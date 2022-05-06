970
Captain Sensible May 6

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 36?

970 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are advised to target assets who play twice in Double Gameweek 36 when looking for their next captain.

Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) have emerged as the two outstanding candidates, but are there any outsiders who are perhaps being overlooked?

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

As expected, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are leading the captaincy poll ahead of Double Gameweek 36.

So far, Liverpool’s Salah has been handed 50.17% of total votes by our users. Second-place De Bruyne, meanwhile, has received 18.56% of votes ahead of his double-header against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The top four is closed by two familiar names: Son Heung-min (£11.0m) and Reece James (£6.4m), with 6.03% and 3.19% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH

Salah's brace, Mane's form and United's change of shape: FPL notes 2
Man City v Liverpool team news: Jota in for Diaz

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 36

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

970 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Best option for GWs 36 and 38 (FH 37):

    A) Dias
    B) Laporte + 0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TopBinFC
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Toss up, maybe Laporte

        Open Controls
      • JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
      • Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
    2. Mweene
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Anyone else thinking of playing BB next week instead when Everton and Villa have better fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        some of your players could again get injured.

        I think next week is better if BB36 is forcing you to take multiple hits.

        Open Controls
        1. Mweene
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          I've taken a -4 already and still have Ramsey and Schar so that would take me to a -12. My sub keeper is Sa who has a poor DGW but then Norwich at home next week. Dennis is the only issue with not doing it this week though.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            If you can get players like Matip/Cash, Gordon. They should be able to recover those points over 2-3 GWs.

            Open Controls
            1. Mweene
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Already have Matip and Cash. Would have to do Ramsey and Schar to Gordon and Holgate. Not sure that's worth a -8.

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                You will have to do these moves for a hit next week anyway.

                Gordon should atleast get 4pts, say Everton concede in both games and Holgate gets 3pts. Thats 7 out of 8pts recovered in worst case scenario. Even one return from them should result in net profit. And then you can even use them next week in DGW if required.

                If you didnt had a BB, then it would make sense to just save points but this week or next, you are going to activate the BB. Next week some new issues might occur. Just take an okish BB score this week on chin and move on.

                Open Controls
                1. Mweene
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Yeah, probably will. Cheers.

                  Open Controls
                2. Mweene
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Ramsey to Gordon may be worth a -4 even if he wasn't injured anyway.

                  Open Controls
        2. Mweene
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Also have absolutely no issue with benching Cash this week.

          Open Controls
    3. Millie7
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      very nice

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thank you :--------)

        Open Controls
    4. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Which is best for 36 & 37?
      Mahrez Jota/Dias
      Or
      De Bruyne Gordon

      Open Controls
      1. Jässi
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Mahrez + Diaz

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        DG

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Thanks, definitely more nailed duo

          Open Controls
    5. GoonerByron
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      If you had to captain one this GW…

      A - Kane
      B - Cancelo
      C - Saka
      D - Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. Jässi
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        B or D

        Open Controls
    6. BigAsGiroud_
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      1.A) Luis Diaz + Nketiah
      Or
      B) Salah +Richarlison

      2. Sa to Ederson for a hit?
      A)Yes
      Or
      B) No

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        B
        A

        Open Controls
      2. BigAsGiroud_
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        It’s Saka not Salah

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Still B

          Open Controls
      3. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        B, A

        Open Controls
    7. TeddiPonza
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Best option for 36 and 38 as a whole (as I will FH in 37). Have 1 FT I need to burn.

      A. Coutinho to Maddison
      B. Coutinho to Foden for a hit
      C. Broja (on bench) to another cheaper fodder now to fund Coutinho to Foden in gw 38.

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    8. Casualspotted
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Is it crazy to C Cancelo? I never C defender in 10 years that im playing FPL but i dont have Salah.

        I have Kane, Saka and priobably Luis Diaz

        Open Controls
        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Cancelo is fine to captain imo if you don’t have Salah or KDB

          Open Controls
          1. Casualspotted
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Better option than Saka you think?

              Open Controls
              1. Gazza2000
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Saka is not a bad option either, think I would prefer Cancelo though

                Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Not a bad shout. Should at least get something in double digits.

            Saka is also fine

            Open Controls
            1. Casualspotted
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Yeah. Cheers

                Open Controls
            2. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Cancelo would be my third choice if I had everyone. Think Salah’s the best option and KDB 2nd. I really fancy City for 2 clean sheets though so if you’re chasing a ML or something I think he’s a decent shout

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Saka vs Firpo could be extremely messy. I don’t mind Saka as a differential captain choice just for that alone

                Open Controls
          3. Jässi
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Best options for 36 (bench boost) & 38:

            A) Wood to Richarlison, Schär to Tavares & Robertson to Dias (-8)
            B) Wood to Pukki & Schär to Tavares (-4)
            C) Wood to Richarlison, Schär to Matip, Robertson to Dias & Weghorst to Nketiah (-12)

            Open Controls
            1. artvandelay316
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              I would probably minimise the hit and do B.

              Open Controls
            2. JT11fc
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              A, although losing Robbo will always be risky

              Open Controls
          4. Casualspotted
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              What you think will Maddison start both games? Was he injured last GW?

              Open Controls
              1. artvandelay316
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                Hopefully presser will shed some light. But hopefully now they are out of Europe he will play more in the league as long as fit.

                Open Controls
            • Andrew
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              How's this DGW36 BB team looking?

              Schmeichel Foster
              Cancelo Robertson Matip Cash Davies
              Salah(c) KDB Coutinho Maddison Gordon
              Richarlison Pukki Dennis

              Open Controls
              1. Millie7
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                GOOD

                Open Controls
              2. artvandelay316
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Looks good, think you're set.

                Open Controls
            • artvandelay316
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Have tweaked my GW36 FH team

              Schmeichel (Gunn)
              TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, Alonso (White)
              Salah (C), KDB (VC), Maddison, Saka, Mount
              Richarlison (Nketiah, Vydra)

              I am not convinced about my benching. Should I be playing Nkeitah over Mount or Richarlison?

              Cheers.

              Open Controls
              1. Millie7
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Tough one, but i'd probably play over Mount

                Open Controls
                1. artvandelay316
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
            • Andrew
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Kane or KDB for GW36.....has to be KDB right?

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Yeah

                Open Controls
              2. artvandelay316
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Yes, absolutely.

                Open Controls
            • Leeds-Utd
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Im chasing 61pts
              Need a Captain Choice that may pull back some pts..
              But who???
              1-Salah
              2-Kane
              3-Jesus
              4-Foden
              5-James

              Open Controls
              1. JT11fc
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                I dont really fancy any of those to out do Salah, Id favor Mahrez, Son or Jota/Diaz for explosiveness

                Open Controls
                1. TN
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  Jesus

                  Open Controls
            • CiCi 3.0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Any views on this plan?

              Team - 2FT / No Chips
              Ederson
              TAA, Cancelo, Robo, Alonso, Laporte
              Mo, Havertz, Mount, couthino
              Watkins
              Subs: Foster, Gordon, Nketiah, Dobbin

              Plan
              GW36 - Havertz -> Saka
              GW37 - Mount+Watkins -> Son+Vydra

              Thks

              Open Controls
            • FPL_ Ups_Down
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Havertz Broja to Jesus and Gordon for -4 ? For exact money. Yes or No

              Havertz to who ?
              Already have Salah, Foden, Saka Maddison

              FH 37

              Open Controls
              1. JfA
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Jesus is risky given his minutes in midweek.

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  Don't think he's that risky. Was subbed before 90 mins was over, therefore didn't play 120 anyway.

                  Best team till season end now, and in form he's in their XI.

                  Open Controls
              2. Cancelo your Son plans
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Yes if chasing. Jesus is a good differential.

                Open Controls
              3. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                I'm doing same move with Mount out

                Open Controls
            • JfA
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              What to do, play Martenilli, Cash and Coutinho or take a -4 for to swap Adams and Wood for Richarlson and bench one of them???

              Open Controls
            • Cancelo your Son plans
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              If White is not fit, who would be your option only for GW36:

              1. Dier/Davies (liv, ARS)
              2. Tomiyasu/Tavares (LEE, tot)
              3. Thomas/Fofana (EVE, NOR)
              4. Other under 4.7m

              Open Controls
              1. TN
                • 1 Year
                2 hours ago

                100% not 1 (no CS likely)

                maybe Tavares or Fofana

                ...no great options there tbh

                Open Controls
                1. Cancelo your Son plans
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Tavares is my first option too at this time. Thanks!

                  Open Controls
              2. JfA
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Shame Chabolah wasn't guaranteed to start, his points when he gets 90 are phenomenal

                Open Controls
                1. Cancelo your Son plans
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Exactly!!

                  Open Controls
            • CereaLKiLLerz
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              On FH..
              G2G? Chasing 20pt lead. Any help?
              Pickford
              Cancelo James TAA
              Gordon son saka (K)DB
              Kane Jesus Richarlison
              Bench: Steele Tomiyasu Williams Sisoko

              Open Controls
              1. TN
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                GTG - no salah could hurt you tho

                Open Controls
                1. CereaLKiLLerz
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Got to cover his captain of KDB.

                  Open Controls
              2. Cancelo your Son plans
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Looks good. Just make sure you have 3-4 players as differentials.

                Open Controls
            • TN
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              GTG?

              Schmeichel*
              Alonso* Trent* Matip* Cancelo*
              Salah* (c) KDB* (vc) Mount* Kulu* Saka*
              Watkins*

              Foster* Williams* Mateta Broja

              Bench order good?
              Captain and vc good?

              Open Controls
              1. Cancelo your Son plans
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                Yes, good

                Open Controls
            • Ronnies
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Best option;

              A) Play Coutinho
              B) Laporte (-4) and bench Coutinho

              Cheers.

              Open Controls
              1. kempc23
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Probably A.

                Open Controls
              2. JfA
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Play Coutinho, Ake has emerged and they reckon Laporte might not get two starts, if he misses one there's your CS wiped out.

                Open Controls
                1. Ronnies
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Does Pep not play his strongest 11 now City have just PL to win ?
                  Only 4 games left too!

                  Open Controls
            • kempc23
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Robbo and Schar to Matip and Cancelo(-4)? Expecting Robbo to be rested in one game based on Klopps comments.

              Open Controls
              1. Brimble82
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                'Comments'?
                Source?

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  He said last week Robbo could easily have been rested too but he didn't want to make 3 changes at the back in one go.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brimble82
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Ah ok. So shared that he was open to rotating Robbo, but not necessarily going as far as to say 'he would be'.

                    All eyes on 1pm

                    Open Controls
            • The60ftoctopus
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Looking to double up on Chelsea or Man City defence.
              I've got Alonso and Cancelo, but James or Laporte?

              Open Controls
              1. kempc23
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Laporte by miles. Very likely to play both, and likely to get 2 clean sheets. Cant say either of those for James.

                Open Controls
              2. Cancelo your Son plans
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Laporte if leading / James if chasing - bigger risk/reward

                Open Controls
            • JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Son > KDB just for GW36, and then revert the transfer back GW37 (FH GW38)? Have Kane for Spurs cover.

              Yes or no?

              Open Controls
              1. Cancelo your Son plans
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Yes only if for free and no other problems in the team.

                Open Controls
                1. JELLYFISH
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  Yes its a FT and no other pressing issues. Toney > Ramsey or Ramsdale > Kasper are the other options I'm weighing up, but I think KDB has the most upside

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Ramsey is injured.

                    Open Controls
            • marinade
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              “Liverpool are in an outstanding moment.” What next, “they are making a good project”?

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                As long as they all buy into the philosophy.

                Open Controls
            • Duncs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              A) Schmeichel and Richarlison

              OR

              B) Pickford and Watkins??

              Open Controls
            • ZLATAN 88
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                mount to dias --(-8
                or coutinho to maddison ..
                or Roll

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.