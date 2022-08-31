FPL Gameweek 5: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Wednesday’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Erling Haaland (£11.8m) was the star turn of the evening with a hat-trick and a 17-point haul, with Gameweek 5 captaincy rival Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) having to make do with two assists in Liverpool’s last-gasp 2-1 win over Newcastle United – a match in which Alexander Isak (£7.0m) scored on his Magpies debut.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m) continued their fine starts to the season with goals for Arsenal against struggling Aston Villa, while Harry Kane (£11.4m) made it four attacking returns in as many matches with an assist in Tottenham Hotspur’s draw with West Ham United.

Managerless Bournemouth, the side thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool on Saturday, managed to hold Wolverhampton Wanderers to a goalless draw: that’s now just three goals in five matches for Bruno Lage’s troops.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow tomorrow morning.

