Watchlist April 20

The Watchlist: Our pick of the FPL players for the medium term

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks (and beyond if appropriate).

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9m) retains his spot at the top of the Watchlist as the only Leicester player guaranteed for minutes over the run-in and back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 36 and 37.

Arsenal have suffered defensively with the injuries to Thomas Partey (£5.0m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) but I still think Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) is a good option with his bonus potential. He’ll be facing not only an out-of-sorts Manchester United but also West Ham United, who have Europa League games in between the clash with the Gunners.

Ederson (£6.1m) moves up to third: Pep Guardiola has talked about the need to rotate and use his entire squad with the fixture congestion and the Brazilian is nailed-on to start every game in the run-in, especially after Zack Steffen’s (£4.4m) error in the FA Cup.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) comes in fourth and, along with Schmeichel, looks the ideal keeper for those without a Free Hit to play. Edouard Mendy (£6.1m) is also an astute selection with the rest of the Chelsea team likely to suffer rotation, as the Blues should clinch Champions League qualification soon.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) maintain the podium places and are capable of a double-digit haul on any given Gameweek. Despite Thomas Tuchel’s comments about Reece James’ (£6.3m) versatility and his centre-back role in the last few games, I still feel he is the top Chelsea defensive asset – but the next spot is open for debate between Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.5m). The Spaniard has re-established himself as the first choice left-wing back but I do feel Saul Niguez (£4.9m) could get a game or two in the run-in. I’ve gone with Rudiger, purely for security of starts, as he is probably the only Chelsea outfield player who starts every game from here on.

Fabian Schar (£4.5m) drops out and he is replaced by Ben Davies (£4.4m). I was tempted to go with Emerson Royal (£4.5m) instead but the Brazilian was quite poor against Brighton and it wouldn’t surprise me if Antonio Conte decided to go with Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m) or Lucas Moura (£6.0m) as a right wing-back instead.

The Leicester defensive pick is tricky with their Europa League progression, so James Justin (£4.9m) drops out of the Watchlist. Matty Cash (£5.2m) is a new entrant, with Villa ranked fourth on the Scout fixture ticker and having back-to-back doubles after the Norwich fixture.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m) is an excellent budget pick, with Palace’s next two home games looking particularly appealing.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) looks to be available for selection, with the midfield maestro an unused substitute in the FA Cup semi-final after returning to training, and he is second only to Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) in the midfielder Watchlist. Son Heung-min (£11.1m) is the undisputed third pick but Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) now drops out despite a Double Gameweek 34; Manchester United look completely devoid of quality and investment simply cannot be recommended.

Two Chelsea midfielders, Mason Mount (£7.6m) and Kai Havertz (£7.9m), take the fourth and fifth spots. The recent switch in system to a 3-4-1-2 for the Blues has led to an upturn in Mount’s fortunes and he is getting into far more central positions. He is also taking some set pieces and is slightly more secure for game-time than Havertz, although both are great picks for the run-in.

Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) has been disappointing from an FPL perspective of late but there is reason to hold, keeping in mind the upcoming opponents. His underlying numbers are still promising and he is the best Arsenal attacker to own.

James Maddison (£7.0m) is difficult to recommend now with mass rotation expected for Leicester in the league so I have replaced him with Philippe Coutinho (£7.1m). The Brazilian is my pick of Villa’s attacking assets and fixtures against Leicester and Norwich, followed by two doubles, means he is a great selection.

The injured Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) drops out and is replaced by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m), meanwhile. Both him and Anthony Gordon (£4.6m) are great picks for those looking for a Bench Boost midfielder.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£12.6m) retains top spot but there is a big shuffle below.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) drops out due to similar reasons mentioned above for Bruno Fernandes and he is replaced by the reinvigorated Timo Werner (£8.6m). The German has been electric since a recent system change and he is likely to be given minutes by Thomas Tuchel after limited appearances through the campaign.

