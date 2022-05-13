201
The FPL Eye Test: The pros and cons of Palace attackers for Double Gameweek 37

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that have caught his attention, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Crystal Palace, who are among five teams to ‘double’ in Gameweek 37, are the focus of his latest piece.

Having little to play for in the league, Patrick Vieira is apparently keen to experiment with his attacking formations and blood academy products nearing the end of the season. The French head coach has previously mentioned the possibility of playing Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) as a striker while also giving several underused players such as Eberechi Eze (£5.9m) significant playing time.

Considering the plethora of attacking options in the side, it probably makes sense for Vieira to try fitting in a lot of his best attackers in the same line-up in the spirit of possibly finding the best formula before next season. 

This is a reason why I think Palace might be playing with more freedom from now until the end of the season.

We indeed saw fewer restrictions imposed on the two no. 8s, Conor Gallagher (£6.0m) and Eze, in Gameweek 36, allowing them to attack the box at a higher frequency:

This is unlike earlier in the campaign when one of the two central midfielders used to be more conservative going forward than the other, i.e. James McArthur (£4.3m) and Gallagher.

Central Wilfried Zaha

Unlike early in the season when midfield support from the likes of McArthur or Luka Milivojevic (£5.2m) was less than forthcoming, the recent addition of Eze could potentially increase Zaha’s threat on the left flank.

Particularly when playing as the left-sided central midfielder, Eze’s movement into the left channel can create some room in the centre for the Ivorian winger to attack.

Zaha’s ability to cut inside and curl one into the top corner is already well-known and Eze’s movement inside the box can further create the all-important extra inch of space for Zaha to shoot.

Moreover, Vieira had spoken openly about his desire to use Zaha in the central striking role before, eventually coming to fruition in the second half of the Southampton match. His manager’s faith was then immediately repaid with a last-gasp winner from outside the box.

That said, some question marks still remain regarding his compatibility with the new role as he undoubtedly would have fewer opportunities to run at defenders than on the left. 

When asked whether he wanted to continue playing as a centre-forward after the Watford match, the Eagles winger replied:

“I don’t. He [Vieira] has got his ideas, and I have got mine, so we will see how it goes.”

Despite the conflicting ‘ideas’, Vieira’s openness to play the penalty-taking Zaha out of position should have at least given us enough indication on where he wants his best player to play – more centrally. 

Eze’s ability to interchange positions with him on the left plus the fluidity of Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.3m) or even Odsonne Edouard (£6.0m) will also probably help accelerate the procession.

Conor Gallagher’s Late Runs

Gallagher is another Palace asset that also possesses some attacking threat, even if the returns have dried up considerably of late.

When playing on the right, Michael Olise (£5.3m)/Jordan Ayew (£5.8m)’s tendency to be more withdrawn creates some room in the half-space area for Gallagher to exploit.

Having perfectly timed a late run into the penalty area, the young Englishman’s chance against Southampton in Gameweek 35 greatly highlighted his goalscoring potential. Often his shot count (just six in as many matches) doesn’t reflect the promising positions he takes up, a bit like Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) at Leicester in microcosm.

One thing to note, though, is that the presence of another attack-minded central midfielder in Eze could possibly dampen Gallagher’s attacking potential. Despite still making the same advancing runs, the Chelsea loanee evidently made less impact offensively against Watford, having failed to register a single penalty box touch. 

In comparison, when Eze was assigned to the left-wing role against Southampton in Gameweek 35, Gallagher managed to register four penalty box touches. Having two forward-thinking no. 8s in the side, rather than one, does mean there is less onus on him to attack and another option for Palace’s chance creators to pick out.

Rotation is likely to be rife for some of the Eagles’ players during this period but Gallagher’s near-ever-present status this season probably makes him slightly safer from a benching than others.

Eye-catching Michael Olise

Olise’s recent absence from the Palace team owed much to a foot injury, which still rendered him half-fit even when he returned to the matchday squad.

But the young Frenchman caught the ‘eye’ with his most recent performance against Watford in Gameweek 36, lasting 90 minutes for the first time in months and playing a part in both Hassane Kamara’s (£4.5m) handball inside the box as well as his eventual sending-off.

His ability to unlock compact defences from such a deep position is a unique attribute in the Palace team that Ayew, his main positional rival, cannot come close to replicating.

Besides his Fantasy ‘assist’ for winning a penalty, Olise should have gotten another when he served up another big chance on the plate for Mateta from a similarly deep position.

His seven penalty box touches and two chances created against the Hornets summed up his overall involvement in the final third well, while he’s also on a share of set plays when he’s on the pitch.

Though the same can be said for the other Palace’s attackers, Olise is certainly a significant rotation risk – more so than Zaha and Gallagher, indeed. But based on his performance against Watford and improving fitness, he’ll surely get at least one league start in the upcoming Double Gameweek.

Among sub-£5.5m midfielders this season, he’s one of the most attacking out there:

Above: Sub-£5.5m midfielders sorted by minutes per xGI (minimum 10 apps)

  1. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is this FH good to go?

    Pickford
    TAA Cash Digne Mykolenko
    Salah Son Zaha
    Kane Richarlison Ings

    Steele KDH McArthur Tsimikas

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      as of now, yes

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Solid!

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Very similar to mine, I'm now considering Madison over TAA though

      Open Controls
  2. tim
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Best def max 4.4m?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Holgate?

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      This week holgate.

      Open Controls
      1. tim
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Cheers lads!

        Open Controls
      2. theplayer
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Sessegnon also a shout

        Open Controls
  3. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - 1 FT, 0 ITB (no chips):

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo, James, Robertson
    Salah, Son, Coutinho, Kulusevski, Saka
    Nketiah, Watkins*

    (Foster, Dias*, Matip, Pukki)

    A) Dias* & Watkins* -> Cash & Richarlison (-4)
    B) Dias* & Pukki -> Holgate & Richarlison (-4)
    C) Dias* & Kulusevski/Coutinho -> Cash & Zaha (-4)
    D) Dias*, Watkins*, Pukki -> Holgate, Richarlison, Ings (-8)
    E) Dias* -> Cash

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      A if Watkins is out, otherwsie B

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        that will give a benching headache

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Indeed - will be difficult to decide who to bench from Robbo/Kulu/Saka/Nketiah!

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Just Dias to Cash should do the job

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Cheers. That's definitely the sensible option. Just don't like the idea of going with no Everton or Palace/Zaha against the FHers!

              Open Controls
      2. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. KenyaDigIt
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      B or E... Alternatively... F) Dias & Saka - Cash & Zaha (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Cheers - that's a variant of C, but think I'd keep hold of Saka over Kulu and even Coutinho...

        Open Controls
    3. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I’d be tempted by C with PipCo to Zaha as I really like him for the last 3. I’d consider A If Watkins is out, but I do like Zaha.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Cheers. I like Zaha too. You'd lose Coutinho over Kulu & Saka?

        Open Controls
        1. Honker Muddlefoot
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I think so just because of remaining fixtures. Burnley and Norwich feel like really great fixtures for attacking returns for Spurs. Newcastle and Everton with top 4 on the line aren’t bad for Arsenal, either. With Coutinho going off the boil and City looming in GW 38, I just feel like Saka and Kulu could outscore Pip even with his extra fixture.

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Thanks, makes sense. Alternatively I could keep Coutinho for this week and then shift him on for Mount (WAT) in GW38...

            Open Controls
      2. Honker Muddlefoot
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Digne has been creating a lot of chances, too, and is 0.3 cheaper than Cash. Could possibly consider him instead of Cash, and have a little extra left over for your GW 38 transfer?

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Thanks. Yeah Cash could be Digne, just been stung by his injuries which is steering me towards Cash

          Open Controls
  4. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which combi on a free hit?

    A) Salah + Gordon
    B) Mane + Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Just seen that Son elbow - I love a win at all costs type player. Roy Keane was the absolute embodiment of that.

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      it was stupid... win at all costs?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Do you think if he hadn’t gone in with the elbow he wouldn’t have gone on to get elbowed himself? Really clever stuff from Son and they went onto win 3-0 so yeah, win at all costs

        Open Controls
    2. Monty123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      haha win at all costs, that elbow cost them the game probably

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        They won 3-0

        Open Controls
        1. Monty123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          are you talking about Son's use of the elbow? That was a flail due to Holding holding, he's not a win at all costs player.

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yeah, of course - his use of the elbow. Ran a risk, got away with it, and it turned the game for them

            Open Controls
  6. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Any improvements to FH?

    Pickford
    Cash Digne Sessegnon
    Salah KDB Son Zaha Gordon
    Kane Richarlison

    3.9gk, Clyne Kelly Richardson

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Looks good, quite like the Sess pick. Close between Zaha and Ings, if you can afford.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr_Barbs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Oof 4 big hitters. Nice! Great team.

      Open Controls
  7. pingissimus
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Pop quiz time

    Name the last 3 managers of the season who didn't win the PL that year.

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Rangnick
      Ole
      Carrick

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        You at least should know better

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Harry Redknapp?

          Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      George Burley, David Moyes?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Burley is 4th back in time if I'm doing this right.

        Open Controls
    3. Hooky
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Di Matteo

      Open Controls
    4. Steve McCroskey
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Wilder, Pardew?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Pardew scores you a point. There's been a more recent one though.

        Open Controls
    5. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Steve Coppell?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Right club of course

        Open Controls
        1. jason_ni
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Roy Hodgson

          Open Controls
    6. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Howe?

      Open Controls
    7. Play Pal
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Redknapp, Pardew, Pulis

      Open Controls
    8. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sean Dyche

      Open Controls
  8. HM2
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who to lose for Cash:

    a) Laporte
    b) Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      laporte if out, otherwise none of them

      Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Best FH For GH 37
    A -
    Pickford (3.9)
    TAA Digne Mykolenko ( 3.7 3.8)
    Son KDB Díaz Zaha ( Brown)
    Richa Ings Vardy©
    0 itb

    B-
    Pickford (3.9)
    Cancelo Digne Mykolenko ( 3.7 3.8)
    Son Salah Díaz Zaha ( Brown)
    Richa Ings Vardy©
    0 itb

    C - Pickford (3.9)
    Andersen Digne Mykolenko ( 3.7 3.8)
    Son KDB Maddison Zaha ( Brown)
    Kane Ings Vardy©

    Open Controls
    1. Monty123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A in my opinion, like the Vardy punt

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thxx

        Open Controls
  10. No Need
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Are people keeping Coutinho or selling?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I definitely wouldn't buy, but will probably hold on rather than switch to Zaha.

      Open Controls
      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Fair call. I have Zaha but I am thinking maybe a Leicester mid is a better option, they normally score

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I'd prefer Coutinho over a Leicester mid. Maddison and Barnes have been awful for me this season!

          Open Controls
          1. No Need
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Yeah might just leave it could blow up badly

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              What's the rest of your Team?

              Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      keeping, have other issues to solve.

      Open Controls
  11. Rossendale Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I've got Ramsdale (new/EVE) and Pope (tot/avl/NEW)

    Do I get rid of one of them for -4 (Pickford or Schmeichel?)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      nah, just roll with pope

      Open Controls
  12. grennans2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    A or B on a FH?

    A) Clyne, 4.3 MID and Vardy
    B) TAA, Maddison & 4.4 FWD

    Open Controls
    1. Miro
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    FH37.

    Pickford
    Taa cancelo cash
    Zaha gordon Kdb Son(c) Salah
    Ings Richarlison

    What to change ??

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Gordon perhaps

      Open Controls
  14. amtosh
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    So I’m approx 40 behind in my ML and my one advantage is I still have a FH. I have a decent team for this round (6 DGW assuming iheanacho plays) and thinking of saving the FH for the last round to put in all differentials and try to make up the ground. 11 is currently:

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo TAA Amartey Holgate
    Kilusevski Salah Gordon KDB
    Iheanacho Richarlison

    What you reckon? FH this week or next?

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      There are more differentials with doubles this week surely?

      Your team isnt too bad, but will Amartey play both? Nacho?

      I fh this week purely to get the Son and Kane for Burnley, thats reason enough to pull FH. Will they score more vs Norwich, wont know, but last home game, top 4 race on, I think it will be a great opportunity for the double.

      Open Controls
      1. amtosh
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Hmmm maybe. I think Burnley has more to play for than Norwich so would prefer sonny (rival has Kane) for 38 I think. Also, FH in 38 means I can get a couple Chelsea assets in. I guess I prefer my team this week for 37 than next week for 38.

        Tough though as it would be good to have 8+ locked in DGWers.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      FH36 seems to be the strongest play

      Open Controls
      1. SonnyPikey
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          38 you mean

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I was just jesting.

            Yeah, I'm going with 38 as I can't turn back time.

            Open Controls
    3. Mr_Barbs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      FH 37. Which way to go?

      A) Robbo, Clyne, Jota, Gordon, Kane, Gelhardt
      B) Robbo, Kelly, Jota, Delph, Vardy, Richarlison
      C) Mykolenko, Kelly, Jota, Dewsbury-hall, Kane, Richarlison
      D) Robbo, Clyne, Salah, Gordon, Richarlison, Richardson

      Pickford, 3.9
      Digne, Cash, Tsimikas, Xxx, Xxx
      KDB, Son, Zaha, Xxx, Xxx
      Ings, Xxx, Xxx

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
    4. Miro
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Barnes -> Zaha
      Jesus -> Richarlison

      Worth a hit ?

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        No..... Just Jesus to Richarlison if you have to. Keep Barnes this GW

        Open Controls
      2. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Palace have Utd at home in 38 as well, so probably good to have Wilf for that.

        Is Barnes non starter now? if so could pay off.

        Open Controls
    5. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      What moves are the no chippers making? I've got my ML sewn up, 120 points clear, but need a major rank boost.

      Considering Marts & Jesus > Zaha & Rich -4. But not sure I want Rich for 38. Probably going KDB > Son in 38.

      Sa
      Cancelo, Robbo, Matip
      Salah, KDB, Maddi, Saka, Martinelli
      Jesus, Mateta

      Foster, Ait Nouri, Dalot, King

      Open Controls
    6. McSlu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Any advice here, guys? Slightly different from the template. Trying to squize inn five big hitters

      Pickford
      Robbo, digne, zinchenco/cash, amarty
      KDB, Son, Mane, gordon
      Kane, rich

      Subs: 3,9, tsimi, mendy, gelhart

      Open Controls
      1. Monty123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Looks good, would have Tsimikas playing as leicester will concede, amarty first sub or buy matip if you have funds

        Open Controls
        1. jason_ni
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          He has Robbo - its one of the other that will play.

          Open Controls
          1. Monty123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            good point, i guess wait until after the cup final

            Open Controls
      2. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Who are the 5 big hitters? Count 4!

        Similar to mine below, but Im tempted to go Salahless for Vardy, and upgrade one of my 3 villa to Robbo.

        Jumped 20k with kdb(C) at 16k now, and tempeted to go bold to get into the top 10k.

        Could backfire spectacularly though

        Open Controls
    7. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Will see how fa cup plays out, but any thoughts on how this fh looks?
      Too crazy with the trip villa defence?

      4-4-2 (Salah)
      Pickford
      Cash - Digne - mings - mykolenko
      Salah - kdb - Son - Zaha
      Kane - richarlison

      Alternative version would be move Salah and mings out
      Mings & Salah -> Robbo & Vardy

      4-3-3 (No Salah)
      Pickford
      Cash - Digne - Robbo- mykolenko
      kdb - Son - Zaha
      Kane - richarlison - Vardy

      Any preference. Or just not have trip villa def and keep salah

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yeah, i wouldn't trust Villa that much.

        I'm more inclined towards the Everton defence at last. But i know that's been a sorry tale in previous dgw's.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I think with Salah as it's Southampton, depending on the course of the FA Cup final.

        And maybe Mason Holgate over Mings or Digne but then you're triple up on Everton defence.

        Open Controls
    8. Monty123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Ladies and Gents etc

      This is my current FH team, any changes needed?

      Pickford
      Robbo TAA Cash Digne
      Son KDB Mane/Jota Gordon
      Richarlison Ings

      Fodder Coady Nketiah Brownhill

      Open Controls
    9. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      FH Team:-

      Pickford (Begovic)
      Robertson - Sessegnon - Cash
      Salah (C) - Son - Zaha - Maddison
      Kane - Ings - Richarlison

      Digne - Tsimikas - Brownhill
      0.4 ITB

      Open Controls
    10. Punk as Fuchs
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Currently on (* = DGW):

      Schmeichel*
      Robbo - Cancelo - James
      Kulu - Salah - Gordon* - Dewsbury-Hall*
      Nketiah - Kane - Richarlison*

      Foster - Mount - Amartey* - White

      1FT, 0.3ITB

      Thought I could maybe transfer out Mount or James for some Villa or Palace cover, but not sure if it's worth it.

      Any suggestions welcome!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Mount to Zaha or Eze?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Or do it with Gordon too, if you've got the funds?

          Open Controls
    11. Visionaries
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Captain?

      A Salah
      B Son
      C Richarlison
      D KDB

      Open Controls
      1. amtosh
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls

