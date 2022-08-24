138
Pro Pundit Teams August 24

FPL Gameweek 4 tips: Rodrigo, Perisic, Haaland and short-term transfers

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back for another season, as are our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser, who shares his thoughts ahead of Gameweek 4.

How the unlimited World Cup transfers have changed Lateriser's strategy

What a weekend of football that was – such good viewing for worldwide fans. I am here with some macro thoughts that are at the back of my mind.

A lot of FPL managers have had a poor Gameweek and I’ve seen a lot of posts about people falling massively in rank and having Gameweek ranks of around eight millionth. I just want to point out that at this stage, ranks simply don’t matter. The difference between a one million rank rise or fall is one Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) haul. Don’t pay much attention to it.

I am currently ranked at 2.7 million but am only 30 points away from a 200k rank. One thing that has helped me as an FPL manager that plays his own game is setting short-term goals for myself and I’m currently looking to break into the top one million, which is 16 points away.

SHORT-TERM TRANSFERS

For most FPL managers, we’re only three Gameweeks into the season but likely only five away from using our first Wildcard. With this in mind, I think you can be quite short-term with transfers.

The fact that most of us have a very good team composed of players from top sides means we can choose to target individual matches with our transfers, ones where the hauling potential for players is very high.

For example, Manchester City host Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 5 and that game might be worth indulging in some Pep rotation to benefit from an attacker’s haul. Many have three Liverpool and Arsenal assets so I won’t go there but looking at runs of two to four games seems like a good place to start pursuing attacking transfers. Here are some of my favourite fixture runs:

As teams are generally strong right now, targeting players for even one or two fixtures is fine, in my opinion.

Even our back-up bench fodder like Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) plays as a set-piece taking attacking midfielder in a team beaten only by Manchester City for expected goals (xG) so far. I just want to remind you of that late-season mindset when managers are ‘haul-chasing’ before deploying their final Wildcard.

RODRIGO

This also applies to players like Rodrigo (£6.3m) if you’re worried about his expected minutes. Jesse Marsch has been obsessed with him since he’s arrived at the club and has now handed him the captain’s armband.

Given the fact that he’s already had four goals and the fixtures look good until potential Wildcard time, going there is not a bad option. Leeds are a front-foot team just like Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brighton – all of whom are in the top six for xG so far this season – who also happen to have good fixtures.

They will constantly attack and Rodrigo is often lingering in and around the box. He has the underlying stats too but you need to temper expectations in terms of what to expect in the next few rounds.

My main point is that if you’re a risk-averse manager, the time when Marsch could consider dropping Rodrigo for a drop in performance will likely be Wildcard time anyway. So maybe have a higher risk tolerance? Just some food for thought.

TWO GAMES A WEEK

Another factor is that most of the big teams are about to start playing every midweek. Pep Guardiola has already told us that Erling Haaland (£11.7m) is likely going to play just once per week, so we do need to play for the upcoming Gameweeks.

“I tell you now when we have games every three days that Erling will not play, I will play Julian [Alvarez].” – Pep Guardiola

Currently, I am not thinking of selling Haaland because he’s capable of hat-tricking in any game. On a short, self-indulgent note, I feel very hard done by as a Haaland captainer in Gameweek 3. I was right in predicting an expansive game against Newcastle but still lost out to Mohamed Salah’s (£13.0m) captainers. That is just how FPL sometimes works, so I’ll quickly move past that.

IVAN PERISIC

When it comes to the explosiveness of Perisic, he’s definitely worth the risk. He showed a lot of quality in a game where Spurs didn’t do much and the Croat is always looking to make a run behind the last line of defence. His expected minutes are a worry but, if you know where to look on Twitter, you can decide whether to start or bench him in a particular Gameweek. That is how I intend on using him in my FPL team. He’s got double-digit haul potential every time he starts.

Finally, I’d like to end this article by advising that, if you’ve had a rough Gameweek, don’t do anything rash or stupid. A lot of big defenders failed but that is the exception, not the norm. Someone like Andrew Robertson (£6.9m) has a fixture tailor-made for him this week and I’d think twice before selling.

138 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    If I were to wc it would probably look like this… don’t think I’ll do it until rotation starts in the European sides though:

    5.0 (Ward)
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Perisic (Neco)
    Salah, KDB, Martinelli, Rodrigo (Andreas)
    Jesus, Mitro (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      yes, this looks rlly tempting.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Unless Haaland is heavily rested/rotated during CL weeks, I wouldn't want to go without him at this stage.

      I'd also prioritise Toney over Mitro.

      Open Controls
  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Good morning all!!! Should I save here??? Zero money in the bank!! Watchlist is Trippier, Rodrigo, Zaha and Harrison…..

    Sanchez
    TAA James Cancelo Walker
    Salah Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic
    Subs- Ward DaSilva Andreas Neco

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah, hold

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate!!

        Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I'd lose one of the Arsenal mids for one of the Leeds mids.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah that’s the plan the following gameweek mate, Saka and DaSilva to Rodrigo and Harrison I can do just with 0.1 spare atm

        Open Controls
        1. The Tinkerman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Arsenal have Fulham this week, good chance selling them before that can backfire. do like Saka to a Leeds mid though

          Open Controls
  3. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    someone slap some sense into me please..

    Terrible first 3 GWs for me so far.. 1 FT 0.4 ITB.. what to do?

    a. stay patient and roll FT
    b. do a -4, maybe robbo + archer out to trips + toney or get rid of Bailey
    c. WC

    Sanchez Ward
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Gabriel Neco
    Salah Bailey Mount Andreas Marti
    Jesus Haaland Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Losing Robertson for a hit when he has Bournemouth at home sounds insane.

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        yea agreed.. just frustrated at my first 3 gws

        Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B or A hold imo

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        thanks mate, think ill try to hold..

        Open Controls
  4. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which option:

    A. Play Bailey and roll transfer
    B. Bailey to Gross (or other up to 5,9m mid)
    C. Cucurella to Perisic

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Roll.

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Am I G2G or any changes needed?

    Sanchez
    TAA, James, Walker, Dunk
    DaSilva, Salah, Martinelli, KDB
    Haaland, Jesus

    Ward, Andreas, Neco, Archer

    1FT, 0.1ITB

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  6. Bobby
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is it worth taking a hit to bring in marti for lingard this week or wait a week?

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I took a hit last week and it totally backfired on me so i am going with wait a week. 🙂

      Open Controls
  7. Firmino
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who to start? Both got a rest in EFL Cup so should be in the starting XI

    A) Dasilva EVE
    B) Andreas ars

    Open Controls
  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    just now

    With the news of Neto, I may just take a hit and get it over and done with now.

    I will be on -8 but at least I will have 2F'ts by GW5bwhich I will need in GW5. Otherwise I will be taking a hit in GW5. It was planned anyway.

    Not done it yet but have 2 days to make the decision.

    Open Controls

