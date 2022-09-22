59
International Football September 22

Which FPL players are on international duty before Gameweek 9?

Scotland v Ukraine got the first international break of 2022/23 underway on Wednesday evening but the action starts in earnest on Thursday, with over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in action for their countries over the next week.

It’s also the last international break before the World Cup in November, so the nations who have qualified for Qatar 2022 will be putting the final touches on their pre-tournament preparations.

Most countries are playing twice over this window, although a handful of nations have a triple-header of games to squeeze in.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

The good news: there are no international fixtures taking place in the early hours of next Thursday morning (something we occasionally saw in previous Covid-affected seasons) and a number of the Premier League players who are representing countries from South America and Africa will actually be contesting friendlies in Europe – so there will be a lot fewer long-haul flights back/late returns to England as a result.

Here’s a cherry-picked selection of which key non-European countries are playing where and when:

CountryPlayersMatches being played in…
Argentina E. Martinez, Mac Allister, Alvarez, L. Martinez, RomeroUSA (Sep 24 + 28)
BrazilThiago Silva, Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, Ederson, Antony, Casemiro, Fred, Guimaraes, Lodi, Richarlison, PaquetaFrance (Sep 23 + 27)
ColombiaLerma, Sinisterra, Diaz, SanchezUSA (Sep 25 + 28)
EgyptSalahEgypt (Sep 23 + 27)
Ivory CoastZaha, Aurier, Boly, CornetFrance (Sep 24 + 27)
JamaicaBailey, Lowe, DeCordova-Reid, AntonioUSA (Sep 28)
SenegalKoulibaly, Gueye, N. Mendy, Niakhate, Kouyate, SarrFrance + Slovakia (Sep 24 + 27)
South KoreaSon, HwangSouth Korea (Sep 23 + 27)
UruguayDarwin, Pellistri, BentancurAustria + Slovakia (Sep 23 + 27)

The last returnees will be those players representing Argentina, Colombia and Jamaica.

Luis Diaz (£8.2m), Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Davinson Sanchez (£4.4m) are among the names who are in action in the United States in the early hours of Wednesday morning. This trio then resume domestic duties on Saturday, with Spurs centre-halves Romero and Sanchez involved in the lunchtime kick-off against north London rivals Arsenal.

Leon Bailey (£4.7m), Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m), Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) and Julian Alvarez (£6.2m) are also playing across the Atlantic but have Premier League matches on the Sunday of Gameweek 9, so enjoy an extra recovery day.

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and Son Heung-min (£11.7m) are both off back to their homelands in Egypt and South Korea, rounding off their international commitments with friendlies on Tuesday.

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

FPL pre-season: Jesus hat-trick and Saka on pens

Aside from sidelined players like Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m), whose injuries render them unavailable for selection, there are some welcome snubs and rests for a number of key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Arsenal’s trio of Brazilians, Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), were overlooked by national team coach Tite, while Ben White (£4.5m) was also omitted from Gareth Southgate’s squad list.

One-cap wonder Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) is one of the few Chelsea regulars not away on international duty meanwhile, so he’ll enjoy an extended reunion with Graham Potter over this two-week hiatus.

Emerson Royal (£5.1m) is the only one of Spurs’ many wing-backs who aren’t away with their country, meanwhile, perhaps putting him in pole position for a starting spot in the Gameweek 9 clash with Arsenal given the early kick-off time.

James Maddison (£7.9m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m), James Justin (£4.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) all have two weeks off ahead of Leicester’s appealing-looking home fixture against Nottingham Forest, too.

Well-owned midfielders Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) and Pascal Gross (£6.0m) also have their feet up this fortnight.

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

  • Emmanuel Dennis – Nottingham Forest/England under-21s
  • Lucas Digne – Aston Villa/France
  • Martin Dubravka – Manchester United/Slovakia
  • Morgan Gibbs-White – Nottingham Forest/England under-21s
  • Alexander Isak – Newcastle United/Sweden
  • Naby Keita – Liverpool/Guinea
  • Keane Lewis-Potter – Brentford/England under-21s
  • Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur/France
  • Edouard Mendy – Senegal/Chelsea

You can read up on these withdrawals in more detail in our latest injury news round-up.

