Scoutcast: Frisking the new FPL Double Gameweeks

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 32 and beyond.

FPL managers can breathe a sigh of relief this time around in a rare Gameweek without a double or blank fixture to trouble them.

However, there is no shortage of tough problems ahead. This includes how to deploy remaining chips and make transfers given the new fixtures announced on Monday for later in the season.

In a perfectly timed move, for the Scoutcasters at least, the Premier League has confirmed a raft of dates for rescheduled games, with enticing doubles ahead for Gameweeks 36 and 37.

This latest episode looks at each team’s prospects for our attention before the season concludes, offering advice on the best time to use chips along the way.

Even without chips, investment in Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City assets could make or break many FPL managers’ campaigns.

Among major issues ahead is whether Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah (£13.3m), who has struggled to find the net in open play in recent weeks, makes way. Could FPL managers prosper by removing such an explosive asset and replace him with other premium gems? Or is it a risk too far?

Elsewhere, Joe is preparing his trolley for some bargain basement shopping ahead of his Bench Boost in Gameweek 33. But, is Manchester United’s Fred (£4.9m) really the best he can find?

Attacking defenders are also discussed, as are the latest trials and tribulations of the community team that the Scoutcast crew are managing on behalf of a top manager.

There’s also time for some quick-fire questions during another lengthy episode, where even two hours doesn’t seem long enough to tackle all the challenges facing FPL managers in this tricky season.

Finally, team reveals and captaincy calls round off the show, which was streamed on Tuesday 5 April.

