Scout Notes August 22

FPL Gameweek 3 review: Rashford and Sancho impress

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Manchester United v Liverpool in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

Manchester United produced an excellent display against the odds in Gameweek 3, as they deservedly beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Against a backdrop of supporter unrest, Erik ten Hag’s side came out of the blocks flying, with Anthony Elanga (£4.9m) hitting the post before his cut-back found Jadon Sancho (£7.3m) to tap in.

A revitalised Marcus Rashford (£6.3m) added a second after the break, before Mohamed Salah’s (£13.0m) late header set up a frantic finale.

Taking the brave decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.4m) and captain Harry Maguire (£4.9m), ten Hag set his troops up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Sancho, Elanga and the out-of-position Rashford looking to get in behind Liverpool’s backline at every opportunity.

Above: Manchester United’s average position map v Liverpool in Gameweek 3, featuring Jadon Sancho (no 25), Anthony Elanga (36) and Marcus Rashford (10)

“We know Liverpool are a really good team and you need to press them. You have to do that out of a block and need energy, that is why we went with Rashford, Sancho and Elanga.” – Erik ten Hag on his line-up before kick-off

As for Rashford, the 24-year-old has already suffered two price drops since the start of the season, but looked dangerous on Monday, netting his first Premier League goal since January.

He nearly got a second, too, as he cut through the Liverpool defence and lashed a shot narrowly over the bar.

Notably, no player from either side registered more goal attempts (five), shots in the box (five) or efforts on target (two) than Rashford.

“I felt I was in some good positions throughout the game, if you are not in the areas you will never get the chances. For me it is about my mentality, when I am happy and feel happy I will play well, score goals and help the team. When we win I am always happy, we have to keep working hard and keep pushing.” – Marcus Rashford

“In their mindset they may think I cannot do all the defending work and threat in offence but today you can see they can do it, it has to be a way of life and they will get stronger. When we press this way, it is difficult for opponents to get out and play their football. When you win the ball, you can get in behind, dribble behind, make combinations and it makes football fun for them. That is what I saw and they get the rewards. It starts with the mindset, they understand this is that attitude they have to bring, it starts in the preparation.” – Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford

Elsewhere, Tyrell Malacia (£4.4m) was excellent at left-back and took some corners and free-kicks, while Casemiro was introduced to fans before kick-off, with ten Hag saying “He is the cement between the stones, that is what we have been looking for in the summer and we found him.”

Tonight was an encouraging all-round performance that United will now look to build on, as they visit Southampton in Saturday’s Gameweek 4 opener.

“It makes me happy that Rashford and Sancho got the goals. Fernandes took the responsibility and the captaincy encouraged him. He showed leadership with Varane. They made a huge difference. It is not just them; we need more leaders. When you want to win you need leaders and the spirit we showed today.

I am happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game. Don’t just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit.

I have a squad and we have to use the squad. We play 50-60 games, from game-to-game we will see what team we will pick. I don’t have to mention Maguire and Ronaldo – they are amazing players and they will play a role in the future and the short-term future as well. We have the right players, I am convinced of that. The window is not closed and you need numbers and also quality.” – Erik ten Hag

Liverpool’s disappointing start to the season continued in Gameweek 3, with an indifferent display that saw them struggle to cope with the hosts’ intensity.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s side now have just two points from their opening three matches, with mounting injury problems leaving them vulnerable at the back.

Indeed, Joel Matip (£5.9m), Ibrahima Konate (£4.9m), Thiago Alcantara (£5.3m), Naby Keita (£4.9m) and Diogo Jota (£8.9m) were all missing at Old Trafford, plus several squad players and the suspended Darwin Nunez (£9.0m).

“We are in a tricky situation injury wise, we got through the week with 14, 15 senior players available and now have to make sure they don’t get injured. We should have won this game, I know it sounds ridiculous but that is how I saw it. I am concerned about our situation, but that is how it is. We prepare for Bournemouth and Newcastle now.” – Jurgen Klopp

“It’s been a really poor start to the season – we’re giving every team a goal start, and you can’t keep going behind. They wanted something to lift the crowd and the team and we gave it to them. Two points from nine is not the start that we wanted and we need to pick the performances up individually and collectively.” – Andrew Robertson

Despite those issues, Salah netted his second goal of the season after United failed to clear a corner, as he banked eight FPL points for his owners.

