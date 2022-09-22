193
Team News September 22

FPL team news: Injury updates on Isak, Patterson, Lloris, Digne and more

193 Comments
The September international break has barely begun and already the injury flags are starting to appear in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

From early squad withdrawals to in-game fitness concerns, we round up the latest FPL team news from around the globe.

Stay tuned for our comprehensive international guide later today, which details which players from all 20 Premier League clubs are on duty with their respective countries.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Thursday morning brought news that Alexander Isak (£7.1m) had withdrawn from the Sweden squad.

The Newcastle United striker had missed training with his national side earlier in the week because of a “little feeling” and will now head back to England.

“It is of course sad mainly for Alex but also for us as a team. After speaking with both our medical team and Alex, it is the right decision for him to leave. I hope he is back as soon as possible.” – Sweden head coach Janne Andersson

The issue perhaps sounds more precautionary based on the comments above but it’ll leave Isak’s new and existing owners sweating on his fitness ahead of next weekend. He is the most-bought forward of Gameweek 9 so far and has been subject to over 110,000 transfers in.

Elsewhere in Newcastle news, Bruno Guimaraes (£5.6m) has reportedly picked up a thigh injury and will miss Brazil’s friendly against Ghana on Friday. He hasn’t withdrawn from the squad as yet, however.

NATHAN PATTERSON

Just when Nathan Patterson was establishing himself as Everton’s first-choice right-back and perhaps also many Fantasy managers’ preferred budget defender, Nathan Patterson (£4.1m) has been hit by injury.

The Scotland international picked up a knee problem in Wednesday’s win over Ukraine, initially trying to run the injury off but ultimately departing Hampden Park on a stretcher.

National team coach Steve Clarke didn’t sound too optimistic after full-time:

“He felt something on his leg. We’ll wait and see what the medics say. Obviously, we don’t know [yet] because he’s got to go away and get assessed but it doesn’t look like a good one. Fingers crossed it’s not too bad.” – Steve Clarke

The Liverpool Echo also reported that Patterson’s team-mate Vitalli Mykolenko (£4.5m) wasn’t risked by Ukraine last night because of a “slight issue” but he remains with his national team for now.

LUCAS DIGNE

Aston Villa’s injuries are mounting at the back, with midfield shield Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) joining Matty Cash (£4.7m) and Diego Carlos (£4.8m) on the injury list after Gameweek 8.

The news got even worse from France earlier this week, with reports suggesting that Lucas Digne (£4.7m) will now be sidelined with a suspected stress fracture to his ankle.

Ludwig Augustinsson (£4.3m) would be in line to deputise for Digne should the Frenchman be ruled out for a lengthy period, although Ashley Young (£4.4m) – currently filling in for Cash on the opposite flank – is another possibility.

MARTIN ODEGAARD

Unlike everyone else in this article, Martin Odegaard (£6.5m) hasn’t actually withdrawn from his national team’s squad.

But the chances of him representing Norway in their two UEFA Nations League ties remain in some doubt.

Odegaard missed the Gameweek 8 win over Brentford with a calf problem, heading to Scandinavia for international duty thereafter.

However, Norway boss Stale Solbakken suggested he could be there merely in a cheerleading capacity, with concerns remaining about his fitness.

“He’s not doing well now. Now it’s a matter of getting a final decision on whether he can be in both or one game. We’ll certainly see him in Norway, either as a player or a ‘fourth coach’. It means a lot to have him.” – Stale Solbakken

HUGO LLORIS

Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) is an early doubt for the north London derby at the beginning of October after withdrawing from international duty for France.

A “small injury” to the goalkeeper’s right thigh was diagnosed by the national team doctor upon his arrival at Les Bleus’ Clairefontaine base.

It doesn’t sound too serious but there’ll be plenty of FPL managers – particularly those on a Wildcard – who wouldn’t mind Lloris having to endure a spell on the sidelines, with the cut-price Fraser Forster (£4.0m) next in line to start between the posts for Antonio Conte’s team.

Team-mate Ben Davies (£5.0m) was also pulled out of the Wales squad and faces a race against time to be fit for Gameweek 9.

EDOUARD MENDY

There’s a similar goalkeeping situation at Chelsea, with injury concerns hanging over the more expensive first-choice custodian and his cheaper deputy waiting in the wings for a chance.

Edouard Mendy (£4.9m) has pulled out of the Senegal squad to continue his rehab from a knee injury at Cobham, having been sidelined since Gameweek 6.

The Athletic report that he “has a chance” of being fit for Gameweek 9.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) was selected in Mendy’s absence to play in Graham Potter’s first match in charge, a one-all draw with RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday.

Potter, of course, might favour Kepa over Mendy regardless of fitness, with the Spaniard seen as being more comfortable on the ball – a quality the new Chelsea boss has historically liked his goalkeepers to have.

OTHERS

Two Nottingham Forest players have pulled out of their respective national team squads with unspecified issues: Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) and Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis (£5.9m).

Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.3m) has joined Gibbs-White in leaving the England under-21 camp; again, the severity of the injury isn’t known at this stage.

Naby Keita (£4.8m) reported for international duty with Guinea as a formality but, suffering from a muscle injury, has now returned to Liverpool.

On Thursday, Martin Dubravka (£4.3m) returned to Manchester United as a precaution and will have an unnamed injury assessed.

193 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    And I was on the brink of bringing Patterson in lol. Thank heavens and has actually made my transfer planning for GW12 much easier.

    Was going to downgrade Gabriel to Patterson but now he will be upgraded to Trent for GW12.

    Funny how quickly things turn in this game. Obviously we cannot rule out other injuries. Luckily Maddison should be safe who I brought in for free this week and is the only move I am making for GW9. Patterson would have been for a hit to bring in Pope next week. Earlie transfers are going to burn it seems...

    Open Controls
    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Blessing in disguise. Your new Patterson + Pope + hit plan seems bonkers considering your team and lack of WC chip tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        WC only matters now if your team is not set up and my current team is perfectly fine for 9, 10 and 11.

        I am using 3 FT's from GW9 to 11.

        GW12 my team will be ready to rock and roll without any hits taken from 9 to 12.

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          As I said, it's better that you are doing that than this other plan with the hit for Patterson/Pope.

          Although WC is still a factor. If you had one, you would make different decisions.

          Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Was gonna start him v Southampton and bench Neco and Dalot. Hopefully he can be ok for then, if not start Neco, Trippier and James.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Neco is fine for GW12 I reckon.

          Open Controls
  2. The Biscuitmen
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Train strikes confirmed for 8th October (GW10). Could be another disrupted round of games.

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Apart from perhaps Brighton v Spurs I don't expect it to have any impact except busier roads.

      Open Controls
  3. Team Bobcat
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Cucurella or Chilwell ?

    Fofana safer/cheaper bet

    Which will Potter like more...

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      We can’t know till we see them, imo Potter doesn’t know yet which is the formation he s gonna play. Chelsea need to start winning asap though.

      Open Controls
      1. Team Bobcat
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Might be best to sit on the fence and wait a little

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      James is your safest bet but Cucurella is going to be a Potter favourite and will be involved in attacking play.

      Open Controls
    3. The Biscuitmen
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I'd want to see how Potter sets up before committing to any Chelsea players other than James

      Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    De Zerbi masterclass vs Liverpool, happy not to own any Pool players

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Not an Italian football expert but I understand his teams tend to score a lot but concede a lot? Will see how he settles before getting back on any Brighton players.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        He plays attacking possession based football, suitable to Brighton

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      That is if you think Liverpool will crumble at home with pretty much their whole squad fit again.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Ok if you think it will be easy then we will see… I just warn

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I expect Liverpool to beat Brighton at Anfield.

          Open Controls
  5. theodosios
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Guaita (Ward)
    Cancelo James Trippier (Mings,Andersen)
    Son Martinelli Zaha Maddison (Billing)
    Haalnad Mitrovic Toney

    If no more injuries during IB, i think i am pleased with this team.

    Opinions?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Son is not a good pick imo, at least for the next 2

      Open Controls
      1. Team Bobcat
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I am not so sure. Think Son is a form player and definitely wouldn't sell it I owned him this week. Trying to time him can be difficult

        Open Controls
  6. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Antonio or Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Probably Antonio but I'd rather have Mitro, Toney and Isak (if fit) in that price range.

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Watkins out of those 2. Neither if possible.

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Tonho

      Open Controls
    4. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      cheers all.I have Mitrovic and Haaland,i don't want Toney and i am looking for a third forward.

      Open Controls
  7. George James
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Best Combo

    A) Foden + Kane (Roll FT)
    B) Diaz + Kane
    C) Salah + Toney -4

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Biscuitmen
      2 hours ago

      I'd probably roll. Not sure on Diaz's minutes and don't think C is worth -4

      Open Controls
    3. George James
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Cheers both

      Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Bailey (lee)
    or
    Andreas (NEW)

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Bailey

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Bailey was poor last game and I’m concerned about his minutes. Might only come at the end for few minutes. I would go Andreas as he will play most of the game if not all.

      Open Controls
  9. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Best mid under 6.0?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Aaronson or Eze for me.

      Open Controls
  10. Lallana
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Which one? Own Kane, Perisic & Son for reference.

    1. Perisic>Justin, Bailey>Zaha (-4)
    2. Perisic>James, Patterson>Zouma (-4)
    3. Patterson>Cucurella
    4. Son>Salah

    Open Controls
  11. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Toney
    B) Isak
    C) Watkins
    D) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      A or B

      Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A all day.

      Open Controls
  12. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Brighton is going to have to do a huge park and ride scheme at this rate on the A23/A27

    Open Controls
  13. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    How's my draft WC draft looking?

    Guaita
    James - Cancelo - Trippier
    KDB - Maddi - Zaha - Sinisterra
    Haaland - Mitro - Toney

    Ward - Zouma - Andreas - Andersen 

    Open Controls

