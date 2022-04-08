113
FFS Cup April 8

The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

The first round of our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 took place in Gameweek 31, with round two following hot on its heels in Gameweek 32.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the first round can be viewed here

The draw for the second round can be viewed here.

Our two former winners had mixed fortunes in round one. 

Mohd Rodzi (2,355th) saw off the Chaser (870,302nd) – who was the sixth-lowest-ranked manager who made it through qualifying – by four points in round one, but Scrumper (4,927th) was defeated 59-43 by Cheese pizza (30,991st).

There were six managers who were within the top 1k heading into round one, including our very own Az (685th) – but he was seen off by BC1 (351,957th).

Our highest-ranked boss, A.J. (322nd), had no such upset, defeating Firminoooo (67,974th) in Gameweek 31.

Peteski29 (636th) and UNDEADLIBRARY (607th) avoided a shock exit but Bend It Like Bennett (1,826th) and Bencaraway (1,355th) departed, falling out of the top 1k in the process.

Shuddahaddum (5,615,082), aka the Great and the Good’s Les Caldwell, was the lowest-ranked manager in the competition – owing much to a Gameweek 20 hack – and the unlucky Les was eliminated as a result of his lowly overall rank after a 61-all draw with Ayew Shaw? (82,794th).

BAMBAA (6,488th) v Hobo (12,751st) was our only all-top-10k clash in the first round, although Hobo lost his four-figure rank as well the tie.

Wolves42‘s score of 86 was the best of round one.

In round two, we have another all-top-10k clash featuring UNDEADLIBRARY and N@th (7,085th).

sledger (73,063rd) v baylo32 (708,009th) is our biggest mismatch in terms of rank difference.

zvi_green (204,919th) is the next manager tasked with stopping the high-flying A.J.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Priced out from some options but feel okay not to buy any Chelsea yet.
    Hope James to be rested for 2nd leg.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I feel okay too.

      Open Controls
  2. premierleaguefantasy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Would you start any of these guys over TAA v. City? Can easily see City scoring, so I’d have to pray for a TAA attacking return…

    Mateta v. LEI

    Weghorst v. NOR

    Kilman v. NEW

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Weghorst for the giggles

      Open Controls
    2. isthoralive
        30 mins ago

        Probably not

        Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Repost for a new crowd

      Which seems better?

      *have Kane+Kulu

      A: Salah+Digne -> Bruno+Doherty (2.1 itb)
      B: Salah+Havertz -> Son+Maddison(3.7 itb)
      C: Salah+Havertz -> Son+Sancho(1.6 itb)

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        B seems better

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Cheers Knights template. Arise!

          Open Controls
      2. isthoralive
          40 mins ago

          I’d also do B

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      3. WibblesTeam
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Pope
        Rudiger Trent Jonny Doherty
        Saka Raph Salah Kulu
        Weghorst Kane

        Foster Toney Coady Coutinho

        Need a little help here. Am I benching the right ones? One transfer, Coutinho to Maddison ?

        Open Controls
        1. Hunta
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Probably hold my transfer and if I did let Coutinho go it’d be for Barnes.

          Open Controls
        2. isthoralive
            29 mins ago

            I’d get Maddison, had to choose between Barnes and Madders three weeks ago and chose Barnes

            Open Controls
            1. WibblesTeam
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Thanks guys

              Open Controls
        3. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Who scores more?

          Salah (mcy, MUN)

          or

          Bruno (eve, NOR, liv)

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Million dollar question. On paper you’d think Bruno, but Salah could outscore his 3 game total in the United game alone. I’m personally not selling Salah for Bruno

            Open Controls
          2. isthoralive
              28 mins ago

              Bruno is too inconsistent, looked pretty poor vs Leicester

              Open Controls
          3. Fefguero
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Is this a smart move? Plan to FH33 and Bb36

            Kilman and Sarr to Schmiecel and Amartey

            Open Controls
            1. Thomas Magnum
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              It’s a good move if Amartey is still playing in 36 for the BB

              Open Controls
            2. tokara
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          4. Carroll to the rescue
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Any moves suggested?