The Egyptian also posted some decent underlying stats, including three shots in the box, four created chances and nine penalty box touches.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 86), Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen (van de Beek 86), McTominay; Elanga (Martial 45), Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 71); Rashford (Ronaldo 86)

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 85); Henderson (Fabinho 59), Milner (Carvalho 73), Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

  GW3 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 3.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Anyone with a worse wildcard team than 36 points? In any year of playing FPL?
      Because that is what I got if I rolled my transfer I would have got 40 plus points.

      Open Controls
      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Not far off, I wildcarded GW3 and got 43... if I hadn't it would've been 68 due to selling Harrison and Kristensen and I would've been forced to play Andreas, which would've been nice.

        Open Controls
      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        TopMarx wildcarded this week for 31.

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      57 points, green arrows.

      7 of my players returned as well so heading up!

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        How come you didn't link your team FF?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I will link it, no problem.

          I had it linked last season but when all the accounts were hacked I removed the link.

          Open Controls
    3. DeuroLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Rough. 27 points after hits. 914k > 3.7m

      I decided against the obvious move of Darwin to Toney (8).

      Instead, I redistributed funds to midfield, taking a hit to upgrade Andreas (8) to Foden (2). Then used the remaining cash to sell Trippier (7) for James (1) for another hit.

      I lost 21 points through these transfers. I would have got 48 points if I made the obvious FT for Toney or even if I just did nothing (and got Andreas' points off the bench).

      I also captained Jesus (4) over my highest scoring players, Haaland and Martinelli (only 6 each).

      Open Controls
    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Smooth:
      Brought in Toney (8) & Henry (1) for Archer (-) & Robertson (1) for a 4 point hit
      I now have a strong forward line of Toney (8), Haaland (6) and Jesus (4).
      Captained Salah (8*2).
      6 pointers from Ramsdale and Martinelli.

      Rough:
      1. My five defenders scored 3 points between them - massive failure for Big at the Back this week!
      2. Left 16 points on the bench in GW3 - in GW2, when I played my Bench Boost, my bench only scored 5.
      3. If I hadn't made any transfers in GW3, I would have started Andreas (8) instead of Toney (8), so I would have been 4 points better off if I hadn't taken that hit.

      Open Controls
    5. duffnasty
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      rough: 27 points going into todays game, dropped rashford last gameweek, triple liverpool salah, diaz, trent
      smooth: UNITED WON!!!! and salah(c) points taboot

      i love football

      Open Controls
  2. Maneonthemap
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Iversen>Sanchez worth spending an FT? Iversen dropping tonight (and Sanchez likely to rise some point this week). can’t see many clean sheets for ward in the next few

    Ward (Iversen)
    TAA Robbo James Walker (Neco)
    Salah Saka Martinelli Rodrigo (Andreas)
    Haaland Jesus (Archer)

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes, do it

      Open Controls
  3. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James Saliba
    Salah Kulusevski Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Ward Andreas Dasilva Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Definite save

      Open Controls
  4. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Mount and Trips to Gundo and Perisic (for free) feels wrong, but I somehow still want to do it. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not Trips out, maybe just Mount to Gundo

      Open Controls
    2. The Riders of Mohan
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      I've just pulled the trigger. Mount + Walker > Gundo + Perisic.
      Looks like the prices will change soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Snake Juice
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My hesitation lies in the fact that midweek games are starting

        Open Controls
    3. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm thinking about the exact same move.

      Done Mount to Gundo already and have exact cash for Perisic

      Open Controls
      1. Snake Juice
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Think I'll just do the Gundo move. Saw reports on Twitter about a potential njury for Perisic.

        Open Controls
        1. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Probably the right move

          Open Controls
  5. Riders of Yohan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Current team

    2FT, 0.0ITB

    Ward
    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Perisic
    Salah, Mount, Neto, Martinelli
    Haaland, Jesus

    Would you WC? Maybe something like…

    Sanchez
    TAA, Trippier, Perisic
    Salah, KDB, Martinelli, Aaronson
    Haaland, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Probably not with 2 FT, could fix easily with a -8 moving Robbo, Mount, Neto and Ward on

      Open Controls
      1. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I see your point although the KDB, Haaland double up seems very tempting!

        For that -8 would you bring in:
        Sanchez, Rodrigo, trip/zinc & Gundo / Kulu?

        Open Controls
    2. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mount to Harrison and Ward to Henderson with money to spare

      Open Controls
      1. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Harrison over Rodrigo and henderson over Sanchez? Worried if Neto moves then he'll be on the bench

        Open Controls
        1. Tic Tacs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Harrison is creating lots of chances and on set-pieces, I sold him last week and instantly regretting it! I'd go Henderson over Sanchez but don't think there will be much in it.

          Open Controls
  6. Zoostation
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Feeling good after a decent start, just hold FT is the play?

    0.0 ITB

    Mendy (Ward)

    TAA Cancelo Saliba (Williams, Patterson)

    Salah (C) Martinelli Gross Kulusevski (Andreas)

    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Save it

      Open Controls
    2. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Definite save

      Open Controls
  7. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Perisic in now before price rise or wait until Press conference?

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Avoid Perisic until he plays 60+ minutes in 3 consecutive games.

      Open Controls
      1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Really? I think he'll start 2 of the next 3 and that screams attacking returns

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          If you think so, then he is a definite buy.

          Open Controls
  8. lugs
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    as a non Salah owner i have been fairly content so far, but this weekend is the first one where i'll be genuinely hiding behind the couch, i foresee a huge Liverpool backlash for their poor start against fodder opponents, 5-0 imo

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Salah going to blank or a single digit return

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Oooh, where did you get your crystal ball?

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      I am scared too. Zero Liverpool players in my team after last week's WC. Need a huge, huge couch.

      Open Controls
    3. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Remembering our chat back yonder, I think we should be looking at a Pool 2-0 ballpark. There are problems there as we both acknowledged and it is transpiring as such.
      They are not on it! I think the data is enough after three games. We could chew the cud on Mane, a weakened m/f, their new blood turning out to be a kebab shop scrapper after the night clubs turn out, or other issues.
      You don't need a couch, just a "Chaise long"++
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLX2WvGDbL0

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah i fancied Utd to get a result today as they have some good quick players, the problem is Bournemouth don't, they have Zero tools to lay a glove on Liverpool so will just try and park the bus for 90mins which is a big mistake as the Pool players and fans will be angry and out for blood and Bornemouth will crumble in that cauldron, i'd take a 2-0 win though as long as its Diaz that scores both goals 😆

        Open Controls
  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Evening folks.

    Ward
    TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
    Salah Saka Martinelli Rodrigo
    Haaland Jesus
    Iversen // Andreas Bailey Archer

    Getting a bit fed up of Leicester keepers. Iversen looks like he. Could fall tight so tempted to moved for a 4.5m keeper, even though its a -4

    A) Sanchez (-4)
    B) Raya (-4)
    C) Someone else?
    D) Hold

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Bench is: Andreas Neco* Archer

      Open Controls
    2. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      If you're planning the WC for around gw8 I would say it's worth it

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      I would get Sanchez

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, I've just gone for it. It's a game, so be it.

        Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Don't think a keeper transfer is worth it for a -4
      Leeds in great form, so Sanchez CS is not nailed on

      Open Controls
  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Would you sell any of the following for Trippier (and get cash to upgrade Neto)

A TAA
B Cancelo
C James
D Perisic

    A TAA
    B Cancelo
    C James
    D Perisic

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks -surprised at that. Why do see Cancelo as the one to sell?

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Just don't like him as an option this year. Won't get enough attacking returns to justify him over Walker or even Gundogan.

          Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      D.

      Other players are nailed.

      Open Controls
    3. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Doesn't help much but c probably for Cucu

      Open Controls
    4. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I would not sell any for Trip

      Open Controls
  11. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Moving off double Pool defence now or wait another week is the form vs fixture debate, isn't it.

    Robbo and TAA have looked to be struggling a little, though they had a few small opportunities today.

    However, moving them on before a home game against Bournemouth seems ludicrous.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Keep.

      Open Controls
    2. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Also considering options! Worried that Robbo might even get rotated for tsmikas. Would be classic to move out to then haul

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yeah, exactly. Last time I exited TAA (a blank GW if I remember correctly) he got 24 points...

        Too many examples around of trigger happiness going horribly wrong.

        Open Controls
    3. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Super easy keep

      Open Controls
    4. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      I don't think it makes sense to keep both now. They're not doing well. One good fixture doesn't warrant both.

      Open Controls
  12. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Everyone selling Liverpool players before Bournemouth at Anfield. It's a bold strategy Cotton...

