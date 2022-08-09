380
Pro Pundit Teams August 9

FPL Gameweek 2: Saliba, £4.5m Dasilva + what to do with Bailey

380 Comments
With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2022/23 underway, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher and Deputy Editor Tom Freeman shares his thoughts ahead of Gameweek 2.

The new FPL season is underway and if you owned Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Erling Haaland (£11.6m) in Gameweek 1, chances are you probably got off to a good start.

Fortunately, I was on the right side of the Haaland/Harry Kane (£11.4m) swing, ending the round on 73 points.

However, as focus now turns to Gameweek 2, here are some observations from the opening weekend that I found interesting, plus my own team and transfer plans.

SALIBA’S IMPRESSIVE DEBUT

Arsenal recorded a clean sheet in their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night, with the impressive William Saliba (£4.5m) named man of the match on his first competitive Gunners start.

“You don’t really see that. At 21 years old, debut in the Premier League, against this opponent, against physical players – and resolve that situation the way he has done it. With that composure, with that calmness and with that presence. So big credit to the boy.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

Notably, there is now more depth in Arsenal’s backline, with Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) also joining last season’s main four: Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m), Ben White (£4.5m), Gabriel (£5.0m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.0m).

Now manager Mikel Arteta has options, I think their defensive assets will offer real value in 2022/23, especially given their fixture run between Gameweeks 2 and 8.

The full-backs inverted roles mean when the team loses possession, there is space for opposition wingers to exploit, but this new system should at least hand Arsenal more control, something they lacked towards the end of last season.

ANOTHER £4.5M MIDFIELD ENABLER?

  1. EffPeeEll
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    what was up with reguillon not playing guys?

    thxs

    1. Khark
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      fell out of favour, been told to find a new club - behind sessengon and perisic. avoid.

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        geez missed that.

        thx

  2. F4L
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Was Conte bib theory a thing from last season as well ?

    1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Not that I recall - only time I remember it before was Liverpool

      1. F4L
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        oh right that's a shame, cheers

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Balotelli needed some bib theory

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        The present wrapping with Tevez was gold.

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Haha haven't seen that one... Hilarious. Tevez: "no wonder people say you're daft" 😀

  3. HEITS_AVFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    (Bottomed on previous thread)

    Had an extremely template team, but missed the Kane / Haaland price changes and have 0 ITB.

    Who would you downgrade to make the change (as well as taking a -4), or would you stick with Kane?

    I'm leaning towards Bailey out for Da Silva and Haaland in for Kane.

    Lei GKs
    TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, James, N Williams
    Salah, Mount, Martinelli, Bailey, Andreas
    Kane, Jesus, Archer

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Stick with Kane and captain Salah.

    2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I don’t like having to play one of Archer, Williams, Andreas or Da Silva every week but would want Haaland. How sold are you on Mount? Could maybe downgrade him? Or even James to Saliba and have some money for other future transfers?

      1. HEITS_AVFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I would prefer not to lose James as see him offering long-term value at 6M given bonus pts etc.

        I’m not delighted by Mount (albeit 1 week only) but want to keep an 8m midfield spot.

        I already have to play one of Bailey, Andreas, Williams or Archer every week. Does changing Bailey in that list to Da Silva really weaken my starting 11 that much if it helps me avoid getting killed by Haaland? Bailey may not even be starting in a week or two (although Da Silva not nailed either).

        1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Makes sense mate. Probably a hold then I think

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      suck it up 1 more week.
      Then do ;

      Robbo, Kane & Archer > Gabriel, Haaland & Mitro (-4)

      Or something like that.

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Well Bailey is only good for one more GW.

      I don't see Aston V Away to Crystal Palace as an easy game)

    5. The Bodybuilder
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Da Silva came on as a sub, stick with Bailey for another GW

    6. Moneymar
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Who to captain:
        Salah or Haaland?

        1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          I’d keep an eye on the Captain’s poll mate as it gets far more votes than you’ll get in the comments section.

          It’s an easy one for me as I don’t have Salah

        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          You must make your own mind up and then tell us why.

        3. F4L
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          MNF is a long wait if Haaland blanks 😉

          if City score early it'll be a bloodbath imo

          1. The Bodybuilder
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Yes, city score within the first 20, feel the floodgates will open.

              1. Milkman Bruno
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                People say this because the other team has to come out and go for it having fallen behind. However, Bournemouth will probably still sit back and accept the D and just go for damage limitation 😆

                1. The Bodybuilder
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    Expect so m8

            • Clintymints
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Probably go for it with Haaland here

            • Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              Haaland (if I had him)

            • Gandalf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Haaland

            • Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Haaland(c) for me, Diaz(vc).

