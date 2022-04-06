247
Podcast April 6

Scoutcast: Frisking the new FPL Double Gameweeks

247 Comments
Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 32 and beyond.

FPL managers can breathe a sigh of relief this time around in a rare Gameweek without a double or blank fixture to trouble them.

However, there is no shortage of tough problems ahead. This includes how to deploy remaining chips and make transfers given the new fixtures announced on Monday for later in the season.

In a perfectly timed move, for the Scoutcasters at least, the Premier League has confirmed a raft of dates for rescheduled games, with enticing doubles ahead for Gameweeks 36 and 37.

This latest episode looks at each team’s prospects for our attention before the season concludes, offering advice on the best time to use chips along the way.

Even without chips, investment in Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City assets could make or break many FPL managers’ campaigns.

Among major issues ahead is whether Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah (£13.3m), who has struggled to find the net in open play in recent weeks, makes way. Could FPL managers prosper by removing such an explosive asset and replace him with other premium gems? Or is it a risk too far?

Elsewhere, Joe is preparing his trolley for some bargain basement shopping ahead of his Bench Boost in Gameweek 33. But, is Manchester United’s Fred (£4.9m) really the best he can find?

Attacking defenders are also discussed, as are the latest trials and tribulations of the community team that the Scoutcast crew are managing on behalf of a top manager.

There’s also time for some quick-fire questions during another lengthy episode, where even two hours doesn’t seem long enough to tackle all the challenges facing FPL managers in this tricky season.

Finally, team reveals and captaincy calls round off the show, which was streamed on Tuesday 5 April.

  Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Need something huge from Weghorst. Surely if it’s ever going to happen it’s got to happen against the worst team around right now?

    Open Controls
    180
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      I bloody hope so. I'd had an absolute 'mare the last few GWs.

      Open Controls
      Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Been very stagnant for a little while it’s getting boring I always hate the end of the season

        Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      next week will be your week

      Open Controls
      Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeah aswell

        Open Controls
    tokara
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      might not even start

      Open Controls
      Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        F off hahahaha

        Open Controls
        tokara
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          got u there lol

          good luck!

          Open Controls
          Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Cheers 🙂 u too x

            Open Controls
    Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I am not confident

      Open Controls
      Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yeah but there’s no fun in having low expectations otherwise I won’t waste my Wednesday night watching Burnley vs Everton ffs

        Open Controls
        Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          I mean you could watch Chelsea Real Madrid instead. Should be a better game.

          Open Controls
  Atimis
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on Salah to Bruno for next 2 GWs?

    Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      lets do it, worst case scenario, rank will get doubled...

      Open Controls
      dshv
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Hahahahha true

        Open Controls
    NielsvanDelft
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yeah why not. Bruno loves taking shots, and Pickford is horrible in keeping shots out. Followed by a double, let's have it!

      Open Controls
    Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      No brainer

      Open Controls
  Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Bottomed last page
    Ramsdale
    Doherty James Rudiger Cancelo
    Barnes Saka Raphinha son
    Kane Weghorst
    Dubravka Coutinho Broja* Tierney*
    2.3M ITB, 1 FT.
    G2G? Should I roll the transfer?

    Open Controls
    Lord of Ings
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Anyone?

      Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      yep, good enough to roll

      Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'd move Tierney.
      He is done, and you will have other moves next week.

      Open Controls
      Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I think I will move him on next week anyway but just not sure for whom yet.
        I’m looking to get 2 of Maddison/Sancho/Bruno and I can adjust accordingly next week
        This week no standout option to replace Tierney that’s the issue.
        I would love a punt on castagne but with Justin pereira albrighton back it’s tough to go there.

        Open Controls
        tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Yes, it was perhaps easier for me as I didn't have Doherty.
          I held off Justin for the reasons you list.

          Open Controls
          Lord of Ings
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Yup.
            Any changes to the starting XI I have right now? Or would you roll as well? 2 FTs could come in handy next week

            Open Controls
            tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              You aren't FH then I guess.
              Looks good.

              Open Controls
    Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Get of Tierney if you risk losing cash.

      Open Controls
  NielsvanDelft
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    1ft, 2.2M ITB. Do Ramsey to Maddison this week or roll and do next week?
    Or are there any other suggestions for this team?

