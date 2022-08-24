FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 3

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a low-scoring Gameweek 3 – especially for those going big at the back!

As well as the featured mini-leagues, it also reports the latest news about Last Man Standing (LMS) and the Head-to-Head (H2H) Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mark Nickolas is the new leader in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) after playing his Bench Boost and has risen to 177th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Oussama Scofield leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after playing his Free Hit and has risen to 75th overall. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS home page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 3 was 36, with 135 teams to be removed and 2,261 going through to Gameweek 4.

Simon Buxton was the top scorer after captaining Zaha for 86 points.

It will reopen on Thursday for new entries that have passed all the safety scores so far, as listed in LMS Update (44, 44 and 36).

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues are now officially live, as reported in his hot topic.

All 9,510 teams in FFS H2H League-Entry (vhuv6z) have been allocated to appropriate Leagues and Divisions and there are now 221 Divisions in League 9, ten of which include a Mr. Average team to make up the numbers.

Many teams have been moved to different Divisions since last week, fixtures have been redrawn and Gameweek 1 match results have been corrected.

The H2H Leagues widget in the right-hand column of the FFS Home Page now shows the adjusted points totals, and https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/ is also now up to date.

David Meechan is the only manager in League 1 to have won all his first three matches. He has had nine top 10k finishes, two of them in the top thousand, and is 244th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MODS & CONS

FPL Partridge leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

FPL Nymfria (Nym) is the new leader in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Petter Andreassen is the new leader in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xe1sx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and has risen to 4,721st overall. He has had three previous top 10k finishes.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Luke Hillier is the new leader in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg). He came 331st in 2015/16.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis leads for a second week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 2,568th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL champion Matthew Martyniak is the new leader in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Martin Hurst (Jarvish) leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). Fergal Coleman IE is level with him on points but has made more transfers. Martin and Fergal are 565th and 265th respectively in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Simon MacNair leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Ignazio La Rosa has regained the lead from Rob Glasser in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

FPL VETS

Goran Jevtic is the new leader in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league after playing his Bench Boost. He has had four top 10k finishes, one of them in the top thousand.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the 'Join Invitational League and Cup' section on the FPL site.