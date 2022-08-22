1570
Dugout Discussion August 22

Man Utd v Liverpool team news: Ronaldo and Maguire benched

1,570 Comments
Share

Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with a fixture that has plenty riding on it, not just for us Fantasy managers.

Manchester United and Liverpool have had poor early starts to their respective campaigns and so far don’t have a win between them.

The game is also being played against the backdrop of yet another demonstration against United’s much-maligned owners, with planned shows of dissent inside and outside Old Trafford.

Kick-off, pre-match protests permitting, is at 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag makes four changes to the side that started the desperate 4-0 loss at Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Fred are all benched as Anthony Elanga, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane are handed recalls.

“We know Liverpool are a really good team and you need to press them. You have to do that out of a block and need energy, that is why we went with Rashford, Sancho, Elanga.” – Erik ten Hag on dropping Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp meanwhile makes three alterations from the side that drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 2.

Roberto Firmino is in for the suspended Darwin Nunez, while Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez replace Fabinho and Nathaniel Phillips.

The most-captained player of Gameweek 3, Mohamed Salah, features in tonight’s match, with 2.4 million FPL bosses handing him the armband.

The Egyptian has scored or assisted in four of his last five appearances against tonight’s opponents, averaging 12 points per match in that time.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Manchester Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Elanga.

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Ronaldo, Martial, Fred, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Garnacho

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Fabinho, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van den Berg

GAMEWEEK 3 RESULTS SO FAR

Newcastle United3 – 3Manchester City
West Ham United0 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Leeds United3 – 0Chelsea
Bournemouth0 – 3Arsenal
Leicester City1 – 2Southampton
Fulham3 – 2Brentford
Everton1 – 1Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace3 – 1Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

Bournemouth v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

1,570 Comments Post a Comment
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Picked a bad wk to have a WC active. Not the foggiest wat to do now tbh

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Loads of options?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Auto pick and log off.

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’d def punt on Rashford

      Open Controls
  2. Bailey Bailer
      3 mins ago

      There is a parallel universe where Arsenal is top of the league with best defence of the league. Oh, wait...

      Open Controls
    • humzah
        2 mins ago

        I hate every single one of you

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/19/mark-sutherns-fpl-gameweek-3-preview-and-team-reveal/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25215695

        Open Controls
        1. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Maybe make decisions yourself in the future 🙂

          Open Controls

          1. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

            1. DycheDycheBaby
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Ban.

              Open Controls
            2. POGON 1948
              • 1 Year
              just now

              throwing a tantrum cause no ballz to make ur own decision?

              Open Controls
            3. DeuroLad
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I'll take care of that

              Open Controls
        2. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I replied telling you to keep him as he'd score. But a mod deleted it 🙁

          Open Controls
        3. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Hates a strong word. Play your own game

          Open Controls
        4. chocolove
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Cry

          Open Controls
        5. No Need
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          But i love you?

          Open Controls
        6. Crybaby Bruno
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Should have listened to me

          Open Controls
        7. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Don't follow bad advice 🙂

          Open Controls
      • LosBlancos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        45 all out, feels like success given a cumulative 3pts from my premium defence (with ward tbf)

        Open Controls
      • HM2
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Have Salah:

        a) KDB, Zaha
        b) Diaz, Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Third Eye Vision
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Neevesy
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Podge
          • 11 Years
          just now

          A by lots

          Open Controls
      • Rocket Raccoon
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        United deserved that. So much more fight. Liverpool need some investment desperately

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Thiago, Matip, Fabinho give them so much more control when they play. They need more depth it seems.

          Open Controls
        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Nonsense. Injuries/ suspensions

          Open Controls
      • Digital-Real
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        What happened to the protest?. UTD fans most ridiculous in world football.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          All forgotten

          Open Controls
        2. Neevesy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          All hail the Glaziers

          Open Controls
        3. Mighty Quinn
          • 7 Years
          just now

          All forgiven

          Open Controls
      • Daniel Jebbison
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        How nailed is Saliba? Is Zinchenko better bet?

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          just now

          100% nailed

          Open Controls
      • Baines on Toast...
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rashford in for Sot/Lei

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          not for me, but I am considering Dallot

          Open Controls
          1. The Tinkerman
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Malacia looks a player

            Open Controls
      • Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Urgh, 18 points down on my WC 50/50. Will only get worse. So unlucky with Salah…

        James Mount Sterling
        Cucerella Rodrigo Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Thanos
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          That Salah goal hurt me as well. Had an amazing green arrow until then. Now a -13% 🙁

          Open Controls
      • Thanos
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        BIG at back

        TAA Cancelo James Cucu

        0 0 1 1

        😆

        Open Controls
        1. dshv
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Big back for me too

          Open Controls
        2. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Is big at the back 5 at the back? Or spending big at the back? Because Cucusmella is only 5.0m, that 1 point is VALUE my friend.

          Open Controls
        3. Colonel Wasabi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Look in the bright side - that’s 3 in binary !

          Open Controls
      • D.r.a.c.o
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Tough game for United next after this easy win

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Up the saints

          Open Controls
      • Podge
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        49 points
        3 from my defs and goalie 😆

        Open Controls
      • primal33
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        James or Perisic...who would you rather have?

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Peri

          Open Controls
        2. Neevesy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          James

          Open Controls
      • humzah
          just now

          at least lfc in the mud - glorious scenes

          Open Controls
        • Arteta
          • 6 Years
          just now

          What happened to #EmptyOldTrafford? All talk, no walk.

          Open Controls
        • SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Finally.....

          Open Controls
        • Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ramsdale
          TAA Robbo Cancelo James Perisic
          Salah Martinelli Neto
          Haaland Jesus

          (Ward Bailey Andreas Archer)
          2FTs & 0.0m

          A) Robbo & Neto ➡️ Neco & Diaz
          B) James & Neto ➡️ Walker & Rodrigo
          C) James & Neto ➡️ Trippier & Rodrigo

          Thoughts?

          Open Controls
        • AARON-1
            just now

            Nice, cheeky 10 pointer for Rashford with 3 bonus as it stands. Happy owner here

            Open Controls
          • Lindelol
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Told you brothers United will turn on against Pool. My 5 at the back this GW 00111

            Open Controls
          • Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Only 4pts lost forgetting to change C from Jesus to Salah. Not the end of the world

            Open Controls
          • tim
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Saliba and Trippier?
            or
            Zinchenko and Dunk?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.