96
Scout Notes March 1

Burnley assets disappoint as Vardy enters FPL conversation

96 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Burnley v Leicester City in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

BURNLEY UNDERWHELM IN DGW27

It’s been a disappointing few days for FPL bosses who chose to back Burnley in Double Gameweek 27, as they end the round having failed to keep a clean sheet against either Crystal Palace or Leicester City, whilst only scoring one themselves: an own goal via Luke Milivojevic (£5.3m).

Across their two matches, Aaron Lennon (£4.9m) was their highest scorer on seven points, with popular picks Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Wout Weghorst (£6.6m) underwhelming.

The Dutchman, captained by just over 70% of the top 10k, had one good chance against the Foxes but failed to turn in an Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) cross at the far post, and added to his owner’s frustration with a second-half booking.

While Free Hitters will be glad to see the back of their Clarets assets, those stuck with them will surely be looking to offload with Chelsea up next in Gameweek 28.

The only reprieve may arrive if Southampton lose to West Ham United in tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth round, which in turn, would hand Sean Dyche’s side a guaranteed Gameweek 30 fixture against the Saints.

Ben Mee (£4.8m), meanwhile, had to be replaced in the first-half after he failed to run off a knock to his knee, and was eventually replaced by Nathan Collins (£4.3m).

“I think he has a bang on his knee, hopefully a bang more than a twist but I will wait to find out more.” – Sean Dyche on Ben Mee

“We weren’t as good as we have been, particularly in the first-half. Without being terrible, we just let soft things against us, didn’t play with enough tempo, didn’t get the ball forward quick enough and ask questions. Second-half we got a bit better grip of the game but never really opened them up. Maxwel Cornet has a really good chance and a really good chance from a set-piece.

I ask a lot of these players. Physically as well. I don’t want to be too critical as we have had a really strong run, performances as well as results. I need to remember that, but there were a few off it tonight.

They opened us up a few times. Popey made some great saves in the first-half. But defensively, attacking wise it just wasn’t where we have been. We didn’t get our pressing lines as clear. When we got the ball, we just played too slowly, played backwards too many times and didn’t ask enough questions.” – Sean Dyche on his team’s performance against Leicester City

VARDY RETURNS

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) made his long-awaited return from injury at Turf Moor, and made a real impact off the bench by grabbing a goal, assist and maximum bonus in just 18 minutes.

In the two months he has been absent, Leicester have not won any of their five Premier League fixtures, but can now look ahead with renewed optimism, with some appealing fixtures on the horizon.

In fact, with Leeds United and Brentford up next at home, plus three additional fixtures to fit in somewhere during the run below, the Foxes – and specifically Vardy – will understandably receive plenty of attention in the coming weeks.

“It has been a long nine weeks resting it and then four weeks getting the muscles back up. The main thing was to get back on and put a performance in. You always want to come on but you always have to listen to the medical team as well and I’ve been back in training just the last four days. Getting 20 minutes it is good for myself there is no more issues. I don’t think you can lose that (scoring touch). It is instinct.” – Jamie Vardy

“I was so happy that he could be involved. We were thinking it was going to be Leeds, but he wanted to help the team, which says everything about his attitude. He was a real catalyst for us. You see his movement, his link-up play was really good, and then he was in the right position to score. Great introduction for him and great to have him back.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jamie Vardy

Elsewhere, James Maddison (£6.8m) failed to start his second match in a row, but like Vardy impressed from the bench, as he opened the scoring at Turf Moor with his seventh Premier League goal of the campaign.

“I just felt we needed more physicality early on in the game, with Ki (Dewsbury-Hall) pressing, giving us an extra man in midfield, knowing we could introduce him later on. Some of the problems we’ve had is we haven’t pressed the game well enough. We won at Randers but if you concede 29 shots, that’s not good. We needed to change the frontline.” – Brendan Rodgers on why James Maddison didn’t start

If he can reclaim his place in the starting XI, Maddison could become an option for our midfields, but Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) should also be in the conversation, having blanked in just one of his last seven appearances.

Defensively, tonight’s clean sheet is Leicester’s first on the road in the top flight this season, having shipped 25 goals in 11 away matches prior to Gameweek 27, although they did lose one of their backline to injury, as Ricardo Pereira (£5.2m) failed to make the second-half.

