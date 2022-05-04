256
Players to target in FanTeam for the final three Gameweeks

Top FanTeam tips from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

Hi everyone! I haven’t written for a little while, but I thought I would write a hopefully useful piece on which players to target for the final three Gameweeks of the season for the FanTeam season-long game.

I know a few people will either still have Wildcards left, or want to use their precious final few transfers wisely, so I will list the players, and even teams, that I think are worth picking players from. Hopefully, this can help propel you up the rankings in the final weeks.

LEICESTER, ASTON VILLA, EVERTON

The obvious place to start is with the teams who have the most remaining games to play: Leicester City, Aston Villa and Everton. Players from these clubs are really sensible buys over the next few weeks, as they double in Gameweek 36 and 37- so they have four fixtures in the next two Gameweeks.

Let’s take a look at each of these more closely.

Leicester rotation is a little all over the place at the moment, with their involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) aside, I wouldn’t be able to tip a single player who is likely to start two games in a Double Gameweek, so this makes it extremely tricky to want to pick them. I would personally avoid the Foxes, bar the goalkeeper.

Aston Villa have a lot more spots that are appealing. Emi Martinez (£5.5m) is ‘fine’ in goal, but I think Villa have so many outfield options that I would prioritise picking the outfield positions. At the back, Matty Cash (£5.2m) is my favourite, but Lucas Digne (£5.2m) might be an amazing differential. In midfield, there are two main, attractive picks: Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) is the budget one, whilst Philippe Coutinho (£6.5m) has the ability to be explosive. And finally, up top, Ollie Watkins (£7.1m) is the standout. He’s very likely to get 90 minutes (and bag that extra point as a result) and seems about as nailed as a striker can be.

Everton are the final team with the most games remaining. Richarlison (£6.9m) is by far their best FanTeam option, but be wary of any incoming ban he may get for throwing a flare at the weekend! If he does avoid punishment, the Brazilian will need to step up and be their talisman if they have any chance of staying up. Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) is also a very cheap midfielder on the game who always passes the eye test when he plays. The other thing about Everton I like is that they have a lot to play for, which means the starting XI each game should be relatively predictable.

LIVERPOOL, MANCHESTER CITY

It would be completely negligent of me in this article to not talk about Liverpool and Man City assets, with the title being on the line. I expect both teams to go relatively full strength in Gameweeks 36-38, which in my eyes, makes certain assets completely nailed. Aside from both ‘keepers, I love Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) for City and Andrew Robertson (£8.2m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Virgil van Dijk (£7.0m), Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) and Sadio Mane (£10.6m) for the Reds. I think all are fantastic options, and some will be big differentials for the final stretch: Mane, for example, is owned by less than 10% of FanTeam managers, with Salah not far off 65%.

THE BEST OF THE REST 

I shall summarise all remaining teams with incentives in one snappy paragraph!

I still love Raphinha (£7.5m) from Leeds United, as they are very much in a relegation scrap, and he is their unquestionable talisman. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are locked in a battle for fourth, too, and don’t have any other commitments outside of the league. With this in mind, I love all of the Spurs front three. For Arsenal, I cannot look past Bukayo Saka (£7.0m), who is relatively cheap and is an absolute star already.

I hope this helps you to narrow down the key picks. To decide which of my recommendations to buy really does depend on your team, and who you need to sell. But I really do think a lot of these players will score extremely well over the last three Gameweeks. Good luck everyone!

  1. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    What is a better BB:

    A. GW36: Ramsdale (LEE tot), Tarkowski (VIL), defender 4.7m, Weghorst (VIL) -4

    B. GW37: Ramsdale (new), Alonso (LEI), defender 4.7m, Havertz (LEI)

    Open Controls
  2. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Well, that City line up has done me no favours whatsoever I’m helping me to choose their players for 36 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      The outcome of the game might if they only have the league to focus on after this

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Same for us all - twas ever thus.

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Sterling haul incoming!

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        4 hours ago

        When?

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          I’ve never ever ever ever owned Stirling and that is unlikely to change…

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Sorry, I have owned Stirling, but I’ve never ever ever ever owned Sterling 😀

            Open Controls
  3. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Should I keep Sterling - he’s not starting tonight so fairly assured minutes in the double? Or sell for Son?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Feels like I've heard this one before...

      Open Controls
    2. TB303
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      I would get Son!

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours ago

      Get Son

      Open Controls
    4. Indpush
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Hold Sterling

      Open Controls
  4. TB303
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who is the best Havertz replacement around 8m? I have Maddison

    A) Diaz
    B) Cout
    C) Foden
    D) have I missed anyone

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Like Foden from those

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    CL. Who do I captain:

    A) Karim
    B) Mahrez
    C) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Karim for me of those.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'm going for Benzema

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Benz it is then. All the best!

        Open Controls
    3. VIVA_RONALDO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Karim the dream

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yes Sir.

        Open Controls
  6. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Stick or twist on Mane (C) - 14pts.

