Brighton v Liverpool team news: Jota a sub, van Dijk starts

Brighton Hove Albion v Liverpool gets Gameweek 29 underway at the Amex at 12:30 GMT.

These are two of the six sides who ‘double’ in this week and there is unsurprisingly plenty of Fantasy interest in the Reds.

A whopping 94% of the top 10k captained Mohamed Salah in the current Gameweek and, with almost one in four of these managers using the Triple Captain chip on the Egyptian, his ‘effective ownership’ (EO) tops 200%.

In laymen’s terms, if you didn’t Triple Captain the leading points scorer in FPL and you’re in one of the rank tiers below where Salah’s EO is in excess of 200%, you’ll lose a bit of ground if/when he returns.

There are no massive shocks when it comes to the team news, with Virgil van Dijk starting despite being absent from training earlier this week amid reports of Covid cases at the club.

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from the side beaten by Inter Milan in midweek.

Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz return, as Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara drop to the bench.

Brighton manager Graham Potter makes four alterations following the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle last time out.

Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay and Solly March come in for Shane Duffy, Danny Welbeck, Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu, who has been out for two months with a hamstring issue, is on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Alzate, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, March, Maupay.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