“He felt a tightness in his hamstring, we couldn’t risk it. We’re trying to keep him fit.” – Brendan Rodgers on Ricardo Pereira

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee (Collins 40), Taylor, Lennon, Westwood (Barnes 88), Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet (Rodriguez 71), Weghorst

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira (Lookman 45), Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans (Maddison 72), Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Daka (Vardy 72)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

96 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ziyech on the Bench
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Vardyyyy

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Barnestormingly Madd

      Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    So Spurs have game in 30?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Only if Southampton beat West Ham tomorrow. If West Ham win, then Burnley will play Southampton instead

      Open Controls
  3. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Play two of:

    a) Laporte (MUN)
    b) Dennis (ARS wol)
    c) Tierney (wat)
    d) Bowen (liv)

    Currently a+b:

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Laporte Coady²
    Salah Son Coutinho² JWP²
    Dennis² Broja²

    Pope Tierney Bowen Weghorst
    £1.3M

    Open Controls
    1. Coaly
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
  4. Coaly
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Cancelo to James/T.Silva -4?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Tomorrow

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Wait until tomorrow man

      Open Controls
      1. Coaly
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Not proposing I do it now, just asking if the move is worth it

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Well we don't know yet do we

          Open Controls
          1. Coaly
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Helpful

            Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Get Chelsea defender, but don't sell Cancelo. There must be someone else to sell. TAA / Robertson and Cancelo are non-negotiable in my book.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        • Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Reece James had a spicy start to the season. He has become expensive rubbish since. Hand balls, yellows, blown clean sheets, injury, and playing central defender.

          Rather have Rudiger myself

          I was a trapped owner of RJ, FWIW. At some point he became the same kind of waste of space as Reguilon

          Open Controls
      2. sulldaddy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Replied in other thread.
        No wouldnt do that.
        You must have a lesser defender to drop

        Open Controls
    4. thepancakeman123
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      FH30 becomes a lot more viable if Southampton beat West Ham in the cup doesn't it. Come on you Saints!

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        or if West Ham beats Southampton... doesnt really matter does it

        Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        or less viable for those on WC this week and being able to cover GW30 without FH

        Open Controls
      3. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        No idea who I want really. Planned my FH for GW30, but don't know what will give me more advantage over non FH teams.

        Open Controls
    5. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Can I get some advice?

      Foster
      Cancelo / TAA / Digne / Ait-Nouri
      Salah (c) / Jota / Odegaard / Son
      Broja / Watkins

      Bench:. Ramsdale, Bowen, Manquillo, DCL

      A. Use my WC?
      B. Bowen --> Willock (and bench or Jota)
      C. DCL --> Saint-Maximum (and bench Jota)
      D. Any other suggestions are welcome

      Open Controls
      1. Test Eagles
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        B for me

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I like C (assuming you will wait for ASM injury news). If you have money, another option is Digne > Chelsea defender if you are using FH in 30. I don't like A or B. West Ham and Bowen has everything to play for if they want to finish top 4. This team has solid players and I wouldn't use a WC.

        Regarding Willock, see here: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/01/the-newcastle-players-passing-the-eye-test-for-fpl-double-gameweeks-28-29/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24770481

        Foster, of course, plays 2 matches but do you think he will outscore Ramsdale? I have both and am confused which GK to start.

        Open Controls
    6. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      A) Raphina and Dennis
      B) Ramsey and Adams

      Which pair to get in?

      Open Controls
      1. Test Eagles
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Assuming you can’t afford Raphina and Adams?

        A for me

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        A.
        But, I will avoid Leeds players for the time being.

        Open Controls
    7. Surfeit of Lampteys
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Another year, another wasted free hit. One more left though. Take 2 in gw28.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        ? Can't play FH consecutively

        Open Controls
        1. Surfeit of Lampteys
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          You can't?!

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            No it was essentially the only rule behind the second FH, that you can't use it in consecutive gameweeks

            Open Controls
            1. Surfeit of Lampteys
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Oh drat! That's not ideal then. Thanks anyway both. Back to my single game week lot it is then.

              Open Controls
          2. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules
            "You can't play the Free Hit chip in consecutive Gameweeks."

            Open Controls
    8. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      FH27 fail

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Nah. 54 points on FH. Original team would have got 24.

        Open Controls
    9. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Got this team after -8. What would you do now?