    Got Vini Jnr, KDB, Jesus, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo, Ederson

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      And me? Post above.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I twisted from Mané to Benzema

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Where is Benzema? Outrageous! 😉
      I guess KDB if you want to twist

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Lol - I'm down in 80k. Figure I should try something different than everyone else.
        Haven't had him all competition stupidly.

        Open Controls
  7. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Which combo on BB?

    A) Schmeichel, Tavares, Jesus
    B) Ederson, Holgate/Amartey, Richarlison
    C) Schmeichel, 5.4 def, Richarlison

    Open Controls
  8. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Who to captain? Salah out for : Benz, KDB, Mahrez, Vini, Jesus?

    Open Controls
  9. HM2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Is everyone still swapping Kane to KDB if he plays 120 minutes tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      I’m not doing it either way

      Open Controls
    2. Not again Shirley
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I am very tempted but but may just bring in Foden or Bernardo for Havertz. Will probably captain Salah so minus 4 for KDB probably not worth it. Also have 2 Man City defenders so have coverage.

      Open Controls
  10. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Walker back is a big boost for City tonight

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      But maby too early to play both in dgw?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Honestly I'm just surprised he's starting. I did read he was involved in some training before the first leg but he hasn't appeared since then so maybe he was fit to play v Leeds but Pep wanted to keep him after what happened with Stones and then having to play Fernandinho RB. If Stones is still out though there's a chance he plays, but with Cancelo there and Laporte and Ake able to play LB it's probably more likely just one game

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Agree

          Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Yes it is. Does he play PL too regularly?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        I imagine 1st choice is exactly as they have it tonight. But Zinchenko could play one in 36, or Stones if fit

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yes. Cancelo, Laporte, Dias the most nailed.

          Open Controls
  11. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    mahendra singh dhoni LOL

    Open Controls
  12. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Walker only 5.4, tasty.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Fit enough to play both though?

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Think he’ll play both in dgw?

      Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Laporte will play twice though for only 0.6 more

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Why would you waste one of your City slots on Kyle Walker... At least Laporte can score from corners.

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          This. And more nailed

          Open Controls
        • Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Well obviously I don't have the money.

          Open Controls
        • tim_oriordan
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Walker is a nice move from a cheaper defender if you don't have money I guess. Like a Gabriel for example

          Open Controls
    5. tim_oriordan
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Weird question but would you do James > Dias/Laporte for a hit if it meant in gw38 you could do Coutinho > Foden instead of Coutinho > Kulusevski?

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          Definitely. Will get two points back from an extra game and probably a sheet. And Foden probably better than Kulu last game

          Open Controls
          1. tim_oriordan
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            Thanks mate

            Open Controls
      2. pablo discobar
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        I guess that's the Jesus train derailed

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            Sadly I think it is

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              Richarlison for Werner for -4 it is, then?

              Open Controls
          • Run DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            Why?

            Open Controls
            1. Deer-in-headlights
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              Likely will need a rest after this game as he's played several games in a row now. A false nine with Jesus on the bench would have been ideal for him.

              Open Controls
          • Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 23 mins ago

            I was looking at Kane to Jesus bit think too risky

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 21 mins ago

              Absolutely

              Open Controls
          • NorCal Villan
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              People have been saying that for 2,000 years

              Open Controls
          • RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            Would you do the below:

            Mount, Kane -> KDB, Richarlison -4

            Would likely then do KDB -> Son for GW38 (FH 37)

            Open Controls
            1. tim_oriordan
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              If you intend on captaining De Bruyne then probably yes

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                Would be Salah so maybe not I guess. Thanks mate

                Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              No just wouldn’t sell Kane for -4

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                Cheers mate

                Open Controls
            3. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              I was on this for a long time. But decided that I want to keep Mount.

              So doing Kulu + Kane > KdB + Nketiah instead.

              Idea is the same though. So I like the move.

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                Thanks mate, hadn’t thought of that - are you doing for a hit (or would you)?

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Yeah it's a hit for me. Prefer losing Kulu to Mount for this week. Fixtures are really bad...

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Nice, cheers Camzy - think I like this plan better

                    Open Controls
            4. Cammick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              Yes if kdb captained

              Open Controls
              1. Cammick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                But only if you had son or kulu

                Open Controls
                1. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Thanks Cammick

                  Open Controls
          • Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 23 mins ago

            and on and on and on and on this sh*thole 2022 season goes ,league cup ,fa cup,afcon,3 stupid european tournaments,totally ruining fpl cos all the good teams reaching the final stages ,thus ensuring maximum rotation,west ham leicester chelsea liverpool man city ,just a guessing game every week ...

            Open Controls
            1. tim_oriordan
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Some would say that adds to the fun, as it's more unpredictable. But I get what you're saying

              Open Controls
            2. Meechoo115
                3 hours, 55 mins ago

                You didn’t mention erm covid either

                Open Controls
              • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 46 mins ago

                5 subs and a World Cup in November next season. Covid unlikely to be going away any time soon either. Don't expect normality any time soon.

