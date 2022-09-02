724
Pro Pundits September 2

Who are the best Rodrigo replacements in FPL?

724 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser discusses the best replacements for Rodrigo, who is the most-sold player of the week.

It was only 30 minutes into the game against Everton when Rodrigo Moreno (£6.4m) had to be subbed off due to a dislocated shoulder. He’s going to be out for a while, as Jesse Marsch already told us:

“When it pops out, it’s about as good a case scenario as possible. That means that it doesn’t need surgery and hopefully, in 3-4 weeks, it can calm down. Maybe it takes a little bit longer, maybe it’s a little bit shorter, we will see. He feels good, he feels confident that he will be ready fairly soon, so we’re kind of targeting after the international break.” – Jesse Marsch

He was heavily owned in the game and a lot of FPL managers are looking for replacements – so let’s get right into the contenders.

Pascal Gross (£5.9m) / Leandro Trossard (£6.5m)

FPL Gameweek 2 differentials: Trossard, Johnson and Harrison

Brighton and Hove Albion have gone up a gear from the tail end of last season. Gross has started very well and his underlying numbers look encouraging. He’s behind only Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) for non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI) among all midfielders this season and has made a habit of getting into good goalscoring positions. He’s on a fair amount of set pieces too and is generally a bonus point-attracting machine as well. They play Leicester City and Bournemouth in the next two Gameweeks who are in the bottom six for expected goals conceded (xGC) this season. I also mention Leandro Trossard because he has recently moved further up the pitch due to Pervis Estupinan (£4.5m) slotting in at wing-back. Also, another factor is that Brighton have 113.5 hours of rest before their game against Leicester in Gameweek 6 while Leicester only have 64.5 hours. I do think this will be a factor.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m)

I hope this article helps you as I’ve tried to cite short and long-term options based on what your Wildcard usage seems like.

Good luck this Gameweek!

  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Who would you sell for fofana in near future?
    Would you?

    TAA Cancelo James Cucurella

    Leaning toward cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Cucurella as you don't need 3 Chelsea defenders

      Open Controls
    2. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Triple Chelsea def? I think double will be enough so maybe lose Cucurella if you really want Fofana.

      Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    some

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      chance that Fofana features.

      Open Controls
  3. Kaptenen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Aaronson (bre)
    B) Neco (BOU)
    C) Gabriel (mun)

    Open Controls
    1. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      not C

      Open Controls
    2. Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Suggestions? For now deciding between Saka -> Diaz; Saka and Perisic -> Sterling and Dalot; or Perisic -> Trippier

    Sanchez (Ward)

    TAA / Cancelo / Cucurella / Williams

    Salah / Martinelli / Saka / Gross

    Haaland / Jesus

    (Perisic, Andreas, Archer)

    Open Controls
    1. Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      1.1 ITB

      Open Controls
    2. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Get Trippier

      Open Controls
    3. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not sure on Sterling now that Chelsea signed Auba, would probably get Trippier as he looks like a great option gw8 --> 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah definitely getting him on wildcard anyway.

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Saka looks the obvious move but he'll score soon enough.

      Open Controls
  5. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Best Rodrigo replacement: Already have GroB and Martinelli

    A - Harrison
    B - Aaronson
    C - Bilva
    D - ASM

    Not interested in Zaha due to fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Is ASM fit?
      All good options

      Open Controls
    2. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      ASM in 2 weeks once fit

      Open Controls
    3. Yome
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I am considering Gordon, and use the cash elsewhere.
      Harrison is good, but I saw he plays too much on the wing.
      Zaha is my choice, he is fixture proof.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I like Gordon but not sure about his fixtures

        Open Controls
    4. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A) Rodrigo to Zaha
    B) Save ft (play Saliba)

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Yome
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Auba priced at 9.0.
    Soon a holy trinity of Haaland, Jesus, Auba?

    Open Controls
    1. DF
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I think I'd rather sterling than auba. And I reckon Jesus goes when arsenal start playing tougher opposition

      Open Controls
      1. Yome
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Sterling scored a couple of goals because he played centrally, as a false 9.
        Auba is proven in PL and playing under Tuchel again could be magic.

