FPL Gameweek 6: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches all on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Ivan Toney (£7.1m) was the top-scoring player of the day with a Haaland-esque 17-point haul, while Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) and Harry Kane (£11.4m) made it six attacking returns in as many matches with goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Fulham.

Erling Haaland (£11.9m) hit the 10-goal mark after scoring in Manchester City’s draw with Aston Villa, meanwhile.

Budget defender Neco Williams (£4.1m) also popped up with an assist in Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, while Kieran Trippier (£5.1m) inched his way into second in the FPL defenders’ points table with another clean sheet.

They were rare success stories on a pretty grim day for well-owned FPL assets such as Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), Luis Diaz (£8.2m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£6.8m), Marc Cucurella (£5.2m), Reece James (£6.0m), Ivan Perisic (£5.6m), Dejan Kulusevski (£8.2m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Son Heung-min (£11.7m), who all blanked.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extraa detail, will follow.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre: