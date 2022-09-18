291
Scoreboard September 18

FPL Gameweek 8: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

291 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches all on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
West Ham United14
Arsenal13
Everton7
Brentford5
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
Arsenal1.53
West Ham United1.32
Brentford0.45
Everton0.42
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Everton1 – 0West Ham United
Brentford0 – 3Arsenal

Post a Comment
  1. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Foden to Maddison Ft

    Yay or nay?

  2. GW8 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 8.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    1. Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wildcarded and scored 91 points after a meagre 32 point GW.

      Son freaky hattrick definitely helped!

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Planned on Salah & Jesus to Kane and Bowen
      Did Salah to KDB instead

    3. JBG
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Took Jesus out for Mitrovic because I thought Arse match would be cancelled as rumoured.

      Brought in Maddison for Sancho.

    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Smooth:
      Replaced Veltman and James with Schar (2) and Dier (7) with my two free transfers and fielded 11 players
      Saliba (15) and Cancelo (9) were my leading scorers.
      64 points and back in the top million for the first time since Gameweek 3.

      Rough:
      No KDB or Kane, but pretty well set up for future Gameweeks.

    5. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      73 (-4)
      Gambled on Son for a hit a minute before deadline, while Saliba, KDB and Trippier returned points.
      Wasn’t brave enough to captain Son as well, so Haaland was a little disappointing, and everyone else blanked

    6. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Smooth: Having 15 players to choose from without any hits was nice, as was ending up with 69. Returns from 9 out of 11 players.

      Rough: Can't complain too much. Jesus' silly yellow, maybe. Plus owning Perisic (one week punt) was as bizarre as I imagined it—assist, subbed off before 60 mins, and a post-sub yellow card for a boring 2 points.

    7. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Odegaard no-show, down to 10 players. Only 7 points combined from 7 players: Ward, Williams, Andreas, Mitrovic, Martinelli & Odegaard. 46 points in total.

    8. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Took a hit to swap Sterling & James > Maddison & Cancelo, own Saliba & KDB managed 68 points & jumped from 1.6m to 800k.

    9. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      WC's game week 8.

      Smooth : Cancelo, Trippier assist, Patterson of the bench for Botman, Saka>Jesus. Kane (C) , Maddisons goal

      Not many Rough : Pope, Mitro, Martinelli (and having to play Andreas for one GW)

      70 points, the first really good GW this season.(Zaha and James still on the bench) gone from 1.2k to 550k. Silly season really.

    10. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      better than last week's score but a big rank drop.

      is that rough on rough, roughly?

  3. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Need help on early thoughts..

    Have Isak (ful, BRE) & Mitrovic (NEW, whu).

    Mitrovic (NEW, whu) to Toney (bou, new) this week.

    And then Isak (mun, EVE) to Mitrovic (BOU, AVL) in 11?

    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Seems like a waste of 2 FTs as can’t see a massive difference in fixture difficulty

  4. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Toney/Isak & Sterling
    B) Kane & Gordon

