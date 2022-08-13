206
Scoreboard August 13

FPL Gameweek 2: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow later in the evening.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Brentford4 – 0Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 0Fulham
Southampton2 – 2Leeds United
Manchester City4 – 0Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion0 – 0Newcastle United
Arsenal4 – 2Leicester City
Aston Villa2 – 1Everton

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE AND RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

206 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Family Friendly
      4 mins ago

      Scored a royal 32 with 3 to go. Shall I delete my team with immediate effect?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Very early. Pain and suffering.

        Open Controls
        1. Family Friendly
            1 min ago

            Never felt pain like it.

            Open Controls
          • Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Garmonbozia

            Open Controls
        2. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          How’d you get 32 from 8?

          Open Controls
          1. Family Friendly
              just now

              Ramsdale
              Can TAA Digne
              Aaronson Andreas Saka Salah Martineli
              Nunez Haaland

              Open Controls
          2. Botman and Robben
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Too early, just get Jesus in your life.

            Open Controls
        3. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          How many fires do you guys have in your team just now?

          Bailey, Ward/Iverson, possibly Mount for me. Bailey being the biggest one (or most frustrating more accurately).

          Open Controls
          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Ward/Iversen
            Bailey
            Bamford

            Open Controls
          2. Botman and Robben
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Just a huge Rashford fire.

            Open Controls
          3. The Train Driver
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Just brought Mount in for Rashford, great fixtures.

            Did it to avoid price fall, if he gets injured or somerhing then it's wc on...

            Open Controls
          4. Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Bailey Neto

            Open Controls
        4. The Train Driver
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Only one player in my starting XI playong @ home next week.

          Open Controls
          1. Forgetmeknot
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Ha yeh good spot - I have all 11 at home this week and all bar one away next week

            Open Controls
        5. Jeppe1234
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          What to do? 2 FT's

          Ward, Iversen
          TAA, Cancelo, Robbo, Trippier, James
          Saka, Bailey, Salah, Dasilva, Andreas
          Jesus, Haaland, Archer

          Open Controls
          1. Thinkering like a Boss
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Bailey > KDH?

            Open Controls
        6. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          The more i think about it, the more i think i'm going to have to sacrifice Robertson. There just aren't any good 5-5.5m mids who will get you consistent points, there are many defenders who will. As good as Robertson is, you have to consider the price points. Eg:

          Two from - Walker/Perisic/Trippier & Kulusevski/Maddison should outscore Robertson & Neto, comfortably. If they don't, you've been pretty unlucky. Its just nice from a squad flexibility point of view aswell, you can switch between the 8m mids.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Unless the 8m mids price changes.

            Open Controls
          2. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Im thinking the same - and it opens up the spot for Darwin as well. The 8M mids are looking nice

            Open Controls
        7. BlzE_94
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Save FT?

          Sanchez
          TAA James Walker Saliba
          Salah Kulusevski Martinelli
          Haaland Darwin Jesus

          Ward Dasilva Andreas Patterson

          Open Controls
          1. Botman and Robben
            • 5 Years
            just now

            yes

            Open Controls
        8. MyNameIsBigManRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          For those asking I’ll be revealing how many players I have playing at home next week at 9pm GMT today

          Open Controls
        9. KDL
          • 4 Years
          just now

          What to do with Grealish and Perisic if you have both? Dont have any Chelsea defender, should I prioritise James/Cucurella (which one if I have zero money in the bank) or Add one more City defender?

          Open Controls
        10. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Is DaSilva fine to start for GW3?

          Open Controls
        11. tibollom
          • 5 Years
          just now

          what to do here guys? 2nd bad GW.. 1 FT.. obvious one out first is Rash for ?

          Sanchez ward
          taa robbo gabriel cancelo neco
          salah rash mount bailey andreas
          jesus halaand archer

          Open Controls

