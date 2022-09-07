230
Champions League September 7

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review + Wednesday captaincy tips

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) got underway on Tuesday evening, along with the official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game, you may not know that you can still make changes to your UCL Fantasy team ahead of Wednesday’s ties.

Not only can you substitute in any players on your bench that haven’t yet played (at the expense of a player who may have blanked on Tuesday) but you can also change your captain. Again, your nominated new skipper must have a Wednesday fixture.

Here, FPLReactions takes a look at the best armband options for tonight’s fixtures and looks back on Tuesday’s action.

MAKE CHANGES TO YOUR UCL FANTASY TEAM HERE

Best Wednesday captains

The standout captaincy pick has to be Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona. The new-look attack seems to be effective for the Spanish side and leading the forward-line is this man. The 40%-owned £11m striker faces a home match against Plzen this evening. With five goals in his last three matches, the Polish hitman seems to be finding his feet at his new club.

For those that do not own Lewandowski, a representative of the Spurs or Ajax attacks could also be a good alternative. Both face teams who, although in good form, have questionable competition within their leagues and for that reason could both concede heavily. 

How many managers want to change their captain is another question: well-backed options like Erling Haaland (£11.0m) and Kylian Mbappe (£11.0m) hit double-digit hauls last night, so there will be few willing to risk losing those returns by rolling the dice on an even bigger score from Lewandowski or another Wednesday-night option.

TUESDAY SCOUT NOTES

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea

The early kick-off saw a shock defeat for heavy favourites Chelsea. Although dominant in possession, the Blues failed to convert that into anything offensively significant. This meant that key Chelsea assets Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) and Reece James (£6.0m) didn’t register a return. 

£6m midfielder Arijan Ademi managed to claim player of the match, taking his tally to six points.

Dortmund v Copenhagen 

Dortmund eased to the three points here in their 3-0 victory. Many UCL Fantasy managers went into this tie with plenty of assets and were rewarded. £4.5m defender Raphael Guerreiro hit the biggest return with his 13 points. The defender managed a goal and a clean sheet.

Other top performers were £7.0m midfielder Jude Bellingham (11 points) and the popular £7.5m midfielder Marco Reus (nine points), both of whom managed to score.

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa

The Portuguese side were firm favourites for this match and that became apparent as the match progressed. Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos (£9.0m) was highlighted as a top differential within the UCL Fantasy community but came away with zero points. The Portuguese attacker received a yellow card and came off after 45 minutes, to the disappointment of his backers.

The standout performance came from Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo (£5.0m). The attacking defender hit top form during the game, collecting a whopping 20 points. Those points consisted of his goal scored, assist created, clean sheet and player of the match award.

Salzburg v Milan

In a tightly contested meeting, the Austrian side finished the match in a well-earned 1-1 draw against Milan. The standout points returner was midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers (£6.5m), who hit 10 via his goal and player of the match award. 

In addition, heavily owned Milan forward Rafael Leao (£8.5m) rewarded his owners with a five-point return for his assist.

Celtic v Real Madrid 

Real Madrid started off slow but grew into the match. The Spanish side won the tie 3-0 but it wasn’t all good news: the heavily owned and widely captained Karim Benzema (£11.0m) failed to make it past the 30th minute after his injury.

Scorers and midfielders in the game Eden Hazard (£8.0m), Luka Modric (£7.0m) and Vinicius Junior (£10.0m) all hit eight points or more. Defender Dani Carvajal (£5.5m) also impressed, his nine-point tally coming from an assist and a clean sheet.

Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk 

Home side Leipzig were favourites coming into the match against the Ukrainian outfit. That, however, was quickly forgotten after Shakhtar Donetsk finished the game with a 4-1 win. Taking the bulk of the UCL Fantasy points was £5m midfielder Marian Shved. His 17 points came from two goals and the player of the match award.

17%-owned midfielder Christoper Nkunku (£9.0m) had high expectations from his owners. The attacking Frenchman appeared lively in the final third but could not convert that into points.

Sevilla v Man City

English side Man City dismantled the Spanish strugglers 4-0. The away team came into Matchday 1 as a team to target for the first round and they made good on that. The big performances came from defenders Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) and Ruben Dias (£6.0m), who both hit 15 and 14 points for their two assists and goal respectively. Both also came away with the clean sheet to top up their points total.

51% owned Erling Haaland (£11.0m) found the net twice, resulting in 10 points.  

Paris v Juventus

The home side stormed the first half with their two goals in the first 22 minutes. Juventus responded with a goal of their own, but it wasn’t enough to take any points away from the match.

Top performer, £11m forward Kylian Mbappe, collected an impressive 13 points. This tally included two goals scored and a player of the match award. 

