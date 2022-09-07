FPL news: Tuchel sacked by Chelsea

The second Premier League managerial casualty of 2022/23 was confirmed this morning as Chelsea announced that they had parted company with Thomas Tuchel.

The dismissal comes in the wake of the Blues’ disappointing UEFA Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last night.

Chelsea had also lost to Southampton and Leeds United on the domestic front this season, while they were fortunate to claim victory over West Ham United in Gameweek 6.

A statement from the Chelsea board read:

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. “Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. “There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

It was 100 matches and out for Tuchel, who marked a century of games in charge of Chelsea in Croatia on Tuesday.

He had won 60 of those fixtures, with a Champions League success in 2020/21 the high point of his tenure. Three domestic cup finals were reached, while the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup were also won in 2021.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR CHELSEA IN FPL?

The Blues are in action in the lunchtime kick-off in Gameweek 7, making the short trip to Craven Cottage to meet fellow west London club Fulham.

Tuchel’s former charges then entertain Liverpool in Gameweek 8.

Gameweeks 9-12 are probably the best time to pounce on any Chelsea assets should there be an uplift in their displays and results upon the new managerial appointment, as some stiffer tests follow before the World Cup.

BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR NEXT CHELSEA MANAGER

Source: PaddyPower

Graham Potter is the early bookies’ favourite to take over, although the usually reliable David Ornstein said that “nobody is waiting in the wings as a replacement and the interim coaching staff will take charge for the next couple of days”.

Chelsea are, however, hoping to appoint a new coach quickly, potentially even before Gameweek 7.

THINGS TO WATCH OUT FOR IN FPL

STARTING FORMATION

Tuchel opted for a wing-back system for most of his tenure, so the preferred formation of the incoming manager will be worth assessing.

We’ve been so used to seeing Reece James (£6.0m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) handed license to get forward as wing-backs in Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 but would, for instance, the move to a back four curb their attacking instincts?

NO MORE TUCHEL TINKERING?

One of the most infuriating features of Tuchel’s regime was his predilection for rotation – not that he is alone there in the English top flight.

In all honesty, it’s difficult to see whoever takes charge not chopping and changing to some extent, with Chelsea in action twice a week, every week, from now until the World Cup.

BARGAINS UNLEASHED?

It’s not just preferred formation we’re interested in but also favoured personnel.

Tuchel’s successor may have their own ideas as to which players should be handed more meaningful game-time.

In the form of Christian Pulisic (£5.7m), Hakim Ziyech (£5.7m) and Armando Broja (£5.3m), the Blues have some budget FPL assets who were peripheral under Tuchel who could now be handed a fresh lease of life under a new regime.

Could Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) also get more of a look-in, given Edouard Mendy‘s (£4.9m) recent struggles?