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Not interested in Auba at 9m. 8m and maybe I'd do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Yome
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Well the price makes sense, it could not be similar to Havertz. 1m less than Sterling is good.

        Open Controls
    3. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Think I might prefer Darwin for a shade cheaper but it will be interesting to see if Auba hits the ground running.

      Open Controls
      1. Yome
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Darwin is not a guaranteed started. Firmino is in great form and will give gim a run for his money

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I suspect that Klopp is waiting for Firmino to have a bad game so he can stick Darwin in again... but no rush to get him in. I think he might be a WC pick.

          Open Controls
    4. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Jesus Auba Haaland is Jah

      JAH Bless

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        jah warrior said

        trust the man Haaland
        Alvarez
        and Mitrovic

        Open Controls
    5. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Interested for sure. He’ll be on penalties for Chelsea too I’d guess?

      Open Controls
      1. Yome
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Jorginho still the pen taker but he may get less game with Zakaria lurking.

        Open Controls
  8. Eleven Hag
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Is there a case for starting Saliba over Martinelli?

    Manutd have been defending well since the Liverpool game and not exactly good at scoring goals, and also both teams must be tired.

    Open Controls
    1. Yome
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No, Arsenal will concede goals without Partey, Eleny, and Ramsdale is a doubt.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      you can make one.

      Personally i reckon Gabriel scores a header in a 2-2.

      Loads of benched points and moans incoming if this happens on Sunday afternoon!

      Open Controls
  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Foo fighter wrong again, Aubameyang 9m, for sure less than Sterling , 9m like I said Foo, back to bed

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Was pretty clear he'd be in the Jesus Darwin range

      Open Controls
  10. meechamspowders
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Hello, a little advice needed please. Do you think this is worth wildcarding?

    I do have two FTs and £1.1m itb

    Ramsdale, ward
    Cancelo, dias, James, Trent, neco
    Martinelli, gross, salah, Andreas, Harrison
    Haaland, greenwood, jesus

    Thought?

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Absolutely not. $ ITB, 2 FTs & a solid team. What don't you like about it?

      Open Controls
  11. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Pep says Haaland recovers well and him being taken off at 68 mins midweek suggests a start against villa right?

    NFO was like a training game for Haaland.

    He was camping inside the box with no running at all. Didnt had to break a sweat

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hat-trick of hat-tricks is there for the taking vs Gerrard's hapless Villa

      Open Controls
    2. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      He moves around constantly so that's not quite true. Yes, mainly in and around the 6 yard box but still.

      All that said, will probably start so more risk in not captaining than doing so.

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Didn’t Pep literally just say 12 days ago that Haaland won’t be able to play 3 games a week?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        He said a completely different thing today

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          he plays mind games.

          Pep saying Haaland recovers well at 22 makes a Villa benching more likely.

          imo.

          Don't mind being wrong and getting Haaland points too.

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          You don’t start a player thinking they will only play 60/70 minutes, City could be 2-0 down (unlikely as it is) with 30 minutes to go and then you think he’s going to take Haaland off? Then if he plays 90, he doesn’t start the Sevilla game

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I agree.

            and I'm fairly certain Pep wants to win in Spain and the Champions League first and foremost.

            Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        no ones listening now.

        for them, FPL is all that matters.

        Who cares about Sevilla? except Pep and the backroom crew.

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      how did he stay onside all game?

      Open Controls
    5. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Can't rule out the possibility that Pep is completely trolling us. Said he wouldn't play every 3 days and then started him. Would be classic for him to now say recovery isn't an issue and bench him.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        this!!

        Open Controls
      2. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  12. tobz102
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Odegaard to Martinelli on a free?
    Or punt elsewhere
    Arteta comments didn't sound that optimistic

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      He might be playing it down deliberately

      Open Controls
  13. Dan D
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Please help...

      Team :

      Raya
      AA Robo Cancelo James (hopefully will play ) N. Williams
      Martinelly Salah Gross
      Jesus Haaland

      bench
      ward andreas rodrigo (price will go down tonight) and Archer

      Please help...

      need to replace Rodrigo ( 6.3) . zero in the bank

      Would you

      1) go -4 for Robo and Rodrigo to some 4.5 defender and Diaz

      2) go -4 for Robo and Rodrigo to Zaha and 5ish defender

      3) Just Rodrigo so somebody below 6.5 ( already have martinelly and Gross )

      4) wait one week , roll transfer and do double transfer then ?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        2 with Saliba

        Got to look beyond 1 fixture too.

        Open Controls
        1. Dan D
            just now

            if it Zaha I can feet someone more expensive ...like tripper with better fixture....

            Open Controls
      2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Haaland captain, boom done

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Maverick!

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            59 mins ago

            if only there was another YouTube channel to depart such information.

            Open Controls
      3. Jet5605
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Can't decide between Harrison and Aaronson.

        Harrison seems to be on corner and set pieces which increases his assist chances but is not playing as central as Aaronson who is also cheaper.

        Open Controls
      4. Eleven Hag
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Having no Brighton against hapless Leister is worrying me.

        Would you get Trossard for Dasilva and bench Martinelli?

        Ederson
        Cancelo NWilliams TAA James
        Martinelli Sterling Diaz
        Jesus Haaland (c) Toney
        - Saliba Andreas Dasilva

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
      5. XABI 15
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Would you rather:

        Kane, VVD, Gibbs White or
        Jesus, TAA, Zaha

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Latter

          Open Controls
      6. Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        How long does it take the RMT tool to update based on previous fixtures? It's showing Rodrigo with high expected scores, Fofana as if he was nobody, et cetera. A bit frustrating

        Open Controls
      7. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Bench one for GW6:

        James
        Neco
        Mitrovic

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          Williams

          Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          Neco

          Open Controls
        3. Eleven Hag
          • 4 Years
          55 mins ago

          I would bench Mitro

          Open Controls
      8. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        TAA James Walker ( Neco Tripper)
        Is this correct bench and starting players ?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
      9. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        So a lot of people moving to a 343? I'm saving this week and will probably move to 343 next GW.

        Open Controls
      10. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Pep Guardiola on whether @ErlingHaaland influences his decision to stay longer at #ManCity: "I work for City, not for Erling. He doesn't work for me, he works for City..."

        [via @_joebray]

        Open Controls
      11. XABI 15
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Where would you find 1m here?

        Sanchez
        Trent Cancelo James
        Sterling Diaz Gross Martinellli
        Haaland Kane Alvarez

        Ward Neco Andreas Patterson

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          Kane to Mitrovic

          Open Controls
      12. McSlu
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        New GW, and another week completly stuck with what to do
        2FT, 0.0 ITB
        Sanchez (Iverson)
        TAA, James, Cancelo, Gabriel (Neco)
        Diaz, kulu, matinelli (andreas, colback)
        Kane, Jesus, Haaland

        Very stressful to not own Salah, but Kane also delivers so don't really wanna loose him either especially with Fulham up next.
        Maybe Cancelo to Trips, but I think a CS for cancelo are very likely against Villa.

        So what to do? Burn a transfer?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          don't burn.

          But Kane is likely the route to unlock your squad.

          Or Kulusevski to Zaha.

          Mind, you do have Sanchez so maybe burn it?

          Open Controls
      13. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Pep Guardiola on @ErlingHaaland: "One month ago he was a disaster because of what happened in the Community Shield. Now, he's going to break everything..."

        https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1565679465920962562?t=betODKjX_234wGxaCySzuA&s=19

        Open Controls
      14. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Expecting these comments from Pep in around 26 hours, after trolling everyone

        “You know the schedule, so so crazy, so many games, so much travel, we come here to Villa, then Tuesday we are in Seville, then Spurs”

        Open Controls
      15. Up the tics
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        A. Saliba out for James
        B. Diaz + Toney out for Zaha + Nunez
        C. Burn a transfer

        Sanchez
        TAA Cancelo Saliba
        KDB Diaz Martinelli Gross
        Haaland Jesus Toney

        2FT 1.5m itb

        Open Controls
        1. Up the tics
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Suggestions for other moves welcome

          Open Controls
      16. BadaBing
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Any Chelsea fans? Does Fofana start this weekend?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.