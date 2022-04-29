336
Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 35

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“I’m blue

Da ba dee da ba di”

In a season where there have so many pivotal 50/50 calls, this time it was your choice of Reece James (£6.4m) versus Marcus Alonso (£5.6m) which determined whether you were left feeling blue.

Prior to the Gameweek, everyone was actually piling in on the blues. Chelsea and Manchester City’s favourable fixtures caused some to Free Hit, while there was a cacophony of Wildcards as the late rank charges began.

Yet pretty much everyone forgot about Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m), who provided divine returns for those who did in fact take a leap of faith on the City striker.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Neale Rigg was talk of the toon with an impressive 83 fuelled by a Wildcard which contained Alonso and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and, crucially, it also saw him keep faith in Bukayo Saka (£6.8m).

FPL Matthew was not too far behind with his overhaul giving him 81 points, even though he captained Reece James. Both managers had gone with a five-man defence and the final few weeks may yet prove the saying that the best form of attack is defence.

The Free Hitting double act of Az and Mark had less success. Mr Sutherns must have walked under ladder and kicked a few black cats as his bad luck continued with his decision to move out Saka, Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) proving costly, although his chip play did at least gain him a green arrow.

Az was the least fortunate and his red arrow gives an opening to Fabio Borges, who is now nine points behind. It could yet come down to the battle of the Bench Boost as both have this one chip remaining. Could Hee-Chan Hwang (£5.4m) be an unlikely hero for Az? Probably not.

As for the captains this week, it was an open field with a wide variety of picks. We even saw a lesser spotted Timo Werner (£8.7m) armband from Joe but the best of the bunch was Geoff Dance, who saw something twinkle in the eye of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m).

WILDCARDS

The late Wildcard wagons pulled into FPL town with five of them making their move:

Magnus Carlsen

The Grandmaster caused a stir with his decision to say no to Mo and keep faith with Bruno Fernandes. He also waved goodbye to his Spurs and, to add to the controversy, went without any City players.

  • IN – Schmeichel, Mykolenko, Cash, Alonso, Fernandes, Jota, Coutinho, Havertz, Mount, Pukki, Iheanacho, Nketiah
  • OUT – Ramsdale, Coady, Doherty, Livramento, Saka, Martinelli, Cornet, Barnes, Son, Kane, Antonio, Calvert-Lewin
FPL Matthew

Hold the line! Matthew has gone big, big and bigger at the back with five premium defenders. It’s cheap and cheerful up front and good to see he has joined the Teemu Pukki (£6.0m) party. The lack of much Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester coverage suggests he is planning his Free Hit for Gameweek 37.

  • IN – Schmeichel, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Alonso, James, Mount, Kulusevski, Foden, Pukki, Nketiah, Dennis
  • OUT – De Gea, Saiss, Tarkowski, Livramento, White, Gilmour, Raphinha, Fernandes, Kane, Antonio, Weghorst
Neale Rigg

A cracking start for the Scout chief with his Wildcard. Surprisingly, he is the only one to go with Kevin De Bruyne (KDB), and he clearly likes his players with three-letter acronyms as he also brought in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m, KDH).

Joel Matip (£5.1m) is a canny pick who won’t get the headlines but has amassed a very impressive 41 points over the last six weeks.

  • IN – Schmeichel, Foster, Laporte, Matip, Cancelo, Alonso, De Bruyne, Salah, Mount, Dewsbury-Hall, Pukki, Mateta, Nketiah
  • OUT – Sanchez, Ramsdale, Doherty, Digne, White, Schar, MacAllister, Son, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Ronaldo, Kane, Weghorst
Tom Freeman

Maybe variance is a thing, as Tom suffered more bad luck: his Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) pick looked good on paper but bad on the pitch and it was made worse by his decision to kick out James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m) as part of the reshuffle.

I still fancy a late surge from the king of the differentials as a midfield of Mason Mount (£7.7m), Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Kai Havertz (£7.9m) will have better days.

  • IN – Schmeichel, Foster, Emerson Royal, Laporte, Cancelo, James, Havertz, Mount, Sterling, Dewsbury-Hall, Salah, Nketiah, Pukki, Rodriguez
  • OUT – Sanchez, Ramsdale, Doherty, Kilman, Rudiger, Regulion, Sancho, Fernandes, Ward-Prowse, Martinelli, Luiz, Kane, Weghorst, Broja
Zophar

Zophar decided to avoid some of the potential Pep roulette by going with Ederson (£6.1m), as the most secure of the City defensive starters.

