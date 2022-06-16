55
Fixtures June 16

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: FPL captaincy rotation

The much-anticipated fixture list for the 2022/23 Premier League season was released on Thursday morning.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) hasn’t yet relaunched for the upcoming campaign but Fantasy managers have inevitably already started mentally drafting their Gameweek 1 squads based on the newly available schedule.

And we’re no different, as here we take a look at the captaincy conundrums and premium pick pickles that may present themselves in the first quarter of 2022/23.

CAPTAINCY MATRIX – FIRST 10 GAMEWEEKS

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: A first look at FPL captaincy and premium picks 1

While we of course haven’t seen the prices for the new FPL campaign, we can be pretty sure that most of us will be eyeing up at least two of Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and, potentially, Kevin De Bruyne in our Gameweek 1 squads.

Then there are the prolific points-scorers at the back from these clubs, such as Joao Cancelo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, and mid-price alternatives such as Dejan Kulusevski and Luis Diaz who we may have to turn to in order to accommodate heavy hitters elsewhere.

In a nutshell, assets from Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will not only be eating up a huge chunk of our budget but also dominating the captaincy discussion.

In the below image, we’ve picked out what we deem to be the stand-out fixtures in each of the first 10 Gameweeks from these three clubs only.

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: A first look at FPL captaincy and premium picks

NOTES

  • Fantasy managers could have a captain against a newly promoted club in five of the first six Gameweeks using just Liverpool, City and Spurs assets, with Gameweek 3 being the exception.
  • Gameweek 3 consequently looks the trickiest to call in the opening half-dozen rounds. Son and co are probably the pick of the bunch if the Wolverhampton Wanderers of the 2021/22 run-in turn up to north London but it’s easy to forget how obdurate Bruno Lage’s side were for much of last season. Trips to Newcastle and Manchester United are less favourable on paper for City and Liverpool but then again, Jurgen Klopp’s side made light work of the Red Devils recently. Reece James and Chelsea face Leeds United in Gameweek 3, for those looking for alternative captaincy picks.
  • Wolves are also in the spotlight in Gameweeks 7 and 8, so all eyes will be on their early-season form after they wilted in the spring. City meet Spurs in Gameweek 7, so again, Chelsea – who make the short trip across west London to Fulham – could enter the thinking.
  • The north London and Manchester derbies take place in Gameweek 9, leaving Liverpool as the default captaincy choice. Brighton are no pushovers, however, having conceded just five goals in their last four meetings with the Reds. Jamie Vardy and Leicester City’s home match against Nottingham Forest is about the best of the rest in Gameweek 9.

Let us know below what your own initial plans are to accommodate the premium picks in the first few months of the season and how your captaincy plans will shape that.

  1. noquarternt
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Why is Man U a light red fixture for Liverpool?

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Dark red would probably be overstating the difficulty until we see how they get on under Hag a bit

      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        the point is it should be blue

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          46 mins ago

          Blue’s for easy fixtures

          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            41 mins ago

            gif of 1990's scouse kid saying "exactly"

        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          43 mins ago

          Now now don't be too quick to dismiss new manager bounce and home crowd. It should probably be white

  2. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    A few early scribbles on premiums/captaincy above, now that the start of the season is a mere seven weeks away 😀

    It's a mad old thought but you could feasibly not captain any Liverpool player in the first six GWs:

    GW1: Son/Kane - Sou (h)
    GW2: Haaland/KDB - Bou (h)
    GW3: Son/Kane - Wol (h)
    GW4: Son/Kane - Nfo (a)
    GW5: Haaland/KDB - Nfo (h)
    GW6: Son/Kane - Ful (h)

    GW1/4 being the weeks where you can strongly argue that Liverpool have the better fixture.

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You're certainly selling me on sticking to Haaland/Son/Diaz over trying to fit Salah in. Guess I'll have to see how things look in preseason, not averse to Kane+Son double-up then moving Kane to Haaland in GW2 as some have mooted but I never like booking in transfers so I'll have to think a lot more on that one

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        What bout Haaland, Salah, Kulu? If Camzys prices are bang on then they will be the same as Haaland, Son, Diaz.

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I wouldn't rule it out, I think a lot of it depends on Eriksen joining or not but his presence would affect both, Eriksen would take setpieces from Son but he could also mean Kulusevski is rotated a bit more if Conte wants to play 352 with Eriksen at CAM. Some of those fixtures look really good for someone like Son though

        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Aye, Son/Diaz v Salah/Kulu is maybe simply a call of how many times you're likely to captain a premium Spurs/Liverpool player in the opening weeks and months and then you make your decision based on that (plus the prices, obviously).

