FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 5

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 5.

As well as the featured mini-leagues, we also report the latest news about Last Man Standing (LMS) and the Head-to-Head (H2H) Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Simon MacNair is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 285th overall. He has had five previous top 10k finishes, the best of which was 440th last season, and is 22nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. He also leads the Fantasy Football Scout Members, Top 10k Any Season and Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-leagues.

Elias Blue is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Simon MacNair is also the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 5 was 55 after hits, with 159 teams to be removed and 2,258 going through to Gameweek 6.

Ankush Gulia was the top scorer with 102 points, every member of his team apart from Alexander-Arnold returning six points or more.

LMS will reopen next Thursday for new entries that have passed all the safety scores so far as listed in LMS Update.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

David Meechan still leads League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with 12 points out of a possible 15. RoyArve Garvik also has 12 points, but a lower overall rank.

Three managers in League 2 (Richard Clarke, Harry Vernon and Michael Giovanni) have the maximum 15 points, and so do four managers in League 3, five in League 4, 12 in League 5, 28 in League 6, 47 in League 7, 114 in League 8 and 178 in League 9.

MODS & CONS

FPL Partridge leads for a fourth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

FPL Partridge also leads for a second week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Simon MacNair is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Kristoffer S leads for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and has risen to 1,343rd overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis leads for a fourth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2016/17 FPL Champion Ben Crabtree leads for a third week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Kevin Lamb is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). He is 148th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Simon MacNair leads for a fourth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jan Kępski is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). He came 936th in 2019/20 and 100th in 2020/21, and is 118th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.