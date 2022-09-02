218
Scout Notes September 2

FPL Gameweek 5 review: Sancho and Dalot deliver again

218 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Leicester City v Manchester United in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

Jadon Sancho’s (£7.3m) first-half goal was the difference for Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, as a fragile Leicester City succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Sancho’s winner – a slick finish after a clinical breakaway involving Marcus Rashford (£6.3m) – means that he has produced two goals in his last three appearances.

“I am very happy for Jadon Sancho. He scored many goals in pre-season, now also he scores against Liverpool and today. He is getting his rewards. But it was a team goal, how we built it up from the back. It was a transition moment, a good pass and finish.” – Erik ten Hag

United are now up to fifth in the table after their third win in a row and are making progress as they get to grips tactically with Erik ten Hag’s demands.

Indeed, since losing their two opening games in such disastrous fashion, they have hit back with an impressive home win over Liverpool and ground-out 1-0 wins at Southampton and Leicester.

That’s coincided with back-to-back clean sheets, with Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) the pick of their defenders. The right-back claimed maximum bonus for a second successive Gameweek on Thursday and has created more chances (nine) than any other United player this season.

“The defensive skill is the base for winning games. It makes you hard to beat. We have to stick to that. I know we can be better. We were already better than at Southampton. I am sure we will improve on that fact. Pressing also needs room for improvement.” – Erik ten Hag

Gameweek 6 sees United host Arsenal before their UEFA Europa League campaign gets underway next week.

As for Leicester, they have now suffered four straight Premier League defeats and failed to win any of their opening five matches.

In that time, they have conceded 11 goals – only Bournemouth have allowed more – and to make matters worse, have lost key centre-halve Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) to Chelsea.

The Foxes have surprisingly conceded fewer shots than Brighton and Hove Albion this season, but are giving up far too many big chances, as highlighted below.

Above: only Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have conceded more big chances than Leicester City this season

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping new signing Wout Faes (£4.5m), Reims player of the season last year, will help tighten them up.

So will Danny Ward’s (£4.0m) FPL owners, who have seen the budget ‘keeper average just 1.2 points per match across his five starts.

“We are disappointed with the goal. We were too open from the ball back – you have to close the game up in that moment. That’s the naivety within the squad. 

The players kept going and gave everything but we lacked that craft and quality in the final third. I know we had James Maddison back, but that is not enough. They gave everything but it wasn’t enough.

Wardy [Danny Ward] has done great since coming in. When the ball goes back he needs angles from the centre-half and the centre-midfield player that can come back to pick the ball up, but when he chooses to clear it obviously he had to make sure he does that.” – Brendan Rodgers

“It is a poor start, that is the reality for us. We have circumstances that haven’t helped us, that is for sure. We won’t hide, I certainly won’t as it is my responsibility. We need to pick up our results. The window closing hopefully brings that focus and mentality back as one. We keep fighting. We just lack quality and we weren’t able to do anything about that in the window.” – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City XI (4-3-3): Ward; Justin, Ndidi, Evans, Thomas; Soumare, Tielemans (Iheanacho 76), Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy (Daka 87)

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga (Casemiro 59), Fernandes, Sancho (Ronaldo 68); Rashford (Fred 87)

  1. Casualspotted
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Chelsea have press conference tommorow?

      1. RICICLE
          4 mins ago

          I really hope so

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          All teams will have presser tomorrow

      2. marcos11
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Rodrigo > Gross or Rashford?

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gross. Not even a consideration

        2. DLLM
            3 mins ago

            i went for zaha since i already have gross. Rashford will have competition from antony soon.

          • Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Gross

        3. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          59 mins ago

          Thoughts on Kuluvseski being benched vs Fulham?

          Having a feeling he will be.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Still edging towards Son being benched for rich

          2. Paul Psychic Octopus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Surprised he’s lasted this long. Depends on who Conte prefers to start with in Spurs Champions League game on Wednesday.