      A. Gray > Fraser -12 and play BB
      B. G2g
      C. WC

      foster
      taa cancelo digne saiss
      salah mane coutinho
      laca dennis broja

      lloris saka tierney gray

      Open Controls
    10. Test Eagles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Simple one from me today, would you play:

      1) Cancelo (MUN)
      2) White (wat)

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      2. The White Pele
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      3. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Cancelo. He's undroppable like Trent imo

        Open Controls
      4. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      5. L'Aeroplanino
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        1 easy

        Open Controls
      6. NorCal Villan
          50 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
        • sulldaddy
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          1 easy pick

          Open Controls
        • banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Never bench Cancelo.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Gotta... It's him or TAA for me.

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              There are 8 other players, find someone else to bench. Thank me later.

              Open Controls
        • POTATO
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Similar position to me with Laporte v Tierney 3rd post. Currently Laporte.

          Open Controls
      7. Ando
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Is there supposed to be a big blank GW in 33?

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          All I know it clashes with the FA Cup semifinal. So, there will be some unavailable teams.

          Open Controls
      8. noquarternt
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        Who would you use your TC on if you had it remaining?

        Salah double in 29 or KDB/Cancelo double in 33/36?

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          Always Mo

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
              4 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
          2. baggs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            55 mins ago

            https://www.redbubble.com/i/t-shirt/Always-Captain-Salah-FPL-Fantasy-Premier-League-by-Krabstyx/69942312.FB110

            Open Controls
          3. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            42 mins ago

            Salah or Kane in GW29 is tempting, although I feel like going against Salah in a DGW even with normal captaincy could destroy me

            Open Controls
          4. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Salah. Not sure which gameweek.

            Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Think I'd prefer Totenham v WH in gw30.
          Already have Kane & Bowen and no Saints/Burnley assets.
          Even though I wanted to ship Bowen out this week.

          But also want WH to win. (And also to lose so we focus on Europe and the league).

          Lots of conflicting feelings for the outcome tomorrow.

          Open Controls
        3. Weeb Kakashi
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          WC'ed last week and dint get any Burnley. Saw this sh*itshow coming.

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Can you tell us about the incoming show from GW28?

            Open Controls
        4. Trovsmash
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Pick 2 moves to make this week

          A. Dias >> Rudi
          B. Bowen >> Cout
          C. Weg >> Jimi

          Open Controls
          1. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            C of course, I'd also go A

            Open Controls
          2. sulldaddy
            • 11 Years
            24 mins ago

            A for sure

            I dont know about either of the others TBH

            Open Controls
          3. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Difficult. Only move I would probably make is A. If you force me, I will do C.

            B is not ideal because I can't trust Aston Villa assets right now, they have been regressing over the past couple of weeks. Granted they have a double game week, but it doesn't make sense losing Bowen, who is going to have 4 easy games in next 6 and GW30 is a FH week. C is also not ideal because its wasting a transfer on a forward that I don't like. At this point, the only viable forwards are Kane, Dennis, 4.4m, Broja, Lacazette in that order.

            Open Controls
        5. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Who get first thinking long term:

          A. Raphinha
          B. Jimenez

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
              31 mins ago

              I have Raphinha, want to get rid

              Open Controls
            • banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              For me, neither is long term.

              Open Controls
          2. Price Changes
            Ragabolly
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Risers: Salah (13.2)

            Fallers: Benteke (6.0) Webster (4.3) Patterson (4.2)

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
                37 mins ago

                Cheers Ragabolly

                Open Controls
              • fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                34 mins ago

                Cheers Raga. I hope everyone that dead ended their teams without Salah last week got him back already

                Open Controls
              • Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                32 mins ago

                New season high for Salah!

                Open Controls
              • The White Pele
                • 4 Years
                29 mins ago

                Cheers Ragabolly

                Open Controls
              • KANTEnders
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                27 mins ago

                Cheers Ragabolly

                Open Controls
              • waldo666
                • 11 Years
                23 mins ago

                Cheers Ragabolly.

                Open Controls
              • banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Wow! Salah! Not that it matters any more.

                Open Controls
            2. Mozumbus
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Happy FHer.
                62 on FH despite wegerhost(c), Amartey saviour!
                3 green arrows in a row, moving up from 201k to 121k.

