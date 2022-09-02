FPL Gameweek 5 review: Sancho and Dalot deliver again

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Leicester City v Manchester United in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

Jadon Sancho’s (£7.3m) first-half goal was the difference for Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, as a fragile Leicester City succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Sancho’s winner – a slick finish after a clinical breakaway involving Marcus Rashford (£6.3m) – means that he has produced two goals in his last three appearances.

“I am very happy for Jadon Sancho. He scored many goals in pre-season, now also he scores against Liverpool and today. He is getting his rewards. But it was a team goal, how we built it up from the back. It was a transition moment, a good pass and finish.” – Erik ten Hag

United are now up to fifth in the table after their third win in a row and are making progress as they get to grips tactically with Erik ten Hag’s demands.

Indeed, since losing their two opening games in such disastrous fashion, they have hit back with an impressive home win over Liverpool and ground-out 1-0 wins at Southampton and Leicester.

That’s coincided with back-to-back clean sheets, with Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) the pick of their defenders. The right-back claimed maximum bonus for a second successive Gameweek on Thursday and has created more chances (nine) than any other United player this season.

“The defensive skill is the base for winning games. It makes you hard to beat. We have to stick to that. I know we can be better. We were already better than at Southampton. I am sure we will improve on that fact. Pressing also needs room for improvement.” – Erik ten Hag

Gameweek 6 sees United host Arsenal before their UEFA Europa League campaign gets underway next week.

As for Leicester, they have now suffered four straight Premier League defeats and failed to win any of their opening five matches.

In that time, they have conceded 11 goals – only Bournemouth have allowed more – and to make matters worse, have lost key centre-halve Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) to Chelsea.

The Foxes have surprisingly conceded fewer shots than Brighton and Hove Albion this season, but are giving up far too many big chances, as highlighted below.

Above: only Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have conceded more big chances than Leicester City this season

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping new signing Wout Faes (£4.5m), Reims player of the season last year, will help tighten them up.

So will Danny Ward’s (£4.0m) FPL owners, who have seen the budget ‘keeper average just 1.2 points per match across his five starts.

“We are disappointed with the goal. We were too open from the ball back – you have to close the game up in that moment. That’s the naivety within the squad. The players kept going and gave everything but we lacked that craft and quality in the final third. I know we had James Maddison back, but that is not enough. They gave everything but it wasn’t enough. Wardy [Danny Ward] has done great since coming in. When the ball goes back he needs angles from the centre-half and the centre-midfield player that can come back to pick the ball up, but when he chooses to clear it obviously he had to make sure he does that.” – Brendan Rodgers

“It is a poor start, that is the reality for us. We have circumstances that haven’t helped us, that is for sure. We won’t hide, I certainly won’t as it is my responsibility. We need to pick up our results. The window closing hopefully brings that focus and mentality back as one. We keep fighting. We just lack quality and we weren’t able to do anything about that in the window.” – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City XI (4-3-3): Ward; Justin, Ndidi, Evans, Thomas; Soumare, Tielemans (Iheanacho 76), Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy (Daka 87)

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga (Casemiro 59), Fernandes, Sancho (Ronaldo 68); Rashford (Fred 87)