    Open Controls
    1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Only casuals will do this

      Open Controls
  13. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Capt kdb or salah for gw4?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yes? Lol capt who?

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          It's hard to go past Salah v Bournemouth.

          Open Controls
    2. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      for sure

      Open Controls
  14. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    On WC and struggling to balance...
    A) Trippier and James
    Or
    B) Cancello and Saliba

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  15. mitre
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Sanchez (Ward)
    TAA Cancelo James Perisic (Trippier)
    Salah Martinelli Rodrigo (Dasilva, Andreas)
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    All set?

    Open Controls
    1. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looks good? on a free or did you take a hit?

      Open Controls
  16. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Rodrigo, Zaha, Kulu, Maddison, Gundo

    Which to get?

    Open Controls
    1. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rodrigo as the fixtures
      who are you swapping out?

      Open Controls
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Son and Greenwood -> Mid and Toney

        Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rod

      Open Controls
  17. 15men1cup
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Robbo, Mount, Archer to Rodrigo, Perisic, Toney

    Crazy or a good idea for a -8?

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Quite like the moves but not for -8

      Open Controls
  18. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thinking of taking first hit of season.

    James + Neto out

    Trippier (or other 5ish) + Martinelli in

    Open Controls
    1. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      James + Martinelli if you can do it IMHO

      Open Controls
  19. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    TAA+Robertson+Cancelo+James to KDB+Toney+Perisic+Tripper on WC?
    Will give me:

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Perisic Trippier Saliba (Neco Patterson)
    Salah KDB Rodrigo Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Open Controls
    1. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      the defence seems to unbalanced.
      KDB is 12m and is on 25 points and Gundogan is 7.5 and is on 21 points
      KDB is 267 minutes and Gundogan is 7.5 and is on 231 minutes

      4.5 for your defence could help you out?

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        PPM Gun seems to be the value

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Suicidal 😛

      Open Controls
  20. Eleven Hag
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Feels like Liverpool will get a trashing soon, Zaha had missed quite a few chances at Anfield and we should have got a few more as well today.

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Solanke captain?

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ya differential as they say

        Open Controls
  21. KevsHolidayFund
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Am I crazy thinking of wildcarding as iversen dropping, want trip kdb and perisic who are rising...and hoping salah and trent will drop for the buy back on Friday. Anyone remotely know the logic?

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah dropping despite the goal and Bou next?

      Open Controls
      1. KevsHolidayFund
        • 4 Years
        just now

        The slight possibility along with trent is tempting wc...classic wasting your wc if you have read the book

        Open Controls
  22. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lol so those with iversen gonna let him drop to 3.9?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope i'm transfering him to Sanchez

      Open Controls
  23. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bailey and Neco to Perisic and 4,4m mid for -4? Have to pull the trigger tonight or priced out

    Open Controls
  24. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Trippier to Perisic madness?

    Ramsdale
    Taa Cancelo James xxxx
    Salah Gundo Rodrigo Martinelli
    Jesus Haaland
    Ward Andreas Neco Greenwood

    Open Controls
  25. tom66
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rashford or Sancho for the next few weeks? On WC

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford

      Open Controls
  26. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Trippier
    Salah, Mount, Martinelli, Neto
    Haaland, Jesus

    Ward; Andreas, N. Williams, Archer.

    1 FT 1.0 ITB

    A) Save
    B) Neto -> Rodrigo

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  27. Eleven Hag
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Keep Son and hide
    B) Get Salah, join the masses
    C) Get KDB and score points

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  28. markieffm
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trying to figure out how to use my 2 x FT’s…. Any suggestions?

    Pope
    TAA Dias James Robertson
    Salah Bailey Mount
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Dewsbury-Hall Andreas Cash

    Open Controls
    1. markieffm
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Thinking of Robertson and Mount out and Salibi and Kulusevski in….

      Open Controls
  29. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Think I'm going to get in bed with Sutherns next week and captain Sonm as most will not, and I can see huge upside in it.
    I will have to do KDB > Son -4 to accomodate it, but feel that's the type of move that stimulates my tickly bits.
    I should get the double price rise on Kev, so can bank the 0.1 (when selling) and when getting Kev back, it will only be 0.1 more expensive.
    Mark has not said this yet, but I know he will do it, even though he's a Forest Gump.

    Open Controls

