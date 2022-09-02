FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, with the Gameweek 6 deadline at 11am BST on Saturday.

Five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, is back again to answer some of your pre-match posers over the next 60 minutes, whether you’re mulling over transfers, deliberating over the captaincy or anything in between.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.