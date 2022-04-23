The cheap entry routes into FanTeam’s €100k Gameweek 38 event

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam has been the home of big-money Fantasy tournaments for several years now – and there’ll be one big, final extravaganza in Gameweek 38, with €100k up for grabs.

Entries for this event usually cost €100 per team but you’ll be glad to hear that there is a much, much cheaper way of entering.

We’re talking about ‘satellite’ tournaments, whereby you enter a different Fantasy tournament and win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season FInale via that route.

In fact, many of these satellites cost less than a cup of coffee!

For example: when entering the usual FanTeam Gameweek 34 Weekly Monster for money prizes, Fantasy managers can use the same XI to enter a satellite event that offers places in the Season Finale event and its €100,000 prize pot.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘EPL Weekly Monster Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [17 seats GTD]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 34

Firstly, only the first match of both Chelsea and Manchester United’s Double Gameweek is eligible. This reduces the appeal of players from either side, therefore none are chosen.

In goal is Vicente Guaita, as Crystal Palace’s recent run of three consecutive clean sheets has showcased some strong underlying stats for the season. They rank fifth-best for conceding shots on target, shots in the box and expected goals (xGC).

Wolves drew 0-0 with Burnley in Gameweek 15 and Conor Coady will be confident of similar this time, despite the Clarets’ 2-0 win from Thursday night.

No surprise to see Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold selected in defence, considering the competitive title race and home fixtures against Watford and Everton respectively. Nine clean sheets have arrived during Liverpool’s last 12 league games, although Manchester City’s xGC of 20.94 is far ahead of both theirs (32.68) and everyone else’s.

Not only that but Pep Guardiola’s side love facing Watford. Their last league meeting at the Etihad resulted in an 8-0 win, just months after a 6-0 demolition in the FA Cup final. Raheem Sterling particularly excels against the Hornets. In particular, his last three meetings have seen a hat-trick, six goals and hauls of 21 and 17 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points.

Tuesday night taught us never to doubt Mohamed Salah after having – by his standards – a slight dip in form. Fresh from two goals and an assist, the Merseyside derby is a wonderful follow-up fixture for him.

Spurs’ surprise home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion disappointed the many owners of Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski. The previous three outings brought six goals for Son and he is backed to score against Brentford and former team mate Christian Eriksen. It will be an emotional reunion on Saturday but Eriksen is selected for his role in the Bees’ dramatic improvement. They have won five of their last six league matches.

Also facing each other are Chris Wood and Teemu Pukki. The 383,000 FPL managers that brought Wood for Double Gameweek 33 were disappointing with his pair of blanks but a trip to bottom-placed Norwich City still offers points potential. Opponent Pukki is one of the few forwards in good form, with four goals from six matches.

The final forward in this 3-4-3 formation is Southampton’s Che Adams. He was benched in both of the Saints’ Gameweek 33 outings but looked bright after coming on at Turf Moor.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 115m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 34 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT