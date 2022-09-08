627
News September 8

Queen Elizabeth II: FFScout statement

627 Comments
We at Fantasy Football Scout are saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

We’re aware that not all of you will be affected by the events in the United Kingdom on Thursday afternoon but as a mark of respect for those who are, we will be suspending our content for the time being.

Understandably, there is a great deal of uncertainty over the immediate sporting schedule and we will also be awaiting further guidance from the Premier League on whether (or when) this weekend’s planned fixtures will take place.

  1. Captain-Useful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    My David from indipendance day. How did you know I was on line.

    Open Controls
  2. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Not related to football, but this article is also not about football. I can read the disappointment and the sense of loss in this room. My prayers and condolences with the Royal Family and everyone who is affected by this loss.

    I am curious to know about your thoughts on the new king, His Highness King Charles III. What are your expectations from him in the long term? How do you think will he improve the country and realm and Commonwealth? How do you think he will improve the life of his subjects? Will he be able to replicate the success and aura of the late Queen?

    Open Controls
    1. SM001
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      "life of his subjects"

      Lol! His what?!

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I am sorry. I did not mean to offend anyone. It is an honest question, I meant, "life of the British people", who are technically his "subjects".

        Open Controls
    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      No. But it’s not possible to due to his age. William might. But she lived through times in which the world turned upside down, and Charles won’t have that opportunity in all probability

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        70 years is a long time. I can only imagine. Am I correct in assuming that the general sentiment is to have Prince William ascend the throne as soon as possible?

        Open Controls
        1. Rocket Raccoon
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Only when his dad dies

          Open Controls
        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          A Villa fan as king

          Open Controls
        3. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          yeah, nearly 30% of American history!

          Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Tough act to follow. Giving me Moyes at United vibes, but hope I'm wrong.

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        *chef's kiss*

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        That gives me a pretty good idea. Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. KevsHolidayFund
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I served and lost for the Queen in Afghanistan, I begrudge nothing. It is not our place to comment on the next in line. Only for those who wish to pledge their allegiance. Signing off for 10days at midnight. I wish you, the country and the world my best. God Save The King.

      Open Controls
    5. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      He needs to continue the modernisation of the archaic institution to which he is now the head of. I’d guess he’s in a no win situation with how his reign will be viewed bit like Moyes at Utd after Ferguson. His primary role will be not to F**k up and get involved in stuff the Monarch shouldn’t get involved in, anything that brings his role into disrepute will not go down well or last the testing time. In short a rough gig after his Mothers incredible service.

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        *test of time

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        The more I am reading about him, the more it becomes apparent that he is destined to disappoint. Many observers even suggested that the death of the Queen might the start the slow process of the disintegration of the Commonwealth. I guess it is just like FPL, we have to wait and see. But then again, he learnt from the best, so he may be able to keep things together.

        Open Controls
        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          49 mins ago

          If you take the environment for example. Something Charlie is very passionate about you could argue that with his new role he could do an awful lot of good. However getting embroiled in such matters with industrial giants, China, the States etc he could very easily do a lot of harm to the institution he now heads. Seems to me the Commonwealth in particular and the growing desire for self determination will indeed grow. Not so much his fault more so the inevitable progress of new or different thinking about what is right in those particular countries. Can see politicians seeing a crack in the facade with which to further their own course. He did himself no favours with Diana bitd for sure and will need to be mindful of the way public opinion shifted so quickly with the lack of compassion shown on her death.

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            As Oscar Wilde said, "To do nothing at all is the most difficult thing in the world". However, I do want him to do good on his environmental campaigning and climate change promises. He criticizes the global corporations. He was ahead of his time in many ideas, but that has now become mainstream. Is he already past his ideal time to be the king or does he still fashion himself as a forward-thinking monarch?

            Open Controls
            1. maglia rosa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              6 mins ago

              Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t I’d say, imagine him openly getting involved in criticism of others on environment issues whether true or well meant would just not end well. For me it’s not just about his leadership of the institution of the Royal family but the way he is now one of the leaders of the ‘establishment’. The same establishment that leads to Liverpool fans booing the National Anthem and dissing Abide with Me at the Cup Final. Many think that’s abhorrent but the fact is (imo) the normal working man and woman have lost an awful lot of respect for those that lead us. Prince Andrew and his misdemeanours are an example of how they close ranks to protect their own when in the 80’s after his service at the Falklands War he was viewed very differently indeed. Just my opinion though bud. On Modernity and being the head of the Royal family it’s a tough gig indeed as it’s all based on reverence and past respect that was once a given. The fact it lasts till death William although very well liked now will be his fathers age I’d of thought by the time he gets the crown and so it continues.

              Open Controls
              1. maglia rosa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                One more thing, at times of National Tragedy, Aberfan, Zeebrugge, Hillsborough the Queen led our country and often had her finger on the pulse of the nation and was respected for it with her addresses to the nation. Charles may yet do the same in the future so I agree time will indeed show us but for me the passing of the Queen will and up being another reason to respect less.

                Open Controls
    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      WTF is the realm? Sounds like Game of Thrones stuff!

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commonwealth_realm

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        I am being careful not to hurt public sentiment and using the correct terms. The questions are with honest intentions. I am trying to learn about the monarchy and how it affects the British people and what they think about their new king.

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            13 mins ago

            Sincere question: in what country do you live?

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              United States.

              Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          That's because it is GoT stuff.

          Open Controls
    7. P@ck Of B@st@rds
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Wildcard thoughts??

      Pope
      TAA, James, Cancelo, Saliba
      Sterling, Diaz, Rashford, Martinelli
      Haaland, Jesus

      (Ward, N.Williams, Mitrovic, Andreas)

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Toney over Jesus? Don't see any clean sheets for Arsenal for quite some time!

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          You do know Jesus is a striker, right?

          Just checking...

          Open Controls
    8. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      At least the succession was very smooth, but I’m not sure Charles is a dragon rider.

      Open Controls
      1. Monty the Magpie
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Oh I don't know...

        Open Controls
        Open Controls
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Superb!

          Open Controls
        3. JuanTP
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Hahahaha

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Funny as!

        Open Controls
      3. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Pretty sure he's ridden Camilla...

        Open Controls
      4. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    9. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I had to look this up but Charles version of Edwardian or Elizabethan era is Caroline era. Carolus latin for Charles. So that's where North and South Carolina names come from.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Interesting fact. Today I learnt.

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Welcome. You are

          Open Controls
      2. snow pea in repose
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I think it's Carolingian...

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Charles 1 was Caroline era 1625-1649

          Carolingian dynasty, family of Frankish aristocrats and the dynasty (750–887 ce) that they established to rule western Europe. The dynasty's name derives from the large number of family members who bore the name Charles, most notably Charlemagne.

          Open Controls
    10. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I blocked my ex partners number today,(been 4 yrs ffs) , prob the most peaceful stress free day iv had in the last 12 months.

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        @mods

        Open Controls
    11. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Arsenal fans will mourn the hardest
      http://prntscr.com/1J0b5v0rjXdE

      Open Controls
    12. Caboose
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      wow, these forum posts are quite something as someone from a former British colony

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Waiting to join you

        Open Controls
      2. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        You're in danger of mods letting you now your place

        Open Controls
      3. Kellz86
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        There’s so many of us - golly!

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Glad you stopped at golly-

          Open Controls
          1. Alan The Llama
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Wtf?

            Open Controls
            1. Deul0fail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              I said 'glad'!

              Open Controls
      4. Zilla
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Indeed

        Open Controls
    13. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      RIP, our Queen. End of an era.

      Open Controls
    14. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Unfortunately, train strike in Netherlands still on tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Kellz86
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Good thing my fiets bonden are pumped

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          My fiets has a puncture and as a British snowflake I have failed to fix it so I will only ride OV fiets for the rest of my life

          Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Same in Sydney. And we are a former colony (of sorts).

        Open Controls
    15. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      this place feels like when we first went into lockdown and there was no football.

      Open Controls
      1. FFSbet.com
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Finally,what happens when all trains stop worldwide soon?
        Think after GW 8 things will get worse.

        Open Controls
    16. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      How does it work regarding transfers? I have 2FT’s if games cancelled will tomorrow be the next game week?
      So I should be using 1 tonight?
      Hope that makes sense..cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Game week as normal, just no games ... use your transfers if you want or burn one

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Thank you. When is the cut off point/time to use one this week game week?
          Thanks again

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Unchanged by events from what I can tell

            Open Controls
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Ah that’s good I’ll do it over the weekend then. Thank you

              Open Controls
    17. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Rashford and Maddison in? For a -4, formation switch to 3-4-3. Perisic, Kulu, Dasilva out, Patterson in for rotation with Neco.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        You do know that the next 2 game weeks will likely be cancelled ?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          no they wont, that's ridiculous. People are losing their minds..

