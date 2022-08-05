1042
Pro Pundit Teams August 5

FPL team reveals: 5-3-2 with triple Arsenal and Perisic

1,042 Comments
With Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, we’re welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors for the new campaign.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is Sonaldo, who talks through his Gameweek 1 plans.

The FFS Pro Pundits 38

The anticipation of the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is nearly over as the opening matches are about to commence. With the World Cup sandwiched in the middle, coupled with a new ‘five subs’ rule, it should be another tricky campaign to navigate. Yet that is what makes FPL so entertaining and I personally can’t wait to get going.

Before you pick your team, there are a few principles that I like to follow:

  • A lot of who we pick right now should be based on fixtures and the eye test, as we don’t have enough data to confidently justify our picks. The mantra of ‘we know little’ is a good starting place for now.
  • It’s ok to have a ‘template’ team as, within a couple of Gameweeks, lots can change and being able to adapt quickly will be important.
  • In FPL, we tend to think of the good scenarios without often considering what could go wrong. Thus, I believe that it’s fine to make the wrong calls but you should always have a backup plan.
  • While we don’t want to plan ahead too much, it’s good to have a Wildcard plan in mind, knowing that we have 16 Gameweeks to use it before having a month of unlimited transfers during the World Cup. Pras and I have done a Burning Questions video on this very topic.
Team Structure
  • Early season is usually high-scoring. As a result, I really want to invest in attackers and high-potential midfielders. 
  • However, the value of attacking wing-backs is too great to ignore, therefore I am leaning towards having a strong line of defence.
  • When looking at the fixtures, all the strong teams (Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, etc.) have decent fixtures to start the season. So, it means that I want to load up on City and Liverpool assets (thrree of each) if I can.
  • While the main dilemma for Liverpool is Robertson v Diaz, the City triple-up is a bit trickier. This is because while I want to own Cancelo and Haaland, it’s hard to identify the third City asset. Ederson comes into the fold as well as another defender in possibly Dias or Walker. But what if a City midfielder/forward asset starts to explode? Therefore, I’m likely to optimize my squad with just Cancelo and Haaland for now.
  • Essentially as I look to Wildcard in Gameweek 7-9, I am deciding between a 5-3-2 or 4-4-2 formation.

If you can’t tell by my FPL handle, my favorite player is Son Heung-min (£12.0m). Not having him in my team seems so odd. But to get him means I must sacrifice one of Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) or Erling Haaland (£11.5m), as I do not like the idea of a threemium structure. It sacrifices too many valuable assets.

My team is subject to change before the deadline, but here is what it looks like now:

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

1,042 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JayKay1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    I miss +1, he was fun! :o)

    Open Controls
    1. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Sorry, 'they' were fun, bit presumptuous on my part...

      Open Controls
  2. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    With 5-3-2, midfield of rashford, Salah, martinelli, bailey, Andreas.....would you bench martinelli? (And Andreas obv)

    Open Controls
    1. Truicegod
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        bench martinelli something about that just sounds wrong

        Open Controls
    2. manutd99
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      A) Martinelli / Neto
      B) Rashford / Bailey

      Between Rashford and Martinelli basically

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        Martinelli and Bailey is my preference but A if you are set on Neto

        Open Controls
      2. JayKay1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 26 mins ago

        Would of been Marti 100%, but with Martial out, Rash could be mint GW1... But you know it's about more than just this W/E?

        Open Controls
        1. manutd99
          • 13 Years
          6 hours, 23 mins ago

          Will Rashford play week in week out with Ronaldo and Martial back?

          Not bothered about Neto. Its Rashford v martinelli dilemma

          Open Controls
          1. BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            6 hours, 22 mins ago

            Ronaldo is still more likely than not to move on.

            Open Controls
            1. manutd99
              • 13 Years
              6 hours, 20 mins ago

              Being a utd fan. Hoping not. Never know he might stay. No offers yet

              Open Controls
              1. JayKay1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 18 mins ago

                Why would you want him to stay?

                Open Controls
    3. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Best 4.5 defender?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 26 mins ago

        I've gone Saliba but White, Dalot, Mings

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 23 mins ago

          Botman too

          Open Controls
    4. Calum Undisputed
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Robertson Cancelo James
      Salah Martinelli Neto Bailey
      Kane Jesus

      Ward N.Williams Andreas Archer

      V template. Comments Guys? Thanks
      Should i go
      1. Ramsdale to Ederson ?
      2. Bailey to Rashford ?

      Open Controls
      1. coozie
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        I might just save the 1.5mil for whoever bangs this gameweek and get them in.

        Open Controls
        1. Truicegod
            6 hours, 16 mins ago

            thats also a good idea

            Open Controls
        2. Truicegod
            6 hours, 17 mins ago

            Personal suggestion stick with ramsdale keep the third city spot open just incase you might want to jump on another city asset depending on whos hot.

            i like the bailey to rashford though i wish i had him

            Open Controls
        3. jblakes
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          Robertson or Dias (pool one)

          Open Controls
          1. hotine
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 3 mins ago

            Robertson but it took me about 17 hours to decide

            Open Controls
        4. gooner_112233445566
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 24 mins ago

          Come on then

          A) ramsdale, r dias, martinelli 0.5itb
          B) sanchez, Walker (any 5mil defender), saka

          Open Controls
        5. manutd99
          • 13 Years
          6 hours, 22 mins ago

          Is dalot nailed on most weeks? With perisic out could downgrade to dalot and use cash elsehwere

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby_Baggio
            • 11 Years
            6 hours, 19 mins ago

            Dalot competition is Wan Bissaka so think he is nailed

            Open Controls
        6. DF Team
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 18 mins ago

          a) TAA and Mount
          b) Digne and Sterling

          Open Controls
          1. nolard
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 17 mins ago

            a

            Open Controls
        7. Cerebral36
            6 hours, 18 mins ago

            Isn't Ward just coming back from Injury? Don't fance the 4.0 double up and have Ward atm. But heavily doubting. Other keeper is Sanchez and have him benched with United away.

            Open Controls
            1. LLoris
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 16 mins ago

              same problem im having

              Open Controls
          • LLoris
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 18 mins ago

            I know its template, but is their anything I've missed or can change?
            A) Sanchez to Mendy or nah

            Ward
            TAA, Cancelo, James, Gabriel
            Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Neto
            Haaland, Jesus

            Bench: Sanchez, Andreas, Neco, Archer
            1M ITB

            Open Controls
            1. Truicegod
                6 hours, 9 mins ago

                good to go mate. goodluck on the fpl season personally iam still trying to decide on kane or haaland might just do a coinflip for that

                Open Controls
            2. gooner_112233445566
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 17 mins ago

              A) sanchez, martinelli, (neto as first then A perreira and greenwood)
              B) ramsdale, martinelli (a perrreira as first sub and da silva and greenwood

              Open Controls
              1. LLoris
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 16 mins ago

                b

                Open Controls
            3. Defaid Daniel
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 16 mins ago

              A)Zinchenko/Pope
              B)Perisic/Sanchez

              Open Controls
              1. hotine
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 2 mins ago

                A given recent news

                Open Controls
            4. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 hours, 15 mins ago

              Trippier or Digne?

              Open Controls
              1. Truicegod
                  6 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Trippier

                  Open Controls
              2. manutd99
                • 13 Years
                6 hours, 15 mins ago

                Ward / Iverson
                TAA / Robertson / Cancelo / Dalot / N.Williams
                Salah / Mount / Rashford/ Martinelli / Andreas
                Haaland / Jesus / Archer

                g2g?

                2 x utd. Hoping for a good start under new manager

                Open Controls
              3. JayKay1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 9 mins ago

                Need it to be 6:30 already, so you lot don't talk me out of it...

                :o)

                Open Controls
              4. gooner_112233445566
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 8 mins ago

                A) Ruben dias starting as 5th defender in 5-3-2, then Andreas perreira, dasilva and greenwood as 3 subs

                B) walker (any 5mil defender) starting as 5th defender in 5-3-2, then neto, a perreira and greenwood as 3 subs

                Got cancelo already and Bailey starting as my 3rd midfielder

                Open Controls
              5. shady4revr
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 4 mins ago

                People are choosing williams, which one brendon or neco?

                Open Controls
                1. JayKay1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  6 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Neco, NFO, starter @ £4.0m

                  Open Controls
                2. SonnyPikey
                    5 hours, 56 mins ago

                    robin. actor

                    Open Controls
                3. matty8t9
                  • 9 Years
                  6 hours ago

                  Ward
                  Cancelo. Trip. Sess
                  Diaz Sancho. Foden. Saka
                  Jesus. Haaland. Kane

                  Iversen
                  Dalot
                  N.Williams
                  Andreas

                  Is this good to go? Sess defo starting?

                  Open Controls
                4. gooner_112233445566
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 59 mins ago

                  A) r dias (no rashford) starting 5-3-2 with a perreira, dasilva and greenwood as subs
                  B) rashford (no r dias) starting in 4-4-2 with neco Williams, perreira and greenwood as subs

                  Got cancelo already if that makes differnece

                  Open Controls
                5. Kane Train
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Last decision .

                  A) James & Neto
                  B) Kyle Walker & Rashford
                  C) James & McGinn

                  Open Controls
                  1. JayKay1
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    5 hours, 57 mins ago

                    You've had a lot of 'last' decisions today :o)

                    Open Controls
                6. JayKay1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 58 mins ago

                  It's too bloody late, you should of made your minds up days ago :o)

                  Open Controls
                  1. SonnyPikey
                      5 hours, 56 mins ago

                      only idiots are still deciding

                      Open Controls
                      1. JayKay1
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        5 hours, 53 mins ago

                        I've gone left field, but last change I made was Ward / Iverson...

                        Open Controls
                  2. gooner_112233445566
                    • 3 Years
                    5 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Bailey or neto for first 5 games

                    Money no issue

                    Open Controls
                  3. JayKay1
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    5 hours, 54 mins ago

                    Right, lock in your squad, select your (C) and bench order and press save...

                    I don't want to be back later hearing the 'site crashing / it ain't my fault' bolloxs :o)

                    Open Controls
                  4. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Your stress and misery is updating and will be available soon.

                    Open Controls
                  5. Yogz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    5 hours, 44 mins ago

                    The game is locked gents.. Good Luck!

                    Open Controls
                  6. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
                    • 5 Years
                    4 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Lms league code anyone?

                    Open Controls
                  7. SonnyPikey
                      4 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Arsenal ladies on instead

                      Open Controls

