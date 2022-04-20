The Watchlist: Our pick of the FPL players for the medium term

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks (and beyond if appropriate).

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9m) retains his spot at the top of the Watchlist as the only Leicester player guaranteed for minutes over the run-in and back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 36 and 37.

Arsenal have suffered defensively with the injuries to Thomas Partey (£5.0m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) but I still think Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) is a good option with his bonus potential. He’ll be facing not only an out-of-sorts Manchester United but also West Ham United, who have Europa League games in between the clash with the Gunners.

Ederson (£6.1m) moves up to third: Pep Guardiola has talked about the need to rotate and use his entire squad with the fixture congestion and the Brazilian is nailed-on to start every game in the run-in, especially after Zack Steffen’s (£4.4m) error in the FA Cup.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) comes in fourth and, along with Schmeichel, looks the ideal keeper for those without a Free Hit to play. Edouard Mendy (£6.1m) is also an astute selection with the rest of the Chelsea team likely to suffer rotation, as the Blues should clinch Champions League qualification soon.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) maintain the podium places and are capable of a double-digit haul on any given Gameweek. Despite Thomas Tuchel’s comments about Reece James’ (£6.3m) versatility and his centre-back role in the last few games, I still feel he is the top Chelsea defensive asset – but the next spot is open for debate between Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.5m). The Spaniard has re-established himself as the first choice left-wing back but I do feel Saul Niguez (£4.9m) could get a game or two in the run-in. I’ve gone with Rudiger, purely for security of starts, as he is probably the only Chelsea outfield player who starts every game from here on.

Fabian Schar (£4.5m) drops out and he is replaced by Ben Davies (£4.4m). I was tempted to go with Emerson Royal (£4.5m) instead but the Brazilian was quite poor against Brighton and it wouldn’t surprise me if Antonio Conte decided to go with Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m) or Lucas Moura (£6.0m) as a right wing-back instead.

The Leicester defensive pick is tricky with their Europa League progression, so James Justin (£4.9m) drops out of the Watchlist. Matty Cash (£5.2m) is a new entrant, with Villa ranked fourth on the Scout fixture ticker and having back-to-back doubles after the Norwich fixture.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m) is an excellent budget pick, with Palace’s next two home games looking particularly appealing.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) looks to be available for selection, with the midfield maestro an unused substitute in the FA Cup semi-final after returning to training, and he is second only to Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) in the midfielder Watchlist. Son Heung-min (£11.1m) is the undisputed third pick but Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) now drops out despite a Double Gameweek 34; Manchester United look completely devoid of quality and investment simply cannot be recommended.

Two Chelsea midfielders, Mason Mount (£7.6m) and Kai Havertz (£7.9m), take the fourth and fifth spots. The recent switch in system to a 3-4-1-2 for the Blues has led to an upturn in Mount’s fortunes and he is getting into far more central positions. He is also taking some set pieces and is slightly more secure for game-time than Havertz, although both are great picks for the run-in.

Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) has been disappointing from an FPL perspective of late but there is reason to hold, keeping in mind the upcoming opponents. His underlying numbers are still promising and he is the best Arsenal attacker to own.

James Maddison (£7.0m) is difficult to recommend now with mass rotation expected for Leicester in the league so I have replaced him with Philippe Coutinho (£7.1m). The Brazilian is my pick of Villa’s attacking assets and fixtures against Leicester and Norwich, followed by two doubles, means he is a great selection.

The injured Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) drops out and is replaced by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m), meanwhile. Both him and Anthony Gordon (£4.6m) are great picks for those looking for a Bench Boost midfielder.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£12.6m) retains top spot but there is a big shuffle below.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) drops out due to similar reasons mentioned above for Bruno Fernandes and he is replaced by the reinvigorated Timo Werner (£8.6m). The German has been electric since a recent system change and he is likely to be given minutes by Thomas Tuchel after limited appearances through the campaign.

Norwich seem to have adopted a more attacking approach in their unlikely quest to avoid relegation and Teemu Pukki (£6.0m) has been posting great numbers. His double in Gameweek 36 is quite good, while he regularly lasts 90 minutes and having penalty-taking duties in his locker is a big draw.

Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) narrowly pips Ivan Toney (£6.9m) with the two doubles but I wouldn’t ignore the Brentford striker. He is clearly playing for a move in the summer window and the arrival of Christian Eriksen (£5.6m), coupled with a switch to a more attacking 4-3-3, has completely changed his role in the team.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT