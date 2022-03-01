Burnley assets disappoint as Vardy enters FPL conversation

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Burnley v Leicester City in our latest Scout Notes.

BURNLEY UNDERWHELM IN DGW27

It’s been a disappointing few days for FPL bosses who chose to back Burnley in Double Gameweek 27, as they end the round having failed to keep a clean sheet against either Crystal Palace or Leicester City, whilst only scoring one themselves: an own goal via Luke Milivojevic (£5.3m).

Across their two matches, Aaron Lennon (£4.9m) was their highest scorer on seven points, with popular picks Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Wout Weghorst (£6.6m) underwhelming.

The Dutchman, captained by just over 70% of the top 10k, had one good chance against the Foxes but failed to turn in an Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) cross at the far post, and added to his owner’s frustration with a second-half booking.

While Free Hitters will be glad to see the back of their Clarets assets, those stuck with them will surely be looking to offload with Chelsea up next in Gameweek 28.

The only reprieve may arrive if Southampton lose to West Ham United in tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth round, which in turn, would hand Sean Dyche’s side a guaranteed Gameweek 30 fixture against the Saints.

Ben Mee (£4.8m), meanwhile, had to be replaced in the first-half after he failed to run off a knock to his knee, and was eventually replaced by Nathan Collins (£4.3m).

“I think he has a bang on his knee, hopefully a bang more than a twist but I will wait to find out more.” – Sean Dyche on Ben Mee

“We weren’t as good as we have been, particularly in the first-half. Without being terrible, we just let soft things against us, didn’t play with enough tempo, didn’t get the ball forward quick enough and ask questions. Second-half we got a bit better grip of the game but never really opened them up. Maxwel Cornet has a really good chance and a really good chance from a set-piece. I ask a lot of these players. Physically as well. I don’t want to be too critical as we have had a really strong run, performances as well as results. I need to remember that, but there were a few off it tonight. They opened us up a few times. Popey made some great saves in the first-half. But defensively, attacking wise it just wasn’t where we have been. We didn’t get our pressing lines as clear. When we got the ball, we just played too slowly, played backwards too many times and didn’t ask enough questions.” – Sean Dyche on his team’s performance against Leicester City

VARDY RETURNS

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) made his long-awaited return from injury at Turf Moor, and made a real impact off the bench by grabbing a goal, assist and maximum bonus in just 18 minutes.

In the two months he has been absent, Leicester have not won any of their five Premier League fixtures, but can now look ahead with renewed optimism, with some appealing fixtures on the horizon.

In fact, with Leeds United and Brentford up next at home, plus three additional fixtures to fit in somewhere during the run below, the Foxes – and specifically Vardy – will understandably receive plenty of attention in the coming weeks.

“It has been a long nine weeks resting it and then four weeks getting the muscles back up. The main thing was to get back on and put a performance in. You always want to come on but you always have to listen to the medical team as well and I’ve been back in training just the last four days. Getting 20 minutes it is good for myself there is no more issues. I don’t think you can lose that (scoring touch). It is instinct.” – Jamie Vardy

“I was so happy that he could be involved. We were thinking it was going to be Leeds, but he wanted to help the team, which says everything about his attitude. He was a real catalyst for us. You see his movement, his link-up play was really good, and then he was in the right position to score. Great introduction for him and great to have him back.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jamie Vardy

Elsewhere, James Maddison (£6.8m) failed to start his second match in a row, but like Vardy impressed from the bench, as he opened the scoring at Turf Moor with his seventh Premier League goal of the campaign.

“I just felt we needed more physicality early on in the game, with Ki (Dewsbury-Hall) pressing, giving us an extra man in midfield, knowing we could introduce him later on. Some of the problems we’ve had is we haven’t pressed the game well enough. We won at Randers but if you concede 29 shots, that’s not good. We needed to change the frontline.” – Brendan Rodgers on why James Maddison didn’t start

If he can reclaim his place in the starting XI, Maddison could become an option for our midfields, but Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) should also be in the conversation, having blanked in just one of his last seven appearances.

Defensively, tonight’s clean sheet is Leicester’s first on the road in the top flight this season, having shipped 25 goals in 11 away matches prior to Gameweek 27, although they did lose one of their backline to injury, as Ricardo Pereira (£5.2m) failed to make the second-half.

“He felt a tightness in his hamstring, we couldn’t risk it. We’re trying to keep him fit.” – Brendan Rodgers on Ricardo Pereira

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee (Collins 40), Taylor, Lennon, Westwood (Barnes 88), Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet (Rodriguez 71), Weghorst

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira (Lookman 45), Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans (Maddison 72), Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Daka (Vardy 72)