          3. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            I think Richarlison starts against Fulham but it doesn't necessarily mean Kulu is benched, it could be Son. 50/50 I think anyway

          4. Casualspotted
              5 mins ago

              Nah. Son will be

            • FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Guess I should just keep him for another week but plans is to move him on next week.

          5. Paul Psychic Octopus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            58 mins ago

            Best Rodrigo replacement for next 3 GWs? (then probably get Zaha):

            A. Harrison
            B. Gordon
            C. Elliot
            D. Rashford

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              20 mins ago

              Aaronson

              1. RICICLE
                  2 mins ago

                  I second this and I am coming round to doing the move before the price changes actually, good next four out of three games

                  1. RICICLE
                      just now

                      Three out of four*

                  2. Paul Psychic Octopus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Based on stats or eye test?

                • Krafty Werks
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  E - Gibbs-White

              2. Casualspotted
                  55 mins ago

                  Was thinking to bench Aaronson but he was so dangereous vs Everton

                  1. RICICLE
                      9 mins ago

                      Was he? I actually didn’t watch that game or even caught any highlights. I am most likely doing Rodrigo > Aaronson shortly

                      1. Casualspotted
                          1 min ago

                          He had 2 shots on target also

                          1. RICICLE
                              just now

                              Nice! Gonna see if I can find highlights now actually

                      2. Tonyawesome69
                        • 3 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        What are folks thoughts on Gundo's mins this weekend?

                        1. camarozz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          None id say. I have him. Capt him last wk ffs. Even if he does play if he plays as deep as last wk he's no good for pts.

                        2. Casualspotted
                            just now

                            Starts. Bilva bench

                        3. Hits from the Bong
                          • 3 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          Please help, I'm so clueless as to what to do. 2 Free Transfers, nothing in the bank. I can't afford anyone decent to replace Rodrigo, and not sure about any of these moves

                          A. Salah+Toney+Rodrigo to Sterling+Kane+Longstaff (Leaves 0.6 for Patterson to Doherty)
                          B. Salah+Rodrigo+Patterson to Diaz+Zaha+TAA
                          C, KDB+Patterson to Sterling+James
                          D. KDB+Toney+Trippier to Sterling+Mitrovic+TAA

                          Sanchez
                          Perisic Trippier Saliba
                          Salah KDB Martinelli Rodrigo*
                          Haaland Jesus Toney

                          Iversen Andreas Neco Patterson

                        4. COYS Down Under
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          51 mins ago

                          Son and Salah both turned 30 and lost form. There’s something about that age.

                          1. Paul Psychic Octopus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            31 mins ago

                            True story.
                            Wait until you get to 60!

                          2. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            I don't agree that Salah lost form. We have a better player in the league.

                          3. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Salah is one of the fittest players in the PL. He plays 90 after 90 after 90.

                        5. Gunnerssss
                          • 5 Years
                          51 mins ago

                          Sanchez
                          Taa walker rjames trippier neco
                          Kdb(c) salah martinelli
                          Jesus toney

                          Subs ward andreas rodrigo taylor

                          Will u use 1ft sell rodrigo for zaha or jwp or just save ftt?

                        6. Kane Lane
                          • 7 Years
                          50 mins ago

                          Will Zin be back this week?

                          Thinking doing following before price drop.

                          Rod Zin Jesus out
                          Rasford Trippier Isak In -4

                        7. WVA
                          • 6 Years
                          49 mins ago

                          Confused as to why I own Perisic if I'm not starting him home v Fulham

                          Open Controls
                          1. camarozz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            He prob won't start that's the prob. I have him too.

                        8. Lord Flashheart
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          48 mins ago

                          Aaronson or Harrison ?

                          1. Casualspotted
                              25 mins ago

                              Own Aaronson, but think Harrison is better option

                            • FOO FIGHTER
                              • 3 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Harrison.

                              Leeds have also signed a new striker. Italian one.

                          2. camarozz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            48 mins ago

                            Guys really need some help. Worst start evr. Wrong capt call doing most of the damage. WCed gw 3.

                            4.5m OR and bottom or near to bottom of most my MLs. 70 pts off in a lot of them already.

                            2fts

                            Sanchez.

                            Taa/Trippier/Perisic *

                            Salah/Odegaard*/Harrison/
                            Gundo*

                            Haaland*/Toney*/jesus

                            (Ward/Saliba/Neco/Andreas)

                            Perisic/Gundo prob won't play
                            Odegaard injured
                            Halland prob rested
                            Toney useless since I brought him in.

                            Thinkn maybe Salah/Gundo/Odegaard➡️Kdb/Zaha/Martinelli

                            Maybe bring Nunez or Diaz in?

                            Need to claw back some ground.

                            Any ideas?

                          3. Ballzit
                              47 mins ago

                              Odegaard in on my wild card as long as I don’t rely on him for Sunday is still a good move, yes?

                            • Zoostation
                              • 8 Years
                              45 mins ago

                              Good to go?

                              Mendy (Ward)

                              Cancelo Trippier Williams (Saliba, Patterson)

                              Salah Sterling Martinelli Gross (Andreas)

                              Haaland (C) Jesus Toney

                              Open Controls
                              1. RICICLE
                                  just now

                                  Yep I’d say GTG there

                              2. FOO FIGHTER
                                • 3 Years
                                38 mins ago

                                So threats to players on benches

                                Neco - Serge Aurier
                                Andreas - Willian and Dan James

                                Possible replacements
                                Neco > Patterson, Emerson or Zanka
                                Andreas > Billy Gilmour 🙂

                                1. Josh.E
                                    14 mins ago

                                    thank you, I will definitely upgrade my bench on wildcard

                                  • WVA
                                    • 6 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    Willian and James wide men?

                                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                                      • 3 Years
                                      4 mins ago

                                      Willian corners and set pieces.

                                      Both are better players as anyway.

                                      Dan James can play 2nd striker as well.

                                2. Tsparkes10
                                  • 4 Years
                                  30 mins ago

                                  -4 bench correct?

                                  Ramsdale
                                  TAA Trippier Cancelo James
                                  Salah Martinelli MGW
                                  Isak Jesus Haaland
                                  (Ward, Neco, Neto, Andreas)

                                  1. WVA
                                    • 6 Years
                                    just now

                                    Strong!

                                3. Hazz
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  So long Marcos Goalonso.

                                  1. Begbie.
                                    • 8 Years
                                    just now

                                    Genuinely one of the most fun players to own and one of the most terrifying to watch as a non-owner. The FPL streets will never forget.

                                4. Dannyb
                                  • 5 Years
                                  21 mins ago

                                  How's this for a wildcard?
                                  Henderson (Ward)
                                  Cancelo Dalot Saliba (Williams, Patterson)
                                  Sterling Bernardo Martinelli Diaz (Andreas)
                                  Kane Haaland Jesus.

                                  1. Dynamic Duos
                                    • 9 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Bilva just no and there is a big miss in your defence

                                5. RICICLE
                                    21 mins ago

                                    So how am is the team looking for this GW guys?

                                    A LOT of ground to climb after not calling Halaland these back to back weeks, feel very deflated as you can imagine.

                                    Sanchez
                                    TAA - Cucurella - James - Saliba
                                    Martinelli - Diaz - Salah (vc)
                                    Toney - Haaland (c) - Jesus
                                    ____________________________
                                    Ward: N.Williams: Andreas: Rodrigo

                                    1FT, 0.0 ITB

                                    Considering Rodrigo > Aaronson/Harrison shortly.

                                    Even any kind words to lift my spirits would be greatly appreciated haha

                                    Cheers guys.

                                    1. RICICLE
                                        2 mins ago

                                        It’s ok I understand it’s Boring post lol

                                      • Jackson99
                                        • 6 Years
                                        just now

                                        Nice team, not a fan of double chelsea def personally

                                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                                      • 3 Years
                                      17 mins ago

                                      List of all new signings and deparures.

