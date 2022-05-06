The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 33

There is two rounds left in this Bundesliga season and Eintracht Frankfurt have just made it into the Europa League final. As always, neither Robert Lewandowski nor Erling Haaland will be considered for this team.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Riemann (6.3m), Marcel Lotka (1.4m)

Throughout the last five games, no goalkeeper has averaged more points per game than Bochum’s Manuel Riemann. Having missed a penalty and grabbed an assist across this season, the fourth-highest scoring keeper in the game can certainly be a boom-or-bust pick. Opponents Arminia Bielefeld are on the brink of relegation.

The cheapest starting keeper in the game, Marcel Lotka has been solid since coming into the Hertha Berlin starting 11. They host Mainz on Saturday, knowing a win will secure their Bundesliga safety for another season.

Defenders

Benno Schmitz (4.7m), Christian Gunter (14.1m), Angelino (15.5m), Marvin Plattenhardt (6.1m), Alphonso Davies (14.8m)

This is a massive game for Cologne, where a win would give them pole position at playing European football next season and Wolfsburg have nothing to play for. Benno Schmitz has been a solid, creative Fantasy asset all season and just bagged 12 points and an assist in the 4-1 win in Augsburg.

The highest-scoring defender for the first half of this season, Christian Günter looks to be finishing the season as he started it. He has 44 points from his last three games, having produced a goal and assist in both of his last two games. Whilst Freiburg’s famed defensive solidity from earlier in the season seems to have disappeared, this is no bad thing for Günter, who is leading by example.

Whether through sheer exhaustion or just a naturally poor run of form, Leipzig have been struggling as of late and need to beat Augsburg on Sunday or risk falling outside of the European places. Angelino has not been at his best recently but we all know what he can do on his day. He really needs to show up on Matchday 33.

A coaching change looks to have kept Hertha up and has also done wonders for Marvin Plattenhardt. The German has three assists from four starts under Felix Magath, tallying 49 points in those games. Hertha are against a Mainz side that is winless on the road since the end of October.

It’s hard to work out what’s been going on at Bayern but Alphonso Davies is still the defender with the highest average points total this season (9.4 per game). Bayern has a home meeting with 16th-placed Stuttgart on Sunday, which should give Davies a chance to get back to scoring big points.

Midfielders

Patrick Wimmer (7.0m), Christopher Nkunku (19.7m), Vincenzo Grifo (17.4m), Jonas Hofmann (16.2m), Gerrit Holtmann (6.2m)

This is a must-win game for Bielefeld. Wolfsburg-bound Patrick Wimmer has been their star performer this season but needs to produce one more magic trick to give his side hope of staying up. They visit a Bochum side fresh from a massive Revierderby win but who have nothing left to play for.

Having lost to Rangers in midweek, Leipzig need to win to continue their hopes of playing Champions League football next season. Christopher Nkunku will be carrying those hopes on his back, like he has all season.

Although his 278 points are exactly 100 less than Nkunku’s 378, Vincenzo Grifo is the second highest-scoring midfielder this season. He’s fresh from back-to-back double-digit hauls and Freiburg are two games away from Champions League football.

Despite the issues Gladbach have had, Jonas Hofmann has had an extraordinary season. The Gladbach talisman scored twice and picked up 22 points in last week’s 3-1 win over Leipzig, and he has 13 double-digit hauls from just 22 starts.

I didn’t understand Gerrit Holtmann in last season’s 2. Bundesliga and definitely don’t understand him in this season’s Bundesliga. The man who couldn’t score to save his life has become a scorer of great goals and a star performer in big games. Five goals and four assists in the league is a solid return for the Filipino and Bochum will likely get chances against a Bielefeld side who need a win to stay up.

Forwards

Anthony Modeste (11.8m), Breel Embolo (13.4m), Marco Reus (17.5m)

Anthony Modeste is back in form and might just fire Cologne into Europe. Four goals and two assists in his last four games is impressive and he has is versus the inconsistent and on-the-beach Wolfsburg.

Gladbach are as inconsistent as ever but Breel Embolo looks to be hitting form. Three goals, one assist and Gladbach visit potentially tired Europa League finalists Frankfurt on Sunday.

Fürth have been relegated and therefore, like every relegated side, they won their first game immediately afterwards. It seems to have gone unnoticed that Marco Reus has had his best season in some time and also managed to stay fit. After five assists during his last four games, Reus should pick up some points against Fürth.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT