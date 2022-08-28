1067
Scoreboard August 28

FPL Gameweek 4: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Newcastle United21
Tottenham Hotspur18
Nottingham Forest17
Wolverhampton Wanderers10
Aston Villa9
West Ham United7
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS
TeamTotal
Tottenham Hotspur2.49
Newcastle United2.00
Nottingham Forest0.93
Wolverhampton Wanderers0.73
Aston Villa0.37
West Ham United0.34
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Nottingham Forest0 – 2Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 1Newcastle United
Aston Villa0 – 1West Ham United

1,067 Comments
  MikeS
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by Salah to Diaz to free cash up?

    Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Could then upgrade archer to darwin

      Open Controls
      MikeS
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Or even Kane if downgrade cancelo who's been crap too

        Open Controls
      Sad Pablo Arsecobar
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Darwin isn't even going to get in the team with king Bobby in the wag

        Open Controls
        Sad Pablo Arsecobar
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Way

          Open Controls
    ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      No. Salah gets so many chances that one move away from him could spell trouble. I think if you are moving for Kane and specificallu Haaland, that would make sense but not Diaz imo. Salah will always bounce back.

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      No, not with the evidence so far

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Hit the transfer tonight

      Open Controls
  Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Need one of these for Robbo to upgrade midfield, 2FT. Which one folks?
    A. Walker
    B. Cucurella
    C. Perisic
    D. Gabriel/Saliba

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      who would you get in mid with

      perisic
      saliba?

      Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Either Gross, Harrison or Rodrigo for 3GWs then WC

        Open Controls
        Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          go perisic imo worth the gamble.

          Open Controls
          Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Perisic Gross or Walker/Cucu Rodrigo?

            Open Controls
            Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              perisic and gross until wc would be my choice. gl

              Open Controls
              Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                ta!

                Open Controls
  Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Any ideas here folks? 2FT 0.4itb

    Nothing seems that urgent, maybe time to lose James for Perisic?

    Ramadale
    TAA Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Martinelli Gundo Rodrigo
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Andreas Neco Greenwood

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Losing James? No ...

      Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    maddison likely to drop in price tonight, I need to act now..

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I would

      Open Controls
  Your Man With The Hair
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Reya or Sahcez to WC in GW8 ?

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sanchez

      Open Controls
  pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Good to go? 🙂

    Sanchez
    TAA - James - Walker
    Salah - Diaz - Martinelli - Rodrigo
    Haaland - Jesus - Toney

    Ward - Saliba - Andreas - Neco

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      yeah awesome team!

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yeah gtg

      Open Controls
  NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Rodrigo or Gross for GW5? I can't fit both, so I've to pick one.

    I feel Brighton have better fixtures for attackers.

    Gross has better xGI as he's a creator too.
    But Rodrigo has more chances

    Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rodrigo

      Open Controls
  Totti
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who do u rather guys?

    Dasilva to:

    A) rodrigo
    B) diaz
    C) kulusevski

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who scores more over the next 2 gameweeks?

    A. Kane (whm, FUL), Andreas (BHA), DaSilva (LEE)

    B. Mitrovic (BHA, tot) Diaz (NEW, eve)

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  Ten Hag
      36 mins ago

      Zinc to Saliba? Or keep Zinc?

      Open Controls
      Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        saliba

        Open Controls
    Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Will Cucurella start ?

      Open Controls

