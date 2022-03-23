94
Community March 23

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 31

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“Here comes the Son, and I say, It’s all right”

Son Heung-min (£10.9m) – and Harry Kane (£12.5m) – came to save the day and make it all right in a brutal Blank Gameweek, as the absences of Raphinha (£6.5m), Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) plus the Raul Jimenez (£7.4m) red card decimated some already threadbare squads.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Free Hitting FPL Matthew and non-Free Hitting Neale Rigg were the ones to score big this week, both hitting 66 points, some 38 points above the weekly average in a low-scoring week for most, particularly those who didn’t own the dynamic Spurs duo.

Putting paid to the myth that using a Free Hit in this blank was a bad idea, FPL Matthew relied on the Spurs strike force for most of his points but Gabriel (£5.3) and Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) also chipped in.

Les Caldwell was the other manager to Free Hit and scored 57 points to give him his seventh consecutive green arrow, gaining just under two million places in that time, after his season was massively disrupted by the hack.

Az continues to lead the way but will be disappointed to not achieve the legendary grey spot (staying at the same rank week-to-week) as he moved up just one place in the overall rankings from 556th to 555th.

Captaincy was a straight choice between Son and Kane this week with only Magnus Carlsen stirring the armband pot by going with Barnes – that’s his 14th different captain pick of this season.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week, with sold players in brackets:

  • Az – Barnes (Gordon)
  • LTFPL Andy – None
  • Fabio Borges – Toney (Wood)
  • Joe Lepper – None
  • Geoff Dance – Reguilon (Digne)
  • FPL General – None
  • Les Caldwell – Free Hit
  • Magnus Carlsen – Kane, Barnes (Salah, King)
  • Mark Sutherns – Kane, Podence (Son, Saint-Maximin)
  • FPL Matthew – Free Hit
  • Neale Rigg – Kane, Maddison (King, Salah)
  • Tom Freeman – Reguilon (Livramento)
  • Tom Stephenson – Kane, Kulusevski (Broja, Son)
  • Yavuz Kabuk – None
  • Zophar – Martinelli (Trossard)

Bringing in Kane was seen as priority amongst ‘The Great and The Good’, with Magnus, Mark, Neale, and Tom Stephenson all taking hits to do so – a couple of them sacrificing Son in the process.

Neale deserves a mention for his decision to move out Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) to provide funds for Harry but it paid off as did his call to bring in James Maddison (£6.8m). I wonder whether this paves the way for a Wildcard in Gameweek 31 or is he gambling on Salah not being present and correct to face Watford?

TEMPLATE

The template for ‘The Great and The Good’ is as follows, with number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

  • Ramsdale (10), Dubravka/Sa (5)
  • Alexander-Arnold (13), Doherty (10), Tierney (5), Robertson (5), Saiss (5)
  • Raphinha (12), Saka (12), Salah (11), Kulusevski (10), Son (8)
  • Kane (12), Broja (8), Jimenez (8)

Despite the scramble for a playing XI this week, there was little change in the template with Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) coming in for Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) and Ben Foster (£4.1m) leaving the squad for now.

The next few weeks should see the return of the Manchester City and Chelsea favourites as they both have good runs. It’s worth noting that Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) has never made ‘The Great and The Good’ template this season – could someone gain the advantage by calling on the same ‘Belgian Bezerker’ who has scored 36 points in his last six?

FATAL OR FANTASTIC FOUR?

The last four Gameweeks have been pivotal for many of us and, inspired by Lateriser’s brilliant article comparing the fortunes of the Gameweek 26 and Gameweek 28 Wildcarders, I thought it worth seeing how ‘The Great and The Good’ have fared when split into these two camps.

Reflecting on a tough period in FPL as I plan for the season run-in 1

The table shows when each manager has played their Wildcard, their points over the last five Gameweeks and the number of chips remaining. On average, the Gameweek 26 Wildcarders have gained ten points over the Gameweek 28 gang and 37 over the ones who still have the chip to play.

This gap widens to 51 points when you remove Magnus and FPL Matthew from those still to activate it, as they have used a Free Hit during this period.