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Robbo - Rudi - Cancelo - Doherty
    Barnes - Martinelli - Saka - Son (Ramsey)
    Kane (Broja - Jimmy)

    Open Controls
    tokara
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      i would roll. u can play 5 defenders

      Open Controls
  drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Best Tierney replacement ?

    A. Laporte
    B. Schär
    C. Rudiger/james

    Open Controls
    NielsvanDelft
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Longer term Laporte, short term Schär.

      Open Controls
    Trent Robbo 66✅
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
    Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
    drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      bit worried about james game time with all the cups and such

      Open Controls
      Trent Robbo 66✅
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        You have sub

        Open Controls
        drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          james often comes on though, thats the problem

          Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'd get Laporte.

      Open Controls
  Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    I have 2 free hits and a bb.
    Does it make sense to fh 33 and 36 and build to bb in 37 when cheap options like Mateta and Ramsey have good fixtures.

    Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Remember, you will have only 4FTs to build a bench for 37 with FH33 and FH36

      Open Controls
      Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thanks that's a good point. I hadn't thought of that. I do have 2 ft's this week and already have Ramsey who has a double. Any ideas this week:

        Dubr Ramsdale
        TAA Doherty Rudi Cancello Kilman
        Salah Mount Raphinha Saka Ramsey
        Broja Kane Toney

        Open Controls
        Holmes
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          With FH33 in mind, you have to use both FTs this week, otherwise it will be a waste.

          Planning to use Ramsdale-Dubravka in 37?

          In defense, Kilman is an issue. So I would use 1FT there.

          Midfield is probably fine with Raphinha being an issue, can be sorted in 34.

          Toney has got decent fixtures to end the season. Broja has gametime issues. so I would use 2nd FT here.

          So my recommended moves would be Broja to Mateta and Kilman to Cash/Mitchell.

          Open Controls
          Bojam
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Solid advice ^

            Open Controls
          Eastman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Thank you so much for this reply Holmes. Think it corroborates some of my thinking.

            Open Controls
  Trent Robbo 66✅
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Play Robertson or Dennis?

    Open Controls
    Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Will Hodgson play Dennis? Even if he did I’d still vote Robbo

      Open Controls
      Trent Robbo 66✅
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Dennis just restes last week i think

        Open Controls
        Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah and joao Pedro didn’t particularly set the world alight in his absence I suppose

          Open Controls
        JBG
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          You think it will be Dennis-Cucho-Sarr?

          Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Tough - Robbo is in good form, but City will score.

      Open Controls
  TN
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    I think taking Salah out might be worth it this week, I'm thinking the following:

    For GW32: Salah --> KDB
    For GW33: KDB --> Bruno

    Then I'll probably WC/ see what form Salah is in as to whether I need him back

    Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Bruno vs Everton is probably better than Kevin vs Liverpool

      Open Controls
      DavvaMC
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Agreed.

        Open Controls
      TN
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        understood, i just assumed with the form KDB is in would make him a better choice than Bruno who is in a struggling united team although have an easier fixture?

        Open Controls
  Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Play TAA over Adams yeah? Wouldn't even be a question but Chelsea's capitulation vs Brentford has me wonderin'

    Ramsdale

    Doherty - TAA - Rudiger - White

    Salah - Kulusevski - Maddison - Saka - Raphinha

    Kane (c)

    Subs: Dubravka - Matip - Adams - Broja

    Open Controls
    Bojam
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I’m wondering whether the bench TAA and play Toney (vs WHU) this week. Have Adams too but can’t see him hauling vs Chelsea tbh. Expect a reaction after the Brentford result.

      Open Controls
  Bojam
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Line-up for GW32:

    Ramsdale
    Rudiger, Doherty, White
    KDB, Jota, Maddison, Saka, Kulu
    (K)ane

    Play TAA in 4-5-1
    Or Toney in 3-5-2?

    Other subs: Dubravka, Laporte, Adams

    Don’t think Pool will keep a clean sheet. Is Trent (vs MCI) or Toney (vs WHU) more likely to get attacking returns this week?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      That is a good question, and, at first glance, Toney seems more likely to score than Trent to keep a clean sheet.