            • Bluetiger1
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Haaland

              • SmallManFirminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                17 mins ago

                Think Håland will be more involved in the goals and City will score more goals. Easy Håland(C).

            • Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              Hi all

              I missed the Haaland rise, unfortunately (and the Kane fal)

              If I bring in Haaland I would be tempted to Captain him.

              Do I drop

              A. Bailey
              B. Neto
              C.Perisic
              D Hold one more week

              1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 57 mins ago

                I think it depends what you’re dropping each too as well but I’d say the most dispensable is probably A if you’re not having to play the replacement every week - otherwise C

                1. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Thank my team is big at the back

                  Ramsdale
                  TAA Robertson, James, Cancelo (Perisic)
                  Salah Bailey, Neto, Martinelli (Andreas)
                  Kane, Jesus, (Archer)

                  1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    I’d do Bailey to Da Silva to do Kane to Haaland and play Perisic. Maybe if we get an indication Perisic isn’t going to play again hold and get to Haaland with 2 fts next week

                2. sirmorbach
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  So you can actually talk seriously and even try to help instead of just being deliberately annoying and rude?

                  1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 20 mins ago

                    What are you talking about? I don’t think we’ve ever interacted?

                    1. sirmorbach
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 13 mins ago

                      7/10.

                      1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        2 hours, 13 mins ago

                        Are you ok?

              2. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                D and cap Salah

                1. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  Thanks Bobby, My team is above if that helps

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Ok, I'd probably drop Perisic to Neto and spread the cash, but wouldn't take a hit to bring in Haaland. Do it over two weeks instead.

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 48 mins ago

                      Neco*

              3. Bluetiger1
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  B - Wolves - seem to be all over the place & having their top striker out & now loss of captain does not look good!

                • SmallManFirminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Take the hit. Perisic to Walker and Kane to Håland.

              4. pymm98
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                Any Brighton fans here (or anyone with more knowledge than me!)

                I own lamptey as thought he could be a great option for 4.5, I just assumed he would be nailed on then saw he was benched GW 1. Is he expected to get a starting spot any time soon or should I just get rid?

                Thanks

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Get rid, he's injured all the time.

                2. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  At 4.5 Brighton - Dunk is your man.

                  1. pymm98
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                    He would saved me lot of trouble!

                3. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  He plays every other game bizarrely unfortunately

              5. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                Easy save chaps?

                Ward
                Trent | Cancelo | Castagne
                Salah | Martinelli | Aaronson | Bailey
                Kane | Haaland | Jesus

                Iversen | Andreas | Patterson | Neco

                Give Bailey another week?

                Thanks

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Yes eeeasy

                  1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    Cheers

                2. Milkman Bruno
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Yeah save and give Bailey another week. Double Leicester defence against double Arsenal attack is not ideal.

                  1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    Yeah I got cold feet last minute on Dalot and just swapped him to Castagne, when I realised it was double Leicester it was too late to change again.

                    Luckily he scored

                    1. Milkman Bruno
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 35 mins ago

                      I had to make the same decision and went with Dalot! I’d much rather be in your position 😉

                      When pereira got injured I was considering Castagne. Your team looks good, I’d save.

                      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 11 mins ago

                        Thanks

                      2. Kiwivillan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Dalot stats look great 2 shots 2 shots on target 2 key passes. Hopefully converts this week

                3. pymm98
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 38 mins ago

                  I like the Aaronson pick a lot, definitely save

                  1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Appreciate it

                  2. The Bodybuilder
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      Surprised more managers didn’t pick him before GW 1, no complaining though

                  3. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    I think so

                    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Thanks

                  4. Dannyb
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 37 mins ago

                    I'm doing Kane to Darwin, Kane playing that deep is not the one.

                    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      I’d be inclined to agree but Spurs are scoring goals and he will be involved, tends to do better against the bigger teams and who don’t sit back.

                      I genuinely think he scores this weekend

                  5. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    Apparently not a popular opinion but I’d do Kane to Darwin there

                    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 26 mins ago

                      Hmm…blasphemy 😉

                      Will Darwin even start?

                      1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        2 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Haha

                        Yeah, possibly not though I would expect him too and we’ve seen what he can do with just a half. Maybe a save is viable - you can always do it next week and use the funds saved then in the same GW

                        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 31 mins ago

                          Yeah, also love the mini WC 3 moves -4 too

                      2. Kiwivillan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 22 mins ago

                        I started with Darwin even pretty certain he wouldn't start vs Fulham

                  6. The Bodybuilder
                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                      If your feeling brave Andreas for Bailey, otherwise team looks good.

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        Good shout actually, will consider it.
                        Thanks

                    • Headers
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      Cast a nice pick.. I’d fancy Darwin in for Kano though

                    • PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
                      • 13 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Hold
                      2FT the following GW should be more helpful.

                    • OneMan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I would do Kane to Darwin.

                  7. Milkman Bruno
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                    Save ft here is the plan. Who would play from Dalot or Andreas?

                    Ward
                    Trent, Robertson, Gabriel
                    Salah, Martinelli, Bailey
                    Kane, Haaland, Jesus

                    Iversen, Dalot, Andreas, Dasilva, Neco

                    Thank you

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      Andreas

                    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 26 mins ago

                      Yeah Andreas I think

                    3. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      I’d go Dalot - I’m expecting a big reaction from us and if it doesn’t come I guess it’s fairly low risk as what’s Andreas going to do?

                      1. Kiwivillan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 18 mins ago

                        I hope my Dalot Rash punt pays off this week or Rash is gone maybe both

                        1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 hours, 16 mins ago

                          I think it’s right to give it 1 more week - if it fails it’s get rid at all costs with Liverpool up next

                          1. Kiwivillan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 12 mins ago

                            I saved 3.5m to do Darwin to Haaland if flopped and 1m spare so could do something like Rash to Saka or downgrade and Dalot to James/Cancelo for -4

                            1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              2 hours, 10 mins ago

                              Nice, I wish my confidence hadn’t been unwavering and that I’d had a backup plan!

                  8. OptimusBlack
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Bailey out for Aaronson ??
                    Yaaay
                    Nope Keep him

                    1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 22 mins ago

                      I’d give Bailey another week and roll the ft if nothing more pressing than that

                    2. Kiwivillan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Bailey best FPL return 29min cameo vs Everton at home last season

                    3. The Bodybuilder
                        2 hours, 14 mins ago

                        Don’t think either option is bad. Personally choose Aaronson only because I’ve got him.

                      • OptimusBlack
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 7 mins ago

                        Cheers guys

                      • Ballzit
                          24 mins ago

                          Rationally giving Bailey another week is probably right.

                          I switched him out for Aaronson.

                      • The 12th Man
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 38 mins ago

                        I have Coutinho and Bailey.
                        Give them both the Everton game then look to move Coutinho on?

                        Pressure on Gerrard to drop Coutinho.

                        1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 hours, 36 mins ago

                          Yeah, probably

                        2. Kiwivillan
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 34 mins ago

                          Obv give Everton game but as Villa fan I haven't rated Cout as a starter for a while. Buendia much better for the team

                          1. The 12th Man
                            • 9 Years
                            2 hours, 33 mins ago

                            Thanks

                          2. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 32 mins ago

                            Nice to see you again.

                            Good luck for GW2!

                      • OptimusBlack
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Who to play ?
                        A- Andreas WOL (A)
                        B- Bailey EVE (H)

                        1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 hours, 7 mins ago

                          B

                          1. OptimusBlack
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 54 mins ago

                            Thank u

                        2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 1 min ago

                          Slightly siding with B atm due to the home fixture. But A more nailed

                          1. OptimusBlack
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 52 mins ago

                            Cheers

                        3. NateDog
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 53 mins ago

                          Undecided on this too. Think I'm going to see if Gerrard gives any indication in his presser or even of a formation change and go from there. If Frank suggests Dasilva may have done enough to get a start then it's a 3-way battle too...

                          1. OptimusBlack
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 51 mins ago

                            Cheers

                      • P-P-A-P
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        Anyone keeping Kulu?
                        I Was intending to swap GW2 but those returns were a bit tasty.

                        1. carbonv1
                            1 hour, 25 mins ago

                            If you’ve started with kulu, it would be crazy to get rid. Great value and he’s in good form

                          • La Roja
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            1 hour, 12 mins ago

                            Probably the most in form player right now, if you considering to sell him, might as well deactivate mate

                          • The Bodybuilder
                              1 hour, 9 mins ago

                              Hold. The 4 fixtures after Chelsea look promising.

                            • House Frey Wedding Planner
                              • 3 Years
                              50 mins ago

                              I had the same strategy to swap Kulu in gw2 but he was so good against Southampton there's no way I'm selling him now.

                              Be flexible and ready to adapt. Be like water

                            • SmallManFirminoooo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              23 mins ago

                              Plan was Foden in GW2 but keeping. Dont like ManC mids in this setup.

                          • Joyce1998
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 24 mins ago

                            A- Cancelo, KDB, Emerson Royal, Diaz
                            Or
                            B- Salah, Walker, James, Mount/Foden

                            1. The Bodybuilder
                                32 mins ago

                                B

                              • Bobby Digital
                                • 4 Years
                                28 mins ago

                                B

                              • tahoe don
                                • 10 Years
                                25 mins ago

                                B for me ... but both good

                              • swervinho
                                • 12 Years
                                just now

                                B comfortably but with Diaz/Kulu

                            2. SomeoneKnows
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 19 mins ago

                              Ederson
                              TAA, James, Cancelo, Cash*
                              Salah, Mount*, Martinelli, Bailey*
                              Haaland, Jesus
                              (Ward, Neco, Andreas, Greenwood)

                              I've got 0.5 itb and trying to plan ahead NEXT week's transfer...

                              A) Cash > Gabriel
                              B) Cash > Saliba
                              C) Bailey > Neto
                              D) Mount > Kulusevski
                              E) Other ideas?

                              1. Bobby Digital
                                • 4 Years
                                56 mins ago

                                A

                              2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                54 mins ago

                                Wait until next week. Answer will change

                            3. The Wheeler Dealer
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              1 hour, 14 mins ago

                              After getting 77 points in gw1, and feeling fairly pleased with myself, I had a completely inexplainable moment of madness on sunday, having watched City...I used my FT to transfer Diaz > Gundogan.

                              I'm still trying to work out why I pulled the trigger - Gundogan looked solid as usual and was connecting very nicely with Haaland, and I saw the opportunity to save 0.5m for any further price fluctuations next week, plus I wanted to triple up on city after a very impressive opening performance and the game vs bmouth coming up...

                              Have I lost my marbles before gw2?

                              1. Bobby Digital
                                • 4 Years
                                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                Too late now innit?

                              2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                I’m going to let someone else answer this one

                              3. La Roja
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                No you haven’t lost your marbles. It’s just sounds like you getting pissed drunk and doing transfers. Just stop that

                              4. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                Both are solid picks and have their own individual merits.
                                Without seeing your whole team structure, I can only comment generically.

                                1. La Roja
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  22 mins ago

                                  So you’re saying Gundo is a solid pick? I’d agree if he is nailed on but he ain’t

                                  1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                    • 5 Years
                                    19 mins ago

                                    Yes, he is probably one of the better differentials in the game and very important to the team. Sure, he has the usual "roulette" label but this season I would be more confident.

                                    1. La Roja
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      16 mins ago

                                      Fair enough but I beg to differ.

                                      He ain’t nailed on hence not a “solid pick” as you suggested.

                                      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                        • 5 Years
                                        14 mins ago

                                        Fair.

                                        1. La Roja
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          12 mins ago

                                          Yep. His ownership is 1%. He is far from a solid pick.

                                          But if KDB gets injured then I’ll be all over that! We have seen what he can do couple of years ago in the box

                                          1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                            • 5 Years
                                            4 mins ago

                                            Well maybe nor as solid as granite, but maybe like a month old marshmallow.

                              5. FourLokoLeipzig
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                Can you get Robbo or Nunez in quick so you can convince yourself it was not so much a moment of madness as half a strategic master plan?

                              6. sirmorbach
                                • 6 Years
                                47 mins ago

                                It's crazy, but not irreversible crazy. Relax!

                                1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  26 mins ago

                                  Really? 😆

                              7. jia you
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                I don't mind it (most on here are scared or anything remotely different). With Bernardo looking to be on his bike to Barca, Gundogan looks a superb pick especially if Pep sticks with two marauding 8s.
                                Another positive is that you can jump on a third Liverpool asset (Robbo/Nunez etc) in the future after another week or two data.
                                It can be good to make aggressive moves from a position of strength rather than when chasing. GL!

                            4. FOO FIGHTER
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 6 mins ago

                              Off topic.

                              I have been a Pool supporter since 1991.

                              I started playing this game in the 2011/12 season and did not miss one season since then.

                              I posted sometime last season that usually I pick a team and +- halfway through the season I would log off and leave my team due to getting busy with life.

                              I also stated at the time of posting the above that last season I would work week in and out on my team but guess what, I logged off.

                              I do ask for advice on here when it comes to players just to get a different opinion whivh may sway my decision.

