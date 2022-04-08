The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

The first round of our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 took place in Gameweek 31, with round two following hot on its heels in Gameweek 32.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the first round can be viewed here

The draw for the second round can be viewed here.

Our two former winners had mixed fortunes in round one.

Mohd Rodzi (2,355th) saw off the Chaser (870,302nd) – who was the sixth-lowest-ranked manager who made it through qualifying – by four points in round one, but Scrumper (4,927th) was defeated 59-43 by Cheese pizza (30,991st).

There were six managers who were within the top 1k heading into round one, including our very own Az (685th) – but he was seen off by BC1 (351,957th).

Our highest-ranked boss, A.J. (322nd), had no such upset, defeating Firminoooo (67,974th) in Gameweek 31.

Peteski29 (636th) and UNDEADLIBRARY (607th) avoided a shock exit but Bend It Like Bennett (1,826th) and Bencaraway (1,355th) departed, falling out of the top 1k in the process.

Shuddahaddum (5,615,082), aka the Great and the Good’s Les Caldwell, was the lowest-ranked manager in the competition – owing much to a Gameweek 20 hack – and the unlucky Les was eliminated as a result of his lowly overall rank after a 61-all draw with Ayew Shaw? (82,794th).

BAMBAA (6,488th) v Hobo (12,751st) was our only all-top-10k clash in the first round, although Hobo lost his four-figure rank as well the tie.

Wolves42‘s score of 86 was the best of round one.

In round two, we have another all-top-10k clash featuring UNDEADLIBRARY and N@th (7,085th).

sledger (73,063rd) v baylo32 (708,009th) is our biggest mismatch in terms of rank difference.

zvi_green (204,919th) is the next manager tasked with stopping the high-flying A.J.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