There is no doubt that Tom Freeman, Neale and Zophar have a hill to climb, with their extra two chips needing to make up that deficit. Having said that, I wouldn’t put it past them.

The final weeks will bring plenty of movements in many mini-leagues, so don’t give up hope if you’ve had a torrid couple of rounds – I for one have a 26-point gap to make up on the aforementioned Lateriser, with only a Bench Boost in hand!

CONCLUSION

An international break such as this will bring comfort to many after a challenging Gameweek 30 – remember as always to enjoy the time away and not dwell too much on what might have been or the ‘injuries’ to some of our favourites, as I suspect that there may yet be some miraculous recoveries.

For those behind in mini-leagues, stay optimistic. Especially if you have chips in hand. For those that are ahead, don’t go counting your FPL chickens just yet.

Anyway, that’s all from me for and remember – don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter.

94 Comments
  1. Couch to 5k
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    It’s quiet on here during the IB

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Go out for a run. 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Some still manage 19 hours a day

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        It's addictive.

        Or avoiding other vices!!

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          I could name a couple on here that could drive me to drink.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Or magic mushrooms?

            I was meaning gambling tbf.

            Open Controls
  2. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    The Athletic put up an article yesterday about the best passers in the PL era with a lot of good examples, but this particular assist from Alonso against Sunderland was just incredible:

    https://youtu.be/hwflnOipsxo

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Was a beauty to be fair

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I'm not so familiar with Alonso & Assist, so I checked it.

      I got confused for a moment and tried to find "Alonso" in blue shirt in the clip. I'm now wondering how he did it.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Hah perhaps I should have clarified!

        Open Controls
  3. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Digne, Coutinho, Broja, and Odegaard are weak spots in my team.

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Robbo - Doherty
    Salah - Son - Saka - Odegaard - Coutinho
    Kane - Broja(?)
    Bench : Sanchez | Digne, Amartey, Gelhardt

    2 FTs & 1 FH, so no worry with bench, I came up with some ideas.
    Which options do you feel best for GW31-33?

    A1: Digne + Coutinho >> Chalobah + Mount
    A2: Digne + Coutinho >> T.Silva + Barnes
    A3: Digne + Coutinho >> Cancelo + Gordon

    B1: Digne + Coutinho + Odegaard >> Rudiger + Mount + 4.3 mid (-4 hits)
    B2: Digne + Coutinho + Ode. >> Laporte + Foden + 4.3 mid
    B3: Digne + Coutinho + Ode. >> Chalobah + Mahrez + Gordon

    C: Digne + Coutinho + Broja >> Cancelo + Gordon + Weghorst (-4 hits)

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      You wouldn't be tempted to keep Odegaard? I know he hasn't returned too much lately but he's still been playing really well, created so many chances against Leicester in particular. I know he's probably a bit of an assister of the assister of late but he's directly creating chances himself.

      A2 or A3 would probably be my picks out of those, I'd give Broja one more game just to see if he looks like he gets back into the starring lineup so you have another doubler for GW33.
      I don't love Gordon or any Everton asset but if it's for free or to enable Cancelo it's probably worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I got Odegaard after I watched a few games and impressed with his integration in Arsenal attacks and performance. But he hadn't delivered enough FPL points, e.g. 1 goal in last 9 games. So, I'm not so tempted to keep him if selling him will fund other moves.

        Btw, I hope Broja will return to starting again as I actually don't like watching Burnlet's attacks much.

        A2 & A3 are top on my ranking too. Just add A1 today as option after seeing Chelsea fixtures and Chalobah stats.
        A2 with Barnes will be best for DGW33. Just not sure if getting him early from GW31 with Man Utd (A) will be good idea.

        Thank you.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          That's fair, I had an eye on him myself but may just go for Martinelli so I can understand that. Chalobah definitely seems like a nice differential option if you can cover any rotation, seems to do well for baps too. Barnes against ManUtd is still a good option I think, they concede so often and Leicester seem to prioritise attack so I think it may payoff to go early.

          Open Controls
  4. JohannaAdams10
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Who gets more points from now till end of season:

    A) De Bruyne
    B) Son

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      No one really knows or can say.

