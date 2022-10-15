30
Dugout Discussion October 15

3pm team news: Mitrovic and Williams start

30 Comments
Share

Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit to start for Fulham this afternoon after shaking off a foot injury that kept him out of Gameweek 10.

Well-owned budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender Neco Williams returns to the Nottingham Forest starting XI, meanwhile, with positional rival Serge Aurier not in the squad.

Fulham v Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest are the only two Premier League matches taking place at the traditional kick-off time this afternoon.

At Craven Cottage, Mitrovic and Issa Diop come in for the benched Carlos Vinicius and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil unsurprisingly names an unchanged side from the one that beat Leicester City last weekend.

There’s another interim manager still in charge at Molineux, with Steve Davis again at the helm of host Wolves.

He has made two changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Chelsea, with Ruben Neves and Rayan Ait-Nouri returning at the expense of Goncalo Guedes and Nelson Semedo.

Williams for Aurier is Steve Cooper’s only alteration from Monday’s rot-stopping one-all draw with Aston Villa.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, De Cordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, João Palhinha, James, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Mbabu, Vinicius, Harris.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, A Smith, Christie, L Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Anthony, Zemura.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Jonny, Kilman, Toti, Aït-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Traoré, Nunes, Podence, Costa.

Subs: Sarkic, Traore, Hwang, Mosquera, Guedes, Semedo, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell.

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyaté, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White.

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Mangala, Awoniyi, Lingard, Surridge, Bade, Boly.

GAMEWEEK 11 RESULTS SO FAR

Leicester City0 – 0Crystal Palace
Brentford2 – 0Brighton and Hove Albion

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Maddison to Trossard then? Will probably be Foden in GW13

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mount for me.

      Open Controls
      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Mount is injured no? Having a scan I thought

        Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah seems the obvious move I think.

      Open Controls
    3. The Sociologist
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bowen I think. Going to have to play Williams that week so hoping Brighton just aren’t at it

      Open Controls
      1. The Senate
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bowen is a good option but I already have him!

        Open Controls
  2. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ffs that Maddison yellow was a real bummer

    Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Me: Ok, I can get Foden for Maddison.

    Oh wait, it’s GW12 next!

    Open Controls
  4. langey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Maddison to Salah for -4 has to be worth it to get 11 players starting next week...right?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  5. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best Maddison replacement in the same price range (got foden, Zaha and Martinelli).

    Maybe Mount?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Bowen

      Open Controls
  6. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Guaita with 3 beautiful bapulars!! Big 11 bagged!! YAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSS

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Enjoy!

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice.

      Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      just now

      Nothing better than a nice set of bapulars

      Open Controls
  7. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Being reem, smelling reem, looking reem... Tim Ream.

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      just now

      The randomness of this post is really enjoyable. Good job. Do you have a Patreon by any chance?

      Open Controls
  8. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hits will be flying this week so I don't feel like anyone should worry too much about taking them and still fielding 10 / 11 plus Ward or Neco. The worst part will come midweek when people remember that there'll inevitably be rotation from the weekend so a lot of us will probably be down to 8/9

    Open Controls
  9. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thanks for the Forest game, Maddison.

    Mason Mount time for me now.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Went for a scan yesterday according to multiple reports

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Bowen if not Mount.

        Open Controls
    2. The Sociologist
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Or Bowen

      Open Controls
    3. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I´m considering Mount as replacement as well!

      Open Controls
  10. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    My maddison replacements are easy one Saka or Foden, oh wait they don't have a PL either

    Open Controls
  11. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    worst part about players blanking while having great fixtures is that you never know when to get rid

    Zaha's complete shite but the sea of green tempts me to hold

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 3 Years
      just now

      An easy sell for Foden / Saka come gw13

      Open Controls
  12. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maddison > Bowen or Mount then

    Open Controls
  13. Return of the FF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Looking at 8 players next week after that Maddison yellow. Take a hit to get to 10 or just get on the FH train?

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Take a hit

      Open Controls
  14. Athletico Underachieving
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Ffs Maddison you had one job. Thanks for the Forest haul anyway

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.