Norwich seem to have adopted a more attacking approach in their unlikely quest to avoid relegation and Teemu Pukki (£6.0m) has been posting great numbers. His double in Gameweek 36 is quite good, while he regularly lasts 90 minutes and having penalty-taking duties in his locker is a big draw.

Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) narrowly pips Ivan Toney (£6.9m) with the two doubles but I wouldn’t ignore the Brentford striker. He is clearly playing for a move in the summer window and the arrival of Christian Eriksen (£5.6m), coupled with a switch to a more attacking 4-3-3, has completely changed his role in the team. 

335 Comments
  1. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft?
    Got 2.0 left ITB so could upgrade Gelhardt but not that bothered since will bench him every week apart from BB36

    Schmeichel Foster
    TAA Robbo James Cancelo Laporte
    Salah Mount Havertz Coutinho (KDH)
    Watkins (Pukki Gelhardt)

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      decent team but no spurs or city attack and no second premium and would be tough to get one in you could sell robbo to try and get son in
      do you have FH left as well ?

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        No FH. Could get Son if I sold Watkins but not sure I want him that much, will consider

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          I would def rejig to get a second premium in tbh with no FH especially
          You will want Kdb for 37 and no easy way to get him in (if thats when city get their dgw)

          Also double Villa attack with nothing to play for could be too much, so I think one can easily go

          Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    People deciding when to play their remaining free hit based on when City get a double?

    But how many city players are going to play twice?? I'm nicely set up for dgw36 with just cancelo

    Can bring in Foden with a transfer - but would prefer to save the free hit for 37.....

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Can easily have cancelo laporte and foden with frees

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I don't think lots are using that as the decisive factor but it certainly helps to bulk up the good DGW options. As for who will play, City have no FA Cup so that won't be a distraction and if they get to the CL final that won't take place until 6 days after the last day of the season. They're in an extraordinarily tight title race so I see no reason why the likes of KDB or Cancelo would be rotated then.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Fair comment.....although I'd be free hitting almost entirely to bring in kdb....

        Could possibly take a hit and lose for kane who has a tough dgw on paper

        Open Controls
  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Planning to do
    Pope and Raphinha to Foster and Mount (-4)

    Would you also do
    Doherty and Saka to Alonso and KDH (-8)????

    Not sensible but gives me almost the template WC team with a -12...

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'd do the -4 move only for now.

      Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      -4 looks good, wouldn’t take -12 tho

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why rush the second moves? I can see wanting Alonso this week, but not for a -8. You'll have FT in 35 and 36 to execute more moves

      Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pick one please:

    1. Robbo, Kulusevski, Watkins
    2. Matip, Son, Pukki

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hmm B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you, sir!

        Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like A with Pukki over Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      1 for me, but I would have Gallagher instead of Kulu

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        No Spurs? Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, I just have the feeling Kulu is going to play more like a right wing back now that Doherty is out and Royal is abysmal

          Open Controls
    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 for me. Son has been dynamite and Watkins is an expensive waste of space

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks, Biggsy!

        Open Controls
  5. sneakyr
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    On WC

    A KDB, Salah and Maddison or
    B KDB, Son and Jota/Diaz

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Plonatron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't go without Salah for the rest of the season

      Open Controls
  6. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    If had a WC for sure 3 Liverpool, 3 City, 3 Chelsea, 2 Villa, 2 Spurs, 1 Leicester and 1 Everton.

    Open Controls
  7. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who would you rather drop to get Triple Chelsea? Looking at Alonso, Mount and Werner.

    A) Kane
    B) KDB

    Obviously Kane is more highly owned but City's fixtures are amazing.

    Open Controls
  8. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    What are the current thoughts around cheaper forwards who double for a BB36?

    Watkins - nice 35 and then doubles twice in 36 and 37 but fixtures in 37 are better.
    Dennis - seems to be back in favour and also good across 35, 36x2 and 37
    Ihenacho/Daka - great fixtures in 36 but first one follows 2nd Leg vs Roma so who knows who plays
    Rodrgio - horrible fixtures
    DCL/Richarlison - at the more expensive end, but Everton's double in 36 is away and their away form is shocking
    Pukki - not ideal fixtures but first is against a possibly tired West Ham after their 2nd Leg vs Frankfurt

    From the SGW players, Mateta does double in 37 but perhaps not 100% nailed, Toney has decent run from 36-38, Broja off the pace maybe Maupay (target MUN with Leeds in 37) but do any offer enough more in their single (and in weeks before and after) to make them better options?

