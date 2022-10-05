FPL team reveal: Is Mitrovic a hold?

Gianni Buttice is back for his weekly team reveal, hosted by Az over on our YouTube channel.

It would’ve been another green arrow – his seventh in eight Gameweeks – had it not been for James Maddison‘s (£8.1m) Monday night haul.

Recorded before that final match due to Gianni’s midweek work trip to Qatar, they discuss whether it’s best to hold onto his Manchester City triple-up and just proceed with ten men during Blank Gameweek 12.

Other topics include the lack of standout goalkeeper options, how Gianni hasn’t yet owned any £8m midfielders and what his plans are for the flagged Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m).

In the second half of this video, Gianni discusses his formation, starting XI and transfer plan for the upcoming weekend.