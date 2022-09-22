Which FPL players are on international duty before Gameweek 9?

Scotland v Ukraine got the first international break of 2022/23 underway on Wednesday evening but the action starts in earnest on Thursday, with over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in action for their countries over the next week.

It’s also the last international break before the World Cup in November, so the nations who have qualified for Qatar 2022 will be putting the final touches on their pre-tournament preparations.

Most countries are playing twice over this window, although a handful of nations have a triple-header of games to squeeze in.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

The good news: there are no international fixtures taking place in the early hours of next Thursday morning (something we occasionally saw in previous Covid-affected seasons) and a number of the Premier League players who are representing countries from South America and Africa will actually be contesting friendlies in Europe – so there will be a lot fewer long-haul flights back/late returns to England as a result.

Here’s a cherry-picked selection of which key non-European countries are playing where and when:

Country Players Matches being played in… Argentina E. Martinez, Mac Allister, Alvarez, L. Martinez, Romero USA (Sep 24 + 28) Brazil Thiago Silva, Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, Ederson, Antony, Casemiro, Fred, Guimaraes, Lodi, Richarlison, Paqueta France (Sep 23 + 27) Colombia Lerma, Sinisterra, Diaz, Sanchez USA (Sep 25 + 28) Egypt Salah Egypt (Sep 23 + 27) Ivory Coast Zaha, Aurier, Boly, Cornet France (Sep 24 + 27) Jamaica Bailey, Lowe, DeCordova-Reid, Antonio USA (Sep 28) Senegal Koulibaly, Gueye, N. Mendy, Niakhate, Kouyate, Sarr France + Slovakia (Sep 24 + 27) South Korea Son, Hwang South Korea (Sep 23 + 27) Uruguay Darwin, Pellistri, Bentancur Austria + Slovakia (Sep 23 + 27)

The last returnees will be those players representing Argentina, Colombia and Jamaica.

Luis Diaz (£8.2m), Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Davinson Sanchez (£4.4m) are among the names who are in action in the United States in the early hours of Wednesday morning. This trio then resume domestic duties on Saturday, with Spurs centre-halves Romero and Sanchez involved in the lunchtime kick-off against north London rivals Arsenal.

Leon Bailey (£4.7m), Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m), Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) and Julian Alvarez (£6.2m) are also playing across the Atlantic but have Premier League matches on the Sunday of Gameweek 9, so enjoy an extra recovery day.

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and Son Heung-min (£11.7m) are both off back to their homelands in Egypt and South Korea, rounding off their international commitments with friendlies on Tuesday.

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

Aside from sidelined players like Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m), whose injuries render them unavailable for selection, there are some welcome snubs and rests for a number of key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Arsenal’s trio of Brazilians, Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), were overlooked by national team coach Tite, while Ben White (£4.5m) was also omitted from Gareth Southgate’s squad list.

One-cap wonder Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) is one of the few Chelsea regulars not away on international duty meanwhile, so he’ll enjoy an extended reunion with Graham Potter over this two-week hiatus.

Emerson Royal (£5.1m) is the only one of Spurs’ many wing-backs who aren’t away with their country, meanwhile, perhaps putting him in pole position for a starting spot in the Gameweek 9 clash with Arsenal given the early kick-off time.

James Maddison (£7.9m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m), James Justin (£4.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) all have two weeks off ahead of Leicester’s appealing-looking home fixture against Nottingham Forest, too.

Well-owned midfielders Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) and Pascal Gross (£6.0m) also have their feet up this fortnight.

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

Emmanuel Dennis – Nottingham Forest/England under-21s

– Nottingham Forest/England under-21s Lucas Digne – Aston Villa/France

– Aston Villa/France Martin Dubravka – Manchester United/Slovakia

– Manchester United/Slovakia Morgan Gibbs-White – Nottingham Forest/England under-21s

– Nottingham Forest/England under-21s Alexander Isak – Newcastle United/Sweden

– Newcastle United/Sweden Naby Keita – Liverpool/Guinea

– Liverpool/Guinea Keane Lewis-Potter – Brentford/England under-21s

– Brentford/England under-21s Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur/France

– Tottenham Hotspur/France Edouard Mendy – Senegal/Chelsea

You can read up on these withdrawals in more detail in our latest injury news round-up.

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