                Open Controls
              • Zebras
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Which is better for a hit:
                A. Raphinha
                B. Willock

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              • GW27 Rough with the Smooth
                RedLightning - The Last Ten…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 27.

                How did your Gameweek go?

                You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

                Open Controls
                1. Boberella
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Not too much to complain about with 56, but would have been 63 had I not done Maddy to JWP for a hit.
                  The Back 3 of Dawson, Cancelo & Livra getting me 23 points was nice!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boberella
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    The gamble to not FH and go without any Burnley paid off too. And capping my highest point scorer (Son) was satisfying

                    Open Controls
                2. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour ago

                  Rough - having 3 Burnley players in my team
                  Smooth - it was a FH so now I have no Burnley players in my team.

                  Open Controls
                3. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Smooth - a modest but positive points gain from FH, no Burnley plays now in my team, into the top 5k

                  Rough - Mee, Weghorst (c) and blanks from Bruno, KDB, Mahrez, Elanga which could have had a lot more upside on another day

                  Open Controls
                4. Buck The Trent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Meh … 63 with FH

                  But at least OR rose from 29K to 21K

                  Open Controls
                5. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Smooth - Saved a FH, no Burnley players, dodged a bullet. (I have JRod, but that doesn't count since he is my 3rd bench, I refer to him as my 4.4m forward).
                  Rough - Mahrez (C) although Son was in my team. small red arrow.

                  Open Controls
                6. POTATO
                  • 1 Year
                  28 mins ago

                  Rough: No returns in my non-FH team except...

                  Smooth: Cancelo & Laporte [Everton robbed of penalty review]

                  Happy that 11 played (15/15) considering there was no bench. Pope(c) at least outscored Weg.

                  Open Controls
                7. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  My FH team scored 62, which was about what I expected -
                  but it would have been more if I hadn't left Livramento on my bench
                  or if I had captained Kane, Son, Cancelo or Cresswell instead of Pope.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Buck The Trent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Same here .. captained Pope and had Livra on the bench .. was rooting Mahrez not to come on vs Everton

                    Open Controls
              • RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Dang Webster drop prices me out of my preferred move of Webster + Bowen + Idah > Rudiger + Ramsey + Broja.

                Always another way. But I did like that to set up my BB.

                Open Controls
              • Hotdogs for Tea
                • 6 Years
                47 mins ago

                8 points from 3 Burnley players in a double game week … I never learn 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Are you buying Aston Villa players?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hotdogs for Tea
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Ramsey only

                    Open Controls
              • squ1rrel
                • 7 Years
                42 mins ago

                What to do here? No FH left. Should I WC?

                DDG - Steele
                TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Coufal - Williams
                Salah - Son - Saka - Bowen - Ramsey
                Dennis - King - Edouard

                5.2 ITB, 1 FT

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  25 mins ago

                  Maybe yeah. Front 3, Williams, Coufal and DDG not great.

                  Might be smart to set up for the 2 dgws and bgw coming up.

                  Open Controls
                2. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  I'd do DDG to someone and Coufal to Rudiger

                  Sa
                  TAA Robbo Cancelo Rudiger
                  Salah Son Saka Ramsey
                  Dennis King

                  Seems like a pretty good team for next GW

                  Open Controls
                  1. banskt
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Rudiger doesn't play in GW30 and he doesn't have a FH. So, getting Rudiger might not be the best move for this team, yet.

                    Open Controls
                3. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  This team requires some planning. Wait for the FA Cup results and then decide. Pray for Southampton to win against West Ham.

                  You are the manager of your team, so you would know the best. But, as I see it, the only problems for this week are your 3 bench players - Williams, King and Edouard. Rest of the team looks good except Bowen and Coufal, who play against Liverpool, but there's a probability they will play in GW30 if they lose to Southampton in FA Cup.

                  For this week, you can sort it out with a simple double change: Edouard + Williams > Vardy/Broja + Saiss who play this week and in GW30. Then, you can bench Coufal, Bowen and King. For 29, you can do DDG > Ramsdale.

                  Open Controls
              • L'Aeroplanino
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Would you bench boost this in GW29 (WC still intact)?

                Sa (eve)
                Livramento (WAT)
                Saiss (eve)
                Weghorst (bre)

                Hits are welcome, 1.3m available at current price

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.