                Open Controls
                1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Any time soon

                  Open Controls
              • NorCal Villan
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Far too many extraneous competitions

                  Open Controls
              • Meechoo115
                  4 hours, 22 mins ago

                  If Leicester go out tomorrow how about this for a -4

                  Sterling. Havertz. James. > Laporte. Kdb. Madison

                  Gives me this for 36 (will FH37)

                  Foster
                  Laporte. Cancelo. Trent. Robbo
                  Madison. Salah c. Kdb. Mount. Martinelli
                  Pukki

                  Also have Nketiah and Bavies I could play instead of mount or Martinelli or Pukki

                  Open Controls
                  1. tim_oriordan
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Suppose the question would be whether there's rotation for Leicester even if they go out. Could maybe just do Sterling and James > KDB and Laporte. But Maddison could score big vs Norwich anyway, so the -4 isn't bad at all

                    Open Controls
                    1. Meechoo115
                        4 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Couldn’t afford that without downgrading Havertz. But your point is valid anyway

                        Open Controls
                        1. tim_oriordan
                          • 6 Years
                          4 hours, 11 mins ago

                          Ah fair enough then. If that's the case I would probably go for it. Especially with Maddison doubling next week also

                          Open Controls
                          1. Meechoo115
                              3 hours, 58 mins ago

                              Second double I am FH anyway

                              Open Controls
                    2. Cammick
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 18 mins ago

                      James Barnes Toney to Laporte kulu ricarlison?

                      Current
                      Ramsdale
                      Taa James alonso cancelo
                      Saka Ramsey salah mount Barnes
                      Kane

                      Dubravka toney Doherty gerhadt

                      Open Controls
                    3. XX SMICER XX
                      • 4 Years
                      4 hours, 18 mins ago

                      How many hits are too many hits?

                      How do you justify taking -8/-12?

                      I’ve already taken -4 and am now considering taking a further -8 Young & Havertz to Tavares & Diaz

                      Open Controls
                      1. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        4 hours, 16 mins ago

                        I am on either -8 or -12 for BB but -12 just too much

                        Open Controls
                        1. RamaJama
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          4 hours, 15 mins ago

                          This

                          Open Controls
                      2. XX SMICER XX
                        • 4 Years
                        4 hours, 12 mins ago

                        I’m on BB.
                        Already taken -4 to bring in Schmeichel & Richarlison.
                        Annoyingly need to get rid of Young.
                        Is Havertz to Diaz / Foden worth a further hit?

                        Open Controls
                      3. Oscar Slater
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 6 mins ago

                        DGWs are a fantastic time to make hits...as long as you choose carefully. I invariably have a big fat green arrow to show for being speculative on these occasions. Don't forget, it's effectively only a -2 with two bites of the cherry to boot.

                        Open Controls
                        1. XX SMICER XX
                          • 4 Years
                          3 hours, 4 mins ago

                          That’s a very good point, thanks all

                          Open Controls
                    4. Gandalf
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 17 mins ago

                      If reading it right, sounds like the police are investigating the Richarlison flare incident so FA investigation on hold, so almost certain there won't be a ban this season at least.

                      Anyone got anything different or reasonably safe to bring him in?

                      Got 0.0 in the bank for planned transfers so prefer not to risk price changes

                      Open Controls
                      1. NateDog
                        • 1 Year
                        3 hours, 28 mins ago

                        Gordon might be the safest bet, wouldn't go near the likes of DCL or Gray

                        Open Controls
                    5. Public user
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 16 mins ago

                      Havertz Dennis or kul watkin for dgw36 ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. XX SMICER XX
                        • 4 Years
                        4 hours, 14 mins ago

                        Kul Wat

                        Open Controls
                        1. NorCal Villan
                            3 hours, 31 mins ago

                            Mike Watt

                            Open Controls
                        2. Meechoo115
                            4 hours, 12 mins ago

                            Latter but it’s to do with Havertz being rotated and Watford being poor

                            Watkins and Kul fixtures not great

                            Open Controls
                        3. nerd_is_the_werd
                          • 2 Years
                          4 hours, 16 mins ago

                          Anyone fancy Man City to win the tie at 1/6 (around 86%)?
                          Didn't think so either....

                          Open Controls
                          1. Meechoo115
                              3 hours, 49 mins ago

                              Madrid would need to win by two goals or win penalty shoot out for that bet not to come off

                              Open Controls
                            • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                              • 9 Years
                              3 hours, 45 mins ago

                              Given City are allergic to winning the CL, I think Madrid are a good bet.

                              Open Controls
                            • NateDog
                              • 1 Year
                              3 hours, 44 mins ago

                              I am quite surprised at how much the odds are favouring City. Found some very nice prices for some bets favouring Real

                              Open Controls
                          2. Meechoo115
                              4 hours, 16 mins ago

                              Is Diaz nailed? Not sure he is if he is first choice now as second game will be before cup final and I’m sure Jota plays somewhere in next two

                              Open Controls
                            • Kellz86
                              • 4 Years
                              4 hours, 13 mins ago

                              Would you BB: Foster, Amarty, Davies, Gordon -8 (no City)

                              Or

                              FH36 w/ City

                              Leaning towards FH

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                                • 9 Years
                                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                                Let's see the full 15. From what it sounds like I'd free hit.

                                Open Controls