                                      https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12625224/transfer-news-summer-transfer-window-2022-premier-league-ins-and-outs

                                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                                        • 3 Years
                                        1 min ago

                                        Think some new names still need to be added.

                                    3. Begbie.
                                      • 8 Years
                                      17 mins ago

                                      Ward
                                      TAA James Cancelo Gabriel
                                      Salah Trossard Martinelli Odegaard Diaz
                                      Haaland

                                      Iversen, Dalot, x2 4.4 FWDs. 2FT and 1.5 ITB.

                                      Plan was one of the 6m range mids to Andreas and one of the forwards to Toney/Isak. Now I'm thinking just do Ward to Pope?

                                      1. Begbie.
                                        • 8 Years
                                        10 mins ago

                                        Or rather Iversen to Pope that way I've got a playing backup GK but having 0.4 instead of 0.5 ITB could be annoying further down the line.

                                      2. Jackson99
                                        • 6 Years
                                        just now

                                        Open Controls
                                    4. markmcr
                                      • 7 Years
                                      15 mins ago

                                      Auba price prediction?

                                      1. Begbie.
                                        • 8 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        9 I think.

                                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                                        • 3 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        10m

                                      3. Dynamic Duos
                                        • 9 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        9

                                      4. markmcr
                                        • 7 Years
                                        4 mins ago

                                        Was thinking 10 based on experience

                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          He won't be cheaper than Sterling, that is for sure.

                                      5. Krafty Werks
                                        • 7 Years
                                        3 mins ago

                                        8.5

                                    5. swervinho
                                      • 12 Years
                                      11 mins ago

                                      Gross or Trossard?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Jengkreng
                                          7 mins ago

                                          Same question

                                        • FOO FIGHTER
                                          • 3 Years
                                          7 mins ago

                                          I would go Gross

                                        • Jackson99
                                          • 6 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          Gross

                                      2. Hotdogs for Tea
                                        • 7 Years
                                        9 mins ago

                                        Haaland for £60 mill doesn't look like a bad deal now compared to all the crazy transfers ... basically swapped out Haaland for Sterling moment wise ... good business 🙂

                                        1. Begbie.
                                          • 8 Years
                                          4 mins ago

                                          Man City paid less for Haaland, KDB, Cancelo, Mahrez, Jesus, Gundogan, Dias, Ederson, Sane et al than what Man Utd paid for Harry Maguire.

                                        2. Hotdogs for Tea
                                          • 7 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          *money wise

                                        3. tangtastic
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 12 Years
                                          just now

                                          That's only because he had a release clause written into his contract.

                                          Without that he would've been double,.triple that

                                      3. zensum
                                        • 9 Years
                                        8 mins ago

                                        For this game week, pls Dalot or Saliba?
                                        I hv Cancelo and Koulibaly as the other two.

                                        Appreciate your help Thk you!

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Begbie.
                                          • 8 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          Dalot imo. More offensive threat imo.

                                        2. FOO FIGHTER
                                          • 3 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          Saliba

                                        3. Jackson99
                                          • 6 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          Saliba

                                        4. RICICLE
                                            just now

                                            Saliva

                                        5. Jackson99
                                          • 6 Years
                                          6 mins ago

                                          Good to go? Unsure whether to start Mitro over Neco or Walker

                                          Sanchez
                                          James Walker Neco Cancelo
                                          Gross Salah Martinelli Diaz
                                          Haaland Jesus

                                          Ward Mitro Saliba Andreas

                                        6. Tabasco
                                          • 11 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          Best mid 5.9 and under?

                                          1. RICICLE
                                              just now

                                              Aaronson?

                                          2. tangtastic
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 12 Years
                                            just now

                                            Who would you choose from:

                                            A) Robertson
                                            B) VvD

                                            Want an extra Liverpool def for eve/WOL

