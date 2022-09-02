Who are the best Rodrigo replacements in FPL?

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts and own transfer plans.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser discusses the best replacements for Rodrigo, who is the most-sold player of the week.

It was only 30 minutes into the game against Everton when Rodrigo Moreno (£6.4m) had to be subbed off due to a dislocated shoulder. He’s going to be out for a while, as Jesse Marsch already told us:

“When it pops out, it’s about as good a case scenario as possible. That means that it doesn’t need surgery and hopefully, in 3-4 weeks, it can calm down. Maybe it takes a little bit longer, maybe it’s a little bit shorter, we will see. He feels good, he feels confident that he will be ready fairly soon, so we’re kind of targeting after the international break.” – Jesse Marsch

He was heavily owned in the game and a lot of FPL managers are looking for replacements – so let’s get right into the contenders.

Pascal Gross (£5.9m) / Leandro Trossard (£6.5m)

Brighton and Hove Albion have gone up a gear from the tail end of last season. Gross has started very well and his underlying numbers look encouraging. He’s behind only Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) for non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI) among all midfielders this season and has made a habit of getting into good goalscoring positions. He’s on a fair amount of set pieces too and is generally a bonus point-attracting machine as well. They play Leicester City and Bournemouth in the next two Gameweeks who are in the bottom six for expected goals conceded (xGC) this season. I also mention Leandro Trossard because he has recently moved further up the pitch due to Pervis Estupinan (£4.5m) slotting in at wing-back. Also, another factor is that Brighton have 113.5 hours of rest before their game against Leicester in Gameweek 6 while Leicester only have 64.5 hours. I do think this will be a factor.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m)

I hope this article helps you as I’ve tried to cite short and long-term options based on what your Wildcard usage seems like.

Good luck this Gameweek!