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Take your hit then

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Man U didnt even stop playing, they just had a minutes silence. The world moves on, she didn't want anything like what you are proposing. When its her funeral, there will be an unofficial day off, that's it.
              Pretty sure she made this clear like a year ago or something

              Open Controls
              1. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 7 Years
                25 mins ago

                European competition

                Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yep looks awesome but maybe Emerson over Patterson?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          hmm yea didn't consider him, thanks.

          Open Controls
    18. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      As a non English foreigner, those who support queen and monarchy are only those with:
      A) wing right political views
      B) right political views in general
      C) from right to center left political views
      D) all of the above
      E) all the people no matter what their political view is

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Other

        Open Controls
      2. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Not sure I grasp the categories, or even 'non English foreigner'

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          As someone living in England it’s somewhat tautological. From outside the country it may make sense?

          Open Controls
      3. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Why so many going on about the 'English' monarch and somehow England is exclusively affected.

        There hasn't been an English monarch since The Act of Union 1707.

        She was:

        Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith

        Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of New Zealand and Her Other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith

        Elizabeth Deux, par la grâce de Dieu Reine du Royaume-Uni, du Canada et de ses autres royaumes et territoires, Chef du Commonwealth, Défenseur de la Foi

        etc

        No mention of England in any of these titles. Her place of birth is not relevant to her title. I don't expect weekend sport to be affected in the realms outside of the UK except for the day of the funeral, and in no way is this disrespectful.
        She died in Scotland and will lie in state at Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh as she was the head of state of the UK, before making the journey south.

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          Jeez. Outside UK, many people don't know what UK even is. All this jibber jabber about Chef du Commonwealth titles isn't going to help them.

          Open Controls
        2. BUZZBOMB
          • 7 Years
          47 mins ago

          She's the Queen of the UK of GB and NI. Head of the Commonwealth.

          I respect today's blanket tv coverage and same again on the day of her funeral.

          I just hope and pray the Great North Run goes Sunday.

          Unless I get 10 days off work, Im not mourning for 10 days.

          Open Controls
      4. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        F) Save transfer

        Open Controls
    19. Liquid FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Having just read all of these comments - considered and puerile both - I’d just like to say that it’s okay to be sad that the Queen is dead (or not), and disappointed that football is likely off (or not). Just have a bit of respect, eh?

      My personal thoughts are, that if we have to work, we also have to play. So stop it all for a short period of time, or continue both in a respectful way.

      Practically speaking, we already have the WC and very little time in the schedule. So I think no sport Friday and a respectful kickabout on Saturday shouldn’t be out of the question. There will have to be some tinkering around the state funeral though, with a lot of people moving around cities and police needed elsewhere, before any arguments I’ve anything else.

      As for FPL - I’m going to wait on transfers and WC decisions, can’t see any other option really.

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        That was a very eloquent and long winded way of not saying anything

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Ronan Keating said it best when he said nothing at all

          Open Controls
    20. No Need
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      What a time to be on a wildcard. Any advice? Really all I can do is pick the players I want from gw9 to the world cup. Planning for next two weeks seems pointless. Price rises whats the point too…

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour ago

        Wait for news tomora and act accordingly is all I can suggest dude.

        Open Controls
        1. No Need
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          Thanks for replying

          Open Controls
          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            47 mins ago

            Your welcome

            Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I really hope they keep it rolling, in that a WC is played from the end of one GW until the start of the NEXT game week … so it should roll on until the next active game week. But I fear I am being massively overly optimistic.

        Open Controls
    21. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I actually met the queen once. 1st May 1991 when in the Forces. She was really short, even with a hat on 😆

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        56 mins ago

        Ooops 1st March 😆

        Open Controls
    22. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Mr. O'Connell hates DGWs got the Moyes comment about King Charles about right. Tough act to follow. The Queen has generally alot of respect.

      Regarding Charles; They’ll have to design a new FA Cup, so as he doesn’t take offense

      Open Controls
    23. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Paul McGrath?

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        51 mins ago

        Yes mate, how can I help?

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          There's your next name right there. Anything on CBBC tonight or was it still QE2 for 10 year olds?

          Open Controls
          1. MyNameIsRedro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            42 mins ago

            Are you ok mate?

            Open Controls
            1. BUZZBOMB
              • 7 Years
              41 mins ago

              Yes. 30 secs to change profile. 2 secs off your PB. Congrats.

              Open Controls
              1. MyNameIsRedro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                39 mins ago

                I’ve absolutely no idea what you’re talking about (I’m not sure you do either) but I can’t thank you enough.

                Open Controls
                1. BUZZBOMB
                  • 7 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  I know.
                  You're welcome.

                  Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Just read this, am I drunk or was that just odd?

