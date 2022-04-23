95
FanTeam April 23

The cheap entry routes into FanTeam’s €100k Gameweek 38 event

95 Comments
FanTeam has been the home of big-money Fantasy tournaments for several years now – and there’ll be one big, final extravaganza in Gameweek 38, with €100k up for grabs.

Entries for this event usually cost €100 per team but you’ll be glad to hear that there is a much, much cheaper way of entering.

We’re talking about ‘satellite’ tournaments, whereby you enter a different Fantasy tournament and win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season FInale via that route.

In fact, many of these satellites cost less than a cup of coffee!

For example: when entering the usual FanTeam Gameweek 34 Weekly Monster for money prizes, Fantasy managers can use the same XI to enter a satellite event that offers places in the Season Finale event and its €100,000 prize pot.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘EPL Weekly Monster Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [17 seats GTD]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

ENTER YOUR TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 34 HERE

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

Image

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 34

Firstly, only the first match of both Chelsea and Manchester United’s Double Gameweek is eligible. This reduces the appeal of players from either side, therefore none are chosen.

In goal is Vicente Guaita, as Crystal Palace’s recent run of three consecutive clean sheets has showcased some strong underlying stats for the season. They rank fifth-best for conceding shots on target, shots in the box and expected goals (xGC).

Wolves drew 0-0 with Burnley in Gameweek 15 and Conor Coady will be confident of similar this time, despite the Clarets’ 2-0 win from Thursday night.

No surprise to see Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold selected in defence, considering the competitive title race and home fixtures against Watford and Everton respectively. Nine clean sheets have arrived during Liverpool’s last 12 league games, although Manchester City’s xGC of 20.94 is far ahead of both theirs (32.68) and everyone else’s.

Not only that but Pep Guardiola’s side love facing Watford. Their last league meeting at the Etihad resulted in an 8-0 win, just months after a 6-0 demolition in the FA Cup final. Raheem Sterling particularly excels against the Hornets. In particular, his last three meetings have seen a hat-trick, six goals and hauls of 21 and 17 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points.

Tuesday night taught us never to doubt Mohamed Salah after having – by his standards – a slight dip in form. Fresh from two goals and an assist, the Merseyside derby is a wonderful follow-up fixture for him.

Spurs’ surprise home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion disappointed the many owners of Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski. The previous three outings brought six goals for Son and he is backed to score against Brentford and former team mate Christian Eriksen. It will be an emotional reunion on Saturday but Eriksen is selected for his role in the Bees’ dramatic improvement. They have won five of their last six league matches.

Also facing each other are Chris Wood and Teemu Pukki. The 383,000 FPL managers that brought Wood for Double Gameweek 33 were disappointing with his pair of blanks but a trip to bottom-placed Norwich City still offers points potential. Opponent Pukki is one of the few forwards in good form, with four goals from six matches.

The final forward in this 3-4-3 formation is Southampton’s Che Adams. He was benched in both of the Saints’ Gameweek 33 outings but looked bright after coming on at Turf Moor.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 115m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 34 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

Image

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

95 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Nowhere to hide

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Play UP.... (behind the sofa)

      Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Football question, so off topic: Gabriel Jesus is much better on the right than through the middle right? How is he from the left?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      With Bojo's antics Jesus is more left than right these days

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      He is better om the right in Peps system, but not necessarily in every other system.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Why do you think that is?

        I think one of the issues is his finishing, which is piss poor for a striker. Can't get the ball on target or around the keeper. At least from wide, he's more inclined to find a teammate and more likely to have an open net to aim for.

        Open Controls
        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Seen him play for Brazil as a striker in a partnership, and he is not that bad a finisher if you play him correctly.
          He will suit Arsenal pretty well if he goes there.

          Open Controls
  3. Jimmy Boy
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Timo (c)

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Me to, let’s go!

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy Boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Took a lot to resist joining the masses of Havertz captainers, got both lol

        Open Controls
    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Lets go!

      Open Controls
  4. SNEAKY SNEAKY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Who to start

    Nketiah,
    Pukki
    Ramsey

    Hi have saka.

    Open Controls
    1. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Pukki

      Open Controls
    2. dwain100
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Pukki

      Open Controls
  5. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Any other Ronaldo captainers on this site?

    Open Controls
    1. dwain100
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Still deciding between CR7 and Mount. Cutting it fine

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I'm talking about GW34

        Open Controls
      2. noissimbus
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Too late, no?

          Open Controls
      3. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Me

        Open Controls
    2. Mahjongking
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Isit true that robbo will be bench against everton?

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      anyone know who Az captained?

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Dubravka
        Trent Laporte Cancelo
        Salah Sterling mount Havertz (c)Jota
        Nkeita Werner

        Only diff between mine is DDG and mateta … so hopefully it dies well!

        Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Havertz

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Havertz captain, who you got?

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Kai

        Open Controls
      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Werner here. All or nothing.

        Open Controls
      3. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        got alonso, mount(c) and kai

        Open Controls
      4. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Sterling

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Nice

          Open Controls
          1. jason_ni
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Time to punt! Chasing 70 points.

            Could be 90 is salah goes ballistic!

            Open Controls
      5. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        Raheem

        Open Controls
      6. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Havertz

        Open Controls
    6. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Lineups?

      Open Controls
      1. SonnyPikey
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          posted united already

          Open Controls
      2. SonnyPikey
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          United XI: De Gea - Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Telles - Matic, McTominay, Bruno - Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho.

          Open Controls
          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            COYG!

            Open Controls
          2. SonnyPikey
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Arsenal — Ramsdale; Cédric Soares, White, Gabriel Magalhães, Nuno Tavares; Mohamed Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard(C), Smith Rowe; Nketiah.

              Open Controls
          3. tbos83
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            I'm suddenly regretting benching Gabriel

            Open Controls
            1. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Elanga brace incoming!

              Open Controls
            2. SonnyPikey
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                UNITED WILL SCORE

                Open Controls
                1. OLD Rafiki
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  AN OWN GOAL

                  Open Controls
              • Paulo67
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                I’m suddenly regretting not bringing in smith Rowe on my free hit!

                Open Controls
            3. tbos83
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Just made changes to my team after deadline... glitch?

              Open Controls
              1. SonnyPikey
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  updated

                  Open Controls
                • Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Game has updated, changes you made will be for GW35?

                  Open Controls
                • bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Or had the site gone back live for the GW35 ? The update was quicker than normal today.

                  Open Controls
                • bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  It was a glitch but game has been updated properly now, I'm guessing your transfers will have gone though for GW35, not GW34 because the GW deadline had past.

                  Open Controls
              2. brianutd-why always we? 20
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Maguire lol

                Open Controls
                1. JT11fc
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  He's been "rested"

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    He’ll still manage a few defensive howlers

                    Open Controls
                2. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  He did have a bomb threat at his house. Say what you want about his performances on the pitch but there's no place for doing that to someone and their family

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Agreed, that’s unacceptable

                    Open Controls
                  2. boc610
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Absolutely, I don't understand a lot football fans anymore or maybe never did but for most of these deadbeats who only want to cause harm it's not about the football at all.

                    Open Controls
              3. brianutd-why always we? 20
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Game open

                Open Controls
              4. trick9
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Benched Maddison rather than Kulu or Saka... think i'll end up regretting it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. SonnyPikey
                      2 hours, 8 mins ago

                      nah Leicester with europe on their mind

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Well Maddison definitely starts & had 5 shots last match. Still risky.

                        Open Controls
                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      Maddisson starts and is a decent player.

                      Open Controls
                  2. OLD Rafiki
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    is it too early to start whinging?

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Never it seems.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Cammick
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      Never too early

                      Open Controls
                  3. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Got rid of Lacazette and benched Martinelli. So far so good.
                    Just need Jesus to play.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Firminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Its come to this. Praying for Jesus to save your GW.

                      Open Controls
                  4. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Those expecting the Premier League to announce fixtures at 11.01 am for FPL are perhaps placing to much emphasis on the fantasy version.

                    Open Controls
                  5. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

                    FPL has gone back live, but you still appear to be able to make transfers for GW34, and GW deadline banner is still stating Gameweek 34:Sat 23 Apr 11:00 (not Gameweek 35 like normal)

                    Open Controls
                    1. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      seems to have sorted itself out now.

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        It's just the browser cache. Nothing you can do.

                        Open Controls
                  6. Rambo Motin
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    I just spent a good 5 minutes trying to switch the formation and subs to color coordinate my team, what am I doing with my life.

                    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/377250/event/34

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours ago

                      Positions over colours for me 😛

                      Open Controls
                    2. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours ago

                      My current team has TAA on the left and Robbo on the right and it’s annoying me very slightly!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 59 mins ago

                        I know what you mean with that 🙂

                        Open Controls
                  7. Bubz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 1 min ago

                    Please continue to be crap today Bruno.

                    Open Controls
                  8. JT11fc
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                    No.5 in the world on FH has Salah Sterling KDB Havertz and Ronaldo, it is possible but yikes

                    Open Controls
                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      No Trent, Robbo Cancelo triple up I take it?

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 58 mins ago

                        Or Kane/Son

                        Open Controls
                        1. JT11fc
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 46 mins ago

                          Just James and Alonso in def

                          Open Controls
                    2. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      Big bet on Tsimikas starting

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 44 mins ago

                        Schar might not start
                        KDB May not start
                        Tsimikas May not start

                        Few big risks. Guess you have to take them to win though.

                        Open Controls
                        1. PartyTime
                            1 hour, 42 mins ago

                            Think sterling is a good pick this gw but might not start & even if he does, he is usually a shite pick in my team

                            Open Controls
                    3. Echoes
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 52 mins ago

                      As an Arsenal supporter and Saka+Bruno owner, a 4-3 Arsenal will with all goals from these two would be decent. Thanks.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        As a Chicago Bulls fan and member of the AA a Varane brace would be most welcome

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          Automobile Association or Alcoholics Anonymous?

                          Open Controls
                    4. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 40 mins ago

                      I know we know this already, but this is just funny.

                      https://twitter.com/insider_fpl/status/1517820579444924416

                      [2022-04-22] [LEI] James Maddison has transferred OUT their own teammate Barnes! (Mount)
                      [Transfers:2] #FPL #GW34

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        James Justin is actually doing pretty well given PL players usually have bad ranks - 24k OR!
                        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4475299/event/34

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • 6 Years
                          48 mins ago

                          Did well last season too.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Sun Jihai
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Wow, just saw this - impressive
                            Wonder if he’s on FF Scout!

                            Open Controls
                    5. Holmes
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Tsimikas time

                      Open Controls
                    6. DavidBadWillie
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Score predictions Arsenal v Man Utd?

                      2-1 or 1-1 for me.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Holmes
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                        0-2

                        Open Controls
                      2. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                        Another early goal for Nketiah?

                        Open Controls
                        1. DavidBadWillie
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 31 mins ago

                          Would be great

                          Open Controls
                      3. Cammick
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        As long as saka gets a goal or assist I’m happy

                        Open Controls
                    7. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                      Goal arsenal

                      Open Controls
                    8. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      Brilliant strike from Saka for an assist

                      Open Controls
                    9. Mahjongking
                      • 5 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Bruno u sux

                      Open Controls

