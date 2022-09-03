366
Scoreboard September 3

FPL Gameweek 6: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches all on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Ivan Toney (£7.1m) was the top-scoring player of the day with a Haaland-esque 17-point haul, while Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) and Harry Kane (£11.4m) made it six attacking returns in as many matches with goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Fulham.

Erling Haaland (£11.9m) hit the 10-goal mark after scoring in Manchester City’s draw with Aston Villa, meanwhile.

Budget defender Neco Williams (£4.1m) also popped up with an assist in Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, while Kieran Trippier (£5.1m) inched his way into second in the FPL defenders’ points table with another clean sheet.

They were rare success stories on a pretty grim day for well-owned FPL assets such as Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), Luis Diaz (£8.2m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£6.8m), Marc Cucurella (£5.2m), Reece James (£6.0m), Ivan Perisic (£5.6m), Dejan Kulusevski (£8.2m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Son Heung-min (£11.7m), who all blanked.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extraa detail, will follow.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Aston Villa1 – 1Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 0Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur2 – 1Fulham
Nottingham Forest2 – 3Bournemouth
Newcastle United0 – 0Crystal Palace
Chelsea2 – 1West Ham United
Brentford5 – 2Leeds United
Everton0 – 0Liverpool

  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Would you do this tonight before price rises? Or get rid of one of the city defence? 2FTs & 0.0itb

    Cucu/Robbo/Archer —> Trippier/Dalot/Mitrovic (-4)

    Ederson
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Cucu
    Salah Saka Martinelli Andreas
    Jesus Haaland

    Ward Neco Dasilva Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not fancy James?

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Maybe I’ll visit chelsea defence after the Liverpool game? Don’t fancy them to keep a CS in the next 2 (fulham/chelsea)

        Open Controls
        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Liverpool*

          Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
  2. WrightnBright
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ok random vote here please!
    Bored of my team name - Pride of SouthLondon, should I change to:

    A) Zaha days night
    B) Robertson’s Jam

    Yes my surname is Robertson!

    Open Controls
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Silicon Vialli
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      50/50

      Open Controls
    4. Third Eye Vision
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Robertson’s Jam is an excellent name.

      Open Controls
  3. bitars
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Got 2FT and not so much to do as I keep faith in Trent and Salah.
    Should I change Henderson to Pope or Sanchez?

    2FT 1,0 ITB
    Henderson, (Ward)
    Trent, Cancelo, James, Saliba, (Neco)
    Salah, Martinelli, Diaz, (Andreas, Soumare)
    Haaland, Jesus, Toney

    Open Controls
    1. bitars
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sorry James is Cucu, both useless anyway, so could change him to Tripper also.

      Open Controls
  4. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Best Rodrigo replacement for 6.5m?

    A. Trossard
    B. Sinistera
    C. MGW
    D. Gross
    E. Rashford
    F. Someone else

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      ASM?

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best Mendy replacement? Can't be ederson. Am very tempted by Pope? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pope or Sanchez I think

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not much in it between Pope & Sanchez. Would go Pope as he's a differential

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Pope

      Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    I was considering TAA to Trippier for 4 days because I had a bad feeling about the Merseyside derby... but of course I didn't pull the trigger. And now another wasted opportunity annoys the hell out of me. Indecisiveness really is a killer in this game. Less thinking, more doing from now on and that's it I guess.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Can just as easily blow up in your face

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This. He would've kept a cleanie if Pickford took the goal kick quicker lol.

        Open Controls
    2. Slouch 87
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hindsight observations are the easiest to make and the hardest to believe.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        just now

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/09/03/learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-fpl-managers-5/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25294855

        That's my post from today. I can't share other proofs because FFS only shows the user's last 20 comments.

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I am, planning this for free, Trent & Taylor > Tripps & Toney

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Defender for next two?
    Worth looking past Trippier?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Dalot?

      Open Controls
  8. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    -4

    Perisic / Kulu / Archer

    to

    Trippier / ASM (6.7) / Mitrovic

    Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    KDB owners holding?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah.

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      yes. Not sure if I was WCing though...

      Think I'd still keep even then

      Open Controls
    3. Emiliano Sala
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I’m selling for salah
      Will not own KDB again.

      Open Controls
      1. veedub1989
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Am I missing something?

        Open Controls
        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah he is always tired and not willing to go forward or near the box
          Not worth his price

          Open Controls
          1. Emiliano Sala
            • 6 Years
            just now

            And awful fixtures coming
            Must sell imo

            Open Controls
      2. Valar(Keith)
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        What happened to him?

        Open Controls
      3. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Say what?

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ta.

      Might downgrade Trent to Tripps instead

      Open Controls
    5. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Best player in the league, simples.

      Open Controls
    6. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Want to do kdb to sterling but I'm indecisive

      Open Controls
    7. kolejorz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  10. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA James Robbo*** Cancelo
    Salah gross martinelli rodrigo***
    Jesus haaland

    Subs ward n.williams archer Andreas

    2ft 0.5 itb.... really need to shift robbo and rodrigo I think. In also happy to take-4 if helps improve my team, maybe to get toney in?

    Open Controls
  11. Warbling Wendy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nice one 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch 87
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      You'll be glad you missed it. Pool played like 11 strangers meeting on a football pitch for the first time. Darwin is probably the best Pool attacking pick currently

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Does it matter with mitro Toney Kane & obviously Haaland killing it

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch 87
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Of course it does. The past is done.

        Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Darwin was getting in dangerous positions and had few shots, in my opinion he'll score 20+ this season.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        PL goals or FPL points? 😉

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          😉

          I really think he can deliver, especially when at end of TAA crosses.

          Open Controls
      2. Digital-Real
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        20+ goals in 32 games?
        That'll be something. Which also makes Salah surplus to requirements in FPL

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Bookmark it and call me out in May if I'm wrong.

          Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Liverpool 23 shots at goal, 8 on target, hit the post twice and Pickford was superman.

      Liverpool's attack, once it has clicked is going to rip defences apart.

      Open Controls
  12. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Nice surprise I thought I was on 28 points for the week so far but it’s 37 yay

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nice one 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nice

      Open Controls
  13. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Avetage points this GW 30?

    That is rotten haha

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      *Average

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Big boys haven’t played yet

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch 87
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Brighton ?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Jesus, Martinelli & co

          Open Controls
          1. Slouch 87
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Lol. As if I meant it. Wake up !

            Open Controls
  14. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    I definitely got away with my small at the back team today, what should I change with 2 FTs? Is it ime to downgrade Salah?

    Sanchez
    Perisic Trippier Saliba
    Salah KDB Martinelli Gross
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    (Iversen Andreas Neco Patterson)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      It is.

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Last week was time to downgrade Salah. Now is still good to do it IMO

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No re: Salah

      Open Controls
  15. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cucurella has to go right?

    TAA Cancelo Trippier Cucurella* Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Been an awful investment. Blame myself though. Knew Chelsea would be poor this season.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      What did he do wrong and how did he do it in such a short space of time?

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Chelsea pants at the back and I reckon Chilwell comes in for him now

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          They were poor today. Tuchel could fix that sometime. He scares me so I'd say them lads will try harder.

          Open Controls
  16. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Well done on the title Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Unbelievable

      Open Controls
    2. Slouch 87
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Title of what ?

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      😉

      Open Controls
    4. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Joker

      Open Controls
  17. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Dare I bench cancelo vs Tottenham? Play saliba

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Well Saliba has to start

      Open Controls
    2. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Tough one but for CS potential I would go Saliba

      Open Controls
  18. Hattrick Harry
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    3 to go and green arrows with 62p, got lucky with my wc to get pope, trippier and toney in.

    Open Controls
    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Humble brag

      Open Controls
  19. Valar(Keith)
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone else with 2 FTs and TAA, James, Salah.. yet still want to give them all one more chance. I may atleast swap one of the defenders for Tripps post the UCL matches but currently im pretty happy just sticking

    Open Controls
    1. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Trippier is phenomenal value

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yup. Only route to him for me is for one of them. I don't want want to get rid of Saliba or my perfect bench of neco and Patterson lol

        Open Controls
    2. Slouch 87
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same boat but I've got Cucarella too.
      TAA is a season keeper
      James against Fulham keeping.
      2. DA Minnion (Former great

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Easy swap out for Cucu to trips then at the least

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch 87
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Already own Trippier !

          Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am holding Salah for now.

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm probably going to be the last guy on here holding him ie until all hope dies and he falls to 12.7 after a string of 2 pointers. Son at spurs was pretty good today. If he drops further i may be tempted. Gives me one more team to watch too

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have James in FPL and UCL and keeping until something goes drastically wrong or an heir to his throne is annointed!

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I think il just hold onto James. 0.8 to Trippier isn't much savings for me to change my team. 2.3 saved with taa to Trippier though would let me get a big upgrade on gross in a few weeks

        Open Controls
  20. D.r.a.c.o
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best mid upto 7.2m?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    2. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    3. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Zaha

      Open Controls
  21. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is WCing this team too kneejerky

    Henderson Ward

    TAA James Walker Cucurella Williams

    Salah Gundogan Diaz Gross Peirera

    Haaland Jesus Greenwood

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes. U could downgrade Gundo and upgrade Greenwood easily enough. I used my WC gw3 and absolutely regret doing so.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hold it everyone is struggling with the original template

      Open Controls
  22. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Fed up with Chelsea double up in defence and can’t see a CS for them in next two. Will likely WC in GW9 but who to switch Cucurella to for next two GW’s? Up to £5.1m to spend.

    Ederson
    Trent - Cancelo - James - Cucu - Trippier
    Salah - Diaz - Martinelli
    Jesus - Haaland

    Subs: Iversen; Andreas, Reed, Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Brighton defender

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Having one is bad enough. I'm looking at you craparella.

      Open Controls
    3. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Brighton defender..Estup…

      Open Controls
  23. Ninja Škrtel
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    chills at Wembley right now.

    Open Controls
  24. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is this crazy?

    Trent & Taylor > Tripps & Toney for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably not no

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes my thinking also, Chelsea, City, Pool really struggling - today’s result aren’t a one off. Will give me full playing 15.

        Open Controls
  25. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Looking for MID and FWD combo for 13.5m. Any suggestions? Selling Gundo and Archer.

    2FT
    Sanchez
    TAA James Cancelo
    Salah Gross xxxxx Martinelli
    Jesus Haaland xxxxx
    (Ward Dunk Andreas Neco)

    Open Controls
  26. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play James or Saliba?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      James

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Both

      Open Controls
  27. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone considering a punt on Sterling?
    Great fixtures coming up and looks nailed on.
    Can be frustrating at times but have a feeling he might come good

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not sure he is worth it with Chelseas awful form

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He won't.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If I sell Salah then I may consider Sterling

      Open Controls

