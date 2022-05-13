674
Team News May 13

FPL Gameweek 37 team news, injury updates and predicted line-ups

674 Comments
Share

We’ve got all the key team news and injury updates from all the Premier League pre-match press conferences ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

It’s a big round, containing 12 matches, five teams playing twice and a blank for Manchester United. Only one manager spoke to the media on Thursday – Newcastle United‘s Eddie Howe. Ralph Hasenhuttl won’t hold a presser before the deadline because Southampton aren’t in action until Tuesday.

Furthermore, it is currently unknown when Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta will face the media, as the Gunners only played last night and won’t again until Monday.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

A round-up with Az and Neale can also be viewed below:

GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

LIVERPOOL

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp only passed comment on Fabinho‘s hamstring injury. The rest of his squad is available, including Roberto Firmino (foot).

“He will definitely be back for the Champions League final, before we will see. We don’t know.” – Jurgen Klopp on Fabinho

CHELSEA

For the Blues, Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) and Ben Chilwell (knee) remain injured, although there is a chance that both Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and N’Golo Kante (knock) will make the Wembley showpiece.

“There is no new injury but heavy pain and was heavily swollen. We’re hoping that maybe time is enough, that he makes it. We will try in training and then we will know more about it.” – Thomas Tuchel on Mateo Kovacic

MANCHESTER CITY

Back to Premier League action, Pep Guardiola will make a late decision on whether Aymeric Laporte can play. A rough challenge from Raul Jimenez hurt the centre-back’s knee but the situation isn’t helped by the other defensive injuries to Ruben Dias (hamstring), Kyle Walker (ankle) and John Stones (muscle). The trio will miss the season’s final days. There is also doubt over Fernandinho (muscle).

“[Laporte] is in treatment, two days. We will see tomorrow, which players can play on Sunday. Until the day of the game we will not be able to decide.” – Pep Guardiola

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte’s post-match quotes were embargoed from last night. Upon release, he has revealed that Cristian Romero missed out with a hip injury, joining Sergio Reguilon (groin), Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) in the treatment room.

“Sergio [Reguilon] is out and not available for the rest of the season as there are 10 days left. It’s the same for Romero, he’s not available because he received a hit on his hip at the end of the game v Liverpool.”

Additionally, Conte reassured fans that neither Son Heung-min nor Dejan Kulusevski‘s second-half substitutions were due to injury.

“I wanted to give him and Deki [Dejan Kulusevski] a bit of rest because on Sunday it will be a sporting war. So to rest players for 20 to 25 minutes was important for us.”

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard doesn’t think Ollie Watkins‘ ankle issue is problematic but admits he hasn’t trained since the midweek defeat to Liverpool. With mid-table security going into these final two Gameweeks, it’s hard to say how many minutes the forward will play.

At least their cheap midfielder Jacob Ramsey (knock) is back for the Double Gameweek against Crystal Palace and Burnley, although Leon Bailey (ankle) and Kortney Hause (abdominal) are out.

“Ollie [Watkins] hasn’t trained yet since the game but he’s still got a chance to be involved. We’re hoping he’s going to take part in tomorrow’s session. He’s got a knock on his ankle. I don’t think it’s too serious. All being well, he’ll be available. Jacob [Ramsey] is back in the group, he’s trained for the last couple of days and is looking good. So, that’s a big positive for us. Buendía left training yesterday but [worked] today.”

EVERTON

Heavy investment has gone into Everton assets for a pair of home matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace. Fabian Delph (muscle) has been added to their injury list, which also contains Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle).

Either Sunday or Thursday should see a return for both Donny van de Beek (groin) and Ben Godfrey (thigh).

“Fabian [Delph] won’t be fit for the game against Brentford, we’ll see for the rest of the season. It’s a small muscle injury. Ben Godfrey is very close, he’s possibly going to be in the squad. Donny van de Beek is getting closer, I’d like to think he might be involved on Sunday – if not, on Thursday.” – Frank Lampard

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes says that Said Benrahma is doubtful, after following up his two goals at Norwich City by hurting his ankle. With Angelo Ogbonna (knee) a long-term absentee, the only other injury-related news from Moyes is that Michail Antonio (knock) and Craig Dawson (calf) should be fine to play.

“Saïd [Benrahma] is a bit of a question mark. He’s out doing some light jogging so maybe not as bad as we thought, but I’m not quite sure if he’s fit. We’ll see tomorrow. It’s an ankle injury.”

LEEDS UNITED

Both Double Gameweek 36 outings brought a red card for Leeds United, with Luke Ayling and Daniel James both suspended for the weekend. There is good news for Raphinha and Jack Harrison, as they should be passed fit to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

The season is over for Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) but possibly not for Patrick Bamford (foot).

“Jack Harrison, with the contusion, looks positive, like he should be in training tomorrow and be ready to go. Raphinha is fine. Patrick Bamford – it’s a little bit too early to tell where he’s at” – Jesse Marsch

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Their opponents should have the same group available as last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Manchester United. That means Jakub Moder (knee) is out and it’s probably the same for Enock Mwepu (groin) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring).

“Enock [Mwepu] did a little bit today but Sunday will come too soon. Jeremy [Sarmiento] is making progress but I think we will have the same group as we had against Manchester United.” – Graham Potter

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Max Kilman (knee) is expected to return for the start of next season, whilst Nelson Semedo (hamstring) has undergone successful surgery that should also heal by August. Meanwhile, Daniel Podence (foot) is unlikely to take part against Norwich, with Romain Saiss (knock) also missing.

LEICESTER CITY

Very little to report from Brendan Rodgers, who expects Wesley Fofana (calf) to return at Watford on Sunday. Just like before, the main injuries are to Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee).

BURNLEY

Matej Vydra managed to play 60 minutes at Watford with a torn anterior cruciate knee injury. He has since had reconstructive knee surgery, ending his season abruptly. Mike Jackson also has Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) out, although there is hope that Jay Rodriguez (hamstring), James Tarkowski (hamstring), Ben Mee (leg) and Jack Cork (knock) can get minutes during the Clarets’ Double Gameweek clashes.

“Jack Cork is back training today. Tarky [Tarkowski] we’re still waiting on with his hamstring. J-Rod [Rodriguez] is out running, Ben Mee is starting to do some running as well. Vydra has had to have a knee operation.” – Mike Jackson

BRENTFORD

After missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury, Thomas Frank has confirmed that Sergi Canos is available for the trip to Goodison Park. Yet Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Zanka (thigh) and Frank Onyeka (ankle) will all miss out for the Bees. Hope remains that Saman Ghoddos (ankle) could participate at some point.

CRYSTAL PALACE

James McArthur (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) won’t be taking part in the Eagles’ Double Gameweek 37 trips to Aston Villa and Everton. There are question marks over whether Marc Guehi (ankle) will play but Patrick Vieira did not mention goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who missed out last weekend.

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith says that he will have the same squad as at Leicester City, with no new injuries. Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Ozak Kabak (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are out for the season, with a thigh injury keeping Mathias Normann on the sidelines. The match against Wolves also comes too soon for Christoph Zimmermann (groin).

WATFORD

A series of problems have plagued Roy Hodgson’s squad over the last week. He has confirmed that Watford will be without Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr, Juraj Kucka and Imran Louza due to knee injuries, whilst Kiko Femenia and Joshua King are still ill.

A start is unlikely for Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) and Tom Cleverley (knock) but at least they can welcome Hassane Kamara back from suspension.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

674 Comments Post a Comment
  1. simong1
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 45 mins ago

    Reckon Kane or Ings scores more this week? Ings with the 2 fixtures but Kane more likely to haul?

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      Just get both, hard to decide. Kane if 1 of them

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
  2. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 45 mins ago

    A) Richarlison, Cash, Saka (-4)
    B) Richarlison, Watkins, Holgate (-4)
    C) Watkins, Cash, Saka

    (Have Coutinho and no other Everton)

    Thinking A given Watkins is a doubt?

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    KDB to Son worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. harrysponge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 42 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      I dont think so, but its close

      Open Controls
  4. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 42 mins ago

    Son or richarlison capt

    Open Controls
    1. harrysponge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 41 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      The one with 2 games

      Open Controls
  5. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 42 mins ago

    Would you do salah out for son ? Any advice would be great?
    Have no chips left
    1 FT
    0.1m ITB

    Schmeichel
    James Robertson Alonso Cancelo Cash
    Salah Saka Havertz Barnes
    Kane

    Ramsdale Ramsey Nketiah Pukki

    cheers

    Open Controls
  6. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 hours, 42 mins ago

    FH Team. Captain daddy ings

    Pickford
    Cancelo cash andersen
    Coutinho salah zaha son
    Kane richarlison ings

    Missing anything?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      I prefer KDB to Salah

      Open Controls
  7. harrysponge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 41 mins ago

    A) Alonso to Cash (Free)

    B) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. harrysponge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  8. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 41 mins ago

    Ronaldo + Saka -> Son + Ings -4

    No brainer right? Would give me:

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Alonso Fifana*
    Son Maddison* Zaha* Mount
    Kane Ings*

    Dubravka Ramsey* Mateta* Coady

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Easy yes IMO

      Open Controls
  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 40 mins ago

    Need to do something different, A or B

    A) Coutinho(c)
    B) Zaha (c)

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      You cannot do A, so B

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 37 mins ago

        Why can't I do A?

        Open Controls
  10. mdm
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who to captain:

    A. Coutinho
    B. Maddison
    C. Watkins
    D. Keane

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Energetics
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  11. RyanMK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    Salah to Son? Also have KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      Why tho

      Open Controls
      1. RyanMK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 27 mins ago

        Mainly chasing in mini-league and he/she does not have Son.

        Open Controls
    2. cutch
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      With only GW37 in sight, I'd prefer KDB to Son. With GW38 considered, I don't know.

      Open Controls
  12. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    Which is better FH 37
    A- Pickford Mings Clyne Richa
    B- Schmeichel Holgate MYko ings

    Open Controls
  13. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    A) play Jesus
    B) sell him for Ings -8

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Obviously dont take a -8 to swap one player??

      Open Controls
  14. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    Gonna roll a FT this week ahead of GW38, any issues with this squad?

    Sa
    Justin, Robertson, Cash
    Zaha, Salah (C), Gordon, Maddison
    Kane (vc), Richarlison, Mateta

    Ramsdale, Saka, James, Laporte

    Open Controls
  15. Energetics
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Current team.

    Ramsdale
    Robbo Cancelo James
    Son Zaha(c) Coutinho Maddison Mount
    Kane Weghorst

    Dubravka T.Silva Broja Schar

    A. Save
    B. Take a -4, Transfer Silva to Digne/Mylenko, Bench Weg

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
      1. Energetics
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 22 mins ago

        Digne or Mylenko?

        Open Controls
  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Always attack the doubles!

    Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    Play FH 37 or 38?

    Hindsight huge mistake not playing in 36 🙁

    Pope,
    Cancelo, Trent, Cash, Justin,
    Saka, Salah, Mount
    Kane, Richy, Eddie

    Ramsdale, KDH, Kulu, Silva,

    .8

    Open Controls
    1. Hktrader88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Your team is pretty decent for both weeks. Put together a FH37 and a FH38 team and see what you like best. FH38 you can bring in 2 more Spurs, FH this week, you are not missing alot, maybe Son, Villa attacker, GK.

      Open Controls
  18. cutch
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    On a FH, after feedback from the forum, I've ended up with 2 main options:

    A) Going with 4 big hitters: Salah, Son, KDB, Kane.
    Exact money for:
    Schmeichel
    Holgate, Digne, Matip (or Cash?)
    Salah, Son, KDB, Gordon
    Kane, Ings, Richarlison
    Subs: 3.9 GK, Brownhill, Amartey, Tsimikas

    B) Goin with 3 big hitters:
    I would be able to upgrade some areas. Maybe:
    Schmeichel, Holgate, KDB, Gordon -> Pickford, Cash, Maddison, Zaha

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      Rather have Diaz or Mane than Salah, tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Energetics
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
  19. RyanMK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    1. Watkins + Jesus
    2. Watkins + Weghorst

    1 or 2?

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  20. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 30 mins ago

    What to do here lads, ML opponent behind me has FH unfortunately. 1FT, 0.2 ITB…

    Schmeichel, Foster
    TAA,Matip,Cancelo, Dias*, Mina*
    Salah,Son, Mount, Coutinho, KDH
    Nketiah, Pukki, Dennis*

    Open Controls
    1. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Denis and Dias to Ings and Holgate

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Dias to Justin maybe as differential and money saver

      Open Controls
  21. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which combo on FH?

    A Ings, Maddison, Mykolenko, Robertson, Pickford
    B Kane, Gordon, Holgate, Cash, Schmeichel

    Open Controls
  22. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    I can just about make both of these work. Which would you go?

    A) Robertson Diaz Ings
    B) KdB Cancelo Gordon

    Pickford
    Cash Digne XX
    Salah Son Zaha XX
    Kane Richarlison XX

    Open Controls
    1. Casualspotted
        6 hours, 48 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 47 mins ago

        A because it has your big balls captain in!

        Open Controls
      • Alli In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 41 mins ago

        I prefer A, as I prefer Liverpool's match up v Soton to City v WH. What do you think of these two alternatives though for your last 3 spots:

        C) Mykolenko, Maddison, Ings
        D) Mykolenko, Robertson, Ings (442, but the 4 defenders are all practically midfielders)

        Open Controls
        1. Alli In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 40 mins ago

          Sorry, formation in D is 433

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 hours, 35 mins ago

            Not a huge fan of those lines. I want to use my team value to go for City or Liverpool on FH where most won't be able to.

            Team value as a differential is the name of the game 🙂

            I have considered this...

            Pickford
            Digne Cancelo Mykolenko
            Salah Son KdB Gordon Coutinho
            Kane Ings

            Open Controls
            1. Alli In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 32 mins ago

              Fair enough, can't argue with that

              Open Controls
    2. Casualspotted
        6 hours, 48 mins ago

        Thinking to bring Coutinho on FH and C him

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 48 mins ago

          I'm tempted too. I think he'll start both.

          Open Controls
          1. Casualspotted
              6 hours, 46 mins ago

              I wouldnt but im chasing 60 pts and im convinced that rival wont have him. Also think he is going to start both and he is good at home

              Open Controls
        2. DF Team
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 47 mins ago

          James, Mount, Werner, keep for 37 or sell? (FH38)

          Open Controls
          1. Camino Aleatorio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 43 mins ago

            Surely you can do better than the Wermhole?

            Open Controls
        3. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 40 mins ago

          Big Subjective question:

          Is Salah broken? Seems from the Spur game that he did not play well with his mates at all. Seemed selfish and deliberate

          I don't have KDB but nobody follows up a 30 point haul with anything worth chasing.

          Trading Salah for KDB pepping would cause a heart attack

          Open Controls
        4. Jebiga
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 23 mins ago

          Would you play James or dgw player ?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.