            Ramsdale Foster
            TAA Rudiger Doherty Amartey Williams
            Salah Havertz Son Maddison Saka
            Laca Broja Weghorst

            1 FT and 0.4m in the bank, thoughts? My frontline is worrying me...

            Open Controls
            1. Thomas Magnum
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              I’d probably roll the FT and then next week downgrade a forward. I got a similarly weak forward line and am looking to sell one to a fodder next week. Rest looks solid enough

              Open Controls
            2. isthoralive
                26 mins ago

                Roll ft and do Broja to fodder and upgrade Williams or Laca

                Open Controls
            3. Jinswick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Best route here? FHing in 33:

              (A)
              32: Ait-Nouri -> Rudiger
              34: Raphina -> Maddison

              (B)
              32: Coady -> Cancelo
              34: Raphina -> Barnes

              (C)
              32: Jimenez -> Lacazette
              34: Ait-Nouri -> Laporte/Thiago

              Ramsdale
              Robbo, James, Doherty, Coady
              Salah, Raphina, Coutinho, Kulu, Martinelli
              Kane

              Foster, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Broja
              Bank 2.5m, 1FT, FH/BB left

              Open Controls
              1. Thomas Magnum
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Don’t mind B or C, probably B just edges it for me

                Open Controls
              2. Hunta
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                B but C tempting

                Open Controls
              3. Super John McGinn-
                • 9 Years
                31 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            4. Thomas Magnum
              • 6 Years
              2 hours ago

              Are Maddison/Barnes both worth a look or is it just DGW fever taking over? Just worried about their minutes getting monitored with all their fixtures ahead

              Open Controls
              1. Hunta
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                I plan on getting Barnes in soon so not crazy at all.

                Open Controls
              2. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                43 mins ago

                I'm trying to get both next week.

                Open Controls
              3. isthoralive
                  25 mins ago

                  Maddison is on form right now

                  Open Controls
              4. Hunta
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Without knowing how much itb or how many FT, what would you do?

                Sa
                TAA - Rudiger - Kilman
                Salah - Raph - Kulu - Saka c
                Kane - Weg - Mateta

                Foster - Cancelo - Ramsey - Amarty

                Open Controls
                1. Trovsmash
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  Play Cancelo.
                  Captain Kane.

                  Open Controls
                2. isthoralive
                    25 mins ago

                    Cancelo over Kilman captain Kane

                    Open Controls
                3. tokara
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  If not using FH in 33, then when?

                  35 wc
                  36 bb
                  37 fh(?)

                  Anyone in same situation?

                  Open Controls
                  1. EmreCan Hustle
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    Look below.
                    I don't have a WC but I do have two FHs and wasn't initially keen on DGW 33. Now I'm not sure.

                    Open Controls
                    1. tokara
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      I think 7 to 8 dgw players for 33 is sufficient

                      Cant be letting go the Spurs

                      Open Controls
                      1. EmreCan Hustle
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Yeah have triple Spurs and Arsenal. With Leicester attacking cover, liverpool double. No United though

                        Open Controls
                  2. Trovsmash
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    x5 dgw players in 33
                    BB 13 dgw players in 36
                    FH 37

                    Is the current plan for me

                    Open Controls
                4. EmreCan Hustle
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  Good morning DZ.
                  I'm in need of guidance.

                  I have 2FHs left. One I'll use in DGW 36, but since we can't play it in consecutive GWs, that rules out 35 and 37.
                  I'm playing BB this GW, was not planning on using it in GW 33, but is it a better option than 34 or 38 because of the DGW?

                  Should I reconsider?

                  Thanks.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Trovsmash
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                    BB is the weakest chip left, FH in the DGWS, 33 & 36 or 37, whichever one you're not most set up for players wise

                    Open Controls
                    1. EmreCan Hustle
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                5. Clintymints
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Bench one...

