1007
Members September 16

FPL Wildcard team reveal: Kane and Haaland, no premium midfielder

1,007 Comments
Share

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be appearing regularly on these pages to share their thoughts and tips.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman discusses his Wildcard picks and thoughts.

... 2

It’s fair to say a lot has happened in the past seven days, with a whole round of fixtures postponed and three more matches called off in Gameweek 8. As a result, I have been forced to change my plans and Wildcard.

Had I not, I had the ability to field a full XI with a -4 in Gameweek 8, but it would have meant starting Pedro Neto (£5.1m), Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) and Cameron Archer (£4.3m), and I want better quality players.

An international break Wildcard was already under consideration, so moving it forward a week isn’t an issue.

Now, rather than go position-by-position, I’m going to offer my thoughts on a few of the big dilemmas Wildcarders are facing, and then end with my current draft. After all, you don’t need to hear why I’m picking Erling Haaland (£12.0m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) etc.

KANE V DE BRUYNE

Spurs assets impress ahead of FPL Double Gameweek 29

This feels like the biggest decision Gameweek 8 Wildcarders have to make, given that everyone will include Haaland. For what it’s worth, I did try to fit in all three but found that it weakened my team too much.

Firstly, I do like Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) AND Harry Kane (11.4m), both are quality picks, but in the end, I opted for the latter.

That’s because I really like Kane v Leicester City in Gameweek 8, while captaincy in Gameweek 11 is another factor: Manchester City visit Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur have a home meeting with Everton. That means there is potential to hand Kane the armband in two out of the next four Gameweeks, which adds flexibility.

Even though it feels like we are waiting for Spurs to hit their top level this season, Kane has still managed five goals and an assist in six games. Now, he faces a Leicester side that have conceded 23 times in their past 10 away games. Spurs’ fixtures beyond that are a mixed bag, but his record in the north London derby is good, while Brighton and Hove Albion are a bit of an unknown in light of Graham Potter’s departure.

Kane can then potentially be sold in Gameweek 12, as part of a two-transfer move to bring in Mohamed Salah (£12.9m).

MID-PRICE MIDFIELDERS

Rangnick's appointment could see Sancho become powerful FPL differential 2

Which mid-price midfielders to include, and how many, is another tricky decision Gameweek 8 Wildcarders face.

1,007 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zladan
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Madders in the front 3. Let’s go.

    Open Controls
  2. Super John McGinn-
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    A) KDB + Bailey + JWP + Emerson
    B) Maddison + Zaha + Foden + Mings

    Open Controls
  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is anyone considering next week POTENTIAL postponement on wc?

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Br Panic

      Open Controls
    2. dansully3
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Live a little man.

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          just now

          Let’s eat grandma

          Open Controls
    3. Manani
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      A. Foden
      B. Bowen
      C. Maddison

      currently on A, but not sure about it

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    4. Scout15
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      What would you choose?

      A) Kane+Maddison
      B) Isak+KDB

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        My ideal front 3 is Kane, Haaland, Mitro. So, of those, A

        Open Controls
    5. EffPeeEll
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      This paul o'keefe predicting no Son

      Open Controls
      1. EffPeeEll
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/pokeefe1

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        O’Keefe predicted no son vs sporting too

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          just now

          & that went well

          Open Controls
          1. EffPeeEll
            • 2 Years
            just now

            true enough

            Open Controls
    6. Hunting for points
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Kulu or Ødegaard this week only as WC9?
      Or is kulu gonna be benched?

      Open Controls
      1. Patron
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Kulu for me

        Open Controls
    7. Hunting for points
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Best option for one week only before WC9?

      A) Ødegaard
      B) Kulu
      C) Bowen
      D) Saka

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        D

        Open Controls
      2. Patron
        • 3 Years
        just now

        D i think

        Open Controls
    8. Patron
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      14.5 mil itb.

      a) Saka and Dias (triple Ars attack and double City def)

      b) Foden and Perisic (double City attack)

      c) something else, Kulu etc. or Saka/Dias…

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
    9. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Play1

      A. Andreas or
      B. Maddison.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Flip a coin

        Open Controls
        1. STONEROSES
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Landed on its edge.

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Oof. That means you have to quit FPL. RIP

            Open Controls
            1. STONEROSES
              • 9 Years
              just now

              [nods]

              Open Controls
      2. Del Griffith
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maddison

        Open Controls
      3. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Still Andreas for the fixture.

        Open Controls
    10. T88MYE
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Any love for Cancelo (C)

      Open Controls
    11. WibblesTeam
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      emerson or patterson for bench option

      Open Controls
      1. WibblesTeam
        • 5 Years
        just now

        for gws 8 and 12

        Open Controls
    12. Gubby-Allen
        17 mins ago

        Punt made on Ryan Fraser. Four of next five games are Bournemouth, Fulham, Brentford and Everton, if he does OK tomorrow.

        Open Controls
      • Master Frieza
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Anyone secretly hoping Lyle Taylor from NFO gets at least a sub appearance?

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            2 mins ago

            Guessing that you are

            Open Controls
            1. Master Frieza
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Lol yup. 9 players for this GW

              Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.