160
Members October 7

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 10 preview and team reveal

160 Comments
Share

Mark Sutherns is reunited with Andy North tonight on the latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of Saturday’s Gameweek 10 deadline, including their own transfer plans and the final Wildcard ideas of special guest – and former FPL champion – Simon March.

Mark, Andy and Simon are live from 19:45 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the whole thing back from the start.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

160 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    What are mitro owners doing?

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Keeping I think. Fixtures look good- as long as they don’t run him into the wall! I’d almost prefer him not to play this week, and let 1st sub come in

      Feels wrong not to start him just in case though

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Keeping for now. Should only be out for 1 week

      Open Controls
  2. Ohh1454
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fofana > Guehi the logical move ?

    Open Controls
  3. Irish Villan 1985
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Lads, is Trent, Martinelli, Mac Allister to Dalot, Zaha, Maddison mad?

    Team would be....

    Ward,

    Trippier, Saliba, James

    Zaha, Maddison, KDB, Luiz

    Jesus, Toney, Haaland

    Subs: Mesiler, Dalot, DaSilva, Williams

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  4. Tomas_brolin
    • 4 Years
    just now

    This is ok for a -4 right?

    Out: fofana, Patterson, ASM
    In: Reece James, castagne, Harrison reed

    And would you go castagne or save .1 and go Justin ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.