      That being said... it's Trent. I'd probably play him and bench Toney.

      Good luck!

      Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Risky to bench Trent but I would probably roll with Toney vs tired WHM legs.

      However, I would start Trent over Jota/White.

      Open Controls
      Bojam
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Interesting, thanks man. Fancy Jota to return. But TAA over White is a good call.

        Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Trent is just too good.

      Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Lloris
    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Rüdiger
    Salah, Raphinha, Saka, Kulusevski
    Kane, Weghorst

    Foster, Cash, Broja, Gordon

    Roll ft, lads?

    Open Controls
    Bojam
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Can’t see anything very pressing there. Roll it.

      Open Controls
      sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Many thanks, mate

        Open Controls
        Bojam
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          No probs. Can you help me out (post above)? Ta

          Open Controls
  drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Is saka a must for the double in gw 33 ?

    Open Controls
    Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Reckon so

      Open Controls
  Tango74
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Why are people WC34 not 35 for BB36?

    Open Controls
    Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      One of the main reasons was fixture swings, and one of the main fixture swings was Chelsea. However, Chelsea are not looking very attractive for two reasons (form, and priorities => rotation) so I don't think 34 over 35 is as much of a big deal now.

      I think it comes down to two minor decisions:

      34 lets you get City players earlier
      35 gives you a week's extra protection from transfers in being derailed by injuries

      Open Controls
      Tango74
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Thank you, I rather leave till week before . And also rotation risk

        Open Controls
  Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) James + Martinelli
    B) White + Maddison

    Open Controls
    Bojam
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Problem with A is that James’ PL mins are likely to be managed with CL fixtures to play and recent return from injury. And Martinelli may have lost his starting place to ESR. Definitely a higher upside but risky IMO.

      Arsenal’s defence - bar the aberration vs Palace - has been solid. And Maddison is on form, though also a possible rotation risk with European games.

      I’d go B I think unless you’re feeling very bold.

      Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Not feeling bold at all. Thanks a lot!

        Open Controls
    Lord of Ings
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      A is risky but the upside is massive
      B is boring but will get you steady points.
      Depends on your risk appetite in the end.

      Open Controls
  ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Those with FH & BB left, what are you thinking for weeks to play them?

    Open Controls
    melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      FH33 BB36

      Open Controls
    JariL
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I also have a WC, so I'm thinking WC35, BB36, FH37.

      Open Controls
  Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Of course this can change as time goes on, but thoughts on my current transfer plans until GW36?

    GW32 (1FT, 0 ITB before transfers): Thomas and Salah —> Justin and Fernandes

    GW33: Ait nouri, Richarlison —> Schär, Saint-max

    GW34:Fernandes, Sa —> Salah, Schmeichel (Have to take out Sa so i can get Salah back, or else 0.1 short)

    GW35: Roll

    GW36: Mahrez, Saint-max —> Coutinho, Dcl

    Open Controls
  melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do this week?
    1FT 3.4 ITB

    Ramsdale
    James Robertson Rudiger Cancelo
    Salah Saka Martinelli Barnes
    Kane Weghorst

    Dubravka Kilman Ramsey *Broja

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Lord of Ings
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    Ëð
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I'd hold that, nice team

      Open Controls
    Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Mad team

      Open Controls
  ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo / Rudiger / Doherty
    Coutinho / Salah / Raphinha / Saka / Kulsevski
    Kane / Wood

    Dubravka / White / TAA / Broja

    Already have 2 FT's so need to make one this week. Thinking Coutinho out for Maddison and then use 2 next week to BB?

    Open Controls
    Bojam
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      TAA’s attacking output is higher than Cancelo’s. You’re playing Salah so expecting/hoping for Liverpool to score goals. So why play Cancelo over TAA? I’d definitely play Trent.

      Coutinho -> Maddison is a sensible move I think.

      Open Controls
      ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        good point. definitely something to consider.

        Alternative is Coutinho down to brownhill (purely as he doubles and is cheap) and play both TAA & Cancelo. then next week have cash in the bank for United midfielder for the double

        Open Controls
    Ëð
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Looks a good move

      Open Controls
  Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Bench Toney or Minus 4 and get Doherty?

    Open Controls
    Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Play Toney sorry*

      Open Controls
      JariL
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Play Toney for sure.

        Open Controls
        Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          cheers pal

          Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Play him

      Open Controls
    Ëð
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
  Ëð
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Is Foden -> Maddison the best move here to prepare for DGW33? 1FT, £3.3m ITB.

    Sanchez, Foster
    Robertson, Cancelo, James, Livramento, Dalot
    Salah, Son, Kulu, Foden, Martinelli
    Weg, Broja, Dennis

    Open Controls
  Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    My plan is as follows, any thoughts appreciated...
    GW33 : Coutinho-Coady > Barnes-Laporte (For free)
    GW34: WC
    GW35: 1FT
    GW36: BB
    GW37: FH

    Ramsdale-Guaita
    TAA-Cancelo-Doherty-White-Coady
    Salah-Kulusevski-Saka-Maddison-Coutinho
    Kane-Weghorst-King

    Open Controls
  Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Would you start:-
    A) Raphinha
    B)Martinelli

    Open Controls
    TN
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  TN
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    How does this sound?

    Salah --> Bruno
    Ait-Nouri --> Cancelo
    Sa --> Schmeichel

    -8

    will likely WC in 34

    Open Controls
  FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    So this is the plan...Salah ➡️ Bruno for next GW, if Bruno has a shocker against EVE, Bruno ➡️ KDB, however, if Bruno returns hold for double?

    Open Controls
    No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      If Bruno has a shocker. Can you really sell before a double when the first is Norwich at home?!

      Norwich might have to go for it to stay up or have a chance so it might be an open game.

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Yeah that NOR game is definitely enticing but I’m sick of getting sucked into the doubles over better single GW options. I’m not optimistic about Bruno let alone Utd. Whereas KDB is on another level and they’re fighting for the league

        Open Controls
        No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Agreed but I think if you get Bruno it has to be for the next 2 gameweeks otherwise don’t go there.

          Last few Everton home games have been tight, they nearly 0-0 city, the rest have been clean sheets or just 1 goal conceded in the last few home games for Everton. So getting Bruno for this gameweek alone seems risky.

          Open Controls
          FantasyClub
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Good point, I’ll have to have a think, was so close to to doing Salah to KDB last GW but herd mentality got me

            Open Controls
            No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              Also. A KDB rest has to happen somewhere with a fixture every 3/4 days

              Open Controls
          FantasyClub
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Do you think Sancho is a better option than Bruno?

            Open Controls
            No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Bruno way better. Even when he doesn’t play we, he can jam points. Sancho needs to play well for points

              Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        BTW i still have my 2 FH, going to use in 36 & 37

        Open Controls
        No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          You can’t use FHs on consecutive weeks

          Open Controls
  No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is James -4 too risky?! I’m looking for the perfect Tierney replacement.

    Next in line is Schar. I have Schemeichel so not too keen on Justin and I feel he will be rotated with Leicester heavy schedule.

    Open Controls
    FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Schar is definitely a target of mine as a RAN replacement. I would say yes to the -4 James transfer but CHE next 3 games aren’t exactly easy. I’d probably still do it though, it’s scary not owning James

      Open Controls
      No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Even if he plays 70+ mins tonight, you say yes to James?!

        Open Controls
        FantasyClub
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I think so, every time I don’t own him he hauls, you’re going to want him for the rest of the season anyway and Tierneys out

          Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Roll transfer?

    Foster
    TAA Burn White Roberts Doherty
    Salah Son Willock
    Kane Weghorst

    Forster JWP Ramsey Broja

    2.4m itb, 1FT, BB and FH left

    Open Controls
    Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
  Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    If you were wildcarding, which one is the better:
    A) Salah Lacazette Kulu
    B) KDB Son Mateta

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sums it up nicely.

    The way Burnley and Everton have been playing I can’t see either of them scoring tonight, but I am expecting them both to concede.

    https://twitter.com/FPL_Partridge/status/1511610044768571396?t=kJNtUoegIUClvDMYCD2_Ww&s=19

    Open Controls
    SonnyPikey
        1 min ago

        1-1 imo

        Open Controls

