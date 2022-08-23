FPL Gameweeks 4-6 rotation risk: How much rest does each team get?

The first midweek round of Premier League fixtures is drawing ever closer and for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, so is the spectre of rotation.

It’s been a relatively serene affair so far in 2022/23, with all bar UEFA Europa Conference League entrants West Ham United enjoying ample recovery time in between their league matches. As a result, starting XIs have been relatively settled.

The real unpredictable business starts after Gameweek 4, however, with two more Gameweeks following in quick succession.

Beyond that, the six or seven English sides involved in European club competition will play twice a week, every week – with the exception of the late-September international break – up until the Premier League halts for the World Cup.

There’ll be plenty of coverage on packed schedules and rotation risks on these pages over the coming days, weeks and months, then, and we’ll start with a look at turnaround times between the league fixtures in Gameweeks 4-6.

GAMEWEEK 4-6: OVERVIEW

