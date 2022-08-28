FPL Gameweek 4: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.
Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow.
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Team
|Total
|Newcastle United
|21
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10
|Aston Villa
|9
|West Ham United
|7
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS
|Team
|Total
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2.49
|Newcastle United
|2.00
|Nottingham Forest
|0.93
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0.73
|Aston Villa
|0.37
|West Ham United
|0.34
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Nottingham Forest
|0 – 2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 – 1
|Newcastle United
|Aston Villa
|0 – 1
|West Ham United