    For me it looks like Dennis & Pukki for doublers - mainly because I have a FH which could target Everton, Villa and Palace in 37 but also benchable in 38.

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Im having Pukki, Watkins and Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have Kane as third option, hence only selecting two. Watkins should be a good pick. Norwich, followed by double doubles - he's even got history with the "tough" fixture in 36. But I dunno. I'm sure he's felt like a good pick before (and not been).

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      With or without a FH makes a world of difference!

      With a FH37 I would go with Pukki and Dennis on 36

      Without a FH37 I would probably go Watkins and one of Pukki/Mateta/Weghorst
      BUR also doubles in 37

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sorry this is assuming Kane on the 3rd slot

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah Kane, Dennis and Pukki would be the line up for 36.

          I think you are right. I would probably be on Mateta if not for the FH. Or Watkins as above.

          Open Controls
    3. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good summary.

      I think it's basically Pukki and then maybe Watkins. Dennis needs to prove a lot. In the meantime I would rather spend bigger and go Kane, Werner, Pukki as there are plenty of decent cheap midfielders but nothing great in the same price range amongst the forwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'd be tempted by Werner on a WC - but not sure I have enough FT to make it happen (already tripled up on Chelsea). I think Kane + two cheap is the way to go. I'm just sitting on Broja + Fodder so need to work out where to go from there (and what needs to change elsewhere to afford it!).

        Open Controls
  9. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    2 FT & 1.8m ITB

    DDG*
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - White
    Salah - Saka - Foden* - Kulu - Maddison
    Watkins

    Bachmann - Royal - Broja - Edouard

    A) Foden > Mount
    B) DDG > Mendy/Schmeichel
    C) Royal > James/Rudi/Alonso

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  10. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Best WC draft out of these 3? Sorry for the long text

    WC 1:
    Foster / Ramsdale
    Robbo / Cancelo / Laporte / Cash / Alonso
    Salah / Son / Mount / Coutinho / Gordon
    Mateta / Werner / Pukki

    WC 2:
    Schmeichel / Foster
    Same backline as WC 1
    Salah / Kdb / Mount / Havertz / Gordon
    Mateta / Watkins / Pukki

    WC 3:
    Ederson / Foster
    Robbo / Cancelo / Cash / James / Alonso
    Salah / Kdb / Kulu / Mount / Gordon
    Watkins / Mateta / Pukki

    Thank you in advance!

    Open Controls
  11. dshv
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pick

    1. Robertson and Cash
    2. Matip and Laporte

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  12. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    If one has to go out of these, which is the best option?
    Kulu
    Saka
    Maddison

    Was leaning towards Saka because of poor Arsenal performances, but against MUN he could haul.

    Open Controls
  13. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Really regret taking out Salah >> Bruno this week to fund Doc > Cancelo. Suggestions here with 1ft and 0.2m itb. Need to decide whether to bring

    Dubravska -- Ramsdale
    Taa Robbo James Cancelo -- Digne
    Bruno(c) Saka Son Kulu Raph
    Wood -- Weghorst Broja

    A: Raph + Wood >> Mount + Gelhard (-4)..exact £ for Bruno > Salah in gw35
    B: Raph + Wood + Kulu >> Mount + Kai + Gelhardt (-8). Then either bring Salah back in gw35 for a hit or for free in gw36

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably A

      Open Controls
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Undecided with the last 4 spots

    Who would you have in the remaining spots with 24.1m budget.

    No Chips left:
    Schmeichel 3.9m
    TAA Cancelo James XXX XXX
    Salah Saka Mount XXX KDH
    Kane XXX Gelhardt

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.