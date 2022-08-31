1101
Scoreboard August 31

FPL Gameweek 5: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Wednesday’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Erling Haaland (£11.8m) was the star turn of the evening with a hat-trick and a 17-point haul, with Gameweek 5 captaincy rival Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) having to make do with two assists in Liverpool’s last-gasp 2-1 win over Newcastle United – a match in which Alexander Isak (£7.0m) scored on his Magpies debut.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m) continued their fine starts to the season with goals for Arsenal against struggling Aston Villa, while Harry Kane (£11.4m) made it four attacking returns in as many matches with an assist in Tottenham Hotspur’s draw with West Ham United.

Managerless Bournemouth, the side thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool on Saturday, managed to hold Wolverhampton Wanderers to a goalless draw: that’s now just three goals in five matches for Bruno Lage’s troops.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
FPL Gameweek 5: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics 6
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
FPL Gameweek 5: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics 10
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Liverpool2 – 1Newcastle United
West Ham United1 – 1Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City6 – 0Nottingham Forest
Arsenal2 – 1Aston Villa
Bournemouth0 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

1,101 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bram
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    I really have no idea what to do with 2FT - wish you could sell one back to FPL for 4pts to repay previous hits .....

    Maybe madness but with a planned GW8 wc I'm actually tempted to do Sanchez to Henderson for 3gw the reconsider on Int break with wc.

    My Forest bias sending my mad? Any suggestions?

    (Hendo/Sanchez)
    Cancelo TAA Perisic (Walker/Neco)
    Salah Martinelli Zaha
    Toney Hauland(c) Jesus
    (Ward, Andreas, DaSilva)

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      What's ITB? Dasilva can go.

      Open Controls
      1. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        0.7m so 5.2m budget but he's permabench and bought at 4.5m so no price drop worries although had considered a 3 week Yates but would end up benching him - 0.3m short of MGW

        Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Oh that's a tough one. You could do Toney -> Mitrovic for the price rises. He's scored against tough opponents but his next 2 games are tough. No idea otherwises

      Open Controls
      1. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah I admit I'm a value junky but Toney has such nice fixts - annoying so heavily sold but sanity never rules the early market. Food for thought though thx!

        Open Controls
        1. Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Hmm now you got me thinking Toney & Salah to Kane & Diaz maybe .......

          Open Controls
  2. SalahFingers
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    2FT

    A) James + 4.4 FWD -> N Williams + Mitrovic
    B) TAA + 4.4 FWD -> Saliba + Mitrovic
    C) Mendy + James -> Sanchez + Saliba
    D) Mendy -> Sanchez
    E) James -> Saliba

    or something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't sell TAA imo.
      Jut use 1 and roll the other when life allows.

      With that and in view of the options I guess D

      Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Henderson, Sánchez or Pope from now on?

    Open Controls
    1. thegame983
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Many thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. Bailey Bailer
        32 mins ago

        Pope

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Pope

        Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
        38 mins ago

        Well, officially in poo street and feeling absolutely wretched about this season already, and now at 2.3m OR, Christ.

        So what to do with this absolute mess? Because I kinda give up, whatever I do is wrong, Haaland captain has crucified me. Also removed Wderson & Cancelo week before because I had enough or City defence.

        Sanchez
        TAA - James* - Saliba
        Martinelli - Salah - Dias - Rodrigo*
        Toney - Haaland - Jesus
        _____________________________
        Ward: Cucurella: Andreas: N.Williams

        0.0 ITB, 1FT

        Open to any input here and definitely not afraid of hits.

        Thoughts most welcome guys, wish I had my WC left, thank you 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Good team. I'd roll the transfer if I was you and I'd try to pick the right captain.

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
              27 mins ago

              Cheers BD, really though you think it’s a good team? It feels like all the wheels have fallen off it haha.
              Was thinking Mitrovic/Gross or even both for a hit.
              Probs best to stick and roll ft though and take heed of good advice 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 5 Years
                25 mins ago

                You switch Rod to Cucurella and that's basically the template

                Open Controls
                1. RICICLE
                    6 mins ago

                    Very true, I’ve done that and it looks ok, I need I to just calm down and let the dust settle I guess, another nightmare GW that’s all. I’ll try my very best to do nothing and Roll cheers BD

                    Open Controls
            • Bobby Digital
              • 5 Years
              28 mins ago

              Rodrigo easily benched for Neco or Cucurella

              Open Controls
            • bombonera
              • 1 Year
              23 mins ago

              I'm not surprised you already used your WC if you're wanting to use it again on that team... it's a solid side and isn't in need of any drastic changes.
              Keep FT this week or bring Gross in for Rodrigo. Mitro can come in on FT next GW for Toney. No need to do both in the same GW

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                  11 mins ago

                  Haha cheers man, just panicking I guess as ML rivals leaving me eating dust as every single person nearly capped Haaland.
                  Only GW 5 I suppose, easy to think the usual “season over” isn’t it.
                  I’ll definitely take this good advice I’m hearing.

