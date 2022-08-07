West Ham v Man City team news: Haaland and Foden start, Mahrez benched

Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a close this afternoon with West Ham United hosting Manchester City at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

43.8% owned Erling Haaland leads the line for the visitors in Pep Guardiola’s 4-3-3 formation, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish preferred to Riyad Mahrez on the flanks.

The Algerian, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes alongside Bernardo Silva, plus new signings Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez.

Michail Antonio starts in attack for West Ham, with Gianluca Scamacca on the bench.

It could be any one of Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson partnering Kurt Zouma at the back, with Craig Dawson and Nayef Aguerd missing out.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Johnson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Ashby, Coventry, Downes, Okoflex, Vlasic, Benrahma, Scamacca

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Stones, Alvarez, Bernardo, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand