958
Rate My Team August 5

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

958 Comments
Share

The 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is almost upon us, with Arsenal visiting Crystal Palace in tonight’s big kick-off.

As a result, the questions on team drafts, specific players, captaincy picks and differentials are coming thick and fast in the comments section, so we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your conundrums over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

958 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sirmood23
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 49 mins ago

    Hi.. am i gtg?

    Ramsdale
    TAA / Doherty / Walker
    Salah / kulu / jwp / ramsey
    Mbuemo / haaland / jesus

    Raya thomas wissa veltman

    Help me please if i shud change the player.. thanks

    Open Controls
  2. djedser123
      10 hours, 44 mins ago

      I keep going round in circles here! What do you think:

      Ward /sanchez(b)

      James/TAA/Cancelo/Digne/Williams(b)

      Salah(c)/Martinelli/Diaz/Rashford/Andreas(b)

      Kane/Jesus/Archer(b)

      I'm undecided over Diaz verus Robertson, going for stronger goalie or just leaving it as it is. Plan to transfer Kane to Haaland for GW2.

      Open Controls
    • liverpool80
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 35 mins ago

      OK
      GK Ramsdale
      DEF AAT,Cash,Cancelo,Tripper
      MID Salah,neco,Bailey,diaz
      SKTRS Jesus,Kane
      fodder
      What do you think???

      Open Controls
    • falaxane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 18 mins ago

      GK: Sanchez / ward
      DEF: TAA Robertson Walker Botman
      MID: Salah Bailey Neto
      FWD: Haaland Jesus Kane

      Got a few ideas of transfers between Botman/Bailey in the first gws.
      Im ok with playing a bit more risky due to an early WC.

      Open Controls
    • Stewhendricks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 hours, 29 mins ago

      GK - Meslier - Forster
      DEF: Robertson, James, Digne, Ben White, Nico Williams
      Mid: Salah, Son, Saka, Mahrez, Bailey
      Fwd: Jesus, Johnson, Archer
      ...and I'm leaving 0.5pts in the bank

      I'm still debating the makeup of my midfield 8's - might change Saka for Diaz at the last minute.. And I'm like to shift Son for KDB early, perhaps upgrade Bailey for someone like Rashford a downgrade elsewhere after gameweek 3

      but whaddya think? Am I crazy to leave out Cancelo? Should I be taking Rashford or another over Bailey? I'd have to downgrade Johnson, who's a bit of a luxury, but he's guaranteed to play 90m if anyone else goes out, and could be a sleeper pick for the season, I think...

      Open Controls
      1. ButterB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 29 mins ago

        Rashford is an odd one for me. He looks absolute gash and a shadow of the player he was. I would not go near him over anyone for the next few weeks and judge from there (hat-trick incoming).

        Open Controls
    • McGinn and Tonic
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 26 mins ago

      Hi,

      Im going for
      GK Ward
      Def TAA/cancelo/walker/james
      Mid son/bailey/salah/zaha
      Fwd Jesus/Bamford or wilson

      Subs Sanchez/williams/andreas/archer

      Open Controls
    • PaulL28
        8 hours, 54 mins ago

        Looking to replace Perisic/Odegaard

        Cash/Bernard Silva
        Zinchenko/Coutinho
        Robertson/Bailey

        Any thoughts or other options?

        Open Controls
        1. fivetothree
            8 hours, 22 mins ago

            Robertson/Bailey. Robbo has been slept on a bit this season, still very good. Bailey looks sharp.

            Open Controls
        2. Olof Mellberg
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 hours, 53 mins ago

          Hello! RMT:

          Ward
          Walker / TAA / James / Romero
          Salah (c) / Son / Martinelli / Bailey
          Haaland / Jesus

          Romero is there until Doherty is back to fitness.

          Open Controls
        3. Jet5605
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 18 mins ago

          G2G? Is Perisic looking ok to start?

          Ramsdale
          TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Perisic - Trippier
          Salah - Saka - Bailey
          Haaland - Jesus

          Ward - Andreas - Murphy - Plange

          Open Controls
        4. Junks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 hours, 25 mins ago

          A. Raya & Perisic
          B. Ramsdale & Digne

          Open Controls
        5. badger1982
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 hours, 23 mins ago

          Best 4.5m midfielders and forwards?

          Open Controls
        6. UgoSmart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 18 mins ago

          A. Kane
          B. De Bruyne
          C. Son

          Please chose one

          Open Controls
          1. UgoSmart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 hours, 17 mins ago

            *choose one

            Open Controls
        7. bulbuf
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 4 mins ago

          Ward (Sanchez)

          TAA, Walker, Perisic (Dalot, Cash)

          Salah, Saka, Bailey, Martinelli, Diaz

          Kane, Jesus (Greenwood)

          G2g?

          Too crazy to captain Trent?????

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.