
                                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                      There is no way you would FH that team. Do DDG to Ramsdale and you're sorted

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                          1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                          Agree

                                          Open Controls
                              2. fricky_
                                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                                  Is Lloris and Gray > Ramsdale and ESR worth a -4?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Bobby Digital
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                                    No, just do Lloris to Rams

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. House Frey Wedding Planner
                                    • 3 Years
                                    2 hours, 1 min ago

                                    Not for ESR and not for a double gameweek keeper being transferred out

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Cojones of Destiny
                                      • 3 Years
                                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                      this

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. Big Weng
                                    • 3 Years
                                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                                    Might be worth to go Saka instead

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                      Lloris to Rams

                                      Open Controls
                                  5. LSP
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                    Play KDB or get Son/Saka (-4)

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Cojones of Destiny
                                      • 3 Years
                                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                      play KDB

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. GreennRed
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                      De Bruyne.

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                        Without knowing the rest of your team and assuming it's KDB being transferred out, I'd say keep KDB.

                                        Open Controls
                                    4. GreennRed
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                      Is Reguilon dropped? Sessegnon, at this stage, can't lace his boots.

                                      Open Controls
                                    5. Cojones of Destiny
                                      • 3 Years
                                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                      who’s a «more» nailed def:
                                      a. Pieters
                                      b. Roberts

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Rassi
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 7 Years
                                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                        a

                                        Open Controls
                                    6. Camzy
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      1 hour, 53 mins ago

                                      Do I have my starting XI and bench right here?

                                      Ramsdale
                                      TAA Cancelo Semedo
                                      Salah Jota Bowen Foden
                                      Ronaldo Dennis Jimenez
                                      (DDG, Martinelli, Dier, Kamara)

                                      Leaving 2 DGW players on the bench doesn't sit great with me...

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. GreennRed
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                        You wouldn't BB either. Watford defender and the appropriately named Dier. Better as a defensive mid. Matnelli one game and best keeper this PL season behind schoolgirl defenders. Looks grand. Best of luck.

                                        Open Controls
                                    7. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                        Do we think -8 for DDG, Dias, & Jamsey to Ramsdale, White (can't afford Tierney), & Saka is too much? Rest of the team: TAA, Cancelo, Coady; Salah (TC), Jota, Bowen, Son; & Dennis.

                                        I plan to FH27 as will have three ARS & 3 LIV.

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Nightcrawler
                                        • 2 Years
                                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                        King
                                        Ramsey
                                        Reguilon
                                        Cancelo

                                        Start 2 pleasee

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Max City
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 5 Years
                                          52 mins ago

                                          Can King

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          32 mins ago

                                          King & Cancelo

                                          Open Controls
                                      • Max City
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 5 Years
                                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                        would you do Bruno + Reguilon >> Salah + Pieters (-4)?

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Eh, just one more thing ...
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 10 Years
                                        59 mins ago

                                        If (big if) we get news that Bowen will miss out (again if) … worth a -4 to bring in DGW Jimi for Watkins? Or just let the bench do it’s stuff?

                                        Ramsdale
                                        TAA Tierney Cancelo
                                        Salah Jota Son Bowen Cornet
                                        King Edouard

                                        Sanchez / Laporte Watkins Digne

                                        Open Controls

                                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.