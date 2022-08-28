FPL Gameweek 4: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Team Total Newcastle United 21 Tottenham Hotspur 18 Nottingham Forest 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 Aston Villa 9 West Ham United 7

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS

Team Total Tottenham Hotspur 2.49 Newcastle United 2.00 Nottingham Forest 0.93 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.73 Aston Villa 0.37 West Ham United 0.34

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.