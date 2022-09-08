468
Captain Sensible September 8

Who is the best captain for Gameweek 7?

468 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal for the Gameweek 7 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 7 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland (£12.0m) is the leader of the captain poll in Gameweek 7, with a mite over 40% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Behind in second is Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), who is backed by just over a quarter of those polled ahead of his home tie against Wolves.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) occupies third place with 7.23%, followed by Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) and Pascal Gross (£6.0m), with 5.11% and 2.52% respectively.

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

FPL pre-season: De Bruyne stars as Haaland misses out

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Erling Haaland made FPL history by breaking the single Gameweek captaincy record in Gameweek 6 and scored his 10th Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa to repay masses of armband backers. 

The Norwegian has effectively broken Fantasy Premier League and Haaland’s underlying goal threat numbers are his piece de resistance. 

The Nordic marksman has recorded 24 shots inside the box, 14 big chances received, and an expected goals (xG) total of 6.40 – all division-leading totals. 

Haaland’s shot map is a joy to behold, effectively playing between the width of the posts and invariably shooting from inside the box, averaging 0.23 expected goals per open play shot this season. 

Manchester City boast the in-form attack of the Gameweek 7 sides with Guardiola’s charges placed top for big chances (28) and expected goals (xG), with 13.94. 

City’s dominance on big chances is notable, bettering second-placed Brentford (21) by some margin, as Haaland has accrued 50% of his team’s high-quality chances. 

Furthermore, Haaland has quashed any concerns about his injury record and forecasted expected minutes in City colours, by recording six consecutive Premier League starts and averaging just over 79 minutes per appearance. 

C:\Users\1475775\Downloads\Haaland Shot Map.PNG

Above: Erling Haaland’s goal attempts (25) over the last six matches – shots on target (15) highlighted in green

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) produced his fourth assist of the season against Aston Villa with a trademark early looping cross tapped in at the back post by an unmarked Haaland. 

The Belgian international is averaging 5.83 FPL points per appearance this term and demonstrates division-leading creativity. 

De Bruyne places top among all outfield players for assists (four), big chances created (seven), and expected assists (xA), with 2.46.

Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur have produced some strong defensive underlying numbers placing in the top two for shots on target against (16) and big chances conceded (four) after six Gameweeks. 

Zonally, Spurs rank fourth-worst for crosses conceded from their left flank (69) – an area which could be badly exposed by Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and De Bruyne. 

C:\Users\1475775\Downloads\Spurs Big Chance Against.PNG

Above: Conte’s Spurs rank best in the division for big chances against (four) after six Gameweeks

MOHAMED SALAH/TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

  1. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Just calculated that I'm down over 50 points on a coin flip decision I made in GW3.............went Rashford>Rodrigo and Bailey>DaSilva over the other option I was considering (Rashford>Odegaard, Bailey>Andreas).......torture!

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      I'm sure we all consider a lot of options over the season that could have earned us a lot of points. It's what you do, not what you don't, that matters.just saying don't torture yourself for it 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        I wish I'd known Pickford was out before my Jesus to Mitro move this wek, could be another costly mistake

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Didn't realise Pickford was out but was a bad move anyway imo...

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Not convinced. Leicester game notwithstanding, Jesus has been performing just like Jesus. Think I'd prefer Saka and Martinelli, while Mitro, Toney, Haaland and Kane offer very viable options upfront

            Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      That's FPL for you. You absolutely nail some decisions and horribly miss with the others. Nobody gets those 50:50 right all the time, which is totally normal. Hold your head up high and stop beating yourself up!

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It's a futile exercise and you're bound to miss points from players you had considered at a point in time.

      Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    So tempted to do a Salah and Kane swap for gw8 and captain kane v Leicester but is kane worth the extra cash compared to mitro or Toney ? Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      just now

      In a similar predicament with WCing next week. Much more opportunity cost selecting Kane over Son, but Kane looks in much better form.

      Considering Haaland - Kane - Mitro for GW8 then moving towards Kane + mid > Toney + KdB

      Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    2ft

    1. Ramsdale to Pope (have trippier) ??
    2. Keep rambo for everton ??
    3. Downgrade TAA and bring 3rd striker

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd be tempted by 3 - who are your current forwards?

