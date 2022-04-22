FPL Gameweek 34 Scout Picks: City and Chelsea triple-ups as United are ignored

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 34 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.
We line up in a 4-3-3 formation and are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.
Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.
GOALKEEPER
Burnley have given us a mixed bag when it comes to Double Gameweek returns this season but they signed off on a high on Thursday, winning to nil against Southampton. Fabled or not, the ‘new manager bounce’ has seen the Clarets pick up four points from a possible six in the post-Dychean era and there was a spring in their step against the Saints. Sunday’s opponents Wolves will be without Daniel Podence (£5.5m), arguably their only form player in attack and a quiet creative force in 2021/22. They were abject without him in Gameweek 32, indeed, so Nick Pope (£5.4m) will fancy his chances of successive shut-outs on Sunday.
DEFENDERS
After weeks of Fabian Schar (£4.4m)-types making an appearance at the rear, we’re back to a reassuringly premium feel in defence.
The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
11 mins ago
Hmmm…