His decision to bring in Son Heung-min (£11.0m) while others decided to sell catches the attention, and his call to Bench Boost last week means he could spend little on the benchwarmers of Martin Kelly (£3.8m) and Sam Greenwood (£4.6m) and focus his investment on the first XI.

  • IN – Ederson, Steele, Robertson, Kelly, Son, Mount, Havertz, Pukki, Greenwood, Nketiah
  • OUT – De Gea, Ramsdale, Burn, Schar, Kulusevski, Martinelli, Sancho, Kane, Broja, Weghorst

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

  • Az – Free Hit
  • LTFPL Andy – Havertz, Alonso (Fernandes, Tierney)
  • Fabio Borges – Alonso, Pukki (Coady, Lacazette)
  • Joe Lepper – Werner (Adams)
  • Geoff Dance – Pukki (Broja)
  • FPL General – Mount (Coutinho)
  • Les Caldwell – James, Salah (Schar, Fernandes)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Wildcard
  • Mark Sutherns – Free Hit
  • FPL Matthew – Wildcard
  • Neale Rigg – Wildcard
  • Tom Freeman – Wildcard
  • Tom Stephenson – Dobbin, Mount, Robertson (Wood, Raphinha, Rudiger)
  • Yavuz Kabuk – Alonso, Pukki, Havertz, Cancelo (Doherty, Lacazette, Raphinha, Rudiger)
  • Zophar – Wildcard

While the chips were flying, the remaining members of The Great and The Good had to be aggressive to keep up, leading to hits aplenty – which sounds like a really bad Bond villain.

Yavuz went on the attack with a minus twelve and at least Alonso and Havertz gave him immediate returns as he pushes for the boom or bust of a 10,000 finish; a rumour passed me that he would quit if he doesn’t achieve this goal.

Tom Stephenson was uncharacteristically offensive but again his minus eight was rewarded by Andy Robertson’s double-digit returns – great Scot!

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows, with the numbers in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

  • Foster (7), Schmeichel (6)
  • Alexander-Arnold (14), Cancelo (12), James (9), Alonso (7), Robertson (7)
  • Salah (13), Saka (10), Mount (9), Havertz (7), Kulusevski (7)
  • Pukki (8), Nketiah (7), Kane (4)

As you expect, with the quintet of Wildcards the template is shaken to its core with changes across all positions as Kasper Schmeichel, Alonso, Mason Mount, Havertz, Pukki and Edward Nketiah (£5.5m) all come into the squad.

Harry Kane’s (£12.5m) appeal appears to be on the wane across this group of managers and this may yet have an impact on the final standings, as he could yet spark against a European fatigued Leicester for those willing to captain.

SEASON STATS

It’s worth having a quick glance at the season stats, with Yavuz leading the way in hits, Zophar still cash-rich and the captaincy calls proving decisive as Az and Fabio battle it out at the top on 676 points.

CONCLUSION

As mentioned right at the start, the swings caused by some crucial 50/50 calls have been crucial this season: we’ve had Havertz vs Salah, Antonio vs Bowen and even Bruno vs Ronaldo.

This weekend gives us another opportunity to spin the wheel with the captaincy call wide open, so while many have already started to count their predicted points for Gameweek 36, I would suggest spending a little more time on the armband choice for this weekend to make sure you are swinging whilst you’re winning.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now – and remember, don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

1

  1. Mr. Mystic
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Start Mateta or Pukki?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Pukki

      Open Controls
  2. RamboRN
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Roll transfer? Any changes you would do?

    Schmeichel foster
    Taa cancelo matip laporte james
    Kdb saka salah havertz kdh
    Pukki werner mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Roll, unless like me you're getting worried about certain players being benched

      Open Controls
    2. Aeu96197
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I’d roll. Benching concerns are there for so many at the moment.

      You could go Havertz to Coutinho maybe, but depends on at chip plans

      Open Controls
  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Play Martinelli or Raphinha this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I'd go Martinelli just because I'd expect higher ceiling if he starts. Obviously risk of a 1 pointer from bench though

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Martinelli. Don't think Leeds score.

      Open Controls
  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo, Laporte, Trent, James, White
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz
    Kane (c)

    Foster, Barnes, Broja, Gelhardt

    A. Barnes to Coutinho (bench White)
    B. Havertz to Coutinho
    C. Roll FT

    B likely to mean one less hit in 36

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Aeu96197
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Considering James + Kulu --> Sessegnon + Foden (-4) to fund Sterling to KDB next week

    Is this crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      Probably. James probably plays and a Foden benching has you ruined.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Or James benched and Foden starts?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Equally possible and then you're laughing

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            just not sure if James starts and not keen on holding RWB kulu when I could get Foden or Coutinho

            Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Not sure I would do that.

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      not feeling it

      Open Controls
  6. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours ago

    Would you do anything differently on WC:

    Schmeichel Foster
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Alonso
    Saka Mount Foden Coutinho Jota
    Kane Nketiah 4.5

    No BB and FH37.

    Open Controls
    1. Louis99
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Nice, if you're not BBing then maybe you could make the bench weaker and upgrade elsewhere? Although, I suppose end-of-season rotation is protected against.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      For a start I would have at least one more fodder defender or midfielder. Giving yourself a real headache in 36 and extra funds could mean adding a Son, Salah or KDB

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Good points. Cheers.

        Open Controls
    3. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Diaz probably better option than Jota

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Diaz was in an earlier draft. His per 90 stats are better than Jota.

        Open Controls
    4. Aeu96197
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I’d go Jota to Gordon/KDH/Ramsey.

      I like the defence with FH37.

      Don’t think that’s enough for KDB. But if you could do that and then go Foden to KDB then I’d do it.

      You could upgrade Nketiah with the Jota money, but it’s arguable whether Watkins or a Leicester forward is an upgrade.

      Open Controls
  7. Louis99
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of actually getting Weghorst in? Only seen people looking to get rid, but good fixtures for an in-form team still fighting are promising.

    His form is a worry, but he seems to me like the kind of player that can always pop up with a goal.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I probably wouldn't get him in. I'm getting rid on WC.

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Yet he doesn't always pop up with a goal

        Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      0.8m ITB - 1FT - BB36

      Ramsdale
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte
      Salah Saka* Kulu Ramsey
      Kane (C) Pukki

      Foster - Raph Doherty* Cucho*

      Roll FT, Doherty + Cucho > Konsa? (max 4.9) + Nketiah next week for the BB36?

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Sounds good.

        Open Controls
    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Thoughts on this lot?

      Pope
      Trent • Robertson • Cancelo • White
      Salah • Son • Havertz • Saka
      Pukki • Toney
      (Foster / Martinelli / Kilman / 4.5)

      Will FH37. Plan is Havertz -> Foden and Martinelli -> Odegaard. Which move do I make this week. Basically which combo for this week?

      A) White + Foden
      B) Odegaard + Havertz

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      @HAZZ, do you think Havertz is potentially benched mate? Considering moving to Saka. Thanks 🙂

      Open Controls
    6. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Hi everyone. Which is best here in your opinion.

      A) Reguillon to Cash
      B) Reguillon and Wood to Dias and Dennis -4

      Sa
      Robertson, Cancelo, Matip
      Salah, Son, Mount, Maddison, Kulusevski
      Rodrigo, Mateta

      Sanchez, Jonny, Wood, Rodrigo 1ft .1 itb

      Open Controls
      1. aleksios
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        A.

        Open Controls
      2. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
    7. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Captain Kane or Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        That’s the question

        Open Controls
      2. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Kane.

        Open Controls
      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        I told myself if it’s ever a close decision (like this) and involves Salah I’d always go him. Might not always work like

        Open Controls
    8. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Any obvious moves here or just roll the transfer? Not entirely happy with so much uncertainty around some players but keen to save the FT to have 2 for DGW36.

      Pope
      Cancelo | Rudiger | Robertson (rest incoming?)
      Salah | Son (c) | Kulusevski | Saka | Mount (bench looming?)
      Werner (bench looming?) | Mateta (bench looming?)

      > Foster | Broja | Schar | White (0.6 itb)

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    9. FredUpAlready
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Thoughts on this?

      Schmeichel Foster
      TAA Cancelo Laporte Alonso Emerson
      Salah Mount Havertz Saka Sterling
      Nketiah Pukki Dennis

      BB in 36 and FH in 37.
      A) Havertz > Coutinho this week and Sterling > KDB in GW 36, or
      B) Havertz and Sterling > Foden and Son for a -4 this week.

      Open Controls
    10. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      What to do with Maddison?

      2 DGW after likely rest this weekend so seems silly to get rid but on WC so seems a waste to hold him too

      Open Controls
      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Keep and bench

        Open Controls
    11. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Not sure what to do here, looking at Broja --> [4.5m] to upgrade one of the following

      A) Kulu -> Coutinho [play Mateta]
      B) Schar -> Cash [Play Kulu]

      Also considering Kane (+1 more) out for KDB?