      They are close if they'd play 8 or 9 games each.

      Because of Champions League I'll say Son, clearly. Without a doubt.

      But could be wrong!

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        +1 .. leaning to Son because of busy fixtures and rotation.

        I think Son will start all remaining games while KDB will be rotated, especially, in easy games.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Interesting... I thought that KdB is unaffordable, but if TAA is not fit, I could downgrade him to Chalobah and upgrade Kulusevski, Saka or Raphinha to KdB (and have still Salah, Kane and Son). My defense would be Cancelo, Cash, White, Kilman and Chalobah formation being 4-5-1. Perhaps not sound plan.

          Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I would agree with this. Fitness pending, you can guarantee Son plays every remaining game. KDB may realistically miss anything from maybe 2-4 games with City at least having 2 CL QF games and an FA Cup semi final to play, as well as possible rotation at the end of the season if say Liverpool slip up or City beat them and win the PL with a couple of games to spare. Spurs are looking quite dangerous going forward now too, 19g in their last 7 games

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I think KdB will outscore Son over the next 5-6 games until the PL title is decided one way (Man City) or other (Liverpool), beyond which KdB will miss the games allowing Son to overtake.

      Open Controls
  5. mad_beer ✅
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Nice write up. I enjoyed it.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yep, a good one, thx! Annoying to see that F Borges is ahead of me, again. I need to start making better teams for gw1.

      Open Controls
  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Is Foster > Bego an option with Ramsdale injured?

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Too early to know.

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Pickford's back.

      Open Controls
  7. BIG TONES
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Sitting in a very nice Thai restaurant by myself eating a nice meal, drinking a cold Chang and reading FFS comments. Simple pleasures in life.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      With Tom Yung Goong?

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yeah with mushrooms. Drunken noodles for main. Decent order tbf

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Lovely stuff

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I did a second take at first because i thought it was a response to my addiction comment above!

            Open Controls
            1. BIG TONES
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Haha no worries mate! Glad to clear that up

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Spicy stuff!!

                Sabai sabai

                Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Who's behind you?

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Quite a few people as I'm currently 20k rank haha

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I really need to properly try Thai food, of all the cuisines I have enjoyed that's one that I've get to try from an authentic restaurant. Enjoy!

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        *yet

        Open Controls
      2. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I've been to Thailand a couple of times and it's pretty legit when you get it from street food vendors on the side of the road. Most decent restaurants do a pretty good impression though! Just look for somewhere that's always busy and you can't go wrong pal

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I'd love to go there and try it some day, although I thought I read a couple of years back that new regulations limited street vendors and there was a bit of an outcry about it as lots of people said it was important culturally and for tourism, hopefully they may have reined that in a bit. Will do!

          Open Controls
          1. BIG TONES
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Nah it's all still legit! Trust me regulations aren't something Thailand is really into haha. Best experiences: Go to koh phi phi (a beautiful island) and also Pai (a town right up in the hills), you can ride a motorbike up to Pai and pass through the mountains. It's amazing and not to mention, cheap as chips!

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Beef and egg at 3 am from a street vendor kitchen in Viet Nam is delicious too.

          Open Controls
      3. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Thai food when it's done well is delicious!

        Open Controls
  8. Eric Banternaaa
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Ramsdale Foster
    Digne Kilman Coady Doherty White
    Salah Son Saka Mount Gray
    Kane Jiminez Weghorst

    Chips left: WC, 2x FH & BB

    Chip Strategy

    FH33
    WC 34/35
    BB 36
    FH 37

    Then load up on Chelsea/ City with the free transfers up until WC?

    Is this the correct strategy?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I have the same chips left and will be going with this strategy. Not many variations left at this point!

      Open Controls
      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Are you not tempted to WC earlier?

        Possibly next week.

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I have a decent looking team for next week. Already have Robbo, Cancelo, Kane, Weghorst. Just need to do Son to Salah and I'm good. Will try and optimise the BB with a WC in 34/35.

          Open Controls
    2. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      So many chips left. I'm curious, what are your ranks?