                  A. Couthinho
                  B. Laporte
                  C. Rudiger

                  Already playing Cancelo and James fwiw

                  Open Controls
                  1. Trovsmash
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    probs laporte

                    Open Controls
                  2. Super John McGinn-
                    • 9 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  3. Clintymints
                    • 12 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Cheers chaps

                    Open Controls
                  4. isthoralive
                      24 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  5. sergioaguero67
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    Safe to pick Castagne?
                    Given he has played 90 minutes mid-week?

                    Who is the safest pick in the Leicester backline?
                    Please help

                    Open Controls
                    1. Super John McGinn-
                      • 9 Years
                      32 mins ago

                      Nobody bar Kasper

                      Open Controls
                    2. isthoralive
                        23 mins ago

                        All the fullbacks are back in rotation so it’s a crapshoot so only the gk and even then Leicester cannot keep a clean sheet

                        Open Controls
                    3. madmafc
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      Bench 1 this week out of

                      TAA
                      Robertson
                      Cancelo

                      Open Controls
                      1. Super John McGinn-
                        • 9 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        TAA

                        Open Controls
                      2. isthoralive
                          22 mins ago

                          None? Who else you got?

                          Open Controls
                      3. Super John McGinn-
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Got Wildcard, bench boost and one FH left

                        Ramsdale
                        Cancelo, Rudiger, Roberts
                        Salah, Son, Foden, Saka, Martinelli
                        Kane (C), Weghorst

                        Foster, Dennis, Ait Nori, Livramento

                        0.0 ITB 1 FT

                        A) Ait Nori > Schar
                        B) Roll (Might FT 33 anyway)
                        C) Other

                        Open Controls
                        1. isthoralive
                            21 mins ago

                            Roll

                            Open Controls
                        2. isthoralive
                            1 hour, 16 mins ago

                            Sa
                            Rudiger Cancelo TAA Doherty Robertson
                            Kulu Saka Barnes Salah
                            Kane

                            Foster, Toney, Cucho, Ramsey

                            Is this a good bench order or should I drop a defender for Toney?

                            Salah and Kulu to Son Maddison worth it?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Super John McGinn-
                              • 9 Years
                              1 hour, 6 mins ago

                              Not for me

                              Open Controls
                          • Jafalad
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            1 hour, 13 mins ago

                            Can you suggest a one week punt for 32 in this dead end team?

                            Ramsdale/Sa

                            Bavies, Robbo, Rudiger, James, Livra

                            Salah, Son, Bowen, Rapha, Saka

                            King, Weghorst, Broja

                            Initially, was thinking KDB for Salah. King to Toney could work too.

                            1.9 in da bank. 1FT.

                            FH in 33. WC in 34. BB in 36. Cheers.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bleh
                              • 5 Years
                              20 mins ago

                              Don’t think it’s the right GW for KDB personally. Prefer the Toney move or one of James/Rudi > Doherty.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Jafalad
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                17 mins ago

                                Good shout-might be better to upgrade Bavies. James might not play as they'll need him for CL next week.
                                Salah to Bruno was the other idea.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Bleh
                                  • 5 Years
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Ah yeah didn’t see Bavies, probably the logical move or James out if you want to save funds.

                                  Don’t fancy Bruno, great fixtures but United are horrendous. Wouldn’t be at all surprised if Salah still outscores him.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Jafalad
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 12 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Would only be for this week. Have chips in hand to remove him handily enough.

                                    Open Controls
                            2. isthoralive
                                11 mins ago

                                Wouldn’t do Bruno over Salah. Would be keen on Toney.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Jafalad
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 12 Years
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Bruno tops the projected rate of returns this week. I can bring Salah back in next week on FH or WC.
                                  I see Pukki tops the returns for forwards this week.

                                  Open Controls
                              • The Knights Template
                                • 8 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                Weghorst to anyone.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Jafalad
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 12 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  Pukki even? 😉

                                  Open Controls
                            3. Bleh
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 9 mins ago

                              Starting XI and bench order correct?

                              Ramsdale
                              TAA, Rudiger, Cancelo, Doherty
                              Salah, Saka, Raphinha, Kulu
                              Kane, Cucho

                              (Dubravka, Coutinho, White, Broja*)

                              Open Controls
                              1. isthoralive
                                  31 mins ago

                                  Play Coutinho over Cucho

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Bleh
                                    • 5 Years
                                    17 mins ago

                                    You fancy Coutinho (TOT) to do better than Cucho (LEE)?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. isthoralive
                                        14 mins ago

                                        Yeah he’s a better quality player and Watford are pretty pathetic in attack, also there’s 5 players in contention for their front 3
                                        Joao Pedro, King, Dennis, Cucho, Sarr

                                        Open Controls
                                  2. Jafalad
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 12 Years
                                    26 mins ago

                                    Given WAT's dire home form and the quality that Coutinho possesses, I would be tempted to play Coutinho ahead of Cucho. Leeds have Phillips back too plus Cooper which will make them harder to score against.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Jafalad
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 12 Years
                                      9 mins ago

                                      Projected rate of returns from Members area for 32:

                                      Cucho: 2.16
                                      Coutinho: 4.26

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. Bleh
                                    • 5 Years
                                    17 mins ago

                                    Interesting, thanks both. Definitely got me thinking of Coutinho > Maddison (FT) now, especially as the former blanks next week.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Jafalad
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 12 Years
                                      9 mins ago

                                      Madison has just played 90 for LEI in Europe so be mindful of his minutes. On a good streak though.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Bleh
                                        • 5 Years
                                        3 mins ago

                                        Cheers, yeah definitely a risk with the midweek Europe fixture too. Will probably just hold for now then and attack next GW.

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. isthoralive
                                          2 mins ago

                                          I’d just play Coutinho, roll your ft and see how viable Maddison is next week. Crystal Palace are tough to play these days

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Bleh
                                            • 5 Years
                                            just now

                                            Cheers bud, I’ll do that!

                                            Open Controls
                                  4. WibblesTeam
                                    • 4 Years
                                    54 mins ago

                                    Pope
                                    Rudiger Trent Jonny Doherty
                                    Saka Raph Salah Kulu
                                    Weghorst Kane

                                    Foster Toney Coady Coutinho

                                    Need a little help here. Am I benching the right ones? One transfer, Coutinho to Maddison ?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. The Knights Template
                                      • 8 Years
                                      15 mins ago

                                      You got a little help here when you posted it above on this page.

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Bleh
                                      • 5 Years
                                      15 mins ago

                                      Considering the same (see above). I’d also play Toney over Weggy.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. WibblesTeam
                                        • 4 Years
                                        10 mins ago

                                        I like the Coutinho to Maddison move but in my case I'm not sure if I'd actually want to start him (due to rotation) over Toney, Raph and Jonny

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Bleh
                                          • 5 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          Yep Maddi’s rotation is definitely a concern. Such a shame with those fixtures though.

                                          Open Controls
                                    3. Ëð
                                      • 6 Years
                                      6 mins ago

                                      I'd make that move

                                      Open Controls
                                  5. MaRooney 5
                                    • 9 Years
                                    43 mins ago

                                    who scores more points in GW32:

                                    a) Lacazette, Havertz/Sancho
                                    b) Ronaldo, Raphinha?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Ëð
                                      • 6 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      B

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. isthoralive
                                        1 min ago

                                        B

                                        Open Controls
                                    3. Ëð
                                      • 6 Years
                                      42 mins ago

                                      Is Foden -> Maddison the best move here to prepare for DGW33? 1FT, £3.3m ITB.

                                      Sanchez, Foster
                                      Robertson, Cancelo, James, Livramento, Dalot
                                      Salah, Son, Kulu, Foden, Martinelli
                                      Weg, Broja, Dennis

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. isthoralive
                                          just now

                                          Yes for setup for 33 but your forward line is in need of some help

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. isthoralive
                                          41 mins ago

                                          I have 2FH and my WC left
                                          Would you FH33 WC36 FH37?
                                          FH33 WC34 FH36/37?
                                          Just curious what you all would do

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Ëð
                                            • 6 Years
                                            6 mins ago

                                            Probably the second option

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. WibblesTeam
                                            • 4 Years
                                            4 mins ago

