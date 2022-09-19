30
Metrics September 19

FPL Gameweek 8: Chip usage + Wildcard template

30 Comments
We’re always happy to promote Ragabolly‘s LiveFPL site here at Fantasy Football Scout, with its excellent array of tools and visual summaries of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chip usage and player ownership.

A regular look at the FPL managers out in front in the top 10,000 and those with strong track records has found a home on this site in recent years.

With the international break upon us and eight (or should that be seven) Gameweeks-worth of data and ranks under our belt, it’s time to once again assess how the front-runners, the historic high achievers and managers overall are set up.

CHIP USAGE

It seemed like every man and his dog was playing their Wildcard last week but in reality, less than 10% of the top 10k – and fewer than 7% of managers overall – hit ‘activate’ for Gameweek 8.

A lot of those currently in the top 10,000 won’t finish in such high positions, of course: while many FPL managers are yet to even burn a single chip, some of the front-runners have already cashed in their Wildcard, Triple Captain, Bench Boost and/or the Free Hit.

In fact, only 41.1% of the current top 10k have kept their powder completely dry.

Over 20% of the top 10,000 have already used two or more of their chips.

TEMPLATE WILDCARD SQUAD

1

There was most definitely a ‘template’ Wildcard that existed in Gameweek 8, with managers in the top 10k and the overall FPL user base sharing 13 of the most-selected players.

‘Big at the back’ hasn’t completely gone but Liverpool representation has evaporated in the above squads, while there’s a return to the good old days of a three-man forward line.

Reece James (£6.0m), James Maddison (£7.9m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) were clearly investments for the medium-term and the favourable fixtures from Gameweeks 9-16 but there is still heavy reliance on Arsenal and Manchester City assets, despite their upcoming Gameweek 12 blank.

THE ‘LEGENDARY 1,000’

As for the managers with the best track records, there was considerable more Wildcard movement: a whopping 44% of these 1,000 historic greats activated it, scoring around seven more points in Gameweek 8 than the chip-less 55.6%.

A template ‘Wildcard’ squad isn’t available for these all-time high achievers but we can see who they’re favouring in general from the ownership list above.

15.7% have still hung on to Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), who is not listed above as his ‘effective ownership’ didn’t top 10% in Gameweek 8.

Just 5.2% had a tidy differential in Son Heung-min (£11.4m), meanwhile.

EFFECTIVE OWNERSHIP AT DIFFERENT RANK TIERS

1

The above table shows how ownership of the key players differs (not too drastically) depending on your current rank tier.

You can get more relevant ownership/chip usage stats to your own current overall rank via the ‘local’ tab on LiveFPL.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Long live the King

  2. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Best Midfield 4?

    Zaha , x , x , x ?

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Salah, Sterling, Maddison, Zaha

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      KDB, Sterling, Maddison, Zaha

  3. Gerd Mueller’s thighs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    The wild card template looks very much like my current team…..and I’m looking to wildcard!

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      What's your current team?

      1. Gerd Mueller’s thighs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        I have Toney instead of Mitrovic, Fofana instead of Williams, and Soucek instead of Baily/ Zaha.

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          What I see most WC teams tend to get rid of Salah and KDB while loading onto Maddison etc

  4. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    These are the cheapest combination of players I'm considering for my WC draft. Looking to add 2-3 of Trent, Salah, Sterling and Isak for £9.4m.

    Ward // Guaita
    Cancelo James Trippier Cucurella // Williams
    Maddison Zaha Martinelli Almirón // Andreas
    Haaland Mitrović // Archer

    What combination of upgrades would you go with?
    A: Williams, Martinelli, Archer → Trent, Sterling, Isak
    B: Williams, Martinelli, Almirón → Trent, Salah, Bailey
    C: Zaha, Martinelli → Salah, Sterling
    D: Martinelli, Archer → Salah, Isak
    E: Almirón, Archer → Sterling, Isak
    F: Almirón, Archer → Salah, Solanke

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      E is no brainer here!

  5. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Do we feel Maddison is a must have on Wildcard with his fixtures?

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      Yes. Not considering a draft without him.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Looks like there's a rush from WCers. I think there are other options as well, Zaha, Diaz especially if no Salah, and then the heavy top leaves little room.

  6. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Getting Salah out of WC would easily backfire

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      could do

  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    1) Predict the number of clean sheets for Leeds in next 4: AVL, cry, ARS, lei
    2) Predict the number of clean sheets for Arsenal in next 4: TOT, LIV, lee, blank
    3) Predict the number of clean sheets for Fulham in next 4: NEW, whu, BOU, AVL

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Leeds zero (didn't even see the fixtures)
      Arsenal ONE
      Fulham ONE

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks for your prediction.

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      1 for each

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks.

  8. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    How should consider the Bowen's performance at Goodison from eye test viewpoint?

    My take was that he has had quite a few chances, looked very involved in most of the westhams attacks, taking plenty of shots, had some assist potential as well. And this was against a Everton team who defend alright and park the bus, make it hard for the opposition to score.

    Surely a potential haul around the corner from him?

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      He is a good player and will definitely haul. Question is when? If you can predict the correct game, you win (like Son).

      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        His next two games are at home against wolves and fulham. Both opponents have shown so far in the season that they like to get on the ball and play attacking football which should give him some chances on the counter.

        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Take a punt and if it doesn't work can easily downgrade to Maddison/Zaha.

  9. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Risers: None

    Fallers: Chambers (4.3)

    1. Pointless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks Ragabolly. Always appreciated.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Cheers ragabolly

  10. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    How is this WC looking, pretty template by the looks

    Mendy Ward
    TAA James Trippier Guehi Patterson
    Salah Maddison Zaha Marti Andreas
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    Primarily play a 3-4-3

  11. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start Ramsdale or Ward? Will Ward even play?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Ramsdale will worse case scenario match Words zero pointer

