Dugout Discussion March 12

Brighton v Liverpool team news: Jota a sub, van Dijk starts

Brighton Hove Albion v Liverpool gets Gameweek 29 underway at the Amex at 12:30 GMT.

These are two of the six sides who ‘double’ in this week and there is unsurprisingly plenty of Fantasy interest in the Reds.

A whopping 94% of the top 10k captained Mohamed Salah in the current Gameweek and, with almost one in four of these managers using the Triple Captain chip on the Egyptian, his ‘effective ownership’ (EO) tops 200%.

In laymen’s terms, if you didn’t Triple Captain the leading points scorer in FPL and you’re in one of the rank tiers below where Salah’s EO is in excess of 200%, you’ll lose a bit of ground if/when he returns.

There are no massive shocks when it comes to the team news, with Virgil van Dijk starting despite being absent from training earlier this week amid reports of Covid cases at the club.

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from the side beaten by Inter Milan in midweek.

Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz return, as Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara drop to the bench.

Brighton manager Graham Potter makes four alterations following the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle last time out.

Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay and Solly March come in for Shane Duffy, Danny Welbeck, Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu, who has been out for two months with a hamstring issue, is on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Alzate, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, March, Maupay.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Any early fh drafts?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Schmeichel
      Saiss Doherty Tierney
      Son Saka Kulusevski Coutinho
      Kane Ihenacho Hwang

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Like it

        Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Here's mine:
      Sa
      Cash Doherty Ait Nouri
      Barnes Son Coutinho Saka
      Laca Kane(c) Jimi

      Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Schmeichel
      Tierney Cash Doherty
      Coutinho Son Maddison Saka Raphinha
      Kane(c) Jimenez

      Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Phew Lamptey still on!

    Open Controls
  3. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Where’s all the liars who said VVD and Fabinho had Covid?

    Show yoursleves

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      It was speculation based on fact not spotted at training & klopp saying had covid cases

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      VvD had a child 😉

      Open Controls
  4. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    What a miss Trossard

    Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Trossard into orbit.

    Open Controls
  6. Shultan
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Don't have BT sport, what did sanchez do to Diaz?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tried to behead him.

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      WWF special move

      Open Controls
    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1502629680658145283?s=21

      BT Sports own Twitter feed have posted the incident

      Cannot believe that wasn’t a red.

      Open Controls
  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Luis Diaz now a viable option?

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Allready brought him in on another fantasy game. I think he is.

      Open Controls
    2. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes. Looking excellent

      Open Controls
  8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    There's a ball that's landed in my balcony

    Open Controls
    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      thats kepas peno from the other week

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hahaha.

        Open Controls
  9. JBG
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pi*s right off Trossard.... Annoying me when I had you in my team and even annoying me now when I don't.

    Open Controls
  10. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Trossard? More like Trashard. What was that?

    Open Controls
    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      tossard

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Now let's not be nasty, come on

        Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Drosstard

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You've gone too far

        Open Controls
  11. Boss Hogg
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Team for next week:

    Sa
    Saiss, Doherty
    Saka, Raphina, Coutinho,
    Kane, Gelhardt

    (Dubravka, TAA, Robertson, Rudiger, Salah, Havertz, Broja)
    0.9m itb

    Anybody worth bringing in? Or just leave as is?

    Open Controls
  12. Damien Sartip-Zadeh
      6 mins ago

      Diaz is looking a viable option right about now

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        If only I could have 4 Pool players

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        He was a genuine option for this week. Just most people had other priorities.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Difficult to fit in many teams and not everyone is going to FH next week.

          Open Controls
    • sovietrockettes
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Remarkably my rank has stayed practically flat for the last 6 GWs (24k)..........this is the make or break.....no Salah, Kane(c)

      Open Controls
    • Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lallana broken after 5 minutes

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gross on for Lallana …

        Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Best GK for the end of the season, who isn't Sá?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pickford if you like extra fixtures.

        Ramsdale overall.

        Open Controls
        1. kempc23
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, this.

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks, yeah Pickford could have 4 matches in a GW and still come out with max 2pts.

          Open Controls
      2. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rasmdale

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      3. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Schmeichel

        Open Controls
    • Manumana
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I want to use my 2nd free hit I gw 30. And want to activate it now. But not sure how to do it.
      So say I make 2 x transfers for a -4. Then I can activate it right ?

      Open Controls
    • Chenku╰☆╮
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Salah is no where near goal. Loving this..

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You've jinxed it now

        Open Controls
    • CoKane & Zohores
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Lallana getting into his pyjamas.

      Open Controls

