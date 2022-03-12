487
Community March 12

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 29

487 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“Does anyone know the way; did we hear someone say. We just haven’t got a clue what to do. Does anyone know the way, there’s got to be a way? To blockbuster”

Sweet (or sour in some cases) this Gameweek was a blockbuster with centurion scores flying around, chips thrown in and the highs and lows of owning Reece James (£6.2m)

It was always going to be a pivotal week with 31% of the top 10,000 playing their Wildcard and 18% boosting their bench (data according to LiveFPL.net).

This was mirrored amongst The Great and The Good as five Bench Boosted and three Wildcarded (including Fabio Borges) but only one man deployed the Free Hit – so look away now if you don’t want to hear more about Az’s success.

For his Blackbox buddy Mark, it may be for his own good to skip this week’s article.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Yes, Blackbox host Az was the leading scorer this week and leapfrogs Fabio with a very impressive 133 points fuelled by Phillipe Coutinho (£7.4m), Harry Kane (£12.3m) and Kai Havertz (£7.8m), plus of course that man James.

He sits just outside the top 1,000 with three chips left to play – can Fabio catch him to retain his crown?

Az was not the only one to hit a hundred with FPL General, Tom Stephenson, LTFPL Andy, Geoff Dance and Yavuz Kabuk all managing triple digits.

Yavuz is now at his highest position of the season at 72,000; a top 10,000 finish is still possible, and remember this would be his eighth in a row.

WILDCARDS

It was also a week of Wildcards as three of them decided to press the button, the full details are below:-

Fabio Borges
  • IN – Dubravka, Schmeichel, Kilman, Coady, James, Son, Saka, Lacazette, Wood
  • OUT – Pope, Sanchez, Cancelo, Dias, Dunk, Foden, Maddison, Jimenez, Weghorst

Fabio threw in his Wildcard chip this week finishing just shy of a hundred in its first outing.

Triple Arsenal is as you would expect, and you must admire his goalkeeper planning as Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.4m) covers him well for the known and possibly unknown doubles and blanks to come.

There may be some initial disappointment with his double Wolves defence, and he may have picked the wrong Spur in Son Heung-min (£10.8m) but his pick of Raphinha (£6.5m) is maybe his biggest worry as the Brazilian seemed to want to be anywhere but Leeds on Thursday night.

Joe Lepper
  • IN -Dubravka, James, Rudiger, Kilman, Davies, Ramsey, Raphinha, Broja, Kane, Adams
  • OUT – Steele, Cancelo, Robertson, Diop, Livramento, Fernandes, Martinelli, King, Dennis, Watkins

Joe’s Wildcard was certainly a surprise as he looked to be able to navigate the doubles and go later with his overhaul but clearly Chelsea’s delicious double changed his mind, that, and his desire to rid his squad of Watford forwards.

Yavuz Kabuk
  • IN – Ramsdale, James, Rudiger, Kilman, Davies, Saka, Kulusevski, Raphinha, Coutinho, Salah, Jimenez, Kane, Broja
  • OUT – De Gea, Cancelo, Dawson, Tarkowski, Livramento, Foden, Son, Fernandes, Bowen, Cornet, Weghorst, Antonio, Edouard

Yavuz made the most of his Wildcard with 13 new additions to his squad, but one name stands out as he was the only manager to bring in Dejan Kulusevski (£6.1m) who looks to be the next “must-have”.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

  • Az – Free Hit
  • LTFPL Andy – James (Van Dijk)
  • Fabio Borges – Wildcard
  • Joe Lepper – Wildcard
  • Geoff Dance – Rudiger (Robertson)
  • FPL General – No Transfers
  • Les Caldwell – Mount, Rudiger (Bowen, Lowton)
  • Magnus Carlsen – James (Cancelo)
  • Mark Sutherns – Saiss, Raphinha (Semedo,Bowen)
  • FPL Matthew – Raphinha, Havertz (Foden, Fernandes)
  • Neale Rigg – Raphinha, Rudiger (Gray, Cancelo)
  • Tom Freeman – James (Cancelo)
  • Tom Stephenson – Rudiger (Van Dijk)
  • Yavuz Kabuk – Wildcard
  • Zophar – Broja, Raphinha (King, Fernandes)

Away from the Wildcarders, there was plenty of activity with the James move a popular option. Raphinha was in demand, too, but his returns were less rewarding.