      Open Controls
      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        80K

        Open Controls
        1. Eric Banternaaa
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Hopefully push for top 30K if use chips correct.

          Open Controls
        2. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I dropped from 40k to 100k by not playing any chips between 27-30. Not sure I'll make that back up but going to be fun trying.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            My hit cost between gw 25 (top 71k) and gw 29 was 44 pts, played my BB away just to get rid and into top 20k last week I went with only 6 starters 🙂 Yet, I was lucky to have Cash.

            Open Controls
  9. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which 3rd striker alongside Kane and Broja?

    A) Weghorst
    B) Mateta
    C) Cucho
    D) 4.5 fodder

    Still have 1FH and 1BB left. Thinking cheap 3rd option upfront to pack the defence and midfield

    Open Controls
    1. Eric Banternaaa
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      D for me.
      But I don't have BB left.

      So maybe C? I dunno - none of them are good.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      B or C for me.

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      C i reckon

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Depends on your BB timing strategy. WW if you play it gw 33. I have only FH left and with Kane, Broja and Gelhardt I am considering Broja to Cucho if I need funds to upgrade Kilman to Robbo.

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks all, advice greatly appreciated!

        Open Controls
  10. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Ramsdale Sa
    TAA Cancelo Laporte Robertson Ait Nouri
    Son Kulu Raphina Saka Ramsey
    Kane Broja Dennis

    1ft
    3.9 itb
    2 free hits
    31k

    You think Son can keep up with Salah for the next few gamesweeks?

    I don't really want to lose Son but it would take me at least an - 8 to get Salah in for Raphina.

    Tempted to go without him

    Open Controls
  11. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    It's not just in this fine forum that some comments are losing a pure FPL edge

    https://twitter.com/FFScout_Mark/status/1506724596581646340?t=zVubvgu_wws9aBpPIkhAkw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Heart attack on a plate that.

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Waffles and beans are fine. The processed chicken not good but hardly heart attack on a plate.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          Chicken is healthier for heart than red meat though. So not that bad choice. But I personally couldn't eat that and watch Master Chef 😉

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            Would you rather BB the waffle or FH the processed chicken?

            Open Controls
            1. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              12 mins ago

              FH to a new meal.

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Tbh, I once accidentally made well done duck breast. The bitch in my gravatar ate it. So perhaps it wasn't that bad. BB = Bin Beans, would be first move. Or F(ock)H(ell) them if there is significant difference with these options. Chicken has had a life, so it would be a pity if for nothing, so maybe TC (try chewing) it? But the question is should?
              A) I TC it
              B) Doggie TC it

              Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        That is what Patton Oswalt would call a “plate of failure” 😎

        Open Controls
      • Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        Missing the cheese and brocolli

        Open Controls
      • NorCal Villan
          just now

          Definitely a meal fit for a man-child

          Open Controls
      • The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Is getting Kane in and sacrificing Son still the way to go?

        a) Jimi & Son to Kane and Martinelli (6.2 budget)
        b) Jimi, Son & Maupay to Kane, Havertz & Gelhardt -4
        c) Jimi, Son & TAA to Kane, Havertz & James/Rudiger -4

        Ramsdale Sanchez
        TAA Robbo Cancelo Doherty Kilman
        Salah Son Saka Kulu Cout
        Maupay Jimi Broja

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I'm going to do it. Used Salah funds to get Kane for 30. Son to Salah in 31. Scary watching Kane as a non owner.

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I am not sure you need TAA for next 3 if he isn't fit to start next one. Depends on whether you have BB left and can downgrade one forward. Jimenez + TAA > Chalobah + Kane and Couts to Gray / fwd to fodder?

          Open Controls
          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            BB is done. Just the 2 x FH remaining, so a strong bench is not needed.

            Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B (or A( probably. I think Havertz or Mount will overscore Martinelli. But not certain of their rotation. Maupay to Gelhardt would a free funds and increase flexibility. If Martinelli has to go, there is no-one else in that category if you have Kulusevski.

          Open Controls
      • squ1rrel
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        Preliminary thoughts on what to do here? No WC or FH left, just BB

        Sa - Foster
        TAA - Tierney - T. Silva - Thomas - Kilman
        Salah - Son - Saka - Coutinho - Barnes
        Kane - Broja - Hwang

        0.0 ITB, 1 FT

        Open Controls
      • Berge20
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Stick or twist? WC, 1 FH, and BB left.

        Ramsdale/Foster
        TAA/Cancelo/Cash/Keane/Dalot (How....)
        Salah/Ramsey/Mount/Foden/Brownhill
        Kane/Broja/Dennis

        TV is garbage really at 101.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          My advice is to start making early transfers next season. Playing at this stage with 7 million more than you have makes things much easier. You must try to manage with value picks like Chalobah or Stones imo. Dalot you need for dgw.

          Open Controls
      • NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        How to fund James:

        A) Bamford + Tierney ➡️ Cucho + James
        B) TAA + Tierney ➡️ Robbo + James

        I can get rid of Doherty for James instead but would prefer another Arsenal attacker (Martinelli) over a defender for the run-in and I'll do that in GW32 for Elyounoussi. A leaves me with a lot more free funds but I do feel like (if he's not injured) I'd like to hang on to Bamford for the next two games (Southampton + Watford) before shipping him out, he's a nice differential and I'd like to hope I can have a couple of games where I get more than 1pt from him!

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I would do A. Think TAA will be back by GW31 or 32. Tierney doesn't have much attacking threat. He's an expensive Ben White.

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yeah Tierney was great for a period but he's rarely used when he goes forward now, Martinelli has an irritating habit of turning inside nearly every time Tierney overlaps

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          You can forget having any hopes for Bamford. His season is over I think. He was pictured crying after that injury when he was watching the match. So zero chance he can play any time soon.

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            56 mins ago

            Didn't sound bad from what Marsch said, he thinks it wasn't serious, I thought he was just upset after he was subbed as he felt it was another setback after looking like he might have had his first chance of playing 60 mins or more against Wolves. But I'll see what Marsch says, any indication he's injured or he still is a while away from full fitness then I'll likely have no other choice

            Unsure on James but worth the risk I think. All of Tuchel's comments last week indicated he was going to be ready for Middlesbrough and then he was named in the England squad, I think he just left him out to avoid him going on international duty. I can't see him playing a full 90 next weekend but I expect 60 mins or so before the CL game.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              He landed badly to his foot and knew immediately that he can't continue or try to run it off. He wouldn't have been crying if it was only a minor problem. He was playing very well before that. I felt sorry for him when I saw his face. He looked like a man wondering if injuries are going to destroy his career 🙁 But let's hope I am wrong.

              Thx about R James info. I think I will just sell Kilman for him and forget Robbo now.

              Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Do you think James starts next match? I fear he won't 🙁

          Open Controls
      • FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        Sa
        Cancelo rud white Doherty (kilman)
        Salah saka coutinho Gordon raph
        Kane (hwang broja)

        1 FT and 4.6M itb

        1. Save FT
        2. Hwang to weghorst and bench raph
        3. Something else?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Kilman to R James or Robbo, (Coutinho to Havertz/Mount)?

          Open Controls
      • FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Does AZ have a Twitter account ?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Y

          Open Controls
      • Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Any chance Reece James drops 0.1 before next deadline?

        Asking for a friend

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yes, but slim if confirmed fit. High/certain if confirmed out.

          Open Controls
      • Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Hi when are people playing their remaining FH & BB and why?Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Check today's fpl content on YouTube.

          Open Controls
      • Hutchiniho
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Any thoughts here?

        Ramsdale
        TAA Robbo Cancelo Rudiger
        Salah Mahrez Saka Ramsey
        Kane Salah

        Thinking Havertz/Mount/Barnes
        James

        Open Controls
      • Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        ‘decimated some already threadbare squads’ …. reduced the squads by ten percent ?

        Open Controls
      • Groot the Leveller
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have to make big sacrifices to get Kane. I'm not sure it's worth it?
        TAA, Son, Weghost -> VVD, Saka, Kane

        Open Controls

