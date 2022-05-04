Players to target in FanTeam for the final three Gameweeks

Hi everyone! I haven’t written for a little while, but I thought I would write a hopefully useful piece on which players to target for the final three Gameweeks of the season for the FanTeam season-long game.

I know a few people will either still have Wildcards left, or want to use their precious final few transfers wisely, so I will list the players, and even teams, that I think are worth picking players from. Hopefully, this can help propel you up the rankings in the final weeks.

LEICESTER, ASTON VILLA, EVERTON

The obvious place to start is with the teams who have the most remaining games to play: Leicester City, Aston Villa and Everton. Players from these clubs are really sensible buys over the next few weeks, as they double in Gameweek 36 and 37- so they have four fixtures in the next two Gameweeks.

Let’s take a look at each of these more closely.

Leicester rotation is a little all over the place at the moment, with their involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) aside, I wouldn’t be able to tip a single player who is likely to start two games in a Double Gameweek, so this makes it extremely tricky to want to pick them. I would personally avoid the Foxes, bar the goalkeeper.

Aston Villa have a lot more spots that are appealing. Emi Martinez (£5.5m) is ‘fine’ in goal, but I think Villa have so many outfield options that I would prioritise picking the outfield positions. At the back, Matty Cash (£5.2m) is my favourite, but Lucas Digne (£5.2m) might be an amazing differential. In midfield, there are two main, attractive picks: Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) is the budget one, whilst Philippe Coutinho (£6.5m) has the ability to be explosive. And finally, up top, Ollie Watkins (£7.1m) is the standout. He’s very likely to get 90 minutes (and bag that extra point as a result) and seems about as nailed as a striker can be.

Everton are the final team with the most games remaining. Richarlison (£6.9m) is by far their best FanTeam option, but be wary of any incoming ban he may get for throwing a flare at the weekend! If he does avoid punishment, the Brazilian will need to step up and be their talisman if they have any chance of staying up. Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) is also a very cheap midfielder on the game who always passes the eye test when he plays. The other thing about Everton I like is that they have a lot to play for, which means the starting XI each game should be relatively predictable.

LIVERPOOL, MANCHESTER CITY

It would be completely negligent of me in this article to not talk about Liverpool and Man City assets, with the title being on the line. I expect both teams to go relatively full strength in Gameweeks 36-38, which in my eyes, makes certain assets completely nailed. Aside from both ‘keepers, I love Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) for City and Andrew Robertson (£8.2m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Virgil van Dijk (£7.0m), Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) and Sadio Mane (£10.6m) for the Reds. I think all are fantastic options, and some will be big differentials for the final stretch: Mane, for example, is owned by less than 10% of FanTeam managers, with Salah not far off 65%.

THE BEST OF THE REST

I shall summarise all remaining teams with incentives in one snappy paragraph!

I still love Raphinha (£7.5m) from Leeds United, as they are very much in a relegation scrap, and he is their unquestionable talisman. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are locked in a battle for fourth, too, and don’t have any other commitments outside of the league. With this in mind, I love all of the Spurs front three. For Arsenal, I cannot look past Bukayo Saka (£7.0m), who is relatively cheap and is an absolute star already.

I hope this helps you to narrow down the key picks. To decide which of my recommendations to buy really does depend on your team, and who you need to sell. But I really do think a lot of these players will score extremely well over the last three Gameweeks. Good luck everyone!