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Another nice article. Anyone considering Sinisterra on WC? Instead of Martinelli perhaps

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I've seen a few drafts with him in

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      He has some nice fixtures for 5 GW then may change for Rashford at the end.

      Was planning Saka to Sinisterra for funds but am keeping Martinelli as well.

  2. Lallana
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Which one? Own Kane, Perisic & Son for reference.

    1. Perisic>Justin, Bailey>Zaha (-4)
    2. Perisic>James, Patterson>Zouma (-4)
    3. Patterson>Cucurella
    4. Son>Salah

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      4

    2. Begbie.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      4

    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      4

    4. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      cheers 🙂

  3. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Biggest excitement for me in wildcarding this gw is I got rid of Archer, Bailey and Ward. Never again!

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Who have you replaced Ward with out of interest?

      1. Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        It’s Pope now but might go with Gueita

        1. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I'm on WC also and keeping Ward as my #2. Currently on Pope as my main keeper too.

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Why not keep Ward as your sub keeper? I’m considering bringing him in for Iversen on my WC!
      I haven’t been able to bring myself to sell Bailey yet on the hope I can claw back 0.1 of the 0.3 I’ve already lost. He will go though, probably for Zaha, Sancho or Rashford.

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Who will be your 2 keepers?

      1. Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not sure yet, might lean on Raya or even Guaita/Pope duo. Two playing keepers is ok this close to world cup.

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Wildcard this squad, or should I hold for gw12/13 pivots?

    Raya
    Trent, Cancelo, Trippier,
    KDB, Diaz, Martinelli, Gross
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    Ward. Andreas, Patterson, Neco.

    1 FT, 0.9m itb.

    I'd like Pope, James and Maddison or Zaha i guess.

    1. Begbie.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      It's a good team but I can also see the merits in WC if there's 3 or 4 guys you have your eye on who all have good upcoming fixtures.

  5. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Cucu to enjoy an extended two week reunion with Potter? Bring out the champagne!

  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    GW10 to 16

    Martinelli
    TOT (H), LIV (H), LEE (A), Blank, SOU (A), NFO (H), CHE (A), WOL (A)

    Zaha
    LEE (H), LEI (A), WOL (H), EVE (A), SOU (H), WHU (A), NFO (A)

    My plan is to keep Martinelli to have Arsenal attack from GW13 bit quite honestly, it is looking kind of impossible to ignore Zaha.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Sorry, ARS vs Spurs GW9

  7. Begbie.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    442 with TAA or 343 with Toney?

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Toney

    2. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      3-4-3 with Toney for me. I have Trippier / Saliba rotation instead of TAA until GW13.

    3. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I would bet TAA outscores him over the season. So it depends on whether this is a move to get to GW16 and the World Cup free hit period of the season. I'm also not a fan of a bench forward. This year there are 5-6 either 'must have' or extremely well priced forwards (Haaland (must have), Kane, Mitrovic, Jesus, Toney, Isak, possibly Solanke). So the 3-4-3 makes sense. But TAA is averaging close to 190 points a season for the past few years. Get both. You can make it happen.

    4. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 4 3

  8. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Guaita
    Cancelo / James / Trippier
    KDB / Gordon / Sterling / Maddison
    Toney / Haaland / Mitrovic

    1. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      5/10 needs a bench.

      1. Kane Train
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Ward, Andreas, Neco, Patterson

        1. Krafty Werks
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Ok, 7/10 then!! Tbh, I'm not sure that taking Sterling is a better option to spreading the funds to improve the overall squad markedly? For instance, I am also on WC and have Salah, Zaha, Barnes, Saliba, Justin & Begovic to your KDB, Sterling, Gordon, Patterson, Neco & Ward.

        2. stooshermadness
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          My personal view is Williams is a bit of a trap even at 4.1; 1-pointers except for the 3-4 assists he might get this season.. Patterson is injured. Gordon's good stats flow from the 2-3 games he played as the #9 before Maupay. I'd swap out Sterling (when has Potter coached a brilliant attack?) and Gordon for a solid 8ish mid and Martinelli (or keep if you have him) and get a decent 4.5-5.0 defender. Mings is 4.3 for instance.

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I’m not sure Sterling is worth the price of having Gordon in your starting XI.
      Who will you change Patterson to if his injury isn’t short term?

    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I have a very similar draft. Personally, prefer Salah+Bailey to KDB+Gordon. A good alternative is Sterling and Gordon to Zaha and Martinelli

  9. ebb2sparky
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I bought Guaita this week on my WC and have Iversen (3.9) on the bench. Currently have 0ITB. Is it worth making a change somewhere to free up 0.1 to get Ward? Would be typical if I did that and Ward was dropped though!

  10. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    No Paterson listed in the WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS!

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      He hasn't officially been withdrawn yet! But yeah, I'm 99% sure that will happen (and reports suggest he's already on his way back: https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/nathan-patterson-returns-everton-scan-28054913)

  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    At this rate, Brighton (with more rail strikes on 8th October) will have to set up a huge Park n Ride or Something on the A27/A23, as you do need trains or buses to get there. Driving is impossible.

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Driving isn’t impossible. Park up halfway between the stadium and the town and take the bus.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        you have never been to Falmer, have you?

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        There isn't parking at the level required by Moulescoomb or Coldean. They're smallish, relatively compacted residential areas.

        Hell, some of the standard bus routes go through there and they're barely able to squeeze through the roads as there's already owners parked cars there!

        From Brighton there's only one road in and that's busy enough as it is. Lewes isn't suited for a big car park either

        Lived in Brighton & commuted to Falmer for Uni. Football crowds won't be easy to manage with the trainline suspended.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes i went to Sussex Uni 30 years ago lol

  12. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Would losing Fofana, KDB and Kane to get in Salah, TAA and Toney at some point be a good move?

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Probably, but I'm avoiding TAA until GW12

    2. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for me.

  13. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    On a wildcard, currently going for this team (0.0 ITB):

    Ward // Guaita
    Cancelo James Trippier Cucurella // Saliba
    Salah Sterling Maddison Andreas // Bailey
    Haaland Mitrović // Archer

    A: stick with the team above
    B: Sterling, Archer → Zaha, Isak (bench Andreas)
    C: Cucurella, Saliba, Bailey → Williams, Emerson, Martinelli
    D: both B and C
    E: something else

    cheers

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      B is Isak is fit

    2. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B. Looks like Viera is getting the best out of Zaha. I think Potter is a terrific manager but when has he coached the sort of attacking style which might mean Sterling gets back to 200 point seasons ?

      I also dislike a forward who doesn't play. Isak looks like the real deal. Monitor his injury and go Toney I'd Isak is out after the IB.

      I'm also slightly dubious about the double CHE defense. I'd have one of the two and bank some money for an upgrade elsewhere, Guaita maybe.

      1. KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Great advice. If Isak is out, I'd likely switch him and Saliba out for Toney and Mitchell/Fofana/Botman in that plan.

  14. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Reckon this team is worth a WC?

    Raya / Ward
    Cancelo / TAA / Cucurella / Trippier / Neco
    KDB / Martinelli / Gordon / Gross / Andreas
    Haaland / Jesus / Isak

    1 FT, 2.1m itb

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Not for me. Groß to Maddison and you're set for a week or two

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No wc but start to think about the blank in gw12...

  15. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    TAA or Zaha?

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Zaha

  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      The controls have been opened. Light the beacons!

  17. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    On a WC. I want TAA from GW12 or should I just get him now to save having to transfer him in later?

    A - TAA & Solanke
    B - Trippier & Toney

    1. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      B and consider TAA in 12

  18. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    The controls have been opened. Light the beacons!

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      We move at sunrise.

    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Look to my coming on the first light of the fifth day, at dawn look to the east

