Queen Elizabeth II: FFScout statement

We at Fantasy Football Scout are saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

We’re aware that not all of you will be affected by the events in the United Kingdom on Thursday afternoon but as a mark of respect for those who are, we will be suspending our content for the time being.

Understandably, there is a great deal of uncertainty over the immediate sporting schedule and we will also be awaiting further guidance from the Premier League on whether (or when) this weekend’s planned fixtures will take place.