230 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Hello, never played UCL fantasy properly so no idea what i'm doing. This is the team:

    Diogo Costa

    Guerreiro - Chilwell - Mendes - Reinildo

    J.Mario - Mane - Vinicius

    Haaland - Lewandowski - Neymar

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Ello Biff. What's your bench like? I'll give you beginners' advice since you seem to be asking for it.... Your bench should be much stronger than in FPL to make use of the substitution window. Usually you'll want to make at least 2 subs to replace players who've blanked the first night. This also enables you to make more punty picks for the 1st half of each matchday, knowing you can replace them. Getting the balance of your squad right, with strong captaincy options both days and a flexible bench, is the big difference from FPL

      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Bench is the cheapest possible fodder. The substitution window adds a new element to the game, i like it. will try to balance the squad when i wildcard

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Also FYI most players use the chips up front - Limitless (i.e. Free Hit) GW2, WC GW3. Because 5 & 6 see too much rotation, and 3 & 4 fixtures are the same so you can usually WC then roll FT.

  2. bravery_d
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A Saliba
    B Trippier
    C Cancello
    D Jesus
    E Martinelli

    At the mo I'm on Cancello first bench which seems wrong

    Thanks

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got to be A followed by B

      That’s my bench anyhow

  3. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    David Ornstein @David_Ornstein
    Chelsea meeting Graham Potter this afternoon with view to naming him as head coach. Brighton understood to have granted permission for talks after CFC indicated readiness to pay release clause + Potter gave blessing to discussions

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Didn't know Potter was a pastor as well

      1. lilmessipran
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        What exactly does "blessing to discussions" mean here? Surely there is a better way to phrase that

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          i think it means Potter is 99% ready to take over

      2. Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        CHE will have mason & potter (& pastor) to build the team

  4. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Guess I'll get Reece James back in for the post sacking bounce

  5. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who looks the best 2nd premium from next week for the next few
    A) Salah (che, BHA, ars, mci)
    B) Kane (LEI, ars, bha, EVE)

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am on a WC and leaning towards Son ..City game and beyond is his time to shine really

    3. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B. Kane has a really good record v Leicester.

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        And against us (unfortunately)!!

        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah I was going to mention that one but decided not to 🙂

  6. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    What’s everyone doing with Kyle Walker?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Waiting for the presser to see if there is an update on how long he is likely out for.

    2. OLLY G
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Selling this week for Gabriel or Trippier.

    3. CYN
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sold for Trippier

  7. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    I was going to sell Cucurella but with the Potter news maybe I'll keep.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Potter news? Signed? Or there is no news yet?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Looks inevitable. Probably be announced late tonight or tomorrow.

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Good news for Chelsea I think

          1. BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Great appointment if they get him. I wanted him at Spurs when Mourinho left.

        2. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I think its a great appointment. Would have preferred if Tuchel stayed!

  8. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    So are people all still planning on WCing next week? If not when are you targeting?

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      GW9 maybe. Get Ramsdale, Jesus and maybe Salah gone.

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Chelsea have thrown a spanner in the works for me - want a bit longer to assess now.
      Also, despite last GW, I'm not unhappy with my template team and can get what I want with a couple of hits.
      I may just sit on my WC until something unexpected pops up.

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Gwk9

  9. Rash
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Roll a transfer?

    Start trippier or Gabriel?

    Sanchez
    Trent James cancelo trippier
    Salah zaha groß martinelli
    Jesus Haaland

    Ward Gabriel Andreas greenwood

    1ft 0.2itb

  10. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    Estupinan Robbo James Dias Cancelo
    Salah Gundogan Martinelli (Andreas DaSilva)
    Jesus Kane (Archer)

    1FT, 0.3£ ITB

    What would you do?

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'd save - Robbo for Tripps next week

  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    "John and Kyle are injured," Guardiola said.

    "He [Stones] arrived this morning feeling good.

    "We are lucky Akanji is here, that's why the club moved quick and we brought in players in this position.

    "John and Nathan [Ake] are not quite reliable right now week in, week out. But it is what it is.

    "With this incredible schedule, the players cannot sustain this demanding scenario for a long time."

    https://mancity.com/news/mens/pep-guardiola-erling-haaland-sevilla-manchester-city-63798001

    Is it time for two new cheap City defenders as solid options?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gomez is dirt cheap

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Gomez dirt cheap attacking fullback is right up my alley.

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      It's why I started with Ederson. Him and Cancelo, who is bullet-proof.

    3. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I don't understand what you're suggesting and why...?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Gomez and Akanji

        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Short-term if you have a WC, maybe, but fixtures are not desirable. Prefer Trippier and United FBs I think.