A nod to Les Caldwell who went with Mason Mount (£7.5m) and quietly got on with providing him a double-digit haul.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

  • Ramsdale (7), Foster (7)
  • Alexander-Arnold (14), James (8), Rudiger (8), Digne (6), Saiss (6)
  • Salah (15), Raphinha (15), Saka (10), Bowen (7), Ramsey/Son (6)
  • Broja (10), Jimenez (9), Kane (6)

The template is similar to the Everton defence as it’s all over the place, with only five surviving the carnage and big names like Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) leaving the fold as he was reluctantly sold by many to lure in a Chelsea defender.

CAPTAIN CALLS

Captaincy has played a huge part in recent gains and the table below shows the top performers amongst The Great and The Good:

One stat I’ve included is the performance of the non-Salah captain picks. The Egyptian has been favourited most of the season, but the real gains have been made by those who have successfully hopped off and got those differential armband calls correct.

You can see that Magnus has been the one to veer away from the norm the most often with eleven different picks.

You can also see going without the comfort blanket of Salah is fraught with both risk and reward. Az has had some success with the highest average for non-Salah captaincy of 27.8, whilst the likes of Neale and Geoff have not fared so well.

CONCLUSION

Huge swings this week and well done to those who had a blockbuster week, with Gameweek 29 shaping up to be equally dramatic.

Perhaps the biggest decision this week is whether to stick with Salah for the armband or go with the revitalized Kane; there are big green arrows or possibly red arrows to be made if you decide to throw the dice.

Anyway, that’s all from me for and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

487 Comments
  1. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    G2G?

    Ramsdale
    Tierney TAA Doherty Rudiger
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph Coutinho
    Kane

    sanchez jimi broja lamptey

    1. super zlatan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Not much wrong with that team

    2. upforgrabs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      G2g

  2. super zlatan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Current squad for -4

    Ramsdale
    Trent. Robbo. Doherty. Tierney
    Salah(TC). Saka. Rapha. Coutinho
    Kane. Jimi

    Subs. Sa. Broja. Saiss. Ramsey.

    Is Rapha > kulu worth another hit ?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not worth the hit, you confident in Jimenez over Broja?

      1. super zlatan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Jimi edges it for me purely on scoring last game. Broja has no form.

  3. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Play Broja or Ward Prowse?

    Haven’t watched any Southampton games recently but I know they’ve been gash.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      JWP definitely plays, Broja could be benched after poor form in the league

      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Thx pal

  4. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Play Dennis or Weghorst?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Dennis

      1. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks Sanchez

    2. upforgrabs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Weghorst

    3. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Weghorst. I think Burnley willl win this game

  5. upforgrabs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A) James/Digne + Son + Jimenez -> Doherty + Kulu + Kane -8
    or
    B) James + Ramsey -> Doherty + Kulu -4

    Doing B would mean I can’t get to Kane in GW30 with less than a -8.

  6. Kaneyonero
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Kane (TC) final decision made. LFG!!

    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      What are you basing this on? Just gut feeling? I still have TC chip

  7. Babbals
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Any reason why this week shouldn’t be used as a triple captain option with Salah or use a bench boost? Is there a better week coming to use these chips?

    1. Babbals
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Anyone? Thoughts?

    2. Garlana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Many will be triple captaining Salah this week yes. Also bench boost is a good option, just depends what your bench is like!

    3. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Kane or Salah is probably fine.

  8. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Play Coady or Digne? Currently on Coady because Everton are that bad.

  9. Takeawayking
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on team (have taken a -12 hit to get to this but wondering if it can be improved) and captain (should I TC and if so who?)
    De Gea
    Reguilon White Tierney TAA
    Son Salah Raph Saka Gordon
    Kane

    Bench:
    Foster Broja Dennis Kilman

    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      TC Kane if chasing, Salah got safety

  10. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit or GTG?

    Ramsdale*
    TAA* Rudiger Cancelo
    Raphinha Salah* Saka* Kulusevski* Willock*
    Kane* Jimenez

    (Dubravka* Broja Livramento Coady)

  11. Garlana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Feeling the need to do James to Robertson for -4 but is that even necessary with this team? Thoughts? Thanks

    Ramsdale,
    Dier, Trent, Tierney
    Coutinho, Saka, Salah, kulu, raph
    Broja, Kane

    Dubravka, hwang, kilman, James*

    1. chris81
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Broja 1 games v Robertson 2 games -4. I'd be tempted

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yea I'd do that move

  12. CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Morning

    Had a bit of a disaster with my transfers this week so decided to FH.

    Does this team look ok (i've been out of the loop).

    Pickford
    TAA - Robbo - Tierney
    Salah - Son - Kulu - Saka Odegaard
    Kane - Adams

    Foster / Gelhardt - Amartey - Williams

    1. Bocaginge
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      IMO
      Tierney > Doherty
      Son > KdB or Mahrez
      Odegaard > Coutinho
      Adams > Lacazette

      Son could be a move to Rafinha. He’ll be back on form against Norwich

  13. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Wildcard thoughts?

    Dubravka (Schmeichel)
    TAA, Robertson, Tierney, Doherty (Kilman)
    Salah, Saka,Kulu, Gordon (Ramsey)
    Kane, Lacazette (Hwang)

    0.6 In bank, 11 DGWs, 10 GW 30

    Priority afterwards will be moving some funds back from defence (Robertson out) to upgrade 4th mid back to 7-8m player like Countinho

    1. chris81
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Will you be tempted to use the Robertson money for a Cancelo or a James? Makes it difficult to upgrade the 4th midfielder. Maybe Hwang to Gelhard and upgrade Ramsay now, save a transfer down the line?

  14. BusbySwede
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Gtg or would you make any transfers?
    1 FT, 0.4 itb, no FH in gw30.

    Forster
    TAA, Rudiger, James
    Salah, Coutinho, Raphinha, Havertz, Saka
    Watkins, Adams

    (Sa, Digne, Saiss, Hwang)

    A) James -> Doherty
    B) Raphinha/Coutinho -> Kulu
    C) James, Raphinha/Coutinho -> Doherty/VVD, Kulu for -4
    D) just roll transfer

  15. JohannaAdams10
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who scores more the week?

    A) Jimenez
    B) Digne

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jimenez

  16. Dave2008
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Team
    1 FT 0.3 ITB All chips left TC Salah this week. Going for mini league and in front by 20. Closest teams will all have 1 or 2 Arsenal attackers

    Ramsdale Steele
    TAA Coufal Cancelo Dalot Livramento
    Salah Coutinho Son Ramsey Højbjerg
    King Kane Weghorst

    Thinking no free hit gw 30 but stuck with how to bring in Saka or Lacazette this week with their double.
    Any ideas?
    A Cancelo Weghorst for Coady Lacazette 8 GW30
    B Cancelo Højbjerg for Doherty Saka 7 GW30
    C Cancelo for Cash 7 GW30

    B my preferred move but keeps me at 7 gw 30 players. Risks are Cancelo plays and smashes it v CP. Weghurst also v Brentford. Højbjerg has a double this week but probably 5 points.
    Wany to try and cover Arsenal attack with the double and not give up FH next week. I'll take at least a -4 gw 30 to get 9.

    Any help most appreciated!

    1. chris81
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Am I misreading this? A and B... both options you're taking out 2 players without GW30 fixture, putting in 2players with a fixture. But in A you have 8 and B you have 7 GW30. How?

      1. Dave2008
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Højbjerg Spurs has a gw30 fixture

  17. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Guys I think I’m triple Captaining

    A) Kane ?
    B) Salah ?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah safer option.
      Kane the punty one. Depends if you need the differential or happy to play safe

      1. FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        just now

        As soon as I posted this question I thought Salah 100%. A differential would be good but Salah is so selfish where as Kane isn’t so selfish is better for us

  18. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Feel like I need one more transfer this week to be ready....toying with one of these:
    A) Cancelo to Robbo ( have TAA and Salah but no other city defence cover)
    B) Broja to Toney (Broja no form whereas Toney looks good and has a gw30 fixture)
    C) Weghorse to Richarlison (mega punt just because they have two home fixtures this week)

    Any advice welcome. Thanks

    1. chris81
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I was debating Cancelo to Doherty or Robbo for -4. Went with Robbo. Also playing Broja, the only other strikers worth a hit are Kane and Lacazette but couldn't afford them. Hope that helps

  19. tryf88
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Optimal chip strategy if chasing in ML and have WC 1FH BB left? Mates played WC already. Thanks

  20. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    You guys think Alonso starts?

You need to be logged in to post a comment.