FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is less than 24 hours away, so there are transfer decisions to be made for legions of us ahead of Gameweek 4.

The questions on player purchases and captaincy picks are coming thick and fast in the comments section and so we’ve again asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your posers over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are all now available.

  1. The Alli Way
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    On WC, G2G?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Perisic
    Salah (C) Rodrigo Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Ward, Neco, Da Silva, Andreas

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Solid.

    2. SonnyPikey
        22 mins ago

        yeah fine

      • Bluetiger1
          18 mins ago

          Nice team

        • The Alli Way
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          thanks guys

        • Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          On WC, I'd rather have KDB then Haaland

      • williamchui710
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Thanks a lot Tom, do you think bench of Bailey, andreas and archer enough to cover the risk of perisic? If so, would you put Andreas ahead of Bailey? Really appreciate it!

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          More importantly, do you?

          How many no shows do you expect from Perisic? How many points do you expect your bench to provide for a no show? Is this acceptable?

      • Matt42
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        1 FT
        Lose either Walker or Cucurella

        Bring in either Trippier or Perisic

        Or hold?

        1. Gooner Kebab
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Easy hold

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Walker to Perisic

        3. Bluetiger1
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Hold

          • el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Hold

          • Matt42
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Cheers all!

          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Hold, particularly with Zaha out

          • Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            47 mins ago

            Hold

        4. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Teamnewsandtix said Zaha is out injured and hasn't travelled for the City game.

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Dial up?

            1. BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              26 mins ago

              Carrier pigeon.

        5. brucepallats2
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            First time on here seeking guidance. What to do with Maddison? Have £0.5m ITB. Roll and hope he plays or move on? Preferred options: Kulu, Diaz, Gundagon. Not sure about Rodrigo vs a tricky Brighton. I also have Salah, Martinelli and Neto in midfield. Periera on the bench. Thanks!!

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Why did you get Madison originally? Has that changed?

              1. Samsonite
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Believe he is a doubt

                • brucepallats2
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Good preseason. He’s done ok points wise: 5 7 7. Not amazing returns but he’s returned slightly more than Luiz and Kulu thus far.

                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      59 mins ago

                      I would only switch if you really want the others in that case then. Seems you are not inspired

                • Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Sell for Gundogan or Kulusevski

              2. Randaxus
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                What do you guys think about Martinelli to Rodrigo, I am not sure about making this transfer next week.

                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Don’t sell Martinelli

                2. Home Run Baker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  No. Would rather have Martinelli.

                3. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  Sorry but why would you sell Martinelli? I don’t get it

                  1. Randaxus
                    • 1 Year
                    20 mins ago

                    That is my point everyone is trying to get Rodrigo and the only way I could get him would be selling Martinelli or Diaz, Rodrigo has scored 4 goals and got 1 assist in 3 games he is on fire also Martinelli is a rotation risk. I will probably keep Martinelli but I will be sad if he blanks and Rodrigo scores a brace which I think could happen.

                    1. Utopsis
                      • 2 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Martinelli is not a rotation risk on current form

                      1. Randaxus
                        • 1 Year
                        14 mins ago

                        When Smith Rowe is fit he is a rotation risk

                        1. Bluetiger1
                            just now

                            Agree

                  2. SonnyPikey
                      59 mins ago

                      wtf sell marti?

                    • Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      58 mins ago

                      No. Martinelli one of the best value players in the game. Rodrigo has a tough Brighton game

                      1. Randaxus
                        • 1 Year
                        55 mins ago

                        This is exactly the point based on points currently scored Rodrigo has the highest point per million value.

                        1. Utopsis
                          • 2 Years
                          53 mins ago

                          Look forwards not backwards

                          1. Randaxus
                            • 1 Year
                            2 mins ago

                            You won't be saying that is Rodrigo scores again.

                        2. Sun Jihai
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          41 mins ago

                          So far, but I'd still back Martinelli of the two when considering the quality of teams. Rodrigo also looks a big outlier vs. his expected goal stats in previous seasons so far: https://i.imgur.com/8hzRdT7.png

                  3. Eastman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Any update on Maddison. Don’t know what to do with him. Still have my ft

                    1. Samsonite
                        55 mins ago

                        I’m in the same boat. Going to move him on. He’s a doubt and lei are a sinking ship

                        1. Eastman
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          54 mins ago

                          Yeah may be best. Who are you going for?

                          1. Samsonite
                              49 mins ago

                              Favor Diaz at the moment for some pool coverage. If I had Salah it would’ve been one of the Leeds boys or gundo. I also have Kulu and already tripled up on city

                              1. Eastman
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Thanks. Think Gundo for me. May try and get Rodrigo in the next couple of weeks and downgrade Robbo

                      • Home Run Baker
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Love it when all the wildcard teams look like the team you started with 🙂

                        1. La Roja
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          It’s usually a bad sign though 😛

                        2. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 3 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          WC teams are looking better than they did in GW1, especially on who is going to be benched or which 3 players to bench.

                        3. Utopsis
                          • 2 Years
                          54 mins ago

                          Yet I'm still at 2m OR 🙁

                      • United glory
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        RMWCT

                        Sanchez
                        Taa, saliba, dunk, cancelo
                        Salah, kdb, martinelli, kulu
                        Jesus, Toney

                        Ward, Andreas, neco, Stanfield

                        0.3itb

                        Dunk and kulu could be changed to James and rashy?

                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          it's good as it is.

                          1. United glory
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            Thanks 🙂

                        2. Claudio555
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          No Haaland, No Kane?

                          1. United glory
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Looks that way alright tho with kdb and kulu I reckon I cud be covered

                      • Echoes
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Start one:

                        A: Neto
                        B: Bailey

                        1. BeWater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          57 mins ago

                          Neto

                        2. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 3 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          Are you trying to say something, else?

                      • Mastermind78
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        How about this team?
                        Sanchez (ward)
                        TAA, Cancelo, James, Saliba (Williams)
                        Salah (C), Martinelli, Diaz, Zaha (Andreas)
                        Haaland, Jesus (v), (Greenwood)
                        0itb, 1ft.

                        Want Rodrigo, but only spot is Zaha’s, and he is almost a season keeper..

                        1. BeWater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          55 mins ago

                          Have you seen this...

                          https://twitter.com/fplphillips/status/1563189428579110914?s=21&t=1d-22yQffU_jPAl4Bojg7w

                          Might only be one game. There are no details.

                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 3 Years
                            54 mins ago

                            Twitter

                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              reliable sources there.

                              It's a platform.

                        2. Men in green tights
                          • 4 Years
                          54 mins ago

                          Several posts above it mentions zaha is injured and hasn't travelled not sure how much truth in it.

                          1. Mastermind78
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Ah, Thank you. Havent seen it. I will monitor it until tomorrow then

                      • Hairy Potter
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Have 2 FTs and no pressing issues so looking to do one of the below rather than burn a FT. Which would you do?

                        A) Odegaard to Martinelli
                        B) Archer to Stansfield

                        1. BeWater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          A

                        2. Miguel Sanchez
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Burn

                        3. Mozumbus
                          • 1 Year
                          16 mins ago

                          A

                      • transferdalot
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        54 mins ago

                        Ederson
                        TAA Dunk Cancelo
                        Salah Bailey Son Martinelli
                        Jesus Mbeumo Mitrovic

                        Subs: Ward Cash Neto Williams

                        Would you swap out son for kane and bring in rashford/rodrigo for a few weeks instead of mbeumo?

                        Got 2 FTs this week and struggling

                      • AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        53 mins ago

                        https://twitter.com/FPL_Heisenberg/status/1562932511679909888?t=hrkC_lJ5dZMzR8oiNGm8uQ&s=19

                        Hopefully it doesn't become this obsessive or sad...

                      • La Roja
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        52 mins ago

                        When has Martial got injured again? Lol

                      • The Train Driver
                        • 7 Years
                        52 mins ago

                        Zaha injured:

                        https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/wyc8as/teamnewsandtix_confirms_zaha_didnt_travel_to/?utm_medium=android_app&utm_source=share

                        1. The Train Driver
                          • 7 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Posted already, ignore me...

                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            potential transfer too??

                      • Alhaji Ceezy
                          50 mins ago

                          Please check this out

                          Trippier-Perisic-Saliba-Cancelo
                          Salah-Martinelli-Rodrigo
                          Jesus-Haaland-Toney

                        • Alhaji Ceezy
                            49 mins ago

                            Pope-Neto-Dunk-Grob

                            On bench

                          • Worz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            41 mins ago

                            Maddison to Rashford and N. Williams to James? (keep Archer)

                            OR....

                            Maddison to GroB and Archer to Toney? (keep N. Williams)

                            (I have 2FT)

                          • DRIZ ✅
                            • 10 Years
                            31 mins ago

                            Zaha out?

                            1. DRIZ ✅
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              I must not tell rival

                          • BobbyDoesNotLook
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Any bibs news from Spurs training?