                  Open Controls
                  1. bombonera
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    No sweat, wrong captaincy choice doesn't mean a bad team

                    Open Controls
                    1. RICICLE
                        just now

                        That’s true, LONG way to go get, I may as well enjoy the climb. I often get off to bad starts and rise up later.
                        Cheers bud, I shall keep the chin up 🙂

                        Open Controls
              2. Muchentuchel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                38 mins ago

                Lol. Did you see the Newcastle staff throwing things at the Liverpool bench?

                https://twitter.com/Paul49765641/status/1565093768751202306?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1565093768751202306%7Ctwgr%5E5669e63dbc3242d692bbb7fae10e37831e786b8f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.empireofthekop.com%2F2022%2F08%2F31%2Fnewcastle-bench-caught-throwing-projectiles-at-lfc-staff-member-in-horrific-response-to-carvalho-winner%2F

                Open Controls
                1. PartyTime
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I saw Schär trying to attack Klopp lol… They are better than what they were before but they should calm down, they ain’t a top 4 or top 6 club. Do they think they could beat Liverpool while wasting time at Anfield…

                  Open Controls
              3. Kay317
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                37 mins ago

                Best Rodrigo replacement?
                Or bench for Neco or Pereira?

                Open Controls
              4. DycheDycheBaby
                • 7 Years
                37 mins ago

                Choose one to replace Rodrigo:
                a) Groß
                b) Trossard
                c) JWP
                d) Zaha and downgrade TAA/Trippier/James

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  I’m pondering the same mate,
                  Might punt on Trossard for the next two, Leicester at home
                  And Bournemouth away, Zaha probably safer tho and a long term hold

                  Open Controls
                  1. DycheDycheBaby
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah it's difficult. Zaha has always trolled me though and it seems like he struggles to get bonus points

                    Open Controls
                2. RICICLE
                    12 mins ago

                    Trying to decide myself, but fail at everything.
                    I’d say A, but he’d probs get injured knowing my luck

                    Open Controls
                  • Casualspotted
                      11 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    • SalahFingers
                      • 4 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      I'm leaning towards downgrading James.

                      How long is Rodrigo likely to be out anyway?

                      Open Controls
                      1. DycheDycheBaby
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Could be several weeks but I think they are waiting for his scan results

                        Open Controls
                    • PartyTime
                      • 1 Year
                      9 mins ago

                      Troßard

                      Open Controls
                  • Kane Train
                    • 7 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Best option?

                    A) Groß
                    B) Rashford

                    Open Controls
                    1. SalahFingers
                      • 4 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Honestly, Rashford would make a decently cheap differential.

                      Groß is the guy if you wanna make money on the transfer cos his price is rising a few times.

                      Depends what you want.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Yank Revolution
                        • 10 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Rashford has scored 1 goal in I think the last 8 months. And 5 in his last 29 matches. Let him show some form first.

                        Open Controls
                    2. rainy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 7 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      See what happens today

                      Open Controls
                      1. Kane Train
                        • 7 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        If I’m getting Groß I want to do it now before he rises

                        Open Controls
                        1. rainy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Got ya. Groß wins on stats and price

                          Open Controls
                    3. F4L
                      • 7 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      how long until CR7 establishes himself again, Sancho and Anthony are better than Rashford. Then there's martial

                      Open Controls
                    4. Yank Revolution
                      • 10 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  • OptimusBlack
                    • 9 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Pick two to play ?
                    A- James WHU (H)
                    B- Neco BOU (H)
                    C- Tripper CRY (H)
                    D- Walker AVL (A)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Casualspotted
                        28 mins ago

                        AC

                        Open Controls
                      • Bobby Digital
                        • 5 Years
                        27 mins ago

                        Benching headache. I'd like to play all four

                        Open Controls
                      • SalahFingers
                        • 4 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        James, Trippier, but aren't they both possibly injured?

                        Open Controls
                        1. OptimusBlack
                          • 9 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          Nope Tripper played today and james back to training

                          Open Controls
                        2. Bobby Digital
                          • 5 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          James spotted training if I'm not wrong

                          Open Controls
                      • F4L
                        • 7 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        James and Neco

                        Open Controls
                    2. Casualspotted
                        35 mins ago

                        100 K people already bought Perisic lol. I'm selling. No chance that he starting vs Fulham

                        Open Controls
                        1. Twisted Saltergater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Agree, don't think he starts. Easy to bench though and give Niko a start.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Casualspotted
                              just now

                              Nah. Im selling for James if he s fit.

