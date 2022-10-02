115
Scoreboard October 2

FPL Gameweek 9: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches all on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Manchester City22
Aston Villa19
Manchester United12
Leeds United6
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
Manchester City3.37
Aston Villa2.10
Manchester United1.72
Leeds United0.37
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Leeds United0 – 0Aston Villa
Manchester City6 – 3Manchester United

  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wow… just wow. No other words for Haaland really, are there?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  2. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    What’s the record for bps, with Haaland hitting 100 today.
    Did Aguero get similar for his 5 against Newcastle, or KDB against wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      People definitely been over 100 before I think. No idea what the record might be

      Open Controls
  3. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Got 2FT, 1.0 ITB and largely happy with the team. Wwyd?

    Ward (Sanchez)
    Cancelo James Trippier Neco (Saliba)
    KDB Diaz Martinelli (Groß DaSilva)
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic**

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If Mitro is out for a while then just use your transfer there.

      You'll also need to think how you'll navigate gw12 with triple Arsenal and triple City

      Open Controls
  4. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottomed last page 🙁

    Best 4.4 or under defender to go for up until the World Cup break? Will look to play him in gw12 and maybe a few other gameweeks depending on fixtures.

    A - Fofana
    B - Justin
    C - Castagne
    D - Guehi
    E - Mings
    F - Anyone else?

    Open Controls
  5. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts on salah to kdb - 4?

    Kdb could get a mega score v saints next week and most of my Mini league rivals have him

    I'm not in a bad position for bgw12 even if I bring him in. Thanks

    Open Controls

