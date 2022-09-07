354
News September 7

FPL news: Tuchel sacked by Chelsea

The second Premier League managerial casualty of 2022/23 was confirmed this morning as Chelsea announced that they had parted company with Thomas Tuchel.

The dismissal comes in the wake of the Blues’ disappointing UEFA Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last night.

Chelsea had also lost to Southampton and Leeds United on the domestic front this season, while they were fortunate to claim victory over West Ham United in Gameweek 6.

A statement from the Chelsea board read:

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. 

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. 

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. 

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

It was 100 matches and out for Tuchel, who marked a century of games in charge of Chelsea in Croatia on Tuesday.

He had won 60 of those fixtures, with a Champions League success in 2020/21 the high point of his tenure. Three domestic cup finals were reached, while the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup were also won in 2021.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR CHELSEA IN FPL?

The Blues are in action in the lunchtime kick-off in Gameweek 7, making the short trip to Craven Cottage to meet fellow west London club Fulham.

Tuchel’s former charges then entertain Liverpool in Gameweek 8.

Gameweeks 9-12 are probably the best time to pounce on any Chelsea assets should there be an uplift in their displays and results upon the new managerial appointment, as some stiffer tests follow before the World Cup.

BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR NEXT CHELSEA MANAGER

Source: PaddyPower

Graham Potter is the early bookies’ favourite to take over, although the usually reliable David Ornstein said that “nobody is waiting in the wings as a replacement and the interim coaching staff will take charge for the next couple of days”.

Chelsea are, however, hoping to appoint a new coach quickly, potentially even before Gameweek 7.

THINGS TO WATCH OUT FOR IN FPL

STARTING FORMATION

Tuchel opted for a wing-back system for most of his tenure, so the preferred formation of the incoming manager will be worth assessing.

We’ve been so used to seeing Reece James (£6.0m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) handed license to get forward as wing-backs in Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 but would, for instance, the move to a back four curb their attacking instincts?

NO MORE TUCHEL TINKERING?

One of the most infuriating features of Tuchel’s regime was his predilection for rotation – not that he is alone there in the English top flight.

In all honesty, it’s difficult to see whoever takes charge not chopping and changing to some extent, with Chelsea in action twice a week, every week, from now until the World Cup.

BARGAINS UNLEASHED?

It’s not just preferred formation we’re interested in but also favoured personnel.

Tuchel’s successor may have their own ideas as to which players should be handed more meaningful game-time.

In the form of Christian Pulisic (£5.7m), Hakim Ziyech (£5.7m) and Armando Broja (£5.3m), the Blues have some budget FPL assets who were peripheral under Tuchel who could now be handed a fresh lease of life under a new regime.

Could Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) also get more of a look-in, given Edouard Mendy‘s (£4.9m) recent struggles?

  1. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Early thoughts chaps? 1 FT and 1.4 ITB.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Gabriel, Walker, Cucurella
    Salah, Diaz, Martinelli,
    Haaland, Jesus

    (Ward, Andreas, Dasilva, Plange)

    Thinking Dasilva -> Macallister, probably benching Walker. Then assess Salah/Walker/Cucurella next week?

    Cheers

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have a similar team and plan to WC in 8. So I'd do something like Da Silva > Aaronson and WC in 8 but you might have a different WC plan.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers - hadn't considered Aaronson, he seems a better option and also good fixtures. I caved and went WC a few weeks ago after a difficult start (1.5M). I'm still not sure what to do with Salah either way and that'll be key.

  2. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Chelsea just spunked 272m on Tuchel players including Auba & then sack him…

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1567451200064262145

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Reminds me of the PSG exit

        When your career involves working with/for people, talent only gets you so far. Personality does the rest

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          You need some luck too - only a very few survive for 10+ years at the very top. Even people like Ancelotti have to have several nibbles when at clubs like Real. Fergie was just a one-off.

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      good players came in though, they just need a fresh start and a new coach to come in and those players under the right system would be incredible.

      1. Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        and fresh ideas .. TT's 3-4-3 isn't working

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Owner wants to interfere too much.

      Tuchel won the Champions League and more in 100 games.

      This may not turn out well for Chelsea.

    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      They are not Tuchel players, they are Chelsea players and will most likely be there after the next Chelsea manager leaves the club.

    5. FFSbet.com
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Potter would be great

  3. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Should I captain Sterling now?

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Of course. Triple even.

  4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    What price is Juergen Klinsmann as next manager?

    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      nein to one

  5. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who are player you gamble on them this GW ??
    I choose Sinisterra & Mitro

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I like those choices

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hmm Mitro is no gamble. He plays he scores.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        🙁

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Have a semi for sini this weekend myself

  6. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gundo:
    a. Play vs Tot
    b. Transfet to Rash/Tross/Gross/Sini
    c. Bench and play Dalot vs CRY

  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    I am already seeing how I can fit Chilli into my team with Reece just in case Chelsea turn the corner GW7.

    Which is the best 4.3 mid?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Elneny is your only option

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      How many 4.3 mids are there?

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Three…

        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          I'm still perplexed that he's even asked this. I guess the best one is the one who has the prettiest coloured shirt.

        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Wait. What? That's swift

          It usually takes a bit longer to get to three 4.3 mids. It's like having three 3.8 defs by now

          Must be because of the exploits of Dasilva and then Andreas, with a stable template meaning people have spare FTs or need to push the funds up top

  8. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Seems like the players werent happy with Tuchel so I expect your usual immediate bounce when a manager leaves

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      He did seem to revert to the Mourinho style in the last few weeks of criticising player attitudes and mentality after losses and having little else to say, with it getting progressively worse with each loss

      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Publically criticising the modern ego maniac footballer, is a ticking time bomb for struggling managers

      2. boc610
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        so chelsea players lost faith in tuchel and his methods, how often has this happened over the years? AVB , Sarri, Lampard others im sure? are they really that precious and easy to lose in the changing room? Everyone knew Tuchel's style of management before he arrived and I clearly remember the players singing his praises in post match interviews after he took over lampard.

        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Its a fickle business

          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            indeed

  9. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Could you please rank them post WC GW8,
    A. Martinelli
    B. Rashford
    C. Bernardo Silva
    D. ASM
    E. JWP
    I need three of them into my WC team with my threemiums Kane, Sarah and haarland
    Cheers

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Same order you have, I think

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      just now

      As you’re a member, have a look at Premium Tools > Rate My Team > Players, and choose the starting and ending weeks you like

  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Mitrovic a better pick than Jesus?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      So far yes, but too early to know for sure.

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes am doing it Friday night
      Jesus > Mitro

    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Find out after the Everton game I guess. I'm doing Jesus to Mitro if Jesus doesn't do much fpl wise

    5. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      after 6 weeks,6 more points and 1.3 less,so on points of evidence yes,but a jesus haul will cause much pain if you are without.

    6. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's gonna start scoring braces and hattricks from next week. Known flat track bully. 50 goal involvements in the Championship tells u all u need to know.

    7. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe yes, maybe no. But 1.3m to reinvest somewhere will come in handy for sure. I honestly think that Saka could cover him and end up with similar points as Jesus at the end of the season, especially if he's #1 penalty taker. Because of that reason/prediction I believe, I could take a gamble, go without him and buy Mitrovic.

  11. Valentina
      11 mins ago

      I've transferred out Salah for Antony, basically out of sheer boredom.

      Now lots of us have spare cash and transfers, I've also decided to play with both Sanchez and Pope alternating fixtures. They dovetail quite nicely to regularly avoid difficult games.

      1. TKC07
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Sounds familiar.. are you a Chelsea board member? Lol

    • TKC07
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kepa's first game of the season and sacks Manager..!! What a guy.. :-;

    • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Potter at Chelsea = Moyes at United

    • Naby K8a
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ted Lasso new Chelsea head coach. Boehly crucial in move. HERE WE GO!

    • Lallana
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bench Dalot, Cancelo or Trippier?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wouldn't want to bench any of them. But if I had to probably Dalot.

        1. Lallana
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thanks.

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dalot

      3. Boly Would
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah Dalot of those

    • nmnj02
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      2 FTs to burn.
      A)Downgrade James to Malacia to get KDB for Gundo, (already have Haaland and Dalot)
      B) Salah to KDB direct swap

    • Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rashford, Trossard, Aribo or Sinisterra(or Aaronson/Harrison) gonna score more this gw? (one week punt before WC)

      1. Boly Would
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sinisterra or Trossard this week I reckon

    • Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      0.1 short of Cancelo & Dasilva to Trippier & Rashford :/

      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Dasilva failed owners and never got that second price rise. Dammit.

        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He had trap written all over him

    • mvtaylor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Re: Chelsea/Tuchel - lmao

      Re: UEFA Fantasy:

      Bench one of - Pavard (Inter away), Reinildo (Porto home), Tavares (Spurs away)
      Bench one of - Mane (Inter away), Bergwijn (Rangers home), Nunez (Napoli away), Kvaratskhelia (Liverpool home)

      Leaning to Tavares and Nunez being the ones I bench. My lowest points from the Tuesday games by positions were 7 from my GK and 9 from my defender which I'm 100% banking, then 5 from my midfielders/forwards which I don't think I'm going to gamble with. Haaland (c) as well which I also think I'll stick with.

    • PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Tuchel gone. Hallelujah!

    • PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Conte having a proper laugh right now

      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Dont worry, he will be gone by the time this season ends.

    • Lallana
      • 8 Years
      just now

      What week are you planning on wildcarding?