        Open Controls
        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          18 mins ago

          Not drunk enough. Post was just very odd

          Open Controls
        2. BUZZBOMB
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Reply fail. Oh ah.

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            To now deleted thread.

            Open Controls
            1. MyNameIsRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              7 mins ago

              I still see ‘Paul McGrath?’ Maybe just me

              Open Controls
    24. brixtonBob
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I hereby propose that all price changes be frozen for a week out of respect for the Queen.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          50 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Its what she would have wanted

        Open Controls
    25. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      RIP Queen E.

      Possibly the only Royal I truly respected. From a time when respect was earned, not demanded. I suspect she more than anyone else in the world was the invisible backbone for the UK, the commonwealth and the world in general.

      RIP Queen E.

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          just now

          The world in general?

          Open Controls
      2. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        So FPL on pause until after IB ?

        Open Controls
      3. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Why are so many going on about the 'English' monarch and somehow England is exclusively affected.
        There hasn't been an English monarch since The Act of Union 1707.

        She was:

        Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith

        Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of New Zealand and Her Other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith

        Elizabeth Deux, par la grâce de Dieu Reine du Royaume-Uni, du Canada et de ses autres royaumes et territoires, Chef du Commonwealth, Défenseur de la Foi

        etc

        No mention of England in any of these titles. Her place of birth is not relevant to her title. I don't expect weekend sport to be affected in the realms outside of the UK except for the day of the funeral, and in no way is this disrespectful. Crowds at football matches are quite good at making respectful gestures for the recently departed (minute silence, black armbands, but too soon for the King's anthem)

        Open Controls
        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          43 mins ago

          Didn’t you already post this

          Open Controls
          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            Safety post - like having multiple children. You don't know how many will be deleted.

            Open Controls
            1. MyNameIsRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              41 mins ago

              I can help him out if he likes. Copying and pasting happens to be a speciality of mine.

              Open Controls
          2. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            38 mins ago

            Meant as a stand alone post. Ended up lost as a reply - amended with more comment related to sport.

            Open Controls
            1. Deul0fail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              33 mins ago

              Figures that a fan of potatoes is a fan of the empir- i mean Commonwealth

              Open Controls
        2. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          42 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25319833

          Open Controls
        3. Gnu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Good post.

          Open Controls
      4. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Im anxious about what does the future holds now after this loss.... I transferred by second Brighton player in yesterday 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          Dynamic Duos, do you wanna take this one, or shall I?

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            But would like your thoughts 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Deul0fail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              Distasteful joke imo DD. Get 'em banned

              Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          We mourn , all games off we resume gwk9

          Open Controls
      5. GoonerGirl
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II. So sad. Truely the end of an era.
        Didn't realise how upsetting this would actually be.
        Thank you to FPL Scout for recognising her loss.

        Open Controls
      6. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        If GW7 is postponed, what happens with active WCs … do you think these WC roll on into GW8, I.e. the next actual GW?

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          40 mins ago

          Probs not mate

          Open Controls
        2. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          39 mins ago

          I think the deadline probably stands but don’t know tbh. Unfortunate if that is the case

          Open Controls
        3. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          Guess it’s a wait and see but guess there is an argument to say WC is between one game week and the next, and if the next is GW8 then it should roll. But who knows.

          Open Controls
        4. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          We don't even know when football will return - I activated my WC but until such time I know when we are back ON, I have no idea of that is a good thing, a bad thing, or makes no difference at all....

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Hopefully more news tomorrow then we know what GW we build our team towards .. could be 7, could be 9 …

            Open Controls
            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah, it would be great if we hear before the - now meaningless - GW7 deadline, assuming that's when my limitless transfers cease.

              Open Controls
      7. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        King Charles will be the new Joe Biden...don't get it. Should be someone younger for obvious reasons

        Open Controls
        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          51 mins ago

          Um

          Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Hmm.

          Open Controls
        3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          King Mark I, known by the common people as King Mark The Salahless

          Open Controls
        4. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          46 mins ago

          Why are the mods allowing malarkey to be posted?

          Open Controls
          1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            Freedom of speech. Democracy. Nothing to censor

            Open Controls
            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              18 mins ago

              *malarkey intensifies*

              Open Controls
            2. MyNameIsRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              15 mins ago

              You must be new here

              Open Controls
          2. COYS Down Under
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Hows that malarkey?

            Open Controls
        5. FCSB
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Harry for King

          Open Controls
      8. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Will the football actually be postponed… seems daft, only 10% of the nation would want that

        Open Controls

