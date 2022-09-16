582
FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost here – don’t forget that the Gameweek 8 deadline is at an earlier-than-usual 18:30 BST tonight.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your pre-match posers over the next 60 minutes.

Wildcard drafts, Free Hit teams, free transfers, points hits: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Live updates from Friday’s pressers

  1. Jordanh16
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Wildcard 0.6 ITB:
    Pope (Ward)
    Coufal Cancelo Trippier Williams (James)
    KDB JWP Martinelli (Colback Andreas)
    Haaland Mitro Kane

    Open Controls
  2. jcr1997
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    A) Son or KDB
    B) Bailey or Andreas
    C) Isak or Toney

    Open Controls
    1. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A) depends on cash (£0.5mil difference)
      B) Andreas fore surety of starts
      C) Toney on form

      Open Controls
  3. Dags
      53 mins ago

      On a WC. Wanted to pick a 100% starter defender between FUL and SOU who can keep CS's and he is required to play as mentioned below-
      GW8 | GW9 | GW11 | GW12
      FUL NFO(A) NEW(H) BOU(H) AVL(H)
      SOU AVL(A) EVE(H) WHU(H) BOU(A)

      1) Which team is the better defence?
      2) Which team keeps more CS's in the above fixtures?
      3) Which player would you go for from either of the teams for max points?

      As for now I have narrowed it down to Ream FUL vs Kotchap SOU
      Leaning towards SOU

      Open Controls
      1. out for a goalkick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        What price are you looking at?

        Open Controls
        1. Dags
            14 mins ago

            4.5 Def Ream Vs Kotchap

            Open Controls
            1. out for a goalkick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              13 mins ago

              Do you need them to start all 4 games?

              Open Controls
              1. Dags
                  12 mins ago

                  Yes sir, but worst case I can start Cancelo vs MU GW9 but I want to avoid it

                  Open Controls
                  1. out for a goalkick
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Cancelo should be starting every game - especially at home to United.

                    If you definitely wanted Southampton or Fulham it'd be Walker-Peters for me then - he's got much higher attacking intent than Kotchap and can play on both the left and right.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dags
                        just now

                        Thanks. What about which team should keep more CS's and is the better defence?

                        Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              27 mins ago

              Statistically, Southampton defence looks a bit better than Fulham - their xGC of 7.09 is (surprisingly) 6th overall, while Fulham's 11.05 is 19th. I would second the Walker-Peters recommendation if strictly following your criteria, although I think playing Cancelo v MUN/liv & getting a 2nd(?) Newcastle defender (Targett/Botman) for just BOU & EVE is maybe the better option

              Open Controls
              1. Dags
                  18 mins ago

                  Thanks a lot Menta 🙂 ! Yeah I'm leaning towards SOU definitely. Oh I already have Trips and Pope. Since I have James Trip and Cancelo as the fixed 3. Wanted to do a bit of rotation to skip the tough fixtures. How have you been? I activated by WC this week coz of the fixture postponements etc.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    13 mins ago

                    Good thanks, was away in Paris last weekend so probably wouldn't have seen any games anyway. Feeling super lucky this week as I can field 11 with Neco on the bench & even roll a transfer. And my Perisic & Sessegnon double up experiment looks to have hit the jackpot - starting both after Conte's comments yesterday

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dags
                        just now

                        Wow awesome ! Yeah you are pretty lucky as you can field 11. I could only field 9 and Ward was one of them lol. Yeah Perisic has a few double digits in him. Hopefully it works out for ya on the double up. I had Kane+ ASM selected, but ASM injury news is a massive blow to my plans. I do not have an apt replacement yet. Still tinkering :/

                        Open Controls
              2. out for a goalkick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                52 mins ago

                Feedback taken on board from previous comments - any further input?

                Pope | Ward
                TAA | Cancelo | Trippier | Neco | Patterson
                Sterling | Bowen | Zaha | Bailey | Andreas
                Haaland | Vardy | Mitrovic

                My thoughts:
                TAA > With Henderson, Matip & Thiago all likely of being available by GW9 - I like the BHA fixture as one for his fortunes to change. If he continues to underperform it gives me another week of data before moving onto another asset (Chelsea wingbacks for example).
                Sterling > Looks like the only player likely of scoring for Chelsea and good fixtures from GW9.
                Vardy > The £9mil bracket could get interesting in the coming weeks Darwin, Vardy, Auba, Jota and even Jesus all capable of 'going off' having an asset at this price makes sense imo and Vardy's fixtures are hard to turn down from GW9.

                I've generally looked to make future moves as easy as possible - Zaha occupies the £7mil Mid (which can move to Sancho, Anthony, Bernardo, Coutinho), likewise with Bowen at £8mil (Diaz, Foden Kulu, Maddison, Saka).

                The only downside is that there's no easy way of getting back on Salah if he starts performing anything like pre-AFCON, other than TAA > £4.5mil & Sterling > Salah (but the chances are that if Salah is performing so will TAA!)

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  You're too focused on price points imo and not enough on getting good players.

                  Vardy and TAA are nowhere near making any of my teams and I've considered players as weird as Kurzawa.

                  Open Controls
                  1. out for a goalkick
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Surely the same reason Maddison is in so many teams also applies to Vardy? He may not be the same player of a few years ago - but still scored 15 goals in both the past 2 seasons - at some point he will start scoring and those fixtures GW9-GW13 look the most likely?

                    Same applies to TAA - surely Liverpool aren't going to continue playing as bad as they have been?

                    Isn't the point of FPL to get the players who are going to score in the next GW not those who have scored last week?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      It does not apply.

                      Forward slots are more valuable - Toney, Jesus, Isak are all preferable to their midfield counterparts imo. Vardy is also more expensive to boot.

                      TAA is fine I suppose but the only Pool player I really like is Salah because I see the next few games as being ones for attackers not defenders. I think Pool defensively are weaker than they are offensively and Salah is the only really nailed attacker. Again, I also feel TAA is bad value for money.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Before this comes to bite me... "TAA is bad value for money relative to the other defensive options available considering his fixtures over the next 4 games or so"

                        Open Controls
                  2. F_Ivanovic
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    TAA will be in my WC squad next week. Only 2 fixtures are bad for him - the Arsenal and City game. Yes, there are cheaper options in those games with similar expected points but if you want Salah back for 12 (and I do) it's yet another potential transfer you're locking in. I'm happy to ride the 2 bad fixtures and be ahead of the curve.

                    Open Controls
              3. Jimjam
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                39 mins ago

                On WC, and considering my last 2 midfield spots.

                I like the *idea* of Bowen & Maddison with their fixture runs, but both teams' form has been poor, and Bowen's underlying stats are very poor too.

                In my existing team I have Diaz & Saka in those spots. Both have blanks and unappealing fixtures, but are more in-form and play in much better teams.

                Should I play it safe, and book in a transfer for Bowen/Maddison if/when they hit form... or roll the dice?

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I'd pick one of each.

                  Diaz + Maddison.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Second that, Diaz & Maddison

                    Open Controls
              4. jdwoody110
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                32 mins ago

                need a replacement for salah just for this GW as i will wildcard next week.

                options for me are;

                1) KDB
                2) son
                3) kulu.
                4) saka
                5) someone else

                Open Controls
                1. OptimusBlack
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  1

                  Open Controls
              5. 11SPECIALONE11
                • 7 Years
                29 mins ago

                Who is captaining Mitrovic?

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Maybe, nearly, close to moving the armband but not totally sure....

                  Open Controls
              6. TN
                • 1 Year
                15 mins ago

                GtG?

                2ft used...

                Pope
                Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco
                KDB Martinelli Andreas
                Haaland Jesus

                (Ward TAA Diaz Zaha Plange)

                A) Leave it as it is
                B) Trent --> Perisic/Digne/Mykolenko (-4)
                C) Trent + Plange --> Digne + Isak (-8)

                Person 1 place ahead of me had taken a -4

                Open Controls
              7. LLoris
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                Just for this week
                A) Kane Gordon
                B) Mitro Kulu/Bowen

                Open Controls
              8. Juwmad
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                11 mins ago

                Kdb&Isak with Haaland(c) vs Foden&Kane with Kane(c)?

                Open Controls