                                            I'm doing FH33 WC35 FH37 but that is because I have BB for GW36

                                            Open Controls
                                          3. The Units
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 12 Years
                                            just now

                                            Option B

                                            Open Controls
                                        • patricio33
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 3 Years
                                          39 mins ago

                                          Play one:

                                          A. Watkins (TOT)
                                          B. Mateta (lei)

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. isthoralive
                                              1 min ago

                                              Mateta, Palace are in good form and Leicester can’t keep a clean sheet in the league

                                              Open Controls
                                            • Bleh
                                              • 5 Years
                                              1 min ago

                                              B

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. The Units
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 12 Years
                                            35 mins ago

                                            looking FH33 teams. have come up with this - what do you think?

                                            Dubravka 3.9
                                            Robbo Cancelo Schar Doherty White
                                            KdB Sterling Bruno Barnes Maddison
                                            Ronaldo 4.5 4.5

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. isthoralive
                                                7 mins ago

                                                Schmeichel over Dubravka even though both New games are at home Lei have better fixtures

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. isthoralive
                                                    6 mins ago

                                                    Great midfield though, are you afraid of no Tot?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. The Units
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 12 Years
                                                      4 mins ago

                                                      not sure. could go with Son over Sterling. my thinking is Citeh will want to score as many goals as possible to improve GD (assuming title race is still on).

                                                      Open Controls
                                              • Smokey_Lowkey
                                                • 3 Years
                                                32 mins ago

                                                Start one from:

                                                A) Saiss (new)
                                                B) Mateta (lei)
                                                C) Ramsey (TOT)

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. The Units
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 12 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  B

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. isthoralive
                                                    2 mins ago

                                                    B

                                                    Open Controls
                                                3. klopptimusprime
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  26 mins ago

                                                  Stuck between these as many also would be, like the prospect of getting BB out of the way to make wildcard starting XI stronger

                                                  In general which is optimal

                                                  a) BB33 WC34 FH36/37
                                                  b) FH33 WC34 BB36/7
                                                  c) WC34 FH36 BB37

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. The Units
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 12 Years
                                                    16 mins ago

                                                    A means team can be dead ended into GW33 and could take some punts ie Bruno over Salah etc.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. klopptimusprime
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      9 mins ago

                                                      Yeah for sure, could still do C and dead end as well,

                                                      would you recommend Bruno over Salah for 2 weeks?

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. The Units
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 12 Years
                                                        5 mins ago

                                                        its a risk, but if chasing it could be a way to rank climb. I think BB GW33 is a good time to use it so when you WC GW34 the playing 11 can be optimised with a minimal bench.

                                                        Open Controls
                                                4. FPL Doctor
                                                  • 7 Years
                                                  19 mins ago

                                                  G2g? Bench correct?

                                                  Ramsdale
                                                  TAA Robbo Rudiger
                                                  Salah Raphinha Saka Martinelli Kulu
                                                  Kane Weg

                                                  Dubravka Romero LaPorte Broja*

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. The Units
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 12 Years
                                                    1 min ago

                                                    yeah looks g2g

                                                    Open Controls
                                                5. Taegugk Warrior
                                                  • 3 Years
                                                  18 mins ago

                                                  Play kilman or ramsey

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. The Units
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 12 Years
                                                    1 min ago

                                                    Ramsey, higher ceiling

                                                    Open Controls
                                                6. Disturbed
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 8 Years
                                                  16 mins ago

                                                  Anything you would change in this set up or g2g?

                                                  schmeichel
                                                  robertson cancelo rudiger white
                                                  Bruno (c) havertz saka maddison kulu
                                                  kane

                                                  dubravka weghorst tark cucho

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. The Units
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 12 Years
                                                    10 mins ago

                                                    g2g - maybe Cucho first sub, Weghorst can't hit a barn door and Burnley are rubbish.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Disturbed
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 8 Years
                                                      5 mins ago

                                                      Cheers. Tempted to bench robbo for cucho/ tark. Insane?

                                                      Open Controls

