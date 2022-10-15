3pm team news: Mitrovic and Williams start

Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit to start for Fulham this afternoon after shaking off a foot injury that kept him out of Gameweek 10.

Well-owned budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender Neco Williams returns to the Nottingham Forest starting XI, meanwhile, with positional rival Serge Aurier not in the squad.

Fulham v Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest are the only two Premier League matches taking place at the traditional kick-off time this afternoon.

At Craven Cottage, Mitrovic and Issa Diop come in for the benched Carlos Vinicius and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil unsurprisingly names an unchanged side from the one that beat Leicester City last weekend.

There’s another interim manager still in charge at Molineux, with Steve Davis again at the helm of host Wolves.

He has made two changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Chelsea, with Ruben Neves and Rayan Ait-Nouri returning at the expense of Goncalo Guedes and Nelson Semedo.

Williams for Aurier is Steve Cooper’s only alteration from Monday’s rot-stopping one-all draw with Aston Villa.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, De Cordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, João Palhinha, James, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Mbabu, Vinicius, Harris.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, A Smith, Christie, L Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Anthony, Zemura.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Jonny, Kilman, Toti, Aït-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Traoré, Nunes, Podence, Costa.

Subs: Sarkic, Traore, Hwang, Mosquera, Guedes, Semedo, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell.

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyaté, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White.

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Mangala, Awoniyi, Lingard, Surridge, Bade, Boly.