                              My best finish ever was 152460k in 2013/14 as usual logging off and not touching it. I don't want to make any promises that this time round I will be focused on my rank 🙂

                              I do however always pick a team which is different to the crowd when usually on here majority end up with more or less the same team at the start of the season. The team I started with this season had Mount and Sterling until I hit my WC. I posted my WC team earlier and have decided to change it again and probably is 50% template.

                              But anyway, my advice when picking attacking assets, especially those that cost 5.0 or budget and ends up in your starting 11, do your research on the player first. You do not have to do research on the likes of Haaland but picking a player like Andreas to start in your midfield 4 needs to be investigated further. Don't just pick him because everyone else is. For instance, play 3 in midfield maximising value on those three mids which start and banish the 2 x 4.5 mids to your bench and the same with 4 in the middle and a 4.5 on your bench. Don't get stuck in a situation where you are starting 2 attacking assets which add no value to your STARTING 11. Just an example.

                              Andreas's career stats are on par with defensive midfielders and you do not want an attacking asset as poor as him starting in your eleven. He is good enough for your bench, that is it and a 4.5 defender is likely to score more points than him so you would get more use out of your 4.5 defender. Do your research on unknown 4.5 defenders as well. It just makes your decision easier instead of picking that player because everyone else has him.

                              Then again, Andreas could suddenly become a young Sterling but that is unlikely to happen.

                              He probably will get attacking returns but majority of the time you will have 2 or 3 points. Don't get stuck in the narritive of finding such a player in your starting 11. He needs to be on your bench.

                              1. La Roja
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                49 mins ago

                                Holly mother of Ozil’s eyes 😮

                              2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                48 mins ago

                                Mate…

                              3. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                • 5 Years
                                45 mins ago

                                Thanks for this article, I enjoyed it very much.

                              4. The Big Fella
                                • 5 Years
                                34 mins ago

                                Great article

                              5. svgcr
                                • 10 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                Executive summary: Andreas may or may not be a good pick.

                                1. The Knights Template
                                  • 8 Years
                                  just now

                                  Andreas young Sterling but unlikely.

                            5. Henry The Gooner! ❤️⚽
                                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                What to do with this team?
                                Raya
                                TAA Cash Zinky Cancelo
                                Saka Diaz Salah Bailey
                                Haaland Jesus

                                Ward Neco Andreas Greenwood
                                Any candid advice on who to upgrade or downgrade.
                                I'm considering bringing in Martinelli/Darwin/change of Raya.

                                1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  43 mins ago

                                  I’d roll the ft with a view of doing Saka -> Martinelli next week and you have the money itb to do what you want with the other transfer

                                  1. klopptimusprime
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    36 mins ago

                                    would hold any thoughts of Saka -> Marti before seeing another game

                                    1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      35 mins ago

                                      Maybe. I’m of the opinion Saka’s Arsenal’s best player but 2m’s a lot.

                              • OneMan
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                39 mins ago

                                WC team. Any input welcome.

                                Mendy
                                Cancelo Robertson James Zinchenko
                                Salah Martinelli Bailey
                                (H)aaland Darwin Jesus

                                Open Controls
                                1. Kiwivillan
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  30 mins ago

                                  Bailey 3rd best mid?? Was it really worth WC after 1 GW?

                                  Open Controls
                                2. OneMan
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  I left money itb to transfer Bailey if I need to, but I’m giving him another week.

                                  1. svgcr
                                    • 10 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Did you catch all the price rises or by money ITB you mean less than 0.5?

                                    1. OneMan
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      just now

                                      0.8 in the bank.

                                3. Spoox777
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  25 mins ago

                                  If you've had to WC after 1GW then you really should have picked a better team to begin with.

                                  I like the team though except for Bailey who will be a big fail.

                                  1. OneMan
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    I’ve taken in Aaronson for Bailey. Why do you think Bailey will fail ?

                                4. svgcr
                                  • 10 Years
                                  16 mins ago

                                  No spurs and double Chelsea defense may not be great for half a season

                              • Zimo
                                • 4 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                Someone tell me why Zinchenko has basically the highest expected assists of gameweek1. He didn't look like he was cresting that much

                                1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                  • 5 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  Here's his touches during the game.
                                  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdjZKae1L8M

                                2. svgcr
                                  • 10 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  Not 100% sold on Zinchenko. Arsenal doesn’t look that solid defensively and he may be rotated around

                                3. klopptimusprime
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  think the headed pass created a very high xG chance (which Martinelli scored)

                                4. TorresMagic™
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 13 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Zinchenko had the 6th highest.

                                  Zaha, Kulusevski, Grealish, Almirón and Welbeck were the top 5.