                              Open Controls
                          2. F4L
                            • 7 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            not selling, but agree about the benching. think Spence + Sess start vs Fulham, full 90 for both wing backs tonight

                            Open Controls
                            1. Casualspotted
                                just now

                                He has City in GW 7 and im going to WC in GW 9.

                                No brainer selling for me

                                Open Controls
                          3. meule
                            • 9 Years
                            34 mins ago

                            Ramsdale
                            TAA cancelo Perisic Cucurella
                            Diaz Martinelli Rodrigo Salah
                            Haaland Jesus
                            Iversen N. Williams Andreas Greenwood.

                            Rodrigo and salah to zaha and kdb for free ?
                            And ramsdale to pope for a hit ?

                            Open Controls
                          4. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            34 mins ago

                            In today's game, Alvarez looked like a better player than Jesus.

                            Arsenal should have bought Alvarez. He was also cheaper.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Eleven Hag
                              • 4 Years
                              26 mins ago

                              Man united also should have gone for Alvarez, we desperately need a striker and he would have perfect

                              Open Controls
                              1. banskt
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                1 min ago

                                United has been below-average in their recruitment department. But yes, Alvarez would be starting straight away in any other Premier League team.

                                Open Controls
                            2. banskt
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              24 mins ago

                              Also, what a steal for City. Excellent scouting, and excellent piece of business. Sell Jesus, and buy a better player for half that money.

                              Open Controls
                            3. Casualspotted
                                22 mins ago

                                Lol. Jesus is better player than Alvarez will ever be.

                                Open Controls
                                1. banskt
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Respect your opinion. Who knows about the future? We will see.

                                  Just that in today's game, Alvarez looked like an incredibly talented forward. Better than any other forward in the Premier League, except Haaland.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Casualspotted
                                      just now

                                      Its NFO ffs.

                                      Open Controls
                                2. Bobby Digital
                                  • 5 Years
                                  22 mins ago

                                  Typical City player. Can play everywhere on the pitch.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. banskt
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Good on the ball. Good off the ball. Beautiful link up.

                                    Open Controls
                                3. F4L
                                  • 7 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Alvarez reminds of Tevez, maybe it's just because he's Argentinian idk 😆

                                  just the hustle bustle of his game

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. F4L
                                    • 7 Years
                                    just now

                                    *me of

                                    Open Controls
                              • Ne0
                                • 9 Years
                                33 mins ago

                                Sanchez (Ward)
                                TAA, Cancelo, James, Neco (Patterson)
                                Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Gross (Rodrigo)
                                Haaland, Jesus (Greenwood)
                                1 FT, 0 ITB

                                What's the best move here?
                                a) Rodrigo -> Harrison
                                b) Rodrigo, Greenwood -> Andreas, Welbeck/ Armstrong (-4)
                                c) Something else

                                Open Controls
                              • jimmy.floyd
                                • 6 Years
                                29 mins ago

                                James Rodrigo to Tripper Sterling (-4)?.

                                Open Controls
                                1. RICICLE
                                    12 mins ago

                                    Every chance James will play next game?

                                    Open Controls
                                  • F4L
                                    • 7 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    don't sell james unless injured

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Eleven Hag
                                  • 4 Years
                                  28 mins ago

                                  When Wilson is back from injury, how will he fit in with Isak?

                                  Open Controls
                                3. Casualspotted
                                    27 mins ago

                                    Seems like Ramsdale is injured

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Moose™
                                    • 10 Years
                                    27 mins ago

                                    Bottomed.

                                    Raya

                                    TAA Cancelo Walker Tripp

                                    Salah Saka Mount Bailey

                                    Kane Jesus

                                    Iversen Andreas Archer Neco

                                    2FT & 0.5 ITB

                                    Any suggestions? Too long holding Saka, Kane, Bailey and Mount. What should I do?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. F4L
                                      • 7 Years
                                      15 mins ago

                                      how badly do you want Haaland? Kane vs Fulham makes it tough

                                      popular move would be Mount and Bailey to Zaha and Gross

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Moose™
                                        • 10 Years
                                        just now

                                        Yeah. Looking to bring out Bailey and Mount first. Kane to Haaland can be done next week imo

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. SAY MY NAME
                                      • 5 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      i'd be tempted to WC

                                      Open Controls
                                  • AK_FC
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    22 mins ago

                                    Best Rodrigo placement for 7.4 or under?? Likely WC after GW 8

                                    A) Zaha (new, MUN, bha)
                                    B) Gross (LEI, bou, CRY)
                                    C) Harrison (bre, NFO, mun)
                                    D) Sinisterra (bre, NFO, mun)
                                    E) other?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. F4L
                                      • 7 Years
                                      13 mins ago

                                      gross' fixtures far superior, makes it tough to chose one of the other options

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Sun Jihai
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      7 mins ago

                                      Shame about ASM getting injured, he would be a good shout with his fixtures

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. OptimusBlack
                                      • 9 Years
                                      3 mins ago

                                      N

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. OptimusBlack
                                        • 9 Years
                                        3 mins ago

                                        Sorry B

                                        Open Controls
                                  • Puntillimon
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    19 mins ago

                                    Hey guys, zinchenko and rodrigo —> Fofana and zaha gtg? 0.2 left ITB, 0.1 short of Saliba

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Kiwivillan
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 8 Years
                                      just now

                                      Don't think Zaha must buy with upcoming fixtures

                                      Open Controls
                                  • Gunnerssss
                                    • 5 Years
                                    17 mins ago

                                    Rodrigo to zaha or jwp better?

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Kane Train
                                    • 7 Years
                                    16 mins ago

                                    Which one?

                                    A) Groß
                                    B) Harrison

                                    Open Controls
                                  • F4L
                                    • 7 Years
                                    16 mins ago

                                    cancelo owners jammy, attacking stats very poor for him once again this season

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. RICICLE
                                        14 mins ago

                                        I sold him and Ederson before the GW, brutal. Just had enough of them not keeping cleanie’s, was bound to happen.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Eleven Hag
                                          • 4 Years
                                          13 mins ago

                                          Sold before NFO at home ?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. RICICLE
                                              just now

                                              Yep, just lost my rag with them, before today they have been absolutely hopeless in defence.

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. Yank Revolution
                                            • 10 Years
                                            13 mins ago

                                            Lol, they started the season with 2 clean sheets. That's a 50% CS rate. Patience.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. RICICLE
                                                just now

                                                It was too much invested in two players really, I wanted Diaz also.

                                                Open Controls
                                          3. thegame983
                                            • 5 Years
                                            6 mins ago

                                            There's only one stat that's important

                                            Open Controls
                                          4. Bggz
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 11 Years
                                            1 min ago

                                            I knew he was going to score his second ever goal

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. pjomara
                                          • 12 Years
                                          13 mins ago

                                          Kane + Rodrigo -> Sterling + Darwin?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Eleven Hag
                                            • 4 Years
                                            8 mins ago

                                            Not when Kane(c) at home to Fulham

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. F4L
                                            • 7 Years
                                            8 mins ago

                                            bit early for Darwin, think he'll have to earn a starting place with Firmino in form

                                            also if Klopp has concerns about Darwin's temperament then a Merseyside Derby probably isn't the best game to chuck him back in to

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Eleven Hag
                                              • 4 Years
                                              6 mins ago

                                              But he is well rested and firmino may not play three games in a week time?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Kiwivillan
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 8 Years
                                                4 mins ago

                                                Second guessing what Klopp is going to do with Darwin not a guessing game I want to play in FPL

                                                Open Controls
                                              2. F4L
                                                • 7 Years
                                                3 mins ago

                                                just can't see it, Darwin lacking game time as well. would be very surprised to see him start vs Everton. if firmino were to be rested would put Carvalho starting with Diaz/Salah up top more likely to be Firmino's replacement

                                                Open Controls
                                        3. Buck The Trent
                                          • 10 Years
                                          8 mins ago

                                          Would you do Rodrigo to Groß for free ?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. SAY MY NAME
                                            • 5 Years
                                            6 mins ago

                                            Yes

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. Kiwivillan
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            3 mins ago

                                            Did yesterday

                                            Open Controls
                                        4. BS03
                                          • 1 Year
                                          6 mins ago

                                          who to sell for haaland? (already used WC so it’s a long term move)

                                          A) salah
                                          B) cancelo
                                          C) hold both for now

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Puntillimon
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 min ago

                                            A

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. F4L
                                            • 7 Years
                                            just now

                                            Cancelo

                                            only salah if you have a clear idea on how you'll use the funds, but right now with premium defenders faltering there's not really need

                                            Open Controls
                                        5. Sloane426
                                          • 3 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          2FT.
                                          Gundogan + Diaz >> GroB + Sterling?

                                          Open Controls
                                        6. Bggz
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 11 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          If you were to take Salah out who would it be for?

                                          Open Controls
                                        7. Kane Train
                                          • 7 Years
                                          just now

                                          Which combo would you prefer?

                                          A) Kane & Groß
                                          B) Mitrovic & Sterling

                                          Open Controls