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Jesus haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Toney and Mitro are looking very good. Could do Jesus to one of them or 3 above

          Open Controls
  4. Pukkipartyy
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is Cucurella now better or worse option? (Potter news).

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Imagine he plays more as a LB or LCB now

      Open Controls
      1. Pukkipartyy
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Koulibaly?

        Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      has to be better imo, potter knows the player better than anyone and they left on good terms

      Open Controls
      1. Pukkipartyy
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yep i recon too, but Chilwell seems to be in another level (attacking wise).

        Open Controls
    3. Guba
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Worse. He was already considered nailed and this makes him more likely than before to play a LCB role and therefore less likely to get attacking returns and possibly more competition/rotation now. Not sure in what way it be considered better.

      Open Controls
      1. Guba
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        That said he’s still likely a decent option at the price, if I had him I wouldn’t sell but not looking to buy either.

        Open Controls
      2. Pukkipartyy
        • 3 Years
        just now

        But is he even nailed? Thats my worry..

        Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Swallow a bitter pill and no hit?
    GTG?

    Rambo
    TAA/Cancelo/Perisic/Trippier
    Salah/Martineli/Sinisterra/Gross
    Haaland/Jesus

    Ward/Neco/Pereira/Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have a very similar team. Just Diaz instead of Gross.
      My one concern is Perisic. Doubt he starts after last night so to hit or not to hit on his replacement is my question.

      Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    People need to forget about the phrase "always just cap Salah, never get fancy". Adapt or die. The future is now, old men.

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Now it's just always cap Haaland. Don't get fancy

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Kind of true.

        Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Maybe we should adapt to Thiago returning to the side.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Thiago is not ready for intense 90 minutes against Neves, Nunes and Moutinho. He played 30 minutes yesterday and should get around 60-70 against Wolves.

        Open Controls
    3. Guba
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Welcome to 2 weeks ago

      Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      It's because we re old that we forget

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    It's hard to answer questions about potter as Chelsea haven't kicked a ball yet under him. probably best to wait and reassess in a couple of games.

    Open Controls
  8. Deul0fail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    I'm looking for a present for my 11-year-old nephew. His birthday is today

    Open Controls
    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Please help.

      Also note that we live in different countries (he's in UK).

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/a/AVvXsEjsjTITBG1fc9ZdbwMg7Kf5CX2D85tT8hQfhDGRxmyFXr2-XflMUAr3mnDZXOb4cOm2pZAw2xGUiOjFrMKHWMLl9HzQHlQHU78A63OUTKxBHbUNK3mSzDw2GLmDMiogXE20Q1zK_lxFlWOHdGxwbwEh9RYIeamGtfLBQwZkC-A-6WlYZkqiZhjPZYfOoA=s600

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        A subbuteo set

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nice idea. He has access to Subbuteo at my parents' house from when I was a kid. Tried playing with him once... maybe I was just too good...

          Open Controls
      3. TN
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Playboy magazine?
        You'd be a cool uncle...

        nah just kidding - you can't go wrong with a sports direct voucher at that age. Or maybe a football. Or a remote controlled car.

        Typical lad present

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cool uncle behind bars 😎

          Open Controls
        2. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Reminds me of an old joke. Uncle is chatting to his 3 nephews while they flick through his magazine collection. Asks them what they want to be when they grow up. First one is reading a copy of New Scientist and says 'I want to be a physicist'. Second one is reading a copy of 'Railways today' and says 'I want to be a train driver'. Third one has a copy of Playboy and says, wistfully, 'Don't care, just want to be grown up'.

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Any idea about his likes?

      Open Controls
      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Dinosaurs, Star Wars, Xbox/iPad gaming, Minecraft, Star Wars, Dinosaurs. Just started secondary school this week

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Ah, then no to any fancy games.

          Give him some robotics or scientific kits. Something like this: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09LVM4ZDP?pd_rd_i=B09LVM4ZDP&pf_rd_p=d882f7bc-c7c5-4887-b939-1af6f91cc448&pf_rd_r=KRZW1ZB1SJ5QC2QRMQVP

          Someone will give gaming stuff anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yeah this is a great idea thanks. My main issue is that his birthday is today, so might have to get him something digital or otherwise pretend it's lost in the post

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Bitcoin 😛

              Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Shame they don't make Star Wars dinosaurs, does he like Lego? They make some decent builds of helmets like Vader or stormtroopers you can get for around £30-£40 (if my mental conversion is correct)

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Man said Star Wars dinosaurs

            Open Controls
          2. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah I'll ask my parents what his lego needs are. They'll know what he's got and if he needs any more 😀 Cheers

            Open Controls
    3. Ten Hag
        36 mins ago

        A Manchester United shirt?

        Open Controls
      • banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Thought you already had an idea from your post last page. Boardgames.

        Apologies for the Terra Mystica suggestion. Posted some games which I like and are closer to your original request.

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          That was just for me. Priorities 😀

          Open Controls
      • NateDog
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        What's he into, video-games, music, movies, football?

        Open Controls
      • Zinedine Kilbane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Buy online gaming voucher for whatever he plays? Or order a pizza at this short notice

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          He eats enough pizza already! Maybe I'll order a Poke bowl with brown rice

          Open Controls
      • MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        27 mins ago

        Utd shirt?

        Open Controls
        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Oh, he’s in the Uk. Nevermind

          Open Controls
          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
      • how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        I have twins that age. Its dull but gaming gift cards are the go to well-received gift. And lots of hoodies for some reason.

        They also want spurs training tops but that's because I've brainwashed them well. Cant are you going there!!

        Open Controls
      • Arteta
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        https://www.adidas.com/us/fifa_world_cup-balls

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          https://www.adidas.co.uk/football-balls

          Open Controls
        2. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Brand new World Cup ball would be a nice present.

          Open Controls
          1. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            That's a great idea. My boys would love that.

            If so, get a size 4 as that's what they use.

            Open Controls
            1. Deul0fail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Thanks! I'm going to avoid anything with World Cupbranding so I can feel good about being a moral person. Also considering a Dutch football shirt, since that's where I live and I can pass it off as a joke present if he doesn't like it

              Open Controls
              1. Arteta
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                I understand. Dutch kit sounds great, so just go for it and hurry up! 😀

                Open Controls
                1. Deul0fail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Time machine needed! Cheers 😀

                  Open Controls
    4. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Is this squad worth a WC next week or just do Sanchez > Raya & bench Gross?

      Sanchez*
      TAA - Cancelo - James - Trippier
      Salah - Martinelli - Gross*
      Haaland - Jesus - Toney

      Ward - Bailey - Andreas - Neco

      Open Controls
      1. undersarmy
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Just get rid of Sanchez and start Andreas

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Looking like the play, not sure when to use the WC though

          Open Controls
    5. TN
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Personal Rant incoming!

      Very upset with Potter deciding to take over the helm at Chelsea! He is a fantastic manager, and has brought Brighton to a great position in the league. To abandon his team mid-season - probably for more money - is egocentric.

      He will certainly improve Chelsea, but it's more the fact he is leaving behind a fantastic team which worshipped him!

      Also gutted because I hoped he would be Peps replacement in the coming years...

      Oh well...Potter-ball will take place in a different shade of blue to one I'd hoped

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        It’s not about abandoning his team or just money. It’s about ambition and he won’t achieve anything at Brighton.

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Won't he?

          Potentially could get European place this year...

          With investment they can challenge for top 4...

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            Top 4? 😆

            Open Controls
          2. Cheeky Onion
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            Could get a European place this year, but getting them into the top 4 is a very big ask once Chelsea and Liverpool sort themselves out

            Open Controls
      2. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        It's a shame, but can't blame a man for doing what's best for his career. Strike while the iron's hot

        Open Controls
      3. Guba
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Understand why you’re disappointed, but to claim it’s purely for money is unfair. Chelsea gives him a platform on the world stage and any manager with ambition, which at this level is pretty much all of them, would take the position. To not take it would dent his chances in the future too because that would say to an owner he either lakes ambition or self belief.

        Open Controls
      4. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        I think he could do better, but the last term I'd aim at him is egocentric. Clearly was all-in on Brighton this season and has done wonderful work there. It's a big shame for them and yes there's a big chance he ends up getting the sack not too far down the line (especially with the club having spent so much money and none of it while he's there so he'll already feel the pressure to have to use certain players), but he should be fine long-term, just like Tuchel was after PSG and will be after Chelsea. If he left Brighton to go to City - a club where he'd definitely make more money - would you still view him as being egocentric?

        Open Controls
      5. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        So you really want Potter after peps leaves? Thats your rant?

        If Patrick Vieira does superbly well, in the next 2 to 3 years he will move to a bigger club.

        Brighton and Palace fans know this.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Cooper might go from Forest to Brighton?

          Or they may go for a young talented manager from Europe.

          Open Controls
          1. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Imagine being one of the 42 players he's just bought if that happens.

            Open Controls
          2. Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Why would he go to Brighton from Forest? Aren't they a smaller club with less money?

            Open Controls
    6. Ten Hag
        37 mins ago

        People telling me the Brighton Leicester game called off because of rail strikes, is this a joke?

        Sanchez, Ward and Grobs.

        What to do?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Brighton vs Palace is off

          Open Controls
        2. Wild Rover
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          No, Brighton v Palace gw8

          Open Controls
        3. undersarmy
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          Brighton V Palace

          Open Controls
        4. Monklane
          • 13 Years
          21 mins ago

          Brighton and Palace are only 50 miles apart.
          Be afraid for the rest of the fixtures. Be very afraid.

          Open Controls
        5. TN
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          It's not a joke.

          The trains cause mayhem

          Open Controls
        6. Ten Hag
            18 mins ago

            So it's brighton palace, so not this week but next. They deffo play Bournmouth on Saturday?

            Open Controls
        7. undersarmy
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          Time to sell Kulu?? Y/N

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeky Onion
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I'd hold for the LEI game next week

            Open Controls
        8. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          What happens to football if SHE dies?

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            24 mins ago

            It ceases to exist

            Open Controls
          2. Zinedine Kilbane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Came on to ask the same- be saving transfers/wildcard anyway

            Open Controls
          3. Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            The national anthem gets new lyrics

            Open Controls
          4. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            No-one knows yet but I've read 10 days of mourning is normal, unsure if that's correct though. The BBC has suspended it's normal programming for the next 4 hours at least and seems the black ties are out so a lot are suggesting it may have already happened and they're giving the family time before a formal announcement is made.

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              I didn't know about this rumor that it has already happened. Thanks. So, there's a high probability that there wouldn't be any games until after the international break. It would be quite difficult to reschedule all these games with the World Cup break. Eagerly awaiting more news.

              Open Controls
              1. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                It's not already happened

                Open Controls
                1. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  I know, its a rumor, according to the comment above. I checked and there is a rumor going around that the authorities are buying time to announce her death.

                  Open Controls
        9. Wetdream
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          If the rumours are true about London bridge being down could all this weekends games be postponed ??

          Open Controls
          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            If it happens, yes - I believe that’s protocol.

            Open Controls
        10. zon
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          1st draft GW8 WC. Thoughts?

          Potter signing and Chelsea fixture swing coincide nicely. I see Mount playing the "Groẞ role" as a free roam supporting playmaker, he could benefit longer term. But I prefer Sterling for more direct threat and got cash to play with. Fofana will be mostly benched (at first anyway).

          Losing Salah and TAA for their hard fixture run (not like they're returning in easier fixtures either).

          Pope Ward
          Cancelo James Trippier Fofana Neco
          Sterling Zaha Rashford Martinelli Andreas
          Håland Kane Mitro

          Open Controls
        11. Wakanda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Who will you have in your team ?
          A) auba
          B) darwin Nunez
          C) jesus

          Open Controls
          1. Ten Hag
              9 mins ago

              Auba the new Falcao.

              Open Controls
            • Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Maybe C, but likely none of them soon

              Open Controls
            • nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              C

              Open Controls
          2. FPL E
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            26 mins ago

            I have cancelo, dias and Perisic for this GW and wildcarding GW8.

            Probably going for Gabriel but who to remove?

            Do I take out Dias and spread risk given spurs v city this weekend?

            Open Controls
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Dias

              Open Controls
          3. Ninja Škrtel
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            GW CANCELED.

            Open Controls
            1. Costa Nostra
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Finally the early transfer managers who cause early price changes will be punished!

              Open Controls
          4. Hobo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Benching headache! Who sits down this week?

            Tripper, Gros, or James

            Open Controls
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Big headache, possibly GroS

              Open Controls
            2. Wild Rover
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              All of them

              Open Controls
          5. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            What to do here, any input is appreciated. 2Ft and 0.8 TSB
            Ederson
            TAA Cancelo Trippier Dalot
            Salah Luis Diaz Martinelli GroS
            Jesus Haaland
            Saliba-Andreas-Archer

            A. Ederson & GroS - Sanchez & Antony
            B. GroS - Rashford
            C. Downgrade Trent to upgrade GroS to someone?
            D. Anything else?

            Open Controls
          6. pjomara
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            I'm paying my TC chip on Josh King this weekend

            Open Controls
          7. BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            16 mins ago

            I rather fear there will be no football this weekend......

            Open Controls
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Why?!

              Open Controls
              1. BobB
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                10 mins ago

                Events, dear boy....

                Open Controls
              2. boc610
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                if the queen dies then all games off

                Open Controls
                1. nico05
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Ooh thats rubbish! But she's alive isn't she?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wild Rover
                    • 12 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Not for much longer I suspect

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Mam is clearly gravely ill, but could well survive until Saturday or longer if not in huge pain.

                      She was on her feet on Tuesday welcoming the new PM, her 15th.

                      Open Controls
                2. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Do you have any source for that, or just speculations?

                  Open Controls
                  1. pjomara
                    • 12 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Operation London bridge has already started

                    Open Controls
                  2. banskt
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    News reports: She is severely ill and is under medical supervision. She is alive.
                    Rumors / speculations: Authorities are buying time to announce her death.

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      that's not true.

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        sorry, that's right.

                        Open Controls
          8. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            So is the whole GW canceled now?

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              🙄

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              whole greenwood cancelled

              Open Controls
            3. Arteta
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Not yet.

              Open Controls
              1. Wild Rover
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                You think he doesn’t know that?

                Open Controls
          9. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Ahoi mates!

            How does these moves look? 2ft 0.4itb

            Robbo, Sanchez to James Pope gw7
            Groß to Rashford gw8 (can afford 1 rise to 6.6)
            WC gw9 probably

            SANCHEZ
            ROBBO Trent Cancelo Trip
            Salah GROß Marti
            Haaland Jesus Toney
            Ward Andreas Neco Dasilva

            Open Controls
          10. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            After the death of George VI in 1952, rugby and hockey fixtures were called off, while football matches went ahead.

            Fans sang Abide With Me and the national anthem before kick off.

            The National Theatre will close if the news breaks before 4pm, and stay open if not. All games, including golf, will be banned in the Royal Parks.

            Open Controls
            1. Hairy Potter
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Loads of sporting events called off when Diana died. Only premier league fixture impacted was Liverpool vs Newcastle which was the Sunday game and then there was the international break. At lot will depend on when there's an official announcement and what day the state funeral will be on.

              Open Controls
          11. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/mar/16/what-happens-when-queen-elizabeth-dies-london-bridge?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

            Open Controls
            1. User Unknown
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              It's absolutely obscene isn't it. A lot of lost productivity in the midst of economic turmoil.

              Life has moved on since the 1950s, those that want to mourn can do but if the concept didn't already exist, imagine trying to explain that someone should reign over us because of birthright.

              Open Controls
          12. MGD
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Happy thursday!

            Looking at this below:

            Sanchez
            TAA, Cancelo, Walker, James, Perisic
            Salah, Diaz, Martinelli
            Jesus, Haaland (c)

            Ward, Andreas, DaSilva, Archer (0,5 ITB and 2 FT)

            Looking at Walker -> Trippier this GW and then Salah + ____ -> KDB + ____ next GW.

            Sound solid?

            Open Controls

