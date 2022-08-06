532
Scoreboard August 6

FPL Gameweek 1: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and stats

532 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) information you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow later in the evening.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

FPL Gameweek 1: Saturday's goals, assists, bonus and stats

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE AND RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

532 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PogChamp
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah does seem to get an extraordinary amount of points for doing basically nothing. I'm sure the data suggests otherwise but I'm just as sure there's an element of truth to it.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Scoring goals is the hardest thing in football, so yup he does nothing but score

      Open Controls
    2. SonnyPikey
        1 min ago

        Yeah he's useless

        Open Controls
    3. SonnyPikey
        5 mins ago

        Non salah cappers went quiet.
        Hauled first game in 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 
        And now 2022.
        Thank you and goodnight.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.