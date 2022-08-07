1382
Dugout Discussion August 7

West Ham v Man City team news: Haaland and Foden start, Mahrez benched

1,382 Comments
Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a close this afternoon with West Ham United hosting Manchester City at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

43.8% owned Erling Haaland leads the line for the visitors in Pep Guardiola’s 4-3-3 formation, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish preferred to Riyad Mahrez on the flanks.

The Algerian, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes alongside Bernardo Silva, plus new signings Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez.

Michail Antonio starts in attack for West Ham, with Gianluca Scamacca on the bench.

It could be any one of Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson partnering Kurt Zouma at the back, with Craig Dawson and Nayef Aguerd missing out.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Johnson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Ashby, Coventry, Downes, Okoflex, Vlasic, Benrahma, Scamacca

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Stones, Alvarez, Bernardo, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

1,382 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 15men1cup
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    They call it a knee jerk for a reason.....you are aware on what is happening and its a reaction to and action with zero thought involved.

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      I agree at a high level, but when there are soaring assets that you won’t be able to afford without jumping on the bandwagon early (barring major squad surgery), a -4 early-season kneejerk can pay off.

      Btw what was your GW1 score?

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        69

        Open Controls
      2. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        went 442 in the end. What did you get? who did you up front?

        Open Controls
        1. C0YS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Nice, I ended with 56, also 442. Wilson and Kane upfront…Rashford over Mitro didn’t pay off

          Open Controls
  2. MyNameIsRedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    57 mins ago

    For those asking - I’ll be revealing my GW1 score along with a verdict of whether it could have been worse or not at 9pm GMT today.

    Open Controls
    1. All de Gea no iDier
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      You can have mine now - 75 all in

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        26 mins ago

        Woah mate, spoilers

        Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Thanks. I hope it's at least 50 minutes long.

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        27 mins ago

        The abridged version will be

        Open Controls
    3. No Need
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Dont forget to say you had all the best scorers this week in a previous draft

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        26 mins ago

        Funny you should mention that…

        Open Controls
    4. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Don’t bother unless you have beaten lateriser & big man bakar

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 mins ago

        I of course equalled big man Lateriser after copying his team

        Open Controls
        1. MYNAMEISTOPMARK.S
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Shhhhh thats in the book

          Open Controls
  3. bitars
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Nunez get in my team you're pretty boy.

    Jesus+Diaz to Nunez+Kulusevski

    or

    Diaz+Archer to Colback(last on bench)+Nunez

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not a fan of either

      Open Controls
    2. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jesus and Diaz could easily bang next week

      Open Controls
  4. KEANOJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    My current team

    Ramsdale (Steele)

    Cancelo Perisic James Trent (Williams)

    Martinelli Diaz Neto Salah (C) (Andreas)

    Jesus Haaland (Archer)

    What way would you work for a transfer next week please?

    I’ve 0 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I would save the FT

      Open Controls
      1. KEANOJ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks a mil would love De Bruyne in but would need to take a lot of hits and manoeuvring

        Open Controls
  5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Kane -> Haaland done
    good to go for GW2!

    Ward
    Trent James Zinc Trippier
    Salah Son Martinelli Bailey
    Haaland Jesus

    (Iversen Andreas Neco Plange)

    Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Erling not happy with only two goals.

    Cursing in the interview.

    Poor Bournemouth!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Benching coming. You don’t talk like that in Peps squads.

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Thanks Pep

        Open Controls
  7. Rubberducky
      52 mins ago

      I remember someone saying on here we had extra wildcards, (something about the World Cup) but I can’t find anything on the fantasy football app?

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        I think it's down as unlimited transfers during the world cup break rather than being called a wildcard.

        Open Controls
        1. Rubberducky
            2 mins ago

            Ahh, thank you!

            Open Controls
      2. Lindelol
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Have Saka and Jesus. Should I do Darwin + Martinelli ?

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          48 mins ago

          Hmm. No.

          Open Controls
      3. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        If I made all the moves I want to right now, I’d be on -24…

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          next GW it will be -24 again

          Open Controls
          1. Bleh
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably -28!

            Open Controls
        2. Kun Tozser
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Then same next week! Sure initial judgement could t have been that bad you are just reacting to this week

          Open Controls
      4. Jrot94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Apologies if this has been asked (I'm sure it has), but I've been away from teh site for a few days. What happened to FPS Stats for price change predictions? Is there a new/better answer?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          46 mins ago

          http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

          Open Controls
        2. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          45 mins ago

          Not sure if this is still the best site tbh

          Zinc Haaland & Mitro look like they are rising tonight

          http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

          Open Controls
          1. keefyefc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I've kept £0.5m ITB to cover price rises & falls
            Kane-Haaland done
            Zinc & Mitro on the watchlist

            Open Controls
      5. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        Which move to make?

        A) Diaz to Saka
        B) Trippier to Zinchenko
        C) Neco to Saliba

        0.5 in the bank

        Ward
        TAA, Cancelo, Trippier
        Salah, Martinelli, Diaz, Bailey, Kulu
        Haaland, Jesus

        Subs: Iverson, Patterson, Neco, Archer

        Open Controls
        1. RECKLESS
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          I like C as tripper and dia have higher ceilings. Can advice me below mate?

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers, mate

            Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          D hold & see what pans out next week.

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Also a good advice, thanks!

            Open Controls
      6. RECKLESS
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Should I do Rashford Brent Liv Sou to fodder for -4 to get Mitrovic Wolves Brent Ars?
        Won't be able to do next few due to price rise

        Open Controls
        1. RECKLESS
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          Next GW*

          Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          36 mins ago

          If you want to change the formation already after one match, yes

          Open Controls
          1. RECKLESS
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Agreed there aren't many good 6.5mn forwards...Already have Martinelli so don't know any good Rashford replacement as Gross seems too punty

            Open Controls
        3. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          Mitrovic is a trap

          Open Controls
      7. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        When would Haaland's price rise?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mandalorian
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          When Kane owners start selling.

          Open Controls
          1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            24 all out. Above average ?

            Open Controls
            1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              fail

              Open Controls
            2. Dat Guy Welbz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Just about

              Open Controls
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Tonight

          Open Controls
      8. The Mandalorian
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        City will play Jaws when Haaland runs at Bournemouth.

        Open Controls
      9. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Hauland rising tonight!

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Every Kane owner shifting …

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            The August curse

            Open Controls
      10. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Son owners worth a cheeky move to KDB for Bournemouth?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          Son might hurt Chelsea real bad.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            He’s a differential as well

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Absolutely

              Open Controls
      11. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Save FT here? 0.5 ITB

        Sanchez
        TAA Robertson James Walker Trippier
        Salah Martinelli Bailey
        Kane Haaland

        Ward Andreas Colback Greenwood

        Open Controls
      12. Wizard of Ozil
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        I`ve already ditched Kane for Haaland. It was a toss up at the beginning and i picked the wrong player.
        didn't see West Ham being so easy and Southampton looked ripe for Kane. Long term, I`ll stick with Manchester City players.

        Open Controls
        1. All de Gea no iDier
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Same here. I was swayed by the gw1 fixtures and lack of confidence in Haaland initially. Also, since the start of gw1 I've realised that most of the top managers picked Haaland ovdr Kane.

          Sometimes you just have to move on and by tomorrow night I would be priced out.

          It is all about managing risk.

          Open Controls
      13. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Where do you fall on the Kane -> Haaland situation?

        A: done it already
        B:will do it later
        C: holding Kane
        D: not sure yet

        Open Controls
        1. Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Shark
          • 2 Years
          just now

          E: Have both already.

          Open Controls