        2. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          They are not nailed though unless you have good bench cover

    4. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Get Kane in

  12. Deul0fail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    It's that time of the year in which it's useful to mention whether you have a WC (and when you might intend to use it) if looking for advice, as it would affect most of the advice you get in return. Don't trust any advice you get from someone who doesn't ask 😉

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Agree!

      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        I scroll past most RMTs because I don't want to commit to a thread by asking for the extra necessary information about chips, money ITB, bench, planning, etc. Amazed that people don't think this is important or essential, depending on the question(s) at hand.

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Can confirm I have a WC. Use it daily. Needs advice how to use it on cold winter mornings. Thanks in advance.

      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Carpet the seat

  13. Herogrows
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Potter you Rotter what have you done,
    You’re killing off Brighton and you think it’s quite fun!!!

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Brightons the right'un
      But Chelsea is hell, see

  14. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Chelsea are preparing the contract proposal for Graham Potter as main priority will be discussing on long-term project

    ▫️ Potter is considered main favourite as new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel, meeting scheduled to discuss the project.

    ▫️ Mauricio Pochettino is now waiting for Chelsea to decide, he’s available and open but Potter is clear favourite.

    ▫️ Brighton gave the green light for Chelsea to discuss with Potter and will discuss with CFC on compensation/clause right after.

    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      long-term project 😆

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think this is the third long-term project since Lampard joined...

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      It is Pot time!

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah, pot time is a good time

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Where's Zidane?

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He’s waiting to take over France after the World Cup.

        The compo to Brighton is 16M, a fraction of the cost of a mediocre player.

  15. Zilla
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gomez might be the new meta here

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Why?

  16. Deul0fail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Potch and Potts should team up and form Pottercino. When one is losing the dressing room, the other takes over a little and keeps the ball rolling on a joint forward plan. They can also sell Pottercino coffees for that extra dollar.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bad cop, good cop routine

  17. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Really didn't think Potter would want to go to a club as volatile as Chelsea but looks like I was wrong, although I'm still aware that them being in talks doesn't mean he'll definitely go but it's fairly likely you'd think. Wonder what Brighton will do now, will be very hard to find a replacement of his ilk. In FPL terms anyone that's just punted on Brighton assets must be feeling a bit hard done by especially with the news about the Palace game

    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maybe depends on talks about the long-term project. He's in a pretty strong position to walk away if he's not convinced. Ultimately, if he gets the sack and a nice payout, he will still have the respect of the football world, and jobs will become available to him.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It's a disaster for Brighton.
        With a new regime, they can convince him they really do have a long-term project in mind, and they do. They bought loads of young players for silly money, players Tuchel was never interested in.
        Potter knows Brighton have hit a ceiling and at Chelsea the sky's the limit, plus a year or two of managing inflated egos will set him up nicely for the England job.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      If it goes on.

      Will have to be moved to Monday night and not sure if that is possible with ITB.
      ~
      https://www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/industrial-action

      97% travel there by public transport

  18. Up the tics
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Dalot
    KDB - Diaz - Martinelli - Gros
    Haaland - Jesus - Toney

    What to do here, have 2ft. Ideally want rid of lpool assets and Jesus but doesn't seem sensible as both teams have good fixtures. Any suggestions I have 1.8m itb

  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Lewandowski (c)

    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same. Twisted for fun 🙂

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Gl

  20. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Saliba
    B) Dalot

    1. Up the tics
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dalot, more chance of attacking returns

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      See if Gomez starts GW7.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        He will play Champions league and Walker league

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Pep said Walker is injured.

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            That was for yesterday

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Go.ez played well. So did Cancelo at RB.

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 3 Years
                just now

                *m

                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Like I say Walker will get the league games

  21. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1567532385889140737

    Wolves' appeal against Diego Costa's work permit refusal has been accepted

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Grim fixtures though

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      He'll be cr4p, but so much fun.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Red cards

  22. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Which team is better?

    A)
    Pope
    Walker / TAA / Dalot
    Salah / Martinelli / Sterling / GroS
    Jesus / Haaland / Mitrovic

    B)
    Pope
    Walker / TAA / Saliba / Trippier
    GroS / Salah / Martinelli
    Haaland / Jesus / Kane

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      depends when you intend to wildcard, the subs, money ITB and if this is real?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Walker could be injured. Other than that I like A.

  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Paul O K predicting Perisic, Son, Kane and Richarlison in the Champions League...

    and Kulusevski benched again?

    https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1567407340877496329?t=FPf_sTMGw2Zg8pOcGh9jyA&s=19