      Pope
      TAA Robbo Cancelo James ****
      Salah Saka Mount ****
      Kane ****
      Foster Gordon 4.5m

      Open Controls
    12. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Really need Schmeichel to not rise and Sa and Broja to not fall to be able to do my moves next week… 😮

      Open Controls
    13. Jet5605
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Planning to BB in 36 and FH in 37. 1 FT with 2.0m ITB.

      A - Cucho > Dennis
      B - Cucho & Werner > Dennis & Jesus for -4 hit
      C - Other suggestion?

      Foster
      Cancelo - James - TAA
      KDB - Son - Maddison - Mount - Ramsey
      Werner - Mateta

      Schmeichl - Mitchell - Schar - Cucho

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Roll, or do Werner to Jesus only this week, but it's probably chasing points

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Thanks.
          I'm gonna have to bin Cucho at some point if I want to maximise BB and so is it not worth it this week as Watford have decent fixture?

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Is Mitchell playing? Bench is okay i guess

            Open Controls
            1. Jet5605
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Dunno about Mitchell

              Open Controls
    14. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Thoughts here? 1ft 2.2itb

      Pickford
      Cancelo TAA James Bednarek
      Bruno Jota Kulu Saka
      Kane Hwang

      Schmeichel White Gordon Gelhardt

      A) Bruno to KdB (Gelhardt to Nketiah for dgw BB)
      B) Bruno to Salah (Bednarek to Konsa for dgw BB)

      Open Controls
    15. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Would you do A or B for this team?

      Ramsdale
      TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Laporte
      Salah - Son - Saka - Odegaard - Gordon
      Kane
      Sub : Amartey, Gelhardt, Greenwood

      A : Amartey + Odegaard > Alonso + Ramsey
      B : Sanchez + Odegaard >. 3.9 GK + Coutinho

      A will add another player who is likely starter. B will have Coutinho for NOR + DGWs.

      Open Controls
      1. Aeu96197
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        A if playing safe.

        B if gambling

        Open Controls
    16. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Does this look ok?

      Foster
      TAA Cancelo Laporte Keane
      Salah Mane KDB Son Gordon
      Nketiah

      Lewis Gelhardt Amartey Scarlett

      Open Controls
      1. PocketZola
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        I'm tempted to copy on a wc

        Open Controls
    17. RADOAFC
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      White Cancelo Alonso TAA
      Mount Saka Salah Ramsey
      Weghorst Kane (c)

      Dubravka Livramento Barnes Broja

      Just the 1 FT. Best transfer in for Livra? Davies or Cash?? Plan is BB36 and FH 37. Would go Cash but thinking of the ££

      Open Controls
    18. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      What's the name of that site where you can see your team in upcoming gameweeks?

      Open Controls
    19. FC Hakkebøf
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      What to do here? 2 FT 0 itb

      Schmeichel
      TAA Robertson Cancelo James
      Salah Havertz Maddison Saka
      Ronaldo Weghorst

      Fodder Gordon Fodder Fodder

      A) Ronaldo + Gordon to KDB + 4,5ish mid
      B) Weghorst -> ?
      C) Maddison to Coutinho

      Open Controls
    20. gomez123
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      RR or CC
      Roberston & Ramsey or Coutinho & Cash

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        RR

        Open Controls
    21. DAKINER
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        This week's transfer(s)? 1FT, 0.7ITB
        Ramsdale (Foster)
        TAA Cancelo Alonso (White Kelly)
        Salah Havertz Maddison Kulu (KDH)
        Kane Werner Pukki

        Have been wanting KDB for a few weeks now. Not currently feeling it for Havertz, Maddison, Kulu, Werner.
        Thinking of taking a -4 for some combo of:
        Havertz > prem MF (KDB/Mane/Son)+ Werner > cheap FW (Vydra/Mateta/Broja)
        Or should I consider something else because I should be holding Chelsea for DGW36?

        After leading ML for much of the season, I'm now -45 so feel like I need to take some big swings (hits, differentials) in the last 4 GWs. Still have TC (planning DGW36) and FH. ML leader also has FH, he has gone big at back with 2 nonplaying forwards. Thanks

        Open Controls
      • Sc007
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        This wc look ok?
        Bb next week

        Schmiechel. Bachmann
        Alonso Trent cancelo Davies cash
        Mount kdb salah coutinho saka
        Dennis pukki nketiah.

        Open Controls