    2. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Spurs lost both their games v SOU last season

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        L1D1 but yeah they can certainly be tricky for Spurs

    3. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      You could also leave it on Salah for the first 4 arguably 5

    4. Daniel Jebbison
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am not going without Salah at the start. Period. No matter which FPL influencer goes without

  3. matzi11a
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    We are upgrading databases today, the first one is swapping in 5 mins. You may notice some slight disruption - apologies and happy fixtures day.

  4. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Itching to start those first drafts. Think we’ve only a week or so to wait for launch?

  5. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    All I want from this season is variation. Variation in squads and variation in captaincy. We usually get that in the first half of season anyway but with more and more FPL influencers around the template becomes narrowed.

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Last season felt especially bad for people copying influencers, I don't care that much because I aim to beat the influencers and top players but it was weird watching people who for years didn't really have a clue about fpl all suddenly making strange similar moves week by week

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        I don't get what's the point of playing if you're just gonna be copying someone else ._.

        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 12 Years
          27 mins ago

          The point is wining

          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Then u must be disappointed every single year

        2. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Me neither but each to their own, my job is to beat anyone and everyone but it did get a bit annoying when the gw loaded and 5 people had made the exact same random moves

  6. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Who's gonna be going with Saka to start with? Arsenal's fixtures look good.

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      ESR or Martinelli nailed?

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        No idea. That's why I'll probably go for Saka.

        1. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I'll go with Jesus then

          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Good shout if he ends up there soon. I want a cheap second forward to go with Haaland personally. Maybe Welbeck.

      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Neither are, I'd imagine they'll get a striker (Jesus) and stick with Ode and Saka, Martinelli and ESR would then rotate a lot

    2. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      depends on his price, if he's 7.5m then probably, if he's more then probably not.

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        He'll be 7.5-8 imo.

        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          at 8, he'd need to keep penalties for me to consider him. Guess that depends on who they bring in as striker.

          1. Daniel Jebbison
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            He’ll be 8.5-9 so too expensive imo

            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I don't see him going to 9. That's too high for 179 points and one good season.

    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Depending how Jesus is priced, I may lean that direction. Saka the most nailed mid option though.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd like Jesus or Saka, but in my current draft I can't go above Martinelli and a 5m defender.

    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      If Jesus joins I think I'll go with him. If not then I'm heavily considering Saka but only remembering from discussions here that Martinelli had the penalty last day I'm not too sure. Might cause myself pain and go for Marti again

  7. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    4m over budget, back to the drawing room

    1. Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      You retire to the drawing room after your FPL planning? Do you live in a mansion?

  8. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Reckon this draft will be possible?

    Meslier
    Trent, VVD, Castagne
    Son, Saka, Coutinho, Kulusevski
    Haaland, Vardy, Bamford
    SUB: Henderson, Cash, Ait Nouri, Trossard

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Lol

    2. Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you start with a budget of £125m perhaps.

  9. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who would you pick?

    1. Saka at 8m
    2. Jesus at 9m

    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      if Saka on pens, Saka

      1. Daniel Jebbison
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Wait and see on Jesus imo

    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Possibly neither. What price is Martinelli? Tierney?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Camzy has them as 6.5 and 5.5 respectively

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Thanks Andy - think I’d be tempted by Martinelli and banking the 1.5 in that case

        2. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          just now

          they are fair guesses IMO, might be lucky and get Martinelli for 6.0

  10. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    On the fixtures ticker, how is it that Man City, Liverpool and Brighton are above Arsenal in difficulty for both Attack and Defence but Arsenal then go top for Overall?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Brighton is plain weird. Those are not easy games.

    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      They don't if you set it to relative

      1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I didn't want relative.
        Just couldn't work out how a team ahead in difficulty for both Attack and Defence goes behind for Overall.
        Statistics isn't my strong suit.

        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          just now

          When you filter to just attack or defense it looks like it's relative i.e west ham for man city is easier than palace is for arsenal

          When you switch to overall it's just the fixture, i.e west ham are deemed a better team than crystal palace

          So to fix the issue you're having just set the overall to relative too

          Hope that makes sense, and hope I'm right and not talking outta my butt

  11. Shattered Dreams
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    I used the new Members area last week to create some new tables and today it won't work (the My Stats section). When I go to the old version, the tables aren't there.

    Anyone know when the BETA testing ends and the new Members